Greg Mullen
Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast
Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen
Melissa Levin Insurance
Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover
Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance
Arek Zasowski
Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival
Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice
"We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event
Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Arek Zasowski
Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival
Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Sportsheets International, Inc.
Kourtney Kardashian Invites Sportsheets to be Included in Her Celebrity Poosh VIP Box
The Unity Vibe Will be Rubbing Elbows with Hollywood A-Listers. - December 06, 2019 - Sportsheets International, Inc.
CLL Society
CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference
CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society
Musotica Wear
Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet
With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear
Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.
Solano County Self Storage Portfolio Sold
Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers $21,650,000 Sale - November 14, 2019 - Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.
Xenon Pictures
Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces"
The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures
Amaryllo International B.V.
Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies
Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.
Arek Zasowski
"Call Me" Wins Best Mystery Short Award at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival
An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. - November 05, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Murphy O'Brien
Murphy O’Brien Appoints Long-Time Editorial Director, Luxury Travel and Lifestyle Specialist Beth Weitzman as Chief Creative Officer
Integrated Public Relations, Social Media and Influencer Marketing Firm Expands Executive Team. - October 31, 2019 - Murphy O'Brien
Viridistor LLC
ViridiSTOR & the Arthritis Foundation Set New Sustainable Standard for Fund Raising Events
ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC
Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment
In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International
Arek Zasowski
Arek Zasowski and Maegan Coker Are Returning to Los Angeles on a Big Screen in an Award Winning Short Romance "Call Me" in October 2019
An award winning short romance “Call Me” is coming back to Los Angeles as part of the 8th annual Marina del Rey Film Festival and will be screened in high quality settings at the Cinemark 18 and XD (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center on Thursday, October 24 at 9.30pm. - October 22, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Randy's Donuts
World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA with Free Donuts and Free Coffee
World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts
Carey Conley
Local Author, Carey Conley, Announces "Keep Looking Up" Book Launch Celebration
4 Cities Chosen to Share Journey of Losing Husband/Father, Son/Brother to Suicide - October 15, 2019 - Carey Conley
Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball
3rd Annual Basketball Skills Clinic for Special Needs Players Held at Aliso Niguel High School
Aliso Niguel High School Basketball Players worked with young disabled adults from Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach on Saturday, October 12th. - October 15, 2019 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award
Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
John Galvis Media Agency
Books, Gourmet Food, and Library Love at the Queen Mary Secret Spice Cafe Dinner and Tour, Saturday, November 2, 2019, 7:00 p.m.
The Queen Mary raises funds for the new Long Beach Library with a literary event aboard ship that is interactive, delicious, and unique. - October 11, 2019 - John Galvis Media Agency
Unsilenced Voices
Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices
Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices
Silvergate Bank
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
The Skin & Wellness Center
The Skin & Wellness Center is Now Offering Innovative Laser-Based Photobiomodulation Hair Regrowth Therapy
The Skin & Wellness Center of Laguna Hills (SWC) is now offering a new, safe, fast, and totally painless hair regrowth therapy utilizing photobiomodulation laser therapies. These include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The SWC is a leading, comprehensive provider of dermatological and wellness services; featuring holistic nutrition, laser-based therapies, and surgical treatment options. All SWC physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties. - October 01, 2019 - The Skin & Wellness Center
Modern Buds
Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis
Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds
True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.
Psychiatric Service Dog Delivered by True Blue Service Dogs (TBSD) to a Very Lucky Woman in Tacoma, WA
Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. - September 12, 2019 - True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.
IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter
Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Mission Microwave
Mission Microwave Enables Intellian Ka-Band Terminals for HTS and LEO Satellite Networks
Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian’s Next Generation of Advanced Platforms. - September 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave
Bench International
Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego
The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International
BlindandScreen.com
BlindAndScreen.com Announces Availability of Cordless Faux Wood Blinds
Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are Certified Best for Kids - August 31, 2019 - BlindandScreen.com
Wylder Space Inc.
Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms
Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.
Free Wheelchair Mission
Global Wheelchair Production Experts Join Free Wheelchair Mission
Retired executives from Invacare Europe bring decades of experience in wheelchair production to the US-based nonprofit wheelchair manufacturer. - August 22, 2019 - Free Wheelchair Mission
The Zalkin Law Firm
Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Lawsuit Against San Dimas Jehovah’s Witness Congregation
Lawsuit is Part of an Expanding Series of Cases Against the Jehovah’s Witnesses Alleging Failure to Protect Children from Known Abusers - August 21, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions
Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
JOA
JOA is Selected by the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles to Provide Construction Contract Administration, Project Management & Cost Estimating Services
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has pre-qualified JOA for a 5-year term. - August 20, 2019 - JOA
Great Hire Inc.
Great Hire Inc. Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.
Akif Manaf
World Change Academy to Release Revolutionary New Book "Spiritual Evolution" Today – a Spectacular Blend of Psychological Truths and Spiritual Wisdom
"Spiritual Evolution means to be a human. Everything else means to be an animal. Spiritual evolution has nothing to do with religion but everything to do with the eternal spirit inside the temporary body!" These are some words of wisdom from the world-renowed author Akif Manaf's brilliant new book "Spiritual Evolution," which will premiere in English today, August 8. - August 08, 2019 - Akif Manaf
Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners
BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future
Award-Winning Filmmaker Encores His Best Documentary About Space Artist with Star-Studded Q&A in Beverly Hills on August 12th
Stars from two of space artist Chesley Bonestell's most famous matte painting films - Barbara Rush from "When Worlds Collide" (1951) and Ann Robinson from "The War of the Worlds!"(1953) - will shine brightly at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre August 12th. - August 02, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future
Clearon Corp.
Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
International Pain Foundation
Registration Opens for The International iPain Summit 2019
The International Pain Foundation is pleased to open registration for the 12th Annual iPain Summit, taking place November 14–16th, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA as part of #NERVEmber nerve pain awareness month. Chronic pain affects 1 out of 5 people in North America. In extreme cases, patients find themselves misunderstood, isolated, and can eventually fall into depression. - July 16, 2019 - International Pain Foundation
JOA
JOA Pre-Qualified by the City of Los Angeles as a Real Estate and Economic Development Consultant
JOA is one of a select group of businesses to be approved by the City of Los Angeles for Master Planning, Site Planning and Project Management. - July 10, 2019 - JOA
Phlebotomy Career Training
Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy
Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training
Arek Zasowski
Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short Award with “Call Me” at the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival in Los Angeles, CA
When asked about what advice Arek could give to inspire young beginning actors, Arek Zasowski replies: “It may sound quite simple - take initiative, reach out to other actors and create. Do not wait for anything to happen to you. If you have an idea that you are truly passionate about, work for it, focus your energy to make it a reality. You will make it happen if you believe in it and take the action.” - June 29, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
TAG
TAG Expands Into New York City with New Office Location
The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG
The Zalkin Law Firm
The Zalkin Law Firm Responds to California Catholic Dioceses Victims Compensation Fund
Leading victim's attorney responds to California Bishops move to create a "victims compensation fund" for alleged clergy abuse victims. Victims should have legal representation before giving up their options for civil justice, according to Irwin Zalkin, San Diego based victims attorney. - May 17, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
OOTify, Inc.
OOTify, Inc. Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon
OOTify, Inc., the Los Angeles based startup that promises to democratize mental healthcare, is excited to announce that it was selected as a 2019 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. - May 15, 2019 - OOTify, Inc.
30-Year-Old Southern California Roofing Company Defies the Odds
Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Company thrives with a "give to grow" philosophy. - May 10, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Blumenfeld Group Inc.
The Blumenfeld Group in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ San Diego Central Office Earns National, Local Sales Awards for 2018
Sales awards keep stacking up for the Blumenfeld Group, a high-achieving six-agent team in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ San Diego Central office. Led by veteran agent, Joel Blumenfeld, the team placed in the following categories for 2018: · Five-Year Legend status,... - May 09, 2019 - Blumenfeld Group Inc.
