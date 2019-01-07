PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Rural Hospital Finds Success in Cottage’s Intensive Outpatient Therapy Model Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management

Joshua Ramsey Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Speaking in Austin, TX Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020 Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com

Keeper of the Plains Band Releases Sultry Second Single Country music single release on November 11. - November 08, 2019 - Keeper of the Plains

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Recognized as an Honored Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage. About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks With over 20 years experience,... - November 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Fan Health Network Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network

Teresa Perkins, Design Extraordinaire to Appear on ZTV The exclusive television interview with Zondra Evans and Teresa Perkins will air on the Reewind Channel. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

ZTV Features Author and Inspirational Speaker, Martha Lazo Munoz Author of “Hiding From Myself” shares her story of domestic violence and hope on ZondraTV Network with host, Zondra Evans. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

"101 Positive Steps Toward Employment with Autism" - Now Available from Future Horizons The most important thing you can do to achieve independence as a young adult is to get and maintain employment. - October 04, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

New Leaders Elected for Austin Contractors & Engineers Association The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association kicked off a new fiscal year by electing new board members and officers. - September 20, 2019 - Austin Contractors & Engineers Association

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Celebrated as a Top Executive for Eight Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been celebrated as a Top Executive for eight consecutive years, 2013 through 2019 and honored with early admission for 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and great success for in the fields of agriculture,... - September 12, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Couple Announces That Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is Now Open for Business Announcing a newly established restaurant located in Arlington, Texas that services the DFW Metroplex communities, Flavors Wings N Daiquiris. - September 11, 2019 - Flavors Wings N Daiquiris

"Social Skills Picture Book" Now Available in Spanish "The Social Skills Picture Book" is now available in Spanish from Future Horizons. A dynamic teaching tool for children with autism or Asperger’s Syndrome, “The Social Skills Picture Book” offers pictures of the right and wrong ways to handle nearly 30 social skills, such... - September 11, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Lead Generating Real Estate Investing Websites Rolled Out A real estate investing company that builds real estate investor websites, www.RealEstateInvestingWebsites.com, has announced a revamped release of their website offering. With these SEO-friendly websites, real estate investors will be able to attract leads right in their local market, whether they are... - September 06, 2019 - RealEstateInvestingWebSites.com

Arab American Cultural Society to Host 3rd Annual Arab Texas Festival The Arab American Cultural Society would like to extend a warm welcome to the Dallas/Fort-Worth Metroplex to their much anticipated upcoming Third Annual Arab Texas Festival. This will be an open event to all of our neighbors in the community. - August 27, 2019 - AACS

State Funeral for World War II Vets Names Co-Chairs for Texas Campaign Susana Rabel, David Valaer to lead efforts in generating public support for final salute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. - August 21, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC’s Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S. NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

Texas Legislature Calls for President to Provide Last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient with Full State Funeral Honors This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

"Autism and Girls" Now Available from Future Horizons World-Renowned Experts Join Those with Autism Syndrome to Resolve Issues That Girls and Women Face Every Day. New Updated and Revised 2nd Edition. - July 19, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Topsarge Business Solutions Wins $1.8M U.S. Army Contract Topsarge Business Solutions was awarded a 3-year, $1.8-million cooperative agreement between TBS and the U.S. Army Research Institute for Developing Noncommissioned Officers for the Future Force. This new project delivers research support that is focused on developing innovative measures and methods to improve and enhance the Soldier lifecycle. This new project allows the Central Texas-based company and its employees and associates to continue to grow and professionally develop Army leaders. - July 16, 2019 - milMedia Group

Bada Boom SEO is Pleased to Provide a Full Range of Scalable, Custom Digital Marketing Services for Small to Medium Sized Businesses Across the United States Bada Boom SEO is pleased to provide a full range of scalable, custom digital marketing services for small to medium sized businesses across the United States. The brand new SEO company is 100% U.S. based with experts in all different areas of digital marketing, providing businesses with decades of combined... - July 13, 2019 - Bada Boom SEO

World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health

Optimal Alliance Home Care Rolling Out Concierge Services Plans Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC

2020 Companies Expands Into Canada and Hires David Balsdon as SVP of Canadian Operations 2020 Companies, a leader in the Sales and Marketing Industry, today announced its expansion into Canada with the hiring of David Balsdon as the Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations. - June 29, 2019 - 2020 Companies

"Anxiety Management for Kids on the Autism Spectrum" Now Available from Future Horizons Through his twenty plus years as a clinical psychologist, Dr. Lynch has devoted his career to relieving distress in kids with autism and related concerns. His award-winning stress and anxiety management guide, Totally Chill: My Complete Guide to Staying Cool, provided children with effective and unique tools for coping and thriving. This book extends those tools to parents, teachers, and therapists. - June 27, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Honored as a Prominent Business Leader for Three Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Prominent Business Leader for three consecutive years, 2018, 2019 and with esteemed early admission for 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and great success for in the fields of agriculture,... - June 14, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Pillar Clinical Research Announces New Ratings Initiative: Pillar Precision The Dallas based research company plans to roll out a new clinical rating training program, Pillar Precision. The program includes a clinician guide featuring best practices for specific CNS indications, placebo response training, malingering detection, data-driven decision making, and multi-site rating... - May 24, 2019 - Pillar Clinical Research

Fort Worth Native to Compete in the United States Pageant Representing Colorado Ms. Denver Colorado for Ms. Woman United States, Linda Casey, a Fort Worth native, will be competing in the national level representing the state of Colorado, July 28 2019 - August 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - May 16, 2019 - Linda Casey

"Autism is the Future" is Now Available from Future Horizons Marlo Thurman reveals how cognitive differences are constructing pieces in understanding those with autism. Through her findings, she shows how those with autism spectrum disorder constantly challenge assumptions about measuring intelligence. Thurman proposes that sensory and cognitive development have evolved together into a very different form of intelligence in those with ASD, and it should be viewed not as a disability but instead as a difference to be celebrated and followed. - May 01, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

National Rifle Association Announces Patriot Mobile as Its Endorsed Cellular Service Provider The National Rifle Association proudly announces Patriot Mobile as its endorsed cellular service provider. The companies will join forces to strengthen support for the 2nd Amendment; Patriot Mobile will provide NRA Members with exclusive offers on their cell phone plans and products to further the cause of America’s foremost defender of Second Amendment rights. - April 12, 2019 - Patriot Mobile

"Becoming an Autism Success Story" Now Available from Future Horizons Anita Lesko author of "Temple Grandin: The Stories I Tell My Friends," is an internationally recognized autism advocate and member of Autism Society of America's Panel of Autistic Advisors. She was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome at the age of fifty. A graduate of Columbia University, Anita was an honored speaker at the United Nations Headquarters for World Autism Awareness Day 2017. - April 03, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Younger Partners Wins Two More Property Management Assignments Totaling 203K SF Younger Partners Property Services was awarded two new assignments at the 61,000-square-foot Forest Central 1 in Dallas and the 142,000-square-foot 800 W. Airport Freeway in Irving. Effective date of takeover was March 1. “We are continually expanding our relationships with owners,” says... - March 18, 2019 - Younger Partners

Humor Writer Says 250-Word Stories Effective as Both Features and Ads Rix Quinn, who writes a weekly humor column for about 100 newspapers, advocates short, memorable, single-subject features. - March 16, 2019 - Rix Quinn Communications, LLC

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Celebrated as a Top Executive for Three Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas is being celebrated as a Top Executive for three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and success for over 20 years in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and... - March 14, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Fenway Group Celebrates 13th Anniversary The company celebrates 13 years developing the next generation of technologists. - March 07, 2019 - Fenway Group

"Dogs and Autism" Now Available from Future Horizons Author Annie Bowes grew up having dogs throughout her childhood and adulthood that helped her with her autism. Her love of animals, especially dogs, eventually helped her find her passion in life to help animals and become a veterinarian. Through many years of working with dogs in her practice, she grew interested in how canine companionship helps people with autism. - March 06, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Be The Difference Foundation Hosts Indoor Cycling Even in Support of Ovarian Cancer Research and Women Battling the Deadly Disease Be The Difference Foundation invites Dallas and Fort Worth community members to sign up for their annual “Wheel to Survive” event on Sunday February 24 at the JCC of Dallas, 7900 Northaven Road, Dallas, TX 75230. Participants can register online at www.wheeltosurvive.org. “Wheel To... - February 06, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

Local Educator Begins New Career with Launch of Spaulding Decon Franchise in Frisco Deidra Gurn today announced the launch of the Frisco-based franchise of Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, which will serve the broader Frisco area. Gurn has spent the past 15 years as a high school teacher. When looking... - February 04, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Sanskriti 2019: Fusion of Asian Indian Culture & Local DFW Area Talent Set for Feb. 1st & 2nd in Allen TX Sanskriti 2019 is set to take place in Allen, TX on February 1st and 2nd, 2019, at the Radha Krishna Temple, 1450 N. Watters Road Allen, Texas 75013. Sanskriti is an all-day one stop place for kids, youth as well as adults to showcase their talents on stage and receive recognition for their endeavors... - February 01, 2019 - JKYog

Neal E. Nielson Recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Neal E. Nielson of Hico, Texas has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 37 years in the field of electrical service and contracting. About Neal E. Nielson Neal Nielson is an electrical contractor,... - January 31, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Axiom Medical Releases “Workers’ Comp: Minimize the Impact” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Workers’ Comp: Minimize the Impact.” The publication addresses the workers’ compensation impact employers face,... - January 22, 2019 - Axiom Medical