North Carolina: Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill News
MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. - July 09, 2026 - MyOutdoorJoy
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
Delores J. Wilson Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Delores J. Wilson of Marion, South Carolina, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in education. About Delores J. Wilson Delores J. Wilson is a retired teacher with the Marion School District. Wilson has expertise in... - June 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
ESA Service Technicians Receive ASSE 6040 Certification for Maintenance of Medical Gas Systems
Engineering Sales Associates recently announced that technicians on its service team have earned ASSE 6040 Certifications for maintenance of medical gas systems. The certification represents specialized training in the maintenance of vital medical gas and vacuum systems used in hospitals and nursing homes throughout the Charlotte, North Carolina area. - June 16, 2026 - Engineering Sales Associates of the Carolinas, Inc.
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
Author and Speaker Ron Robinson: The Mind Behind Modern Business Resilience
Robinson shares research and stories on why we should change and how to achieve greater resilience within our turbulent business ecosystems. - April 15, 2026 - RonSpeaking
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series "The World Is My Stage"
City View Films released Episodes 1–2 of its 12-part docuseries The World Is My Stage, now streaming on KLIPZ TV (ROKU & FIRE TV). Featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites (“Madonna Girl Dale”), the premiere shares his raw story of trauma, survival, and identity. Soundtrack out now on all major platforms. - April 14, 2026 - City View Films
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Denver, NC
Local owners of Roll Up Self Storage- Lake Life proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 2836 Hagers Court, Denver, NC 28037. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 240 units totaling 36,570 rentable square feet. It offers and... - April 12, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Publisher, CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc., Releases New Book Challenging Assumptions About U.S. Housing Energy Costs
Douglas K Shamlin presents a bold examination of why homes consume excessive energy and 6 standards that solve the problem of high energy bills. - April 06, 2026 - CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc.
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
Knightdale Rotary Launches Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series to Support Local Business Growth
The Rotary Club of Knightdale has announced the launch of its new Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series, a multi-session program designed to help entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals strengthen leadership skills and grow their businesses. The Elevate 360 series offers a structured mix of virtual and in-person sessions, providing participants with practical tools, strategic insights, and valuable networking opportunities. - March 17, 2026 - Rotary Club of Knightdale
Realty ONE Group Revolution Announces Strategic Acquisition of Realty ONE Group Select, Creating a Top 10 Regional Real Estate Powerhouse
Realty ONE Group Revolution, a leading modern lifestyle real estate brand with established hubs in Charlotte and Fort Mill, today announced the strategic acquisition of Realty ONE Group Select in Mooresville. This landmark move unites three premier offices to cover the entire Greater Charlotte... - March 16, 2026 - Realty ONE Group Revolution
Minor Fire Contained at All About Storage; No Injuries Reported
All About Storage Concord, a property managed by Absolute Storage Management, experienced a fire over the weekend that impacted 16 storage units at the Annex location (290 Warren C. Coleman Blvd). The incident was quickly contained. Emergency responders acted swiftly to secure the area, and... - March 06, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
akoyaGO Announces Multi-Year Platform Transformation
Over the past several years, akoyaGO has transformed its platform, processes, and team to deliver a more connected, predictable, and reliable foundation management experience. Through operational discipline, standardized implementations, and an integrated product ecosystem, akoyaGO now supports nearly 200 foundations with a 99.9% retention rate — reflecting a long-term commitment to modern philanthropy and stronger client partnership. - March 01, 2026 - akoyaGO
Blue Shark Vodka Announces Limited Edition Bottle for U.S. 250th Celebration and Coinciding Sweepstakes
In celebration of the nation’s sesquicentennial, Blue Shark Vodka has a new, limited-edition bottle along with an exciting sweepstakes opportunity for fans. Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist worked with in-house label artist Elif Siebenpfeiffer to create an underwater bottle... - February 18, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.
Foot & Ankle Associates - Ballantyne Location, Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne celebrated the grand opening of its new Charlotte location on January 8, 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a Chamber member with the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce. Located in the Ballantyne neighborhood, the state-of-the-art facility features advanced technology and expands access to high-quality foot and ankle care for the Charlotte community. - February 17, 2026 - Foot & Ankle Associates
LoLo Lemonade Launches Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Derived THC Lemonade in 5mg and 10mg Options
LoLo Lemonade Launches Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Derived THC Lemonade in 5mg and 10mg Options - February 14, 2026 - LoLo Lemonade
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign, New team, New vision, new sponsors. - February 11, 2026 - Brian Weber Racing
Rotary Club of Charlotte South Hosts 4th Annual “Perfectly Paired” Wine Tasting & Auction
Guests will enjoy a curated wine tasting, supper-by-the-bite offerings prepared by The Duke Mansion culinary team, and both silent and live auctions featuring travel experiences, golf, spa and dining packages, and other distinctive offerings. - February 07, 2026 - Rotary Club Charlotte South
SetFire Foundation Launches "Spring Forward: Plant 100 Seeds" Campaign to Recruit 100 Mentors for College Students
SetFire Foundation launches "Spring Forward: Plant 100 Seeds" on Feb 1 to recruit 100 mentors by April 30. The Sparks Mentorship Program has grown to 82 students across 52 colleges in 18 months. Mentors commit just one hour/month for virtual mentoring. With 85 active mentors, 481 sessions completed, and 94.7% completion rate, capacity is nearly exhausted. Seeking professionals in Business, IT, and Engineering with 5+ years experience. - February 01, 2026 - SetFire Foundation
Vince Trust Introduces a Digital Asset Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Users
Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital platform designed to support cryptocurrency users through structured asset management tools. The company reports that its services are used by millions of registered users worldwide and are intended to combine professional management practices with... - January 15, 2026 - Vince Trust
The DIME Program Redefines Economic Mobility with Five Years of Proven Wealth Distribution
Celebrating five years of impact, the DIME Program is redefining the path to financial independence. By integrating direct wealth distribution with comprehensive wealth literacy, the program empowers the next generation to move beyond participation and into positions of economic power and long-term growth. - December 19, 2025 - DIME Program
Association of Bridal Consultants Launches First-Ever Wedding & Romance Travel Host Agency for Travel Advisors
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), celebrating its 70-year anniversary, has launched the industry’s first Wedding & Romance Travel Host Agency, designed and curated for advisors who support destination weddings, honeymoons, and romance-focused travel. - December 05, 2025 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Whistle Express Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer
Whistle Express today announced that Luke Byerly has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Byerly brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across automotive, retail and franchise-driven businesses, with a proven track record of elevating customer experience,... - December 02, 2025 - Whistle Express
2025 Virtual Holiday Dating Summit for Singles Forty Plus & Flirty: “New Season. New Love. New You!”
The 2025 Forty Plus & Flirty Holiday Dating Summit is coming December 5–7, 2025 — a transformational, live-virtual experience crafted especially for singles over 40 who want to end the year with renewed hope, clarity, and confidence in love. With the theme “New Season. New... - November 26, 2025 - The Literary Midwife Unlimited, LLC (Formerly The Master Communicator's Writing Services)
Foot & Ankle Associates Ballantyne: Ribbon Cutting Event
Foot & Ankle Associates will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Ballantyne location on December 8, 2025, from 12:30–1:30 p.m. The event will be held at 10949 Old Ardrey Kell Rd, Suite 203, Charlotte, NC 28277 and will include tours of the new clinic and an opportunity to meet the care team. The expansion reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality podiatry care to the South Charlotte community. - November 20, 2025 - Foot & Ankle Associates
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
Gator Metal Roofing Announces Proud Sponsorship of My Tar Heel Adventures
Gator Metal Roofing (Gator Metal Roofing), the #1 metal-roofing company serving North Carolina and South Carolina, is excited to announce a sponsorship with My Tar Heel Adventures (MTHA), a dynamic and engaging digital media channel that shines a spotlight on the very best of the Tar Heel... - November 10, 2025 - Gator Metal Roofing
UT Financial Services Announces $100 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Commercial Development Nationwide
Charlotte-based UT Financial Services has completed a $100 million capital raise to fund commercial real estate developments nationwide. The firm plans to deploy the capital through a mix of bridge loans, construction financing, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity structures, targeting sectors such as multifamily, hospitality, industrial, mixed-use, and healthcare. - October 31, 2025 - UT Financial Services
Independent Filmmaker and Tech Entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn Announces New Feature Film Candy Flip (2026) and Social-Tech Ventures
Los Angeles-based filmmaker and tech entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn announces his new feature film Candy Flip (2026) and several technology ventures focused on reimagining how creators and audiences connect. Ikahn’s work bridges storytelling, innovation, and the future of social media platforms. - October 31, 2025 - Jeffrey Ikahn
Foot & Ankle Associates Voted Charlotte’s Best Podiatry Practice 2025 by The Charlotte Observer Readers
Foot & Ankle Associates has been named Charlotte’s Best Podiatry Practice 2025 by The Charlotte Observer, an honor determined entirely by reader votes. The award recognizes outstanding patient care, community trust, and clinical excellence across the greater Charlotte area. “We are... - October 27, 2025 - Foot & Ankle Associates
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
Foot & Ankle Associates Expands to Serve South Charlotte with New Ballantyne Office
Trusted foot and ankle care now more accessible to families in the Ballantyne community. - October 21, 2025 - Foot & Ankle Associates
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
Carolina Signs and Wonders Recognized as a National Leader in Complex and Large-Scale Signage Projects
Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading full-service commercial signage company, is earning national recognition for its ability to manage and execute large-scale, complex signage projects with precision, speed, and exceptional craftsmanship. With headquarters in Charlotte and regional offices across... - October 16, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering to Deliver Hands-On, Real-World Learning for Student Engineers - October 09, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
Dynamis Estate Wines Named a 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award Nominee for American Winery of the Year
Dynamis Estate Wines, a luxury estate winery in North Carolina’s Brushy Mountains, has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s 2025 Wine Star Award for American Winery of the Year. Founded in 2019 with its first vines planted in 2015, Dynamis crafts Cabernet-driven reds that embody its guiding philosophy of Soil to Soul. The nomination affirms the estate’s role in shaping the future of American wine from the rising heights of North Carolina. - September 10, 2025 - Dynamis Estate Wines
Grease Performs at Historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC
RhinoLeap Productions announces its final production of its 10th Anniversary Season will be the musical Grease. Grease, in co-production with Temple Theatre, will open on September 27 at the historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC. The production will close on October 12. - August 26, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
Carolina Signs and Wonders Expands Into Greensboro, NC
Carolina Signs and Wonders Expands Footprint with New Greensboro Office to Better Serve Businesses Across the Triad. Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leader in innovative commercial signage solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Greensboro, NC. Located at 2302 W... - August 22, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
New Book “Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin: A Flight Attendant’s Advice on How to Be Fit, Fearless and Fulfilled After 50” Uplifts and Inspires Women to Soar in Midlife
In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips. - August 14, 2025 - Helen Fritsch
incend Media Delivers New Website for United Way Ozarks Region, Aligned with Nationwide Brand Refresh
incend Media has launched a scalable, brand-aligned website platform with United Way Ozarks Region as the first rollout. Built for speed, simplicity, and local impact, the turnkey solution is now available to United Way affiliates nationwide. - July 30, 2025 - incend Media
Digital Estates Need a DEXITPLAN
Digital Asset Planning for Estate Planners is brought to you by DEXIT with a DEXITPLAN. What your online digital assets and accounts need are plans to protect your family and digital legacy online. - July 23, 2025 - DEXIT