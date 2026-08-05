California: Orange County News
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California. - July 29, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026
Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers. - July 28, 2026 - Ward & Thomas Group
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026. The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to... - June 18, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran
Johnson Criminal Law Group welcomes Gracie Tran as Associate Attorney, strengthening its juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice. A Cal State Fullerton and Western State College of Law Cum Laude graduate, Ms. Tran brings experience from the Orange County Public Defender's Office and representing indigent families in dependency proceedings. She joins founder Lauren Johnson-Norris and the firm's team serving clients statewide in criminal defense, CPS defense, and child welfare matters. - June 18, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology Honored with Eight NAACP Theatre Awards Nominations
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology — A celebration of the life, music and revolutionary voice of Gil Scott-Heron. Interwoven with Gil’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire. - June 09, 2026 - Inner City Cultural Center II
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Stronghold Systems Introduces Deployable Ballistic Shelters for Schools
Demonstrations currently being scheduled for company's Tustin, Calif. showroom. - June 05, 2026 - Stronghold Systems
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
VIP Sold Out as Worn & Driven's Magazine Launch Event Brings The Holy Trinity of Hypercars to Marconi Museum
The Collector’s Premiere Event is designed to formally introduce our brand to the public, collectors, partners, and nonprofit affiliates through a curated, invitation‑forward experience that blends automotive culture, luxury watches, and philanthropy. This private event is made possible in partnership with the Marconi Foundation for Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports local at-risk children’s charities. - April 28, 2026 - Worn & Driven
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
"Stop the Draft": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Makes Heading Off Any Military Draft Effort Centerpiece of Campaign
Troutman Vows to Stop Any Draft After New Law Makes Automatic Draft Registration A Requirement Starting December, 2026 - April 13, 2026 - Troutman For America
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a... - April 07, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
"I am not Interested": Attorney Eric J. Troutman Issues Statement Saying He Would Decline Attorney General Role if Offered Following Bondi Firing
Troutman Cites Need for Justice Department Independence and Congressional Run in Statement Following Bondi Firing - April 03, 2026 - Troutman For America
Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List
Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska - April 01, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Nationwide Search for America’s Taco Legends
Not all awards are created equal. This is where Taco Legends are decided. - March 24, 2026 - TacoTuesday.com
Official Tribute Band Hall of Fame Announces Premiere Event at Corbin Bowl
The original 2025 Non-Profit organization establishes its Los Angeles roots with a landmark event at the legendary Corbin Bowl. - March 17, 2026 - Tribute Band Hall of Fame
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Elias Vazquez Jr. as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Elias Vazquez Jr. to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Vazquez brings a unique blend of fresh legal insight and over seven years of dedicated experience in the... - March 09, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Andrew Chute as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Chute to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Chute brings a strategic and compassionate approach to his clients' cases, grounded in a background of civil... - March 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
Century High School’s E-Business Academy Celebrates Historic Advancement to National Finals
The E-Business Academy at Century High School in partnership with High School Inc. Academies Foundation proudly announces a landmark achievement: for the first time in 25 years, seven students have advanced to the Virtual Enterprise International Finals in New York City, taking place April... - February 25, 2026 - High School Inc. Academies Foundation
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system. - February 18, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives. - February 17, 2026 - Orange Community Arts Guild
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United... - February 12, 2026 - Americare Home Health, Inc.
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER