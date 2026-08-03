Oklahoma: Oklahoma City News
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC
Bryce Pappas has been named the CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC. He has a proven track record of starting companies and we believe he will be a big difference maker at Prophaven. - May 23, 2026 - Prophaven Property Management
The Embroidery Source Relocates Operations to Oklahoma City
The Embroidery Source, the leading supplier of commercial embroidery supplies, officially announced the relocation of its primary warehouse and fulfillment operations from North Carolina to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Oklahoma City. This strategic move marks a major milestone in the... - May 14, 2026 - The Embroidery Source
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of OCCC, Named a P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for February 2026
Dr. Mautra Staley Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been named a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This national distinction honors her transformational leadership, measurable impact, and sustained contributions to... - April 01, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Choctaw, Oklahoma
Local owners of Owens Cubbies Self Storage & RV proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 14237 Southeast 29th Street Choctaw, OK 73020. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 166 units totaling 22,300 rentable square feet. It... - March 13, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Oklahoma City Roofer McCann’s Roofing Issues Urgent Storm Safety Tips as Severe Weather Hits Central Oklahoma Tonight
Oklahoma City Roofer Steps Up to Protect Metro Homes During Active Tornado Watch and Thunderstorms. - March 11, 2026 - McCann's Roofing and Construction
McCann’s Roofing & Construction Named Best of 405 Finalist as Oklahoma City Homeowners Seek Trusted, Long-Term Roofing Solutions
McCann’s Roofing & Construction named Best of 405 finalist as Oklahoma City homeowners choose the trusted, family-owned contractor for long-lasting roofing solutions. - March 05, 2026 - McCann's Roofing and Construction
Debbie Widhalm Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Debbie Widhalm of Edmond, Oklahoma, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Widhalm... - February 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Announces Acquisition of Robison Air Inc., Expanding Service Footprint into Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home-services provider across the central United States, today announced the acquisition of Robison Air Inc., a distinguished HVAC company serving Tulsa, Oklahoma, and surrounding communities for more than 60 years. This expansion marks Paschal’s 11th location and officially introduces the company’s full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to the Tulsa market. - December 08, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Birmingham Attorney Lisa Narrell-Mead Joins Board of Regent Capital Corporation as Part of Regent’s Strategic Merger with DLP Bancshares
Regent Capital Corporation, parent company of Regent Bank, announced the completion of its merger with DLP Bancshares, Inc.—the parent company of DLP Bank—in an all-stock transaction creating a combined organization with $2.3 billion in assets across four states. Three DLP Bank board members—Bob Peterson, Lisa Narrell-Mead, Esq and Frank Rodriguez—will join Regent Capital Corporation and Regent Bank’s boards. Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman & CEO, will join DLP Bank’s board. - November 21, 2025 - Regent Bank
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Logictry Launches World’s First "Wisdom Infrastructure" to Scale Human Expertise in the Age of AI, Backed by 5IR Funds Investment
Logictry launches its "Wisdom Infrastructure" to scale human expertise, backed by a 5IR Funds-led $5M raise. The company will convene global leaders at the World Trade Center during United Nations General Assembly week to address the human side of the $80 trillion wealth transfer. - August 29, 2025 - 5IR Funds
Author Cindy Parks’ New Book, "This Was at a Time," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Bicycle Journey from Oklahoma Toward New York Alongside Three Friends
Recent release “This Was at a Time” from Page Publishing author Cindy Parks is a captivating autobiographical account that follows the author’s bicycle journey from Oklahoma toward the state of New York alongside three men, and the incredible, life-changing experience that came about from answering the call of her adventurous spirit. Can she make it to New York? - August 13, 2025 - Page Publishing
Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort. - July 22, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Child Advocacy Organization Sponsors National Petition to Support Weather Prediction Funding
OICA seeks individuals and organizations to sign a change.org petition to support restoration of funds for federal weather prediction services. - July 12, 2025 - Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy
Element8 Names Samual Curtis as CEO and Mike Field as EVP & General Manager of Texas Operations
Element8, a leading internet service provider serving North Texas communities, is proud to announce a strategic leadership expansion that aligns with the company’s mission to drive broadband access and innovation across underserved regions. Samual Curtis, founder and current CEO of... - July 07, 2025 - element8 Internet
Author Ilse-Dore Pulliam’s New Book, "Snapshots of God's Footprints," is a Stirring Memoir That Reflects Upon Life’s Joys, Struggles, and God’s Presence Through It All
Recent release “Snapshots of God's Footprints” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ilse-Dore Pulliam is a deeply moving memoir that invites readers to witness heartfelt memories, struggles, and joys that testify to God’s presence throughout the author’s life. Deeply personal and candid, “Snapshots of God’s Footprints” offers hope and reflection for those navigating their own path. - June 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Virgil Owen’s Newly Released "The Relationship Factor" is a Compelling Exploration of Humanity’s Divine Connection from Creation to the Promise of Future Restoration
“The Relationship Factor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virgil Owen is a profound exploration of humanity’s divine connection, tracing God’s covenantal promises from creation through the teachings of pivotal biblical figures. Owen offers readers a pathway to deepen their faith and strengthen their relationship with God through biblical insights, personal devotion, and spiritual empowerment. - May 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Andrew B. Sampsel’s New Book, "Castle Reef 3: Legacy," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of Heroes as They Race to Save the World from Destruction
Recent release “Castle Reef 3: legacy” from Covenant Books author Andrew B. Sampsel is a riveting story that centers around a group of heroes living in a quaint tourist town who must rise to the occasion and stop a dangerous mastermind from ruling the world through the use of an all-powerful microchip. - May 08, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Bilkisu Warden’s New Book, "Prince Curls," is an Adorable and Stirring Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns to Appreciate His Unique Hair for Making Him Special
Recent release “Prince Curls” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bilkisu Warden is a charming story of a young boy who decides to let his hair grow out into a head of beautiful curly hair. Despite how his hair makes him stand out at school, he soon grows to love his hair and how special it makes him. - April 14, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Beth Dees’s Newly Released “Your Kingdom Come Your Will Be Done: On Earth As It Is In Heaven” is a Compelling Exploration of God’s Will and the Coming Kingdom
“Your Kingdom Come Your Will Be Done: On Earth As It Is In Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Dees is a thought-provoking book that blends fiction, history, and biblical prophecy to reveal God’s perfect will for His Kingdom. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Brooke Freeman’s Newly Released "Juicing for Jesus" is an Inspiring Devotional That Connects Faith and Nutrition for a Healthier Body, Mind, and Spirit
“Juicing for Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brooke Freeman is a unique and uplifting devotional that encourages children and families to nourish both their spiritual and physical health through biblical teachings and wholesome nutrition. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Angela Sharp’s New Release "Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos" is a Powerful Guide to Finding Peace, Faith, and Spiritual Clarity Amid Life’s Challenges
“Experiencing God’s Presence in the Midst of Chaos” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Sharp is an insightful and encouraging book that explores how faith and prayer can help individuals navigate difficult times while deepening their relationship with God. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Matlina Akers Merriweather’s Newly Released “When You Say It Like That” is a Heartwarming Collection of Reflections, Offering a Blend of Humor, Wisdom, and Love
“When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matlina Akers Merriweather is a heartfelt work filled with personal anecdotes, gentle humor, and valuable life lessons designed to uplift and inspire readers. - April 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Maria Stanley’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck" is a Delightful Children’s Book That Sparks Imagination, Teaches Faith, and Celebrates God’s Plans
“The Adventures of Lizzy and Chuck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria Stanley is an imaginative, heartwarming story that uses the innocent adventures of Lizzy and Chuck, two endearing animals, to teach children and adults alike about faith, decision-making, and the importance of listening to God. - March 31, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Debbie Holland’s New Book, "Fluffy the Turtle," is a Heartfelt Story of a Turtle Who Learns to be Proud of His Name Despite Being Constantly Teased for It
Recent release “Fluffy the Turtle” from Covenant Books author Debbie Holland is a charming tale that centers around a turtle who is always teased by his classmates at school about his name, Fluffy. But when Fluffy learns the history behind his name from his grandfather, he learns to love it and shares its importance with others. - March 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Mark Fuller’s Newly Released "My Fallow Ground" is an Inspiring Testament to the Power of Faith in Life’s Most Challenging Moments
“My Fallow Ground: How 'Brokenness' Can Be Your Best Friend” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Fuller is a compelling exploration of personal struggle, spiritual renewal, and the transformative power of trusting God through life’s hardships. - March 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Gary Hunt’s New Book, “The Price Was Paid,” is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Give Praise and Honor to the Lord and All His Innumerable Blessings
Recent release “The Price Was Paid” from Page Publishing author Gary Hunt is a stirring series of poems inspired by God that reflect upon the ways in which the author’s life has been impacted by his faith. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Hunt reveals how the Lord has been an inspiration in his life and shares his writings to encourage others to look towards God. - February 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Rev. Curtis Shipman, Dd’s Newly Released "God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Based Reflections
“God in Action: Seen if Your Eyes Are Open and Your Heart Is Humble: Inspirational short stories that can be read in a few minutes each day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Curtis Shipman, DD is a heartfelt and uplifting collection of stories that encourage readers to recognize God’s presence in everyday life and deepen their faith through reflection and devotion. - February 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Ryan Felder’s New Book, "Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About a Little Girl Who Likes to Play with Silly Toys
Recent release “Colby, Quinn, and the Silliest Toys Ever” from Page Publishing author Ryan Felder is a charming children’s story that introduces Quinn and Colby, a little girl and her teddy bear who spend a lot of time together. - February 26, 2025 - Page Publishing
Sherri M. Parker’s Newly Released “The Donut Shop Chronicles: Lenny and the Donut Holes” is a Delightful and Whimsical Children’s Tale
“The Donut Shop Chronicles: Lenny and the Donut Holes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherri M. Parker is an entertaining and imaginative story that introduces young readers to Lenny, a lovable character with a sweet tooth for donut holes, and the unexpected surprises life can bring. - January 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Michael L. Tinney’s New Book, “A Gift From God: The Story of Our Son Jonathan,” is a Powerful Story That Follows a Family’s Journey Through Loss, Grief, and Faith
Recent release “A Gift From God: The Story of Our Son Jonathan” from Covenant Books author Michael L. Tinney is a poignant true account that documents the life of the author’s son, Jonathan, and how his medical struggles ultimately helped to strengthen his family’s faith in God and his plan for them. - January 22, 2025 - Covenant Books
Jacqueline D. Stowe’s Newly Released "Just Like You" is a Delightful Retelling of God’s Creation for Young Readers
“Just Like You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline D. Stowe is a charming and lyrical exploration of the biblical creation story, designed to engage young readers and instill the foundational truths of their faith. - January 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile to be Selective Dealer for Dulcet Tile in Oklahoma City
Dulcet Tile, a producer of hand-crafted, natural stone, mosaic tiles, carefully showcases its products in highly qualified and boutique showrooms. Young Bros, Granite and Tile in Oklahoma City has been selected as one of their specialized dealers to showcase Dulcet Tile's beautiful tile lines. - December 13, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
New Extra Space Storage Open in Oklahoma City, OK
LSC Development, LLC is excited to announce the grand opening of a new Extra Space Storage in Oklahoma City. Located at 4400 S Western Ave, just south of Downtown Oklahoma City at the intersection of Western Ave and SW 44th Street, the facility boasts excellent visibility and convenient access... - November 16, 2024 - LSC Development, LLC
Holistic Cancer Coach and Breast Cancer Survivor Leslie Nance Launches Empowering New Book: "Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer"
Holistic Cancer Coach and Survivor Leslie Nance launches her new book, "Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer." The book offers simple, actionable steps for women navigating cancer to take control of their healing. With a focus on nutrition, mindset, and holistic practices, Nance provides practical guidance from her own journey as a cancer survivor and coach. Available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. - October 21, 2024 - Any Stage Cancer, LLC
Tara Britt’s New Book, "To Die for Her," is a Captivating Story That Follows an Agent & an Assistant Us Attorney in Their Dangerous Quest to Bring Down a Powerful Cartel
Fulton Books author Tara Britt, a loving wife and mother, as well as a native of Oklahoma, has completed her most recent book, “To Die for Her”: a thrilling novel that follows the investigation of a dedicated DEA agent and an assisted United States attorney on the brink of capturing the... - October 16, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Robert Gatz’s New Book, "Broken Toys," is a Heart-Wrenching Memoir of Survival as the Author Recounts His Journey of Overcoming Abuse and Finding Hope
Recent release “Broken Toys” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Gatz recounts his harrowing true story of growing up and enduring both abandonment and various forms of abuse at the hands of those he loved. This poignant memoir details his struggles and ultimate triumphs, illustrating the resilience of the human spirit. - October 15, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Mortgage Professional Associates Expands Into Austin Market with Award-Winning Branch Manager Christina Beitler
Mortgage Professional Associates is expanding into the Austin market, with Christina Beitler leading the initiative as Branch Manager. Christina, awarded the 2023 Austin Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year, brings over 15 years of experience and will build a team of top-producing loan originators. This expansion is key to MPA’s growth strategy, with Christina set to foster MPA’s culture of excellence in Austin’s thriving real estate market. - October 09, 2024 - Mortgage Professional Associates
Ataya Hilburn’s Newly Released "The Garden" is a Delightful and Informative Children’s Book
“The Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ataya Hilburn is an engaging and educational story that teaches children the beauty of nature, the importance of patience, and the rewards of nurturing growth from tiny beginnings. - October 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Elizabeth Jean Thomas’s Newly Released "The Locket’s Secret" is a Captivating Tale of Adventure and Discovery
“The Locket’s Secret” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Jean Thomas is a thrilling novel that weaves together the lives of diverse characters in a quest to uncover a hidden truth. Themes of adventure, friendship, and personal growth drive the narrative. - October 01, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Rose Rathbun’s Newly Released “A Purple Martin Named Lazarus” is a Heartwarming Tale of Healing and Connection
“A Purple Martin Named Lazarus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose Rathbun explores the transformative power of nature and compassion. The book recounts Rathbun’s personal journey of finding solace and healing through her relationship with an injured baby purple martin. - August 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
DeLayne Kollross’s Newly Released “AN EVENING IN THE WORD” is an Inspirational Devotional Guide
“AN EVENING IN THE WORD” from Christian Faith Publishing author DeLayne Kollross is an inspiring compilation of Bible verses and reflections designed to deepen one’s faith and understanding of God's Word. - August 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Douglas Bayless’s Newly Released "From Creation to Redemption" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Themes
“From Creation to Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Bayless is a comprehensive examination of humanity's fall and God's plan for redemption. This book delves into the interconnectedness of key theological concepts, offering insights into sin, salvation, and the transformative power of the Holy Spirit. - August 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing