Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

The Upstream Takes AI from Theory to Practice at the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Another Self-Storage Success Scott Meyers' successfully helps another student invest. - August 13, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

The Plexus Groupe Makes Bold Move for Growth and Expansion Nationally with Addition of Industry Executive Brian Morgan The Plexus Groupe is pleased to announce the addition of industry leader Brian Morgan as President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer. He brings twenty years of industry experience, with a deep background in accelerating growth organically, recruiting industry leading talent and orchestrating strategic... - July 23, 2019 - The Plexus Groupe

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

New Angle Yoga Celebrates Grand Opening in Oklahoma City New Angle Yoga, the newest yoga studio in Oklahoma City, celebrates their grand opening with free power yoga classes April 27 to May 3. - April 26, 2019 - New Angle Yoga

Rose State College, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Announce Educational Partnership in Collaborative Robotics Rose State College and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance have formed a new educational partnership. Rose State will be providing training in collaborative robotics for manufacturers across Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance will provide subject matter experts to assist with curriculum development... - April 15, 2019 - Rose State College

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Adroit Surgical is Pleased to Annouce as of Today the Following Distributor Partners Are Offering Adroit Surgical’s New Vie Scope Product to the EMS Market Adroit Surgical is pleased to announce the following 5 Distribution partners. - January 22, 2019 - Adroit Surgical

Big Thinkers Media Announces Orr Nissan Expansion The ad agency will represent the legendary auto group which will now have four dealerships across two major brands. - January 04, 2019 - Big Thinkers Media

Oklahoma City Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - February 21, 2019 Future Horizons will be hosting the Oklahoma City Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - February 21, 2019. - January 03, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

The Unicork Unicorn Bottle Opener & Corkscrew Brings a Smile While Opening Beer & Wine in Time for Christmas Kirk McGinnis and Digital Airships LLC launch their first product, the Unicork, a fun unicorn bottle opener and corkscrew intended as a sturdy decoration that is also functional. The creator discusses the inspiration for the item as well as how it differentiates from the competition. - December 19, 2018 - Digital Airships LLC

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized as Breakaway Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2018 Denali was recognized by Cisco Systems as a Breakaway Partner of the Year for its innovation, leadership and best practice as a Cisco business partner across Americas US (West). - December 12, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Brent Hagar's State Farm Agency, Serving the Tulsa Community, Has Received the Company’s Prestigious President’s Club Award This top award recognizes the agent’s outstanding sales ability, plus honors agents who align their business with the long-term direction of the company and who act as advocates for their customers. Only 50 agents a year are granted this award for being a top agent in a particular line of business... - December 04, 2018 - Brent Hagar, State Farm Insurance Agent

Big Thinkers Media Expands in West Coast with Advertising Industry Expert Tom Hightower Advertising agency has acquired Tom Hightower to help expand the existing client base in California and Colorado. - October 25, 2018 - Big Thinkers Media

Quintessa Marketing Has Expanded Quintessa Marketing is reshaping the legal lead generation industry with their innovative ideas and dedication to the people that have been injured in an accident. - October 11, 2018 - Quintessa Marketing

Custom Trained Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 6-Year-Old Boy in Edmond, OK Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers delivered a very special Autism Service Dog to a young boy named Cash in Edmond, Oklahoma. - September 15, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

The Plexus Groupe Intern Selected as The Council Foundation Scholarship Recipient Kyle Vitale, a student at Illinois State University and a summer intern at The Plexus Groupe, has been selected as a recipient of a $5,000 academic scholarship for the 2018-19 year academic year, as announced today by The Council Foundation. “The Plexus Groupe is very proud of Kyle for being selected... - September 04, 2018 - The Plexus Groupe

The Plexus Groupe Hires Todd Neaves as Vice President, Business Development The Plexus Groupe, an innovative, client-focused insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm, has hired Todd Neaves as Vice President of Business Development in its Oklahoma City office. Neaves brings a wealth of knowledge and experience working in the Oklahoma area with employer’s... - August 20, 2018 - The Plexus Groupe

Layups2Standup & NBA MVP Russell Westbrook Bring an Evening of Infamous Comedy to OKC with the 3rd Annual “Why Not?? Comedy Show” Acclaimed comedian Demetrius “Juice” Deason and OKC Thunder’s very own Russell Westbrook will host an infamous evening of comedy with the 3rd Annual “Why Not?? Comedy Show.” - August 20, 2018 - Why Not?? Comedy Show

Meet Arexman Construct at SVIIF 2018 at Santa Clara Convention Center, July 2-4, 2018 To get worldwide recognition and respect, to earn revenue and to add a new social responsibility dimension to a US company through a partnership is what Arexman Construct Company proposes. Several patents and solutions, mainly in the earthquake protection domain are waiting to make big money. The company is looking to find an industrial/marketing partner to go together from patent to production and sales, and share the worldwide recognition. Booth 618 at SFIIV 2018. - July 04, 2018 - Arexman Construct SRL

Joe Vanlandingham Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who In honor of his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Mail and Postal Services, Joe Vanlandingham, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who. - June 27, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Big Thinkers Media Welcomes Legendary Orr Auto Group Expansion in Oklahoma Advertising agency will partner with Orr Nissan East and Orr Nissan West to help expand the long-time well-respected dealer group. - June 13, 2018 - Big Thinkers Media

Whiteboard Mortgage CRM Named to 2018 HousingWire Tech100 Whiteboard Mortgage CRM was named to the HousingWire Tech100 list of most innovative fintech companies for 2018. - May 17, 2018 - Whiteboard Software

Custom Truck One Source Announces Open House at Oklahoma City Office Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host an Open House and Grand Opening, showcasing their facility in Oklahoma City. The event will be held on May 9, 2018 starting at 10:30 am at 6725 SW 44th Street. “We’re excited to open up our facility, allowing our customers and the community... - April 16, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

GnuPharma Sees Promise with Non-Cannabis Plants Which Stimulate the Endocannabinoid System; Company Continues Its Scientific and Market Development GnuPharma holds pending patents on its ideas that non-cannabis plants can be used to modulate the endocannabinoid system for medicinal benefits. - March 28, 2018 - GnuPharma

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Lucas Roofing and Construction Has Joined Forces with Moore Design to Create Next Door Development Lucas Roofing and Construction, a best in class Oklahoma City-based construction company, and Moore Design, a boutique design firm located in Tulsa, are joining forces to create the premier design-build group in Oklahoma. Lucas Roofing has a long history of award winning roofing excellence combined... - February 10, 2018 - Next Door Development

Leadership Native Oklahoma (LNO) Class of 2018 Enrollment The American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma (AICCO) has announced their third annual Leadership Native Oklahoma (LNO) class for 2018. LNO is a unique leadership opportunity for business and governmental leaders in Indian Country to broaden their network and sharpen their understanding of self-governance and self-determination. - February 02, 2018 - Chloeta

Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Recognized as a Top Executive by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra of Tahlequah, Oklahoma has been recognized as a Top Executive for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of religious ministry. About Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Dr. Parrish Harra... - September 08, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Group Benefit Services, Inc. Earns Inc. 5000 Designation Inc. 5000 has ranked Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) in the top 50% on their list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies.” - August 30, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Clubhouse Trailers Delivers Its 16th Custom Band Trailer in Mesquite, Texas Clubhouse Trailer Co., LLC has delivered another fleet of custom marching band trailers to each of the five high schools in Mesquite, TX. Building on its recent explosive growth the Clubhouse team, led by Jeff Hadley and Drew Taylor, worked closely with the Mesquite ISD Administration, the Fine Arts... - August 26, 2017 - Clubhouse Trailers, LLC.

GBS Appoints Michael “Mike” Calhoon as New Regional Marketing Director Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has appointed Michael “Mike” Calhoon as its newest Regional Marketing Director (RMD) to accommodate the increased demand for GBS programs. Mike Calhoon joins GBS with nearly 33 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, having worked primarily... - August 23, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

Draft2Digital Partners with Findaway Voices for Indie Audiobooks Today marks the launch of a partnership between publishing aggregator, Draft2Digital, and audiobook production service, Findaway Voices. The partnership opens opportunities for independent authors and publishers to easily produce and distribute audiobooks to over 170 markets, including Amazon’s Audible and Apple iTunes. Indie authors can now produce and publish audiobooks with many of the same advantages gained from independent eBook publishing. - July 18, 2017 - Draft2Digital

Encore Real Estate Investment Services is Proud to Announce the Addition of Kaleb Rupp, Associate Advisor His consistent work ethic and determination has led him to successfully represent clients in the acquisition and disposition of net leased assets. - July 18, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Honored as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra of Tahlequah, Oklahoma has been honored as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 45 years in the field of religious ministry. About Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Dr. Parrish Harra... - July 06, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Neurogenx 4000PRO Featuring S.E.A. Technology is Discontinued by the Patented Holder and Manufacturer The Synaptic Corporation announces immediate termination of co-branding and distribution relationship with Neurogenx Innovative Neurogenic Solutions dba Neurogenx NerveCenters. - June 27, 2017 - The Synaptic Corporation

Kathleen Forrest Of Metro Brokers Of Oklahoma Named One of America’s Top 1,000 Real Estate Professionals by Real Trends, as Advertised in The Wall Street Journal Forrest, of Edmond, OK, Had an Impressive $88,834,698 in Total Sales Volume and 188 Total Transaction Sides on her way to Becoming One of Oklahoma’s Top Real Estate Professionals - June 23, 2017 - Kathleen Forrest Of Metro Brokers Of Oklahoma

Use the High Bob to Keep Tools Safe in High Places Great new product allowing you to easily store tools and run wire while on an aerial lift. Easy to install tool box to keep you and your tools safe. - June 14, 2017 - High Bob

KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor sales. “I... - June 01, 2017 - KGM

Announcing: "Mystery of the Old Skull" - Newest Publication from Next Chapter Press. New Concept Called R.E.A.L. Books, a Fusion of Fiction & Non-Fiction Mystery of the Old Skull is the first in a series to be known as a R.E.A.L. Book. R.E.A.L. Books give readers an opportunity to Read, Enjoy and Learn from the story while learning valuable information. Embedded within the text are words appearing in bold print. These words refer to topics that are explained in depth by Christopher Jordan, M.D. at the end of the book. - May 02, 2017 - Next Chapter Press

Cheng-Lun Soo, MD Recognized as a Top 100 Doctor for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Cheng-Lun Soo, MD of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has been recognized as a Top 100 Doctor for two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions for over 23 years in the field of orthopedic healthcare. About Cheng-Lun... - March 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

GBS Becomes Only TPA Designated AM Best’s “Expert Service Provider" 12 Consecutive Times Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces that AM Best Company has branded GBS as a client recommended, “Expert Service Provider” for the 12th consecutive year. GBS is the only Third Party Administrator (TPA) to achieve this designation 12 consecutive times. President and CEO of GBS James M. - February 20, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.