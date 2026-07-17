Texas: Fort Worth-Arlington News
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Confirming Its Independent Corporate Status
AI Visibility Labs LLC and its Founder, Joseph Mas, expressly state that no familial relationship, including any blood or legal familial relationship, exists with any individual or entity unless such relationship has been formally established and confirmed through the Company's official communications. As of the date of this release, no such familial relationships have been established or confirmed. - July 17, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Discovery Point Retreat Data Shows 52% Reduction in Distress for Addiction Clients
New outcomes study of 388 clients demonstrates the effectiveness of a full continuum of care in treating co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. - May 07, 2026 - Discovery Point Retreat
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Katie S. Worsham Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Katie S. Worsham of Arlington, Texas, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in government. About Katie S. Worsham Katie S. Worsham is a retired director of community planning with the U.S. Department of Housing and... - April 28, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
A Miracle, a Torah, a Scribe, and a Night Dallas Will Never Forget Hosted by Chabad of Dallas
On March 22, 2026, the Winspear Opera House in Dallas hosts a historic evening featuring celebrated Jewish artist Avraham Fried — and the live on-stage completion of The Torah of the Children of Dallas by a Torah scribe. Inspired by the miraculous recovery of Rabbi Mendy Zajac's infant son, Chaim Meir, this community concert welcomes all backgrounds. Proceeds support Chaim Meir's medical care. VIP reception at 1PM. Tickets at www.dallasfried.com. - March 12, 2026 - Chabad of Dallas
mender Welcomes Matt Duncan as Lifecycles Solutions Director
mender, a leader in sustainable lifecycle solutions for electronics and IT assets, is excited to announce the appointment of Matt Duncan as Lifecycles Solutions Director. In this critical leadership role, Matt will drive the strategy and execution of mender’s lifecycle services, ensuring... - March 11, 2026 - mender
mender Appoints William Habekott as VP of Product Sales
mender is pleased to announce the appointment of William Habekott as Vice President of Product Sales, a strategic addition to the company’s leadership team as it continues to expand its market presence and product offerings. In this role, William will lead product sales strategy, support... - March 11, 2026 - mender
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
High School Student Launches MusicSynth, an AI-Powered Platform Transforming How Students Practice Music
Built by violinist Abhimanyu Kaushik, the free tool helps students bridge the gap between sheet music and finger placement through real-time visual feedback. - January 28, 2026 - Abhimanyu Kaushik
Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Named an Esteemed Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas, is recognized as an Esteemed Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She has been selected for her outstanding contributions and remarkable success in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments, and... - January 20, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart
Mohr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nacogdoches County, marking a meaningful homecoming for Founder and Managing Attorney Taylor Mohr (formerly Taylor Lyons), a Nacogdoches native, and the firm’s newest team member, Sophie Perry, who will join the team in... - January 12, 2026 - Mohr Law Group
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
Bilt Expands Commitment to Military Talent Through SkillBridge Program
BILT expands its DoW SkillBridge partnership, by adding a fourth veteran intern. The company has hired two graduates full-tim. New intern David Gravelle joins BILT with Air Force training and maintenance expertise. Former interns Drew Glass (USAF) and Stewart Johnson (USN) now serve in capture management and cybersecurity. The program strengthens BILT’s federal practie and supports service members transitioning to civilian tech careers. - December 10, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
Merkaba Entertainment Opens a Premier Fort Worth Event Venue with Immersive A/V Capabilities
Fort Worth’s newest multimedia studio and event venue offers professional audio, video, and production services for artists, creators, and private events. - November 25, 2025 - Merkaba Entertainment
New Suspense Thriller "Cyber-Psycho Chronicles Take Film Festivals by Storm with 100+ Awards in Only 18 Festivals
Texas Filmmaker’s “Cyber-Psycho Chronicles” Dominates the Festival Circuit With 100+ Awards — Filmed Entirely in Rowlett and Garland. Thrilling new web series explores the dark side of digital obsession and online surveillance — a modern psychological suspense story... - November 16, 2025 - GemStar Studios LLC
ODC and NVIDIA Launch All-American AI-RAN Stack, Enabling AI-Native 5G Today and Accelerating the Path to 6G
orandevco.com/odc-and-nvidia-launch-all-american-ai-ran-stack-enabling-ai-native-5g-today-and-accelerating-the-path-to-6g/ Software-Defined Architecture Delivers Breakthrough Performance Gains, Unlocking Distributed AI Inference at the Forward Edge and Powering AI for the Physical World. Open RAN... - November 07, 2025 - ODC
HPWP Group and HeartProfit Expand Partnership to Advance Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing in the Workplace
HPWP Group, a leader in creating high-performance workplace cultures, and HeartProfit, a movement dedicated to transforming business culture through compassionate leadership, today announced an expansion of their ongoing partnership to make HeartProfit’s certification in Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing available to HPWP Group alumni through a new, accelerated pathway. - November 02, 2025 - HPWP Group
Leadership Coach Blake Holman Offers Complimentary One-Hour Leadership Training to Help Professionals Lead with Confidence and Influence
Leadership Coach Blake Holman, Managing Partner of JJH Enterprises LLC, is offering a complimentary one-hour leadership training to help professionals strengthen influence, communication, and decision-making skills. Based on John C. Maxwell’s Leadership Philosophy and Dr. Robert Cialdini’s Principles of Ethical Influence, the session helps leaders build trust, inspire engagement, and lead with authenticity. - October 31, 2025 - JJH Enterprises, LLC
Research Defense Examines Violence, Illiteracy, Non-Active Fathers, and Low Self-Esteem Among Black Males in America
Bruce C. Carter will defend his doctoral dissertation on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the University of Texas at Arlington, presenting years of rigorous research on reducing violence, engaging fathers, and strengthening households across America's most challenged communities. The public dissertation defense offers evidence-based findings that challenge conventional approaches to violence prevention and community development. - October 25, 2025 - Carter Empowers
Vispring Dallas Announces Participation in Partners Card 2025 to Support The Family Place
“Give the Gift of Sanctuary” | Vispring Dallas joins Partners Card 2025 to support The Family Place - October 22, 2025 - Vispring Dallas
OnDemand Realty Expands to South of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with New Office in Cedar Hill
OnDemand Realty, one of North Texas’s fastest-growing real estate Brokerages in North Texas, has announced the grand opening of its newest office at 610 Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill, Texas. The expansion marks a major milestone for the brokerage as it strengthens its footprint across the... - October 09, 2025 - OnDemand Realty
National Medal of Honor Museum Premieres Valor & Victory Documentary with Creative Partnership from DHD Films
The National Medal of Honor Museum premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary produced by Dallas-based DHD Films. The film captures the journey from concept to construction of the Arlington landmark and honors America’s heroes. The event featured Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and a panel including Chris Cassidy, Jeff Williams, Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, and Col. Michael Caldwell. - September 25, 2025 - DHD Films
Rising Hollywood Actor and Singer Songwriter James Gault Expands IMDb Profile With New Videos and Images
Rising Hollywood actor James Gault is expanding his presence on IMDb, showcasing his latest credits and career highlights. Fans can explore his curated IMDb images featuring behind-the-scenes stills, and view his talent in action through the IMDb video gallery; More media and updates are available on IMDb. - September 23, 2025 - James Gault, Actor
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks to be Featured in Two-Page Spread in Fall 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas, will be featured in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. She will be recognized for her outstanding contributions and remarkable success in the fields of agriculture, real estate,... - September 19, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Haltom’s Legacy Shines Again: Diva Diamonds & Jewels Grand Opening at Historic Camp Bowie Location
Diva Diamonds & Jewels opens its newest location at 6102 Camp Bowie Blvd, the former home of Haltom’s Jewelers. Longtime associates John Clingman and Melissa Hays return to welcome guests. The Grand Opening is Oct. 16, 5–8 PM, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and proceeds supporting Kerr County flood relief. Festivities continue through Oct. 19, celebrating Diva’s 15th anniversary and Fort Worth community. - September 18, 2025 - Diva Diamonds & Jewels
Charter and Go to Showcase Their State-of-the-Art Flight Management Platform at NBAA-BACE 2025 in Las Vegas
Charter and Go, a state-of-the-art, AI-powered flight management system, will showcase its cutting-edge platform at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) this October. Recognized for: Innovation and commitment to transparency, Revolutionizing the air charter operator industry, Seamlessly integrating key operational elements. The result: optimized performance, improved efficiency, and a competitive pricing model for operators and brokers alike. - September 17, 2025 - Charter and Go
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Pattison ID Hosts Job Fair to Power North Texas Manufacturing and Create High Skill Careers
A leader in the brand identity and sign manufacturing industry is bringing more jobs to North Texas and looking for over 50 job seekers to join their Fort Worth facility in the areas of fabrication, welding, general assembly, technical design and project management. - September 15, 2025 - Pattison ID
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
Ranger Creek Announces Launch of Texas Landmark Original No. 2 Single Malt
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling announced today the second release of its award-winning Texas Landmark Single Malt – the Original No.2. The second in the series continues Ranger Creek’s tradition of excellence winning a Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits... - September 10, 2025 - Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
DHD Films Premieres Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum
DHD Films premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary capturing the multi-year journey to build the Museum in Arlington, Texas. Featuring Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and the late architect Rafael Viñoly’s striking design, the film highlights courage, collaboration, and community in bringing this national landmark to life, preserving stories of valor for generations. - August 25, 2025 - DHD Films
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Haltom’s Legacy Lives On: Diva Diamonds Grand Opening at Historic Camp Bowie Location
Diva Diamonds & Jewels celebrates its grand opening at 6102 Camp Bowie Blvd, former home of Haltom’s Jewelers, on Thu., Oct. 16, 5–8 PM, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, for its 15th anniversary. Festivities continue through Sun., Oct. 19, welcoming the Fort Worth community to this reimagined space with familiar faces from Haltom’s. - August 13, 2025 - Diva Diamonds & Jewels
The Emberly at Heritage Glen Invites You to an Exclusive "Behind the Build" Sneak Peek
The Emberly at Heritage Glen will host a series of reservation-only preview tours from August 18–22, 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its new senior living community currently under construction in Fort Worth. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour select areas of the campus, meet leadership, and learn more about the services and care options ahead of the community’s planned October opening. - August 09, 2025 - The Emberly
The Emberly at Heritage Glen Welcomes New President, Jacquelyn O’Shaughnessy
Seasoned Leader Brings Over 15 Years of Senior Living Experience And Her Famous Homemade Cookies - August 02, 2025 - The Emberly
AlēvCare Hospice Earns National “Hospice Honors ELITE” Distinction – Only DFW Provider to Receive 2025 Award
AlēvCare Hospice has been named a 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award winner—one of only five in Texas and the only recipient in the DFW metroplex. This national recognition reflects top-tier caregiver and family satisfaction across every quality measure in the CAHPS Hospice Survey. - August 01, 2025 - AlevCare Hospice
Signet Health Appoints Joy Figarsky as Chief Executive Officer
Signet Health, a behavioral health and acute inpatient rehabilitation management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joy Figarsky as President and Chief Executive Officer. Figarsky, currently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Blake Browder, who will... - July 31, 2025 - Signet Health
Nuclearn Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Nuclearn, a software development company offering artificial intelligence for nuclear power, as a new member. “In our rapidly growing AI economy, Nuclearn is meeting the moment by modernizing nuclear operations and bringing new levels of... - July 30, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Deployable Energy Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes as a member Deployable Energy, a technology company providing reliable energy solutions through nuclear batteries. - July 24, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Mandy Bellamy’s Newly Released "Rosie’s Birthday Wish" is a Heartfelt Tale of Longing, Love, and Unexpected Blessings
“Rosie’s Birthday Wish” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mandy Bellamy is a touching children’s story that explores themes of hope, family, and the enduring power of a child’s heartwarming wish. - July 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing