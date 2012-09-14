PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Solano County Self Storage Portfolio Sold Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers $21,650,000 Sale - November 14, 2019 - Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

"Call Me" Wins Best Mystery Short Award at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. - November 05, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

ViridiSTOR & the Arthritis Foundation Set New Sustainable Standard for Fund Raising Events ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Arek Zasowski and Maegan Coker Are Returning to Los Angeles on a Big Screen in an Award Winning Short Romance "Call Me" in October 2019 An award winning short romance “Call Me” is coming back to Los Angeles as part of the 8th annual Marina del Rey Film Festival and will be screened in high quality settings at the Cinemark 18 and XD (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center on Thursday, October 24 at 9.30pm. - October 22, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA with Free Donuts and Free Coffee World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

3rd Annual Basketball Skills Clinic for Special Needs Players Held at Aliso Niguel High School Aliso Niguel High School Basketball Players worked with young disabled adults from Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach on Saturday, October 12th. - October 15, 2019 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball

Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

The Skin & Wellness Center is Now Offering Innovative Laser-Based Photobiomodulation Hair Regrowth Therapy The Skin & Wellness Center of Laguna Hills (SWC) is now offering a new, safe, fast, and totally painless hair regrowth therapy utilizing photobiomodulation laser therapies. These include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The SWC is a leading, comprehensive provider of dermatological and wellness services; featuring holistic nutrition, laser-based therapies, and surgical treatment options. All SWC physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties. - October 01, 2019 - The Skin & Wellness Center

Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds

Psychiatric Service Dog Delivered by True Blue Service Dogs (TBSD) to a Very Lucky Woman in Tacoma, WA Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. - September 12, 2019 - True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Mission Microwave Enables Intellian Ka-Band Terminals for HTS and LEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian’s Next Generation of Advanced Platforms. - September 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

BlindAndScreen.com Announces Availability of Cordless Faux Wood Blinds Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are Certified Best for Kids - August 31, 2019 - BlindandScreen.com

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Global Wheelchair Production Experts Join Free Wheelchair Mission Retired executives from Invacare Europe bring decades of experience in wheelchair production to the US-based nonprofit wheelchair manufacturer. - August 22, 2019 - Free Wheelchair Mission

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Lawsuit Against San Dimas Jehovah’s Witness Congregation Lawsuit is Part of an Expanding Series of Cases Against the Jehovah’s Witnesses Alleging Failure to Protect Children from Known Abusers - August 21, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Great Hire Inc. Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.

World Change Academy to Release Revolutionary New Book "Spiritual Evolution" Today – a Spectacular Blend of Psychological Truths and Spiritual Wisdom "Spiritual Evolution means to be a human. Everything else means to be an animal. Spiritual evolution has nothing to do with religion but everything to do with the eternal spirit inside the temporary body!" These are some words of wisdom from the world-renowed author Akif Manaf's brilliant new book "Spiritual Evolution," which will premiere in English today, August 8. - August 08, 2019 - Akif Manaf

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

Award-Winning Filmmaker Encores His Best Documentary About Space Artist with Star-Studded Q&A in Beverly Hills on August 12th Stars from two of space artist Chesley Bonestell's most famous matte painting films - Barbara Rush from "When Worlds Collide" (1951) and Ann Robinson from "The War of the Worlds!"(1953) - will shine brightly at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre August 12th. - August 02, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Registration Opens for The International iPain Summit 2019 The International Pain Foundation is pleased to open registration for the 12th Annual iPain Summit, taking place November 14–16th, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA as part of #NERVEmber nerve pain awareness month. Chronic pain affects 1 out of 5 people in North America. In extreme cases, patients find themselves misunderstood, isolated, and can eventually fall into depression. - July 16, 2019 - International Pain Foundation

JOA Pre-Qualified by the City of Los Angeles as a Real Estate and Economic Development Consultant JOA is one of a select group of businesses to be approved by the City of Los Angeles for Master Planning, Site Planning and Project Management. - July 10, 2019 - JOA

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short Award with “Call Me” at the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival in Los Angeles, CA When asked about what advice Arek could give to inspire young beginning actors, Arek Zasowski replies: “It may sound quite simple - take initiative, reach out to other actors and create. Do not wait for anything to happen to you. If you have an idea that you are truly passionate about, work for it, focus your energy to make it a reality. You will make it happen if you believe in it and take the action.” - June 29, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

TAG Expands Into New York City with New Office Location The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG

The Zalkin Law Firm Responds to California Catholic Dioceses Victims Compensation Fund Leading victim's attorney responds to California Bishops move to create a "victims compensation fund" for alleged clergy abuse victims. Victims should have legal representation before giving up their options for civil justice, according to Irwin Zalkin, San Diego based victims attorney. - May 17, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

OOTify, Inc. Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon OOTify, Inc., the Los Angeles based startup that promises to democratize mental healthcare, is excited to announce that it was selected as a 2019 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. - May 15, 2019 - OOTify, Inc.

30-Year-Old Southern California Roofing Company Defies the Odds Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Company thrives with a "give to grow" philosophy. - May 10, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing