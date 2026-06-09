Recent Headlines
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications
In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Beagle by YRIG Takes on Overpriced Resident Benefit Packages with Your Renters Kit
Beagle by YRIG introduces "Your Renters Kit," a customizable resident benefits package for property managers, combining affordability and tenant satisfaction. Features include credit reporting, air filter delivery, ID theft protection, legal liability, and concierge services. Beagle automates compliance, integrates with property management systems, and boosts manager profits without complexity. - January 17, 2025 - Beagle by YRIG
DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation
Celebrating 30 years of service In the heart of Stuart, FL, DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. stands as a beacon of hope for property owners facing the aftermath of disasters. - September 16, 2024 - DRYOUTpro PLUS
CAP NATION & Walmart Extend Lifeline to Family in the Wake of House Fire
In a compassionate response to a tragic fire loss, CAP NATION, in collaboration with Walmart, has extended a generous monetary donation to Marina Kapulovska to aid in the restoration of her home. Marina and her family were left homeless after a devastating house fire consumed all their belongings,... - April 26, 2024 - CAP NATION, Inc.
Introducing HOA-Reviews.com: Empowering Homeowners and Renters with Transparent Community Feedback
Do you experience frustration and a sense of powerlessness with respect to your building’s HOA? HOA-Reviews.com, an innovative online platform, is changing the way homeowners and renters interact with and evaluate their Homeowners Association (HOA). HOAs play a crucial role in managing and... - May 26, 2023 - HOA-Reviews
AM Best Affirms Financial Strength Rating of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Following its annual review, the AM Best Company has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-, Excellent for Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington. - July 29, 2022 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Appraisal Modernization Leader Accurate Group Chooses PropMix for Its Valuation Analytics
PropMix's Profet.ai platform delivers valuation insights from its curated data lake of MLS and public record data. - June 24, 2022 - PropMix.io LLC
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Proud to Announce the Addition of Alphonse Provo to the Leadership Team as the Field Claims Leader
CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Alphonse Provo has accepted the role of Field Claims Leader. As a staple in the property claims leadership vertical for over 25 years, they are excited that Alphonse brings his talents and... - April 28, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Warns: Pest Infestations May Mean Something More
Homeowners understand that water on the floor or a brown stain on the ceiling is a good indicator that they have a water leak somewhere. However, most are surprised to learn that there is a connection between water leaks and pest infestations. “Insects, rodents, and other pests build their... - April 28, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Clients with Burst Pipe Claims
Aftermath Adjusters helps homeowners provide needed information and proof to show insurance companies where the leak occurred, the type and extent of damage, and the cause of the leak. - April 14, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Helps Condo-Owners with Adjacent Property Water Damage Claims
Although filing any kind of water damage claim is difficult, condo owners face an additional dilemma – who’s at fault and whose insurance will pay? Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting helps condo owners figure out the nuances related to their water damage claim so they can get the necessary payout to make needed repairs. - April 01, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Recommends Water Backup Coverage
Anderson warns that homeowners may not be covered under their standard homeowner’s policy. “Having water backup damage is hard enough without learning too late that your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover this peril. That’s why we urge Florida homeowners to get a water backup endorsement.” - March 17, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Can Help with Water Damage Claims Caused by Cast-Iron Pipes
Did you know that 76 million homes in America have cast-iron pipes? If your home was built before 1975, it is likely that your home’s pipes are rusting and disintegrating. Unfortunately, this will lead to costly water damage and the potential for a denied homeowner’s insurance... - March 12, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Clarifies Burst Pipe Coverage
No one wants to wake up in the night to find the floors covered in water – the toilet flushed in the bathroom having run all night, overflowing into their home. Unfortunately, this happens, which is why Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting highly encourages homeowners to have a homeowners... - March 07, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
How Strength in Opposing Forces Forges Company Culture
As a younger version of yourself, when you entered the corporate world, or started your own business, or worked out for a position on the team, you had to be strong, smart, and prove yourself early and continually to be at your peak. These are the hard skills we need to perform our functions. How do we develop culture from self-advancement and a tinge of selfishness? It starts with the individuals’ values, character, and beliefs, along with effective listening skills. - March 05, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Boosted with the Addition of Jay Knight Guasco as Director of Business Development at CCMS & Associates
Dunedin, FL CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Tampa Bay Florida, announced that Jay Knight Guasco has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. With over a decade of experience in claims solutions for insurance carriers, Jay is a leader with... - March 04, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
2021 Toys for Tots Collection Under Way in Flemington
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington is teaming up with the US Marine Corps Reserve to support their annual Toys for Tots drive as a drop-off site. New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Farmers of Flemington building located at 23 Royal Road in Flemington between 8:00am and 4:00pm M-F. - November 20, 2021 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Promotions of Key Leadership Team Member Morgan Davis to Manager
Her leading the Shared Services segment will strengthen and help streamline the foundation of their claim lifecycle. The added challenge for her is accepting the role during this exciting growth phase. - July 28, 2021 - CCMS & Associates
Appalachian Underwriters Offers Life with Ethos
A new partnership has bloomed this spring. Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. has partnered with Ethos to offer life insurance. Agents will be able to offer both a level term life insurance in all states but New York, as well as Simplified Issue Term, Simplified Issue Whole, and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life options. After underwriting, which is often instant or the same day, the applicant will get a decision. If they approve, they can choose to activate their coverage without any agent involvement. - April 21, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Launches Xpress BOP Online Comparative Rater
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce Xpress BOP powered by Briza. Starting today, appointed agents are able (for the first time) to access this comparative rater that includes three carriers. Better yet, Xpress BOP is available in all states. - April 14, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Celebrates Silver Anniversary with Sixth Consecutive 5 Star MGA Award
For the sixth consecutive year, Appalachian Underwriters Inc. (AUI) has been rated a Five Star Wholesale Partner by Insurance Business America agent and broker readers. “It’s an honor to receive this award from the retail producers. To be known as an MGA and Wholesaler that goes above... - March 31, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington to Sponsor 2021 CEA Turkey Trot
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington, a leading Property & Casualty insurer headquartered in Hunterdon County, will be the official Bib Sponsor for the 2021 CEA Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving Day in Flemington. This fun community event helps raise funds to support the Center for... - March 05, 2021 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Monahan Returns to AUI as Florida Property and Casualty Senior Broker
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Kimberly Monahan to the Brokerage Department as a Senior Property Casualty Broker. Kim’s focus will be accounts not readily available in the standard markets of property and casualty. - February 18, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Adds Dustin Hickman to Brokerage Division, Bolstering Energy Practice in Dallas
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Dustin Hickman to the Brokerage Department as a Casualty Broker. Dustin joins the AUI organization as part of the Energy Practice Group, specializing in heavy casualty accounts including the oil and gas business. - January 15, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Europesure Expands It’s COVID-19 Cover
Europesure Travel Insurance, a brand of Status Global Insurance, has expanded its COVID-19 cover, which is an optional add-on to its very successful travel insurance product and is available to clients living in the UK, Gibraltar, the EU, the rest of the EEA and Monaco. The COVID-19 add-on... - January 09, 2021 - Status Global Insurance
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Celebrates Silver Anniversary
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. celebrates it's 25th Anniversary this year. - January 06, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Adds Joshua Kim to Brokerage Division, Opening More Opportunity for Commercial Accounts, Including Oil & Gas
Appalachian Underwriters Inc. welcomes Joshua Kim to its Brokerage team. Under the title Senior Broker, Kim will be specializing in casualty accounts, including oil and gas. He joins the Brokerage division with nearly 20 years in the field, working for a handful of other notable insurance entities. - December 16, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Welcomes William Chambers in Newly Developed Digital Partnerships Role
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is excited to announce the addition of William Chambers as Director of Digital Partnerships. Chambers comes to AUI with over 5 years of experience in the insurance industry, with former roles in underwriting and digital partnership management at a leading... - December 06, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
U.S. Administrator Claims Welcomes Two New Managers
U.S. Administrator Claims is excited to announce that Michael Goff has been promoted to Senior Director and will lead all claim operations. In addition to this promotion, the company has also hired Greg Whalen to be Director of General Liability and Property Claims. Formerly the Director of New... - November 18, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Opens New Office with New Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) announced the opening of a new satellite office in Richardson, TX, in which new hire, Terry Holley, will be the Regional Manager. Holley comes to AUI with over 25 years in the insurance industry, with former roles including Senior Vice President, and Director... - October 15, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Three Marketing Employees to Representatives
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is proud to announce that three in-house Marketing Team members have been promoted to Marketing Representatives. All will work from the Oak Ridge, TN headquarters to service agents in their specific territories. Dakota Stiles will be servicing the Delta area,... - October 08, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Europesure Launches New COVID-19 Cover
Europesure launches a new COVID-19 Cancellation and Medical Expenses/Repatriation optional cover, to add to their comprehensive travel insurance product, and is one of the first companies to offer this option to residents of the EU. - August 22, 2020 - Status Global Insurance
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Addition of Key Leadership Team Member Kristy Hauger, Director of Business Development
CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Kristy Hauger has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. Kristy has over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her extensive knowledge includes marketing to... - July 14, 2020 - CCMS & Associates
AM Best Upgrades Ratings of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington announced today that its Financial Strength Rating (FSR) has been upgraded to A- (Excellent) by AM Best Rating Services, the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. The company’s Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) was also... - July 02, 2020 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, Named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 Issue
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce that Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, has been named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 issue. - June 24, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Purchases South Carolina MGA, Insurit & Associates Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased announce the acquisition of Insurit & Associates Inc. Established in 2012, Insurit & Associates, formerly located in West Columbia, South Carolina, was an insurance provider for personal lines insurance. This purchase now allows AUI to service 80... - June 17, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Ben Franklin Insurance Bolster Commercial Insurance and Risk with New Local Hire
Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments adds key team member Aaron Brown in order to strengthen the company’s Commercial Insurance and Risk services. - May 14, 2020 - Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments
Insurance Navy Brokers COVID-19 Announcement
Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces new office procedures regarding COVID-19. Per the COVID-19 Executive Order NO. 8 Sec 12. r., Insurance Navy Brokers locations will remain open during regular business hours, with phone support available 7 days a week Monday... - April 01, 2020 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Shares Coronavirus Prevention Tips with Rideshare Drivers
Insurance Navy shares coronavirus prevention tips to keep rideshare drivers healthy during the outbreak. Official CDC data states that there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, in the U.S. alone. As more data comes in on the number of cases, it is... - March 14, 2020 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires Carol Ashman as External Marketing Representative for West Florida
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. welcomes Carol Ashman as the new External Marketing Representative for Western Florida. She will be focusing on building agent relationships in the Florida Panhandle. She comes to AUI with 16 years in the retail agency side of insurance. “Our Florida... - February 22, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Zach Blaetz to Mid Atlantic Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce Zach Blaetz as Mid Atlantic Regional Manager. Formerly AUI’s Atlantic Marketing Representative, Zach will still be helping to place accounts for NY, RI, NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA, NC, and SC agents while also managing the satellite office in... - January 16, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager. Working locally out of AUI’s new Maine office, he will be placing accounts in CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, and VT. Previously the Manager of Commercial Binds and Commercial Insurance Services at... - January 08, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads
A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips
Insurance Navy, a leader in the insurance market, warns drivers of the upcoming holiday traffic and shares tips on how to make a road trip safe and enjoyable. Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and food. It is also a time for heavy traffic. Travelers need to know when to leave and return to... - November 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy