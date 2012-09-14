PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Cobbler’s Daughter” A fast, fun, twenty-four hour, gaslight adventure. - October 24, 2019 - Fireship Press

Elanders Americas Honored as an American Honda Top Supplier for 2019 Elanders Americas was recognized as a Top Supplier and presented with the prestigious Premier Partner Award by American Honda Motor Company. - October 11, 2019 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Ship’s Carpenter” A Historic Novel of Love, War, and a Renowned Frigate - September 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "Drops in Black Sand," by Sefa Noir; Passionate Illustrations of Black Love, with the Soulful Language of Poetry "Drops in Black Sand" is a collection of poetic love sonnets illustrated with images of black love. It depicts an emotional yet beautifully crafted world where African Americans are displayed in an atmosphere of sensuous unity with each other. Each artistic photograph is carefully designed to express the emotion of the poems, created to match with the demonstration of passion. "Drops in Black Sand" has taken the beauty of black love, and has given it an illustrated new voice in poetry. - August 10, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Michigan Author & Editor Produces New Picture Book Project, "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" Local author, award-winning editor, reviewer, and product developer specializing in children’s publishing, Kim Childress celebrates the release of "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" from Morgan James Kids. “In two words, brilliantly rendered,” said Childress, long-time reviewer... - May 10, 2019 - Childress Ink

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Fleet Angels" From its humble beginnings in Lakehurst, N.J. in 1948, through its evolution to today’s helicopter squadrons, this is a story of their missions, from the mundane to the heroic. In the finest Naval tradition, the Fleet Angels’ stories illustrate their struggles, courage, creativity, persistence and even humor as they fulfill their military and peaceful missions. - May 09, 2019 - Fireship Press

BookBildr Revolutionizes Custom Picture Books Creation BookBildr.com makes it possible for anyone to create custom picture books for children using drag & drop, ready-made illustrations, Google fonts, and more. - April 30, 2019 - BookBildr

Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019 Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink

11th Annual Reading Rocks. Local Author, Award-Winning Editor & Reviewer Among Guests Slated for Annual Event. For the 11th year, Rockford celebrates Michigan authors and area readers. Join them for another fun festival. Author’s Row features over 30 authors and their publications. Ask them questions and pick up a few books for summer reading. Be an illustrator, enjoy crafts, hook a book, get your face painted. Come at 9:45 a.m. and take part in a sidewalk parade by dressing up in a favorite character. Celebrate the love of reading. - April 19, 2019 - Childress Ink

Austin Highsmith Garces Inspires Sick Children April welcomes actress and children’s advocate, Austin Highsmith Garces’ latest project, The Miracle Tree – a children’s book written about her personal battle against a rare childhood illness. Based on the true story of Austin Highsmith Garces’ experience as a 2-year old... - April 08, 2019 - Doce Blant Publishing

In a World with Tragedy All Around Dot's House Releases a New Fantasy Fiction Book That Brings Relief to the Reader M.D. Schlatter releases her second book, "Travane." This Fantasy Fiction is an uplifting read certain to encourage readers. More information can be found at www.dotsmicropublishinghouse.com. - March 27, 2019 - Dot's Micro-Publishing House

New Book Release from Fireship Press—"Death Beneath the Waves" It’s early 1942 and America is unprepared for the war it has declared on Japan and Germany. The enemy, however, is not… - March 14, 2019 - Fireship Press

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases, "Inspirationally Redeemed," by Author Dwayne J. Torres. A Collection of Self Empowering Poetry and Daily Devotional. Author Dwayne J. Torres aims to inspire and revitalize individuals with his innovative blend of poetry, by creating a daily devotional of spiritual enlightenment and motivation. With his new book, "Inspirationally Redeemed," Dwayne J. Torres delivers a poetic approach that can be applied within your day to day growth and success. - March 08, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Elanders Americas Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2019 Competition Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) receives dual recognition as a Best of the Best and a Safety Shield company from PIA. - February 26, 2019 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press / Cortero Publishing — "Deep Breathing" An Angel of Mercy stalks the city and he’s coming for Abby Bannister... - February 21, 2019 - Fireship Press

Management Consultant Turned Author, Jo Kusi Releases New Children's Book Jo Kusi, inspired by the birth of his son set out to create a series of compelling children's stories and found immediate success. - January 14, 2019 - NYANSA

Elanders Americas Named Among Top Suppliers for 2018 by American Honda Premier Partner Program Recognizes Excellence in Quality, Value and Customer Service - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Awarded the "Benny" in International Print Competition Elanders Americas was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2018 Premier Print Awards, for the Business and Annual Reports category (4 or more colors). - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Shipwreck Island" In one of the most remote and uninhabitable places on earth a shipwreck with a legendary treasure is waiting to be found... - November 08, 2018 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press — "In Search of Brigid Coltrane" Political and Religious Intrigue in 1940s Ireland. Brigid had vanished and Peter must race against the clock to save his fourteen-year-old daughter from deadly, brutal men. But will good trump evil, and at what cost? - September 06, 2018 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Last Dance in Kabul" The Ultimate Dance between Love and War. When the retreating British army is caught between the jaws of Afghanistan's blizzard-wracked mountain passes and hordes of vengeful tribesmen, Sarah and Reeve must rely on their skills, courage, and blossoming love just to survive. - August 02, 2018 - Fireship Press

Texas Resident Isiah Hurts Releases New Single Isiah Hurts Releases a new single called "Love Can Be." - July 20, 2018 - Hurts Publishing

The Beats Go on: Book Launch of "Bittersweet, a Coming of Age Historical Novel" A Novel capturing the Beatnik Zeigeist of 1960. - July 19, 2018 - Sugarhill Press

James Paul Publishing Releases Possessed, Obsessed and Mysterious New Book by Christopher Eagan This new book by author Christopher Eagan includes 4 stories in the science fiction, horror, fantasy style effectively creating a book titled, "Behind the Staircase," which can be enjoyed with the same enthusiasm as if narrated by a playwright. - July 15, 2018 - James Paul Publishing

A Novel Literary Advice Service: Introducing Book Therapy Book Therapy is seeking questions from book lovers and aficionados regarding their book dilemmas. The company's resident book therapist Bijal Shah will address these questions and publish a weekly Q&A blog on the most pressing literary needs starting July 25, 2018. The weekly Q&A service offers personalised suggestions for one reader every week. These can range from a variety of genres (e.g. literary fiction, historical fiction, romance, non-fiction). - July 08, 2018 - Book Therapy

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Ghosts of World War II: NAS Banana River" It was nothing more than a thin strip of land bordered by an ocean and a landlocked salt river. Its inhabitants were hoards of sand flies and mosquitoes. In time, it probably would have been taken over by developers, and become another resort area. But catastrophic events, beyond its shores, dictated a different role. Then, as suddenly as the Banana River Naval Air Station appeared, it was gone… vanished, leaving only the folklore, the of official reports, and a river with stories to tell. - July 04, 2018 - Fireship Press

E.L Discipline Releases "Discipline's World," (The Sequel in The Seduction of Discipline Series) Published by Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Author E.L Discipline has done it again. With his third book, "Discipline's World," (published by Andrea Johnson Books Publishing) he has made an unheralded impression, in creating the new face of redefined eroticism. - April 14, 2018 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Light Novel Publisher Launches Kickstarter Campaign In honor of the one year anniversary of The Everlasting: Eye of the Wise light novel by Biako, Vic’s Lab, LLC, recently launched a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter.com to release an updated edition with interior art. The Kickstarter campaign has a goal of $300 and will end on May 1, 2018. Backers... - April 11, 2018 - Vic's Lab, LLC

New Book Release from Fireship Press "Courage Between Love and Death" Elspeth has recently landed a nursing position. This is a big boon for her, but things are not going as expected. When the unthinkable happens, it is a turning point, not only for the medical industry and our country’s security, but also for Elspeth personally. With her career and reputation on the line, will she have the courage to overcome the challenges she faces to clear her name and continue to be there for the ones she loves? - March 29, 2018 - Fireship Press

E.L Discipline is Helping Individuals Master Self & Mental Discipline Author E.L Discipline has taken his expertise to another level, and is now educating individuals on improving the way they interact in their daily lives. His new book, "The Importance of Discipline," (Published by Andrea Johnson Books Publishing) is a resource of mastering the art of Discipline and success. - February 11, 2018 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Midland Information Resources Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2018 Competition Midland Information Resources (a division of Elanders AB) has once again received the Best of the Best award as well as the newly created Safety Shield award from Printing Industries of Americas. - February 01, 2018 - Elanders Americas

New Book Offers Relatable Advice to Millennials on Growth, Positivity and Self-Acceptance Getting COMFY: Your Morning Guide to Daily Happiness by Jordan Gross is a peer-to-peer perspective guide on the trials of millennial existence and navigating the discomforts of life. The book is now available for free download on Amazon. - January 31, 2018 - Getting COMFY

Ghetto Bastard, a Memoir by Russell Vann, Released October 11, 2017 Ghetto Bastard is a story of survival. Malik was born into these circumstances, with no father to teach him how to be a man, and to a mother who didn't want him. Malik must navigate his way to adulthood with only the streets as his guide. One wonders, would Malik become the next dope fiend? The next dope dealer? The next one to go to prison? The next unwed teenage parent? - January 18, 2018 - Russell Dynasty, LLC

Elanders Americas Recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Elanders Americas has been recognized for outstanding performance by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. This recognition honors commitment and dedication to quality, delivery, innovation, customer service and budget management. - December 16, 2017 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Stone Circle" Is the Ability to Read Minds a Blessing or a Curse? When Antonius’s father dies, he must work to support his family. He finds employment as a servant in the Palazzo Ducal, home of Conte Valperga. Sixteenth-century Pesaro is a society governed by status and Antonius has limited opportunities. When... - December 01, 2017 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press—"First Voyage" It’s 1938, America is still in a depression, jobs are hard to come by and the world is preparing for war… The "Arrow" is an old tramp freighter with a diverse crew. Patrick Welch is a young seaman making his first trip on the "Arrow" and must weather storms and ports... - November 02, 2017 - Fireship Press

Philadelphia Publishing House Presents "Bad Girl Blues," a Contemporary Play About Secrets...Crime and Faith by Georgette Littlejohn on November 11, 2017 Philadelphia Publishing House is thrilled to produce the DC/MD/VA premiere of "Bad Girl Blues" by Georgette Littlejohn. Directed by Iris Lewis, the production runs at the Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. Performing Arts Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland at 6 pm on November 11, 2017. Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite.com. - October 26, 2017 - Philadelphia Publishing House

Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification Elanders Americas has, for the seventh consecutive year, achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®. - October 08, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Light Novel Publisher Announces "Square One," Other Books Vic’s Lab, LLC, which is the first U.S. company to publish original English light novels, recently announced the release of Square One: Volume 1 by Mohamed Shafiek. The company also announced pre-orders for the re-release of Sword Quest of Enigmatic Souls: Vol 1: Takanova by Alex Theriot and Alpha... - September 28, 2017 - Vic's Lab, LLC

Tasfil Publishing Releases New Humorous Book Tasfil Publishing releases the new novel, "The Moskowitz Code" by Joel Bresler, where we realize a doctor's bad handwriting could be less life-threatening then his typing skills. - August 17, 2017 - Tasfil Publishing, LLC

Draft2Digital Partners with Findaway Voices for Indie Audiobooks Today marks the launch of a partnership between publishing aggregator, Draft2Digital, and audiobook production service, Findaway Voices. The partnership opens opportunities for independent authors and publishers to easily produce and distribute audiobooks to over 170 markets, including Amazon’s Audible and Apple iTunes. Indie authors can now produce and publish audiobooks with many of the same advantages gained from independent eBook publishing. - July 18, 2017 - Draft2Digital

Light Novel Publisher Announces Giveaway and New and Upcoming Releases English light novel publisher Vic’s Lab, LLC, recently announced the release of Restart ∞ Days by S0rahana, the preorder for Square One by Mohamed Shafiek, and a giveaway sweepstakes of The Everlasting, Vol. 1: Eye of the Wise by Biako. "We are excited to announce new and upcoming titles... - July 02, 2017 - Vic's Lab, LLC

Elanders Americas Wins Print Excellence Awards The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) announced that ElandersUSA, Elanders Americas’ Acworth, Georgia facility, is an award winner in its 2017 Print Excellence Competition. The competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation drawing several hundred entries. A... - June 28, 2017 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press - The Irish Milliner: The Making of an Irish-American Woman in 19th Century New York This is a story of survival, intrigue, romance, as well as, exploring the conflict of Irish immigrants thrust into a war that threatened to destroy a nation. It is about an Irish-American woman who could be any immigrant today, any woman today, seeking to create beauty and make sense of her life. - June 02, 2017 - Fireship Press

The National Indie Excellence Award Announces, Utahn, Anders Roseberg a Finalist The National Indie Excellence Awards (NIEA) announces Anders Roseberg, children’s book author from Salt Lake City, Utah, a 2017 “Finalist” for his picture book Priscilla and the Sandman, for the category, “Children’s Book 4-8 Years.” The National Indie Excellence Book... - May 24, 2017 - Anders Roseberg Books

"Diary of Margery Blake" Wins Prestigious Marie M. Irvine Literary Excellence Award for 2017 The Marie M. Irvine Literary Excellence Award welcomes its newest winner for 2017, "Diary of Margery Blake" – a historical fiction by author, P. J. Roscoe. Historians and paranormal novel fans will find a new addition to the list of prestigious writing awards with P. J. Roscoe’s... - May 22, 2017 - Doce Blant Publishing

The First Historic, Restored Circus Picture Book for All Ages on Kickstarter Now The first and only children's picture book that showcases beautiful illustrations of circus life and acrobatic displays from the late 1800's to the early 1900's. - April 26, 2017 - Anders Roseberg Books