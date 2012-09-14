PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds North Carolina to Its Family of Lakefront Property States North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion. - November 17, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Compliance Resources from Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. recently launched a new resource center online. The resource center is aimed at keeping clients up-to-date on all things compliance. In Nationwide Testing Association, Inc.'s resource center, you will find training videos, and news releases on current industry topics. - November 05, 2019 - Nationwide Testing Association Inc.

Business Celebrates with Paid Vacations In celebration of a successful year of business, some of the New Age Marketing team jet sets to Cancun, Mexico. During their three-day retreat they attended an award ceremony and enjoyed fine dining as well as relaxation time on the breathtaking beaches of the Cancun Coast. Interests were sparked once... - October 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Retired Harlem Assistant Principal Dr. Michelle King-Huger Writes Inspirational Memoir "From D.I.V.A. to Disabled: A Determined Individual with a Victorious Attitude" Living with progressive multiple sclerosis, educator Dr. Michelle King-Huger kept a diary about her health crisis journey. In "From D.I.V.A to Disabled," she encourages people of all ages, races, rich or poor, and any gender who are living with a life-changing debilitating illness: multiple sclerosis, cancer, strokes, diabetes, chronic arthritis, accidents and understand their life is in transition. She redefines the meaning of DIVA and embraces determination and victorious attitude. - October 17, 2019 - Dr. Michelle King-Huger

New Age Expands Again New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Nashville, TN. - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com

Charleston Life Coach Uses Music to Tear Down Walls, and to Start a Conversation Margie Curry, Charleston Life Coach & Career Coach, uses “Music” to tear down walls and to start a conversation. She is the founder of Music is Healing Charleston, for veterans support groups, churches, military bases, small groups, men’s groups, and women’s groups. "We listen to Christian Music," says Ms. Curry, and then discuss the message in a song. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oak Ridge, NC Morgan is a 7-year-old who enjoys swimming, cheerleading, going to the beach and boating with her family. Morgan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Morgan’s service dog, Iris, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities... - September 11, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

New Age Marketing Takes the Lead Charlotte’s lead marketing team, New Age Marketing, recently returned from their quarterly convention in Dallas, Texas. The exclusive, annual conference brings together select top performing men and women from sales and marketing campaigns across the US. A team of Human Resources Coordinators... - September 04, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Carrietta Strange Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Carrietta Strange of Concord, North Carolina has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that... - July 30, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

StagingAmerica.com Unveils New Home Staging Directory Website StagingAmerica.com gives real estate agents and homeowners the ability to find and compare professional home stagers from coast to coast. - July 05, 2019 - StagingAmerica.com

Superfici America to Merge Man and Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 17th - 20th Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019. The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici America... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America

22K Indian Gold Jewelry Collection Launches at Malak Jewelers Malak Jewelers launches a stunning collection of traditional and modern 22k gold Indian jewelry including pendants, chains, mangalsutras, bangles, earrings, men’s and women’s rings, solid gold bars, lakshmi coins, and children’s bangles and rings. All the Indian gold sold at Malak Jewelers is handcrafted in India and comes with an official government stamp of authenticity. - July 01, 2019 - Malak Jewelers

Murchison Partners in Charlotte After Campaign Expansion New Age Marketing CEO Jared Poniatowski announces partner acquisition company merger. Dante Murchison becomes VP of New Age Marketing Inc. after tremendous expansion initiative. - June 29, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

AD1 Global Hotels Earn 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence AD1 Global announced today that six of its properties received the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award and two hotels were enshrined in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for having earned a Certificate of Excellence every year for the past five years. The Certificate of Excellence program celebrates... - June 13, 2019 - AD1Global

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

2019 Longest Married Couple Project National Winners Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in the United States, announced today the national winners of the 2019 Longest Married Couple Project. They are DW & Willie Williams of Charlotte, NC. The Williams’ were married August 17, 1937 in Newberry,... - June 05, 2019 - Worldwide Marriage Encounter

New Age Expands Once Again New Age Marketing Continues to Expand in the Charlotte Area. Now Hiring Entry Level College Graduates to help Expand its new Client portfolio. - May 18, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Dr. Joynicole Martinez Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council Dr. Joynicole Martinez, CEO of the Charlotte, NC based management consulting firm the Alchemist Agency, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches. - May 17, 2019 - The Alchemist Agency

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

Trust Stamp Expands Leadership Team, Addressing Financial Crime Artificial Intelligence Powered Identity Authentication Company Names US Marshals Service Senior Inspector and Marine Corps Veteran as Director of Financial Crime Services. - May 09, 2019 - Trust Stamp

Tesfa Ethiopia is Organizing Charlotte's First Ethiopian Culture Festival On Saturday May 4th, 2019 from 12PM - 6PM Tesfa Ethiopia is organizing Charlotte's first Ethiopian Culture Festival at the Midwood International and Cultural Center located at 1817 Central Ave, Charlotte NC, 28205. - May 02, 2019 - Tesfa Ethiopia

App-Garden Adds Its Second Cloud-Based Solution in 30 Days: Travel Tracker - Routing Software With Travel Tracker for Routes, administrators can easily plan, coordinate, and optimize bus routes and schedules from any WiFi capable device with a web browser. - May 01, 2019 - App-Garden

T.E. Johnson & Sons Broker Makes Commitment to Excellence Cathy Robertson, REALTOR®, GRI, ARM®, Vice President of T.E. Johnson & Sons, Winston-Salem, NC, has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors®. The endorsement goes to Realtors® who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core... - April 17, 2019 - T.E. Johnson & Sons

Eliminate Debilitating Blisters with Gym Skin by STRIKER Striker Concepts has created an innovative gym glove that offers full coverage protection against heat, friction and moisture, thus eliminating blisters and callouses. - April 17, 2019 - STRIKER Concepts

Author Tosh Cole Reveals "Freight Broker with Care Guide on How to Start and Grow Your Freight Brokerage Business Like a Pro" This book is focused on upcoming freight brokers who are just getting started in the business; dispatchers, truckers, owner operators, freight agents, 3PL Logistics coordinators, etc., those whom are in the field of transportation, trucking industry, and logistics supply chain. - April 16, 2019 - Freight Broker MyWay

5 Things to Consider When Developing a Leader Jared Poniatowski CEO, New Age Marketing Inc, teaches an Audience how to Develop The Millennial generation in to leadership. 5 keys points to development. - April 08, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Frontdesk Prepares for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte Frontdesk, LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, is quickly preparing for visitors of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte. The company offers an alternative lodging solutions to corporate travelers around the country. Frontdesk offers over forty fully furnished suites just... - April 03, 2019 - Frontdesk

App-Garden Launches It's Newest Solution: Facility Tracker App-Garden, a leader in cloud-based solutions for K-12 administration, announces the launch of its newest solution: Facility Tracker. The Facility Tracker is a cloud-based work order management system which allows school districts to track work orders from submission to completion, saving time and money,... - April 01, 2019 - App-Garden

Haas Wellness Center Presents Healthy Living Fair Experience natural healthcare and treatments, sample delicious and organic bites, and browse local, healthy goods. - April 01, 2019 - Haas Wellness Center

Pangaea United Partners with Youth Led Online Startup Design Company A non-profit taught students how to become entrepreneurs using popular music lyrics for 7 weeks. After the 7 weeks, the students came up with their own design company Young Svge. They have a unique view on designing for their generation. - March 27, 2019 - Pangaea United

A Charity Footprints Powered Global Virtual Walkathon is Underway to Raise Money and Awareness for Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) - a Rare and Terminal Disorder The goal of the virtual Global MSA Walkathon is to cover 52,000 miles and raise $250,000 between March 15, 2019 which is during MSA Awareness Month and October 3, 2019, which is World MSA Day. Team members track their steps via a wearable fitness tracker or a smartphone app while walking locally at their convenience. - March 15, 2019 - Multiple System Atrophy Coalition

Buddy Durbin Recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Buddy Durbin of Forest City, North Carolina has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of entertainment. About Buddy Durbin Buddy Durbin has over 40 years experience as a singer, musician... - March 12, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

PMI Metrolina Chapter Wins Category III Chapter of the Year for 2018 PMI recently honored 11 finalists and 3 winners during the PMI Chapter Awards Ceremony in October at the PMI® Leadership Institute Meeting in Los Angeles, California, USA. Based on nominations from global chapters, PMI honored those chapters who represented the best of the best from across the world... - March 11, 2019 - PMI Metrolina

Local Marketing Firm Launches a New Campaign Focused on Leads Generation for New Clients New Age Marketing Doubles in size once again. The firm has been in Charlotte just 3 years now and has opportunity for massive expansion. New Age is now once again opening its doors to hire for its future expansion. - March 04, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Davidson Prison Ministry Elects New Officers In preparation for another year of ministry to the Davidson Correctional Center of Lexington, North Carolina, the Davidson Prison Ministry of Lexington is excited to introduce the ministry officers for 2019. At the January board of directors meeting the board unanimously elected Cathy Robertson to serve... - February 04, 2019 - Davidson Prison Ministry

Poniatowski Speaks Compliance CEO Jared Poniatowski of New Age Marketing Inc. speaks on Compliance in Atlanta, GA for the South East Regional Leaders meeting. - January 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Charlotte, North Carolina Home to Spaulding Decon Opens Latest Franchise Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, is proud to announce its franchise location Charlotte, North Carolina, which opened July of 2018. Gary Shaw, Spaulding Decon’s Charlotte location franchisee, comes from a very... - January 29, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

"A Mark on My Soul," Jordon Greene’s Debut YA Novel, to Release April 16, 2019 Franklin/Kerr Press is pleased to announce the release of award-winning and Amazon bestselling author Jordon Greene’s next novel, “A Mark on My Soul.” The novel will be released in both paperback and eBook formats on April 16, 2019. “A Mark on My Soul” is Jordon’s... - January 24, 2019 - Franklin/Kerr Press

Cathy Robertson Honored by Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors Property Manager of the Year Recipient for 2018. - January 02, 2019 - T.E. Johnson & Sons

AD1 Global Acquires 5 Hotels Across the Southeast U.S. AD1 Global recently announced the purchase of five hotels: the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta North Druid Hills - Emory Area, the Hampton Inn Atlanta - North Druid Hills, the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista, the Fairfield Inn by Marriott Orlando Airport, and the Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Gastonia. - December 24, 2018 - AD1Global

Syntelli Solutions, Inc. Honored Among CBJ’s Fifty Fastest Growing Companies in 2018 As a result of Syntelli Solutions’ powerful, sustained growth (57% average three-year growth rate), they landed the 27th spot on Charlotte Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for 2018. Charlotte Business Journal has also honored Syntelli in the past as part of their awards for Women in Business... - December 19, 2018 - Syntelli

Charlotte Digital Marketing Agency Tosses Status Quo with Expansion to Charlotte Businesses frustrated with the piecemeal approach to online marketing can heave a big sigh of relief. The folks at Evolve Digital have just announced the expansion of their operations to Charlotte, NC. “Most companies that have worked with an agency in the past had to deal with an SEO firm, someone... - December 18, 2018 - Evolve Digital