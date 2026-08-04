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Permission to Pursue by Stacy Murphy Now Available from Publish Your Purpose
At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming industries and longstanding workplace inequities continue to challenge women's advancement, Permission to Pursue delivers a timely and empowering message: women's greatest professional advantage is one that can never be automated—the power of authentic human connection. - August 04, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions. - July 17, 2026 - Childress Ink
The E3 Leadership Code, by Kathy Eastwood, to Launch June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Leadership strategist, executive advisor, and author Kathy Eastwood will launch her transformative new book, The E3 Leadership Code: A Human Approach to High Performance (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBNs 979‑8‑88797‑244‑2, 979‑8‑88797‑294‑7, 979‑8‑88797‑245‑9) on June 27... - June 25, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
New Book Offers Practical Solutions to Prevent Suicide in Jails and Prisons
A correctional psychiatrist's 25-year journey into the hidden causes of suicide behind bars, and the practical lessons that can save lives and prevent lawsuits. - June 24, 2026 - Dr. A.E. Daniel with Daniel Forensic Psychiatric
"The Unintentional Comedian," by Kelli Houston, to Launch June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Award‑winning healthcare executive, social justice advocate, comedian, and author Kelli Houston will launch her debut memoir, "The Unintentional Comedian: Lessons from a Life Unexpected." - June 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Melissa Jun Rowley Shares Narrative Strategy for How to Shift Culture, Power, and Policy in "Beyond the Mic Drop," Launching June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Journalist and media and tech entrepreneur Melissa Jun Rowley will launch her first book, "Beyond the Mic Drop: How Our Stories Shift Culture, Power, and Policy" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-241-1, 979-8-88797-240-4, 979-8-88797-242-8) on June 10, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Hosts Acclaimed Great Lakes Author Dave Dempsey
Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore welcomes Michigan author, environmental policy expert, and Great Lakes advocate Dave Dempsey for a special author appearance and book signing on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market of Caledonia. - June 02, 2026 - Childress Ink
"RESET Leader" by Mesut Celebi to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Entrepreneur and "business troubleshooter" Mesut Celebi will release his first book, "RESET Leader" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-229-9, 979-8-88797-230-5, 979-8-88797-231-2) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. - May 27, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
'Paused, by Susan A. Miele, PhD, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Writer, scholar, and former Chief People Officer, Susan A. Miele, PhD, will release her first book, ‘Paused (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-233-6, 979-8-88797-232-9, 979-8-88797-234-3) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. - May 20, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"It’s Not Me, It’s You," by Nicole Lynn Morris, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Project executive, systems thinker, and master problem solver Nicole Lynn Morris will release her first book, "It’s Not Me, It’s You" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-190-2, 979-8-88797-191-9, 979-8-88797-192-6) on Saturday, May 16, 2026. - May 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"It Lit A Fire," by Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D., to Launch April 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Leadership and inclusion strategist Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D. will release his first book "It Lit A Fire" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-219-0, 979-8-88797-221-3, 979-8-88797-223-7) on Thursday, April 30, 2026. - April 30, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Sheriff Grady Judd Gives Morning Coffee Shout-Out to Bestselling Cozy Mystery “Florida Retirement Is Murder” by Kris Courtney
Award-winning American Artist and Author Kris Courtney is celebrating a special moment of recognition as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of America’s most respected and beloved law enforcement voices, gave a warm Morning Coffee mention to his bestselling cozy comedy snowbird mystery, "Florida Retirement Is Murder." - April 16, 2026 - Kris Courtney
Secrets Loom within the Halls of Breaker’s Ridge Mansion in New Novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge"
BookLogix announces the release of the latest Young Writers Contest winner's book. Anastasia Brown's debut, "The House on Breaker's Ridge," is out now. - April 10, 2026 - BookLogix
"Corporate Campfire Stories" by Brian Haendiges to launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, speaker, and former CEO Brian Haendiges will release his first book, "Corporate Campfire Stories" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-214-5, 979-8-88797-215-2, 979-8-88797-216-9) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"Business is Simple," by Terry Conway to Launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Business owner and entrepreneur Terry Conway will release his first book, "Business is Simple" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-227-5, 979-8-88797-220-6, 979-8-88797-222-0) on Sunday, March 15, 2026. - March 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Holistic Leadership: How to Weave Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Principles Into Your Organization’s DNA by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles Has Launched
Publish Your Purpose announces Holistic Leadership by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles, a practical guide to integrating DEIB into organizational culture. The book clarifies key terms, shifts leaders from compliance to human‑centered practices, and outlines how to build a sustainable Culture of Belonging with real‑world, actionable strategies. - March 11, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Ziporah Bank Announces "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" — a Revolutionary Anomaly to How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second
Author Ziporah V. Bank Announces the Release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" - 45 Years of Wisdom on How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second of Your Life. - March 05, 2026 - Ziporah Bank
"Organizing to Win," by Jimmy Tickey to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Volunteer, campaign manager, and now elected official Jimmy Tickey will release his first book, Organizing to Win (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-196-4, 979-8-88797-200-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Thursday, January 29, 2026. - January 29, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Posthumous Memoir Reveals Four-Decade Battle to Diversify Corporate America's Executive Ranks
"They Said No: The Four-Decade Fight to Open Boardroom Doors" chronicles executive recruiter Eral Burks's mission to diversify Fortune 500 leadership. From 1985 until his death in 2025, Burks placed hundreds of Black, Latino, and women executives despite systemic barriers. Co-authored with Dr. Lisa M. S. Barrow, the memoir decodes corporate rejection language—"not a culture fit," "lacks executive presence"—and offers proven strategies. - January 23, 2026 - Purple Crown Publishing
Mister by Dr. Michael Stokes to launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
LMHC and AASECT Certified Therapist Dr. Michael Stokes will release his first book, Mister (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-208-4, 979-8-88797-209-1, 979-8-88797-210-7) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. - January 21, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"The Crisis Is Here: Protecting Your Health in a Changing World" by Sam Cherubin to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and healthcare product strategist Sam Cherubin announces the release of The Crisis Is Here: Protecting Your Health in a Changing World (Publish Your Purpose, 2026). Available in hardcover (ISBN 979-8-88797-181-0), paperback (ISBN 979-8-88797-182-7), and eBook (ISBN 979-8-88797-183-4), with... - January 19, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Shine with ADHD by Maggie Alexander to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
MS, PMHNP, and front line clinician Maggie Alexander will release her first book, Shine with ADHD (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-184-1, 979-8-88797-185-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. - January 14, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
The Joyful Leader by Nicole Van Valen to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, coach, and consultant Nicole Van Valen will release her new book, The Joyful Leader (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-152-0, 979-8-88797-153-7, 979-8-88797-154-4) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. - January 14, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Almost Unbelievable - A fathers will to fight
Almost Unbelievable tells the real-life redemption story of Daniel Dorsett, who lost everything — his career, home, and access to his children — before clawing his way back to full custody and statewide impact. His nonprofit work now serves thousands of at-risk youth across California. - December 23, 2025 - Almost Unbelievable Book
Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career by Cathy Alfandre to Launch November 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Cathy Alfandre, career coach and resume expert, unveils Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career (Publish Your Purpose, 2025). Drawing on 20+ years of coaching, she exposes seven types of destructive leaders and offers practical strategies to rebuild confidence, communicate effectively, and chart a healthier career path. Grounded in empathy and real stories, this guide empowers professionals to heal, grow, and thrive. - November 18, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
Healing the Invisible Wounds of War: Veterans Rebuild Lives After Combat
From the battlefield to civilian life, veterans reveal how understanding the mind helped them overcome post-service stress. - November 11, 2025 - Bridge Publications
Advocacy Made Easy by Cynthia Changyit Levin to launch October 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, activist, and organizer Cynthia Changyit Levin will release her new book, Advocacy Made Easy (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-205-3, 979-8-88797-206-0, 979-8-88797-207-7) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. - October 29, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
Do DEI Right by Michelle Bogan Feferman to launch October 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and seasoned industry professional Michelle Bogan Feferman will release her new book, Do DEI Right (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-171-1, 979-8-88797-173-5, 979-8-88797-174-2) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. - October 29, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me" by Hady Méndez to Launch September 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and speaker Hady Méndez will release "Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me" on September 15, 2025 (Publish Your Purpose). Part memoir, part cultural commentary, the book uses Latinx sayings to share lessons on resilience, authenticity, and empowerment. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and advocacy, Méndez offers an inspiring call for Latinas, Women of Color, and all readers to reclaim their voices. - September 15, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"We Do," by Jason Mitchell Kahn to Launch September 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and seasoned wedding planner Jason Mitchell Kahn will release his new book, "We Do" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-144-5, 979-8-88797-145-2, 979-8-88797-146-9) on Labor Day, September 1, 2025. - September 01, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Welcomes Michigan Author Denise Brennan-Nelson at Wayland BalloonFest 2025
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is thrilled to announce a special author signing event with beloved Michigan author Denise Brennan-Nelson as part of its Wayland BalloonFest 2025 Pop-Up Bookstore. - August 16, 2025 - Childress Ink
"Falling," by L. A. Batista to Launch August 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate L. A. Batista will release her new book, "Falling" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-159-9, 979-8-88797-158-2, 979-8-88797-160-5) on Friday, August 8, 2025. - August 08, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
Neon Trees & Atlas Genius Live in Grand Rapids on October 21, 2025 at Elevation
Atlas Genius brings their internationally acclaimed alt-rock sound to Grand Rapids as part of their 2025 tour, with Childress Ink client, Steven Jeffery. - July 31, 2025 - Childress Ink
Connecticut-Based Publisher Launches Global Book Marketing Survey to Address Industry Knowledge Gap
Connecticut-based hybrid publisher Publish Your Purpose has launched a Global Book Marketing Survey to uncover what’s really working for authors today. With limited industry-wide data, this initiative aims to fill the gap and provide clearer insights for nonfiction and memoir authors worldwide. Authors who participate will gain early access to results and a free book marketing training video. Learn more: BookMarketingSurvey.com - July 22, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"Gender Inclusion at Work" by Amelia J. Michael to Launch July 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate Amelia J. Michael will release their new book, "Gender Inclusion at Work" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-161-2, 979-8-88797-162-9, 979-8-88797-163-6) on Monday, July 14, 2025. - July 14, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"Artificial Intelligence and Barbarism: A Critique of Digital Reason," by Alexandros Schismenos, A Provocative Critique of AI's Influence on Society
As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes every facet of human existence, a groundbreaking new book, "Artificial Intelligence and Barbarism: A Critique of Digital Reason" (Athens School, June 2025), by acclaimed philosopher Alexandros Schismenos, Ph.D., challenges the prevailing narrative of technological progress. - June 22, 2025 - Athens School Coop
Award-Winning, Colorado Author of "The Stars in April," Peggy Wirgau, to Sign Books at Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum
Childress Ink client Peggy Wirgau, author of the award-winning historical novel, The Stars in April (Iron Stream Media, 2021), will greet visitors and sign copies of her book at Denver’s historic Molly Brown House Museum on Saturday, June 21, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The restored 1889 home... - June 18, 2025 - Childress Ink
Kim Childress and Childress Ink Team to Attend 5th Annual U.S. Book Show in NYC
Childress Ink, the boutique publishing and product development company led by award-winning editor, author, and industry veteran Kim Childress, is proud to announce their attendance at the 5th Annual U.S. Book Show, taking place Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in New York City. - May 31, 2025 - Childress Ink
From Stage to Storytime: Childress Ink Welcomes Author Steven Jeffery
Atlas Genius Musician Makes Literary Debut with Rhyming Picture Book for Young Readers - April 26, 2025 - Childress Ink
Altezeitschriften.de Sale of Rare and Historical Journals from 1933 to the Present Day
The online shop altezeitschriften.de offers a unique selection of original magazines, periodicals, and illustrated publications from past decades. Whether as a keepsake, a gift, or for research purposes – collectors and nostalgics will find authentic historical documents here, ranging from the 1930s to the 2020s. Each issue is a piece of history – carefully preserved and available for worldwide shipping. - April 13, 2025 - Altezeitschriften.de
Childress Ink Welcomes Award-Winning Author Eddie Jones: The Pirate Preacher Sets Sail with The Pirate Gospel Storybook Devotional
Childress Ink is honored to announce the addition of award-winning author, speaker, and 40-year publishing veteran Eddie Jones to its growing roster of Christian creatives. - April 12, 2025 - Childress Ink
Childress Ink Client Abbie Dunn Launches "Dunn Did It Productions," a New Venture in TV and Film
Acclaimed author, screenwriter, and producer Abbie Dunn launched Dunn Did It Productions, a dynamic new television and film production company committed to bold storytelling and compelling content. - April 11, 2025 - Childress Ink
Light Novel "ContRact: Volume Two" to be Released March 25
Vic’s Lab, LLC has announced that volume two of Brandon Nowakowski’s urban fantasy light novel “ContRact” will be released March 25 as a timed exclusive on Amazon Kindle. The ebook will be $5.99, and preorders are available now at mybook.to/ContRactVol2. Vic’s Lab,... - March 21, 2025 - Vic's Lab, LLC
New Book, "Creating Little Miracles," Offers an Honest, Heartfelt Look Into the World of Surrogacy
Alysia Lyons shares her deeply personal journey as a four-time surrogate, breaking myths and celebrating the beauty of helping families grow. Surrogacy is a topic often surrounded by misconceptions, curiosity, and deep emotions. In her groundbreaking new book, Creating Little Miracles, author and... - March 09, 2025 - Coach Alysia Lyons
Jade Christy Unleashes a Thrilling Paranormal Mystery with "Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse"
Author Jade Christy newest book is a paranormal mystery for all audiences. "Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse" is the first book in The Paranormal Mystery Hunter Series. When three college students awaken a cursed vampire, they are thrust into a world of cryptic prophecies, deadly enemies, and supernatural intrigue. A thrilling blend of adventure, mystery, and suspense, this YA-to-adult novel is available now in eBook, paperback, audiobook, and Kindle Unlimited. - March 09, 2025 - Jade Christy Editions
Celebrate International Woman’s Day with the Release of "Vengeance In Flames," by Viktoria Nikola
On this International Woman's Day, fiery retribution lives within the legend retelling of an epic Slavic queen, Olga of Kyiv. "Vengeance In Flames" is a historical fantasy featuring the first female ruler of Kyvian Rus. Available now on Amazon Kindle and Paperback. Celebrate March 8,... - March 08, 2025 - Viktoria Nikola
Local Author and Herizon Music Founder Thea Wood Named Finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards
Michigan author, Herizon Music Founder, and Childress Ink Client, Thea Wood, is named a finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards. - February 28, 2025 - Childress Ink
"Something More Than Love" by Patty Gilbride to launch January 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate Patty Gilbride will release her first memoir, "Something More Than Love" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-128-5, 979-8-88797-127-8, 979-8-88797-129-2) on Sunday, January 26, 2025. - January 24, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink Proudly Sponsor 2nd Annual Royal Rose Regency Valentine Ball, Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan
The Grand Rapids Original Swing Society hosts the second annual Royal Rose Regency Ball at the City Flats Hotel in Grand Rapids, MI, with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan. - January 22, 2025 - Childress Ink
"Queer Flourishing" by Dominic Longo Launches January 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, advocate, and Ph.D Dominic Longo will release his new book, "Queer Flourishing" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-136-0, 979-8-88797-137-7, 979-8-88797-138-4) on New Years Day, January 1st, 2025. - January 01, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose