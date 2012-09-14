PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause" A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled. - December 09, 2019 - Lorraine Burgess Books

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance Offers Guidance on Mitigating FDA-Announced URGENT11 Vulnerabilities in Medical Imaging Devices In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent announcement about revelations of a suite of vulnerabilities known as “URGENT/11,” the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today released a list of general recommendations for health delivery organizations (HDOs)... - October 01, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Dr. Berg Has Devised a Unique Ketogenic Diet That is Adaptable to Any Lifestyle Leading weight-loss consultant, Dr. Eric Berg, now offers unique and highly-effective Keto diet plans to help busy individuals stay fit and healthy. - September 19, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Felicia Rei, Realtor is Now with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Norfolk, VA Felicia Rei, Realtor is pleased to announce she is now an agent with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (formerly William E. Wood Real Estate) located in downtown Norfolk, VA. - June 19, 2019 - Felicia Rei, Realtor

ComSec LLC to Participate in the 2019 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) ComSec LLC Exhibiting Cutting-Edge TSCM and SIGINT Solutions and Equipment at the 2019 SOFIC Convention in Tampa, FL, May 20-23, 2019. Visit Booth 1420. - May 21, 2019 - ComSec LLC

7 Briefings from Leading Vendors to be Delivered at the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference SMi Reports: Seven high-level briefings from key industry suppliers will be presented at Future Soldier Technology USA 2019 taking place June 24th-25th. - May 21, 2019 - SMi Group

IVI Launches Value Blueprints Research Brief Series; Series Explores Research and Methods to Improve Value Assessment Briefs Highlight: Lung Cancer Patient Perspectives Are A Missing Piece of Value Assessment Puzzle; "Value of Hope" Offers Potential Enhancement to Next-Generation Value Assessment - May 20, 2019 - Innovation and Value Initiative

Carolyn T. Herbert Recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Carolyn T. Herbert of Palmyra, Virginia has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of mental health and food manufacturing. Each month,... - May 03, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Carolyn R. Baker Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Carolyn R. Baker of Williamsburg, Virginia has been recognized as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of tax services. About Carolyn R. Baker Carolyn Baker is an... - April 25, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Freedom Plumbers Corp. Opens New Location in Fairfax, VA Freedom Plumbers, Corp. has officially announced their expansion of their sewer and drain cleaning division for both residential and commercial operations opening up a new location in Fairfax, VA. By opening up a new office serving Fairfax, Va., Freedom Plumbers plan on expanding their footprint all... - April 13, 2019 - Freedom Plumbers Corp

CEO of Grayscale Marketing, Tim Gray, Launches Leadership Series, The Golden Rules CEO of Grayscale Marketing, Tim Gray, Launches Podcast, The Golden Rules. Guests include Music Industry Leaders Mike Molinar, Brad Belanger, Rusty Gaston, & Pam Matthews - April 03, 2019 - Grayscale Marketing

Owen and Owens Expands Family Law Team Family Law Attorney Rachel DeGraba Joins Firm. - March 18, 2019 - Owen and Owens PLC

Sanyal Biotechnology Hires IQVIA / BuzzeoPDMA DEA Compliance Group Sanyal Bio has expanded into pre-clinical and clinical contract research on cannabinoids. Sanyal Bio currently holds a DEA Schedule 1 Import License for Cannabis Extracts and THC, with applications pending for Research, Analytical and Manufacturing licenses. IQVIA's DEA Compliance group is well-respected for their expertise and Sanyal Bio looks forward to working with this reputable group going forward. - February 13, 2019 - Sanyal Biotechnology

WhiteInsta LLC Releases WhiteInsta Whitening Sponges in Asia WhiteInsta LLC is pleased to announce the release of WhiteInsta whitening sponges in Asia. The product will be available exclusively online and the first 100 clients will have the chance to purchase it at discounted price. Over the past decade, a number of new highly effective skin whitening methods... - February 11, 2019 - WhiteInsta

Newcomer Angelo Reyes Makes Waves in Directorial Debut with Short Film on Human Trafficking Writer and actor Angelo Reyes will make his directorial debut with Groomed, a short film set to premiere during this year’s 2019 Richmond International Film & Music Festival (RIFF). - February 05, 2019 - Reyes Productions

Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050 Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Angelo Reyes Wins Award in Accolade Global Film Competition Angelo Reyes, of Reyes Productions, has won a prestigious Award of Merit from The Accolade Global Film Competition. The award was given for Angelo Reyes's exciting short film, Groomed, which tells the story of Maria, a young girl who falls deeply in love and even more deeply into the dark world of human... - January 04, 2019 - Reyes Productions

BCAST Labs Launches "Video-Validate" - a Mobile/Web E-Commerce Authentication and Verification Platform Leveraging Short Form Video for Consumers and HR Professionals Reston, Virginia-based BCAST Labs announced that it has launched Video-Validate (“Vv”), an internet-based platform using video designed to fight online fraud, misrepresentation and cat-fishing. Concurrently, BCAST is launching "VideoValidate-Recruiter," a similarly functioning portal with additional features for recruiters and HR professionals. http://videovalidate.org - November 28, 2018 - BCAST live

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

Alternate E Source and Blue Ridge Networks Announce Partnership to Bring Cybersecurity Solutions to Smart Building Technology Alternate E Source, provider of Kentix IoT smart sensor technologies, and Blue Ridge Networks, a Northern Virginia based Cybersecurity company, today announced a partnership to add a new layer of cybersecurity to Alternate’s smart building security product offerings. Alternate E Source provides... - September 12, 2018 - Alternate E Source

MyDentistVA - Tips on Maintaining Good Oral Health in 2018 At MyDentistVA, they emphasize the importance of healthy habits to prevent cavities and tooth decay. Brushing and flossing your teeth twice a day doesn't take up much time. These 2 simple habits can save you thousands of dollars in dental work in the future. Most insurance plans cover bi-annual teeth cleaning. Take advantage of these covered cleanings and use them as an opportunity to identify problems early on. - September 11, 2018 - MyDentistVA

Carolyn R. Baker Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Carolyn R. Baker of Williamsburg, Virginia has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of tax services. About Carolyn R. Baker Carolyn Baker is an Internal Revenue Services (IRS)... - September 08, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Cascades Overlook Town Center and Don Wooden of Meladon Group Proudly Welcomes Their Newest Addition of Fire Works American Pizzeria and Bar Cascades Overlook Town Center and Don Wooden of Meladon Group proudly welcomes their newest addition to the growing family of retailers. Fire Works American Pizzeria and Bar, a concept of the Tuskie’s Restaurant Group is opening in December 2018 and will be located at 21475 Epicerie Plaza, Sterling,... - August 30, 2018 - Meladon Group, LLC

2018 ERII Annual Counterespionage Conference Espionage Research Institute International (ERII) The 2018 ERII Annual Counterespionage Conference Will Convene TSCM, Counterintelligence and Counterespionage Professionals to Discuss Key Issues, View Equipment Demonstrations and Network with Colleagues on September 20-22, 2018 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. - August 22, 2018 - Espionage Research Institute International

Deborah A. Haydon Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Deborah A. Haydon of Lancaster, Virginia has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and early admission for 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the food industry. About Deborah A. Haydon Deborah... - August 22, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Datum Government Solutions Announces Contract Award Supporting the 78th Air Base Wing at Warner Robins Air Force Base for Technology Managed Services Datum Government Solutions will now be supporting the 78th Air Base Wings technology managed services under a new task order and provide them with proactive and premier technological support enabling the center to enhance their warfighter capabilities. - August 02, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

11th Annual African Landing Day Commemoration Festival Sponsored by Project 1619 Project 1619, Hampton, VA will be hosting the 11th Annual African Landing Day Commemoration Festival from August 24-25, 2018. The first enslaved Africans brought to English occupied North America were taken and sold at Point Comfort, present day Fort Monroe in Hampton, on August 25, 1619. The festival is a commemoration of their arrival and the subsequent beginning of chattel slavery, 400 years of social, economic, educational, political, and policing disparities. - August 01, 2018 - Project 1619

Former Intelligence Community Inspector General I. Charles McCullough, III Joins Compass Rose Legal Group as Partner I. Charles McCullough III, former Intelligence Community Inspector General appointed by President Barack Obama, has joined Compass Rose Legal Group, PLLC as Partner. This is a significant milestone for the firm, now one of the premiere boutique security clearance, federal employment, and national security... - July 30, 2018 - Compass Rose Legal Group, PLLC

MRA Global Sourcing, a Leader in Procurement Recruiting, Merges with TYGES TYGES, a leading executive and professional search firm specializing in manufacturing and supply chain, announces, today, the merger with MRA Global Sourcing, LLC. MRA Global Sourcing is a leader in executive search within the procurement function. “The merger with TYGES is a natural fit for us,... - June 28, 2018 - TYGES

Deborah A. Haydon Honored as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Deborah A. Haydon of Lancaster, Virginia has been honored as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 25 years in the food industry. About Deborah A. Haydon Deborah Haydon is a Member... - June 20, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

SkyePoint Decisions Designated Official V3-Certified Company SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint Decisions), a leading provider of Cybersecurity and IT Engineering Solutions headquartered in Dulles, Virginia has been designated as an official V3-Certified Company by the Governor of Virginia. The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program provides education, training,... - May 18, 2018 - SkyePoint Decisions, Inc.

Showbride Returns to The Founders Inn and Spa Bridal expos are the best way for brides to plan their dream day. - April 19, 2018 - Showbride

Consulting Firm Caters to "Impasse Executives" - Business Operations Company Focuses on Critical, Strategic Decisions 2030 Consulting, LLC. ensures that strategy doesn’t take a backseat to operational management by developing holistic solutions that will make a difference in the client company’s future – without sacrificing its today. - April 09, 2018 - 2030 Consulting, LLC.

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

The Leading U.S. Islamic Home Financing Provider Launches New Mobile App Guidance Residential’s new mobile app, "giOS for Homeowners" brings riba-free home financing to the fingertips of homebuyers and refinancers. - February 28, 2018 - Guidance Residential

Computer Vision Technologies Enable BNSF Railway to Process Terabytes of Imagery Captured During Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Operations Bihrle Applied Research Inc. and BNSF Railway successfully demonstrate automated detection, classification and reporting of infrastructure conditions found during long range UAS railway inspections. - February 22, 2018 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

Perthera Inc. and Blue Faery Announce Their Partnership Against Liver Cancer Perthera, Inc., the leading Therapeutics Intelligence Company™, has announced its partnership with Blue Faery, the leading Hepatocellular Carcinoma advocacy group in the US, with the goal to provide liver cancer patients with therapeutic treatment options precisely matched to their individual cancers. “At... - February 20, 2018 - Perthera, Inc.

Predictive Health Devices Inc. - 2018 Latest Health/Medical Technology Newest Health Technology Innovations; Predictive Health Devices Inc. is a new company driven to improve the quality of life of baby boomers and aging communities through new advanced technologies. Now following years of research, Predictive Health Devices has determined the top lifesaving advancements in innovative health care creating stability and security for all age groups and their families and significantly reducing the cost of healthcare and quality of life. - February 19, 2018 - Predictive Health Devices Inc.

Deborah A. Haydon Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Deborah A. Haydon of Lancaster, Virginia has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017-2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food. About Deborah A. Haydon Deborah Haydon has over 25 years experience in food... - February 17, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

NISSCO Appoints Kim Allison-Foster as President NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO

​Click & Pledge Announces New AI Assistant, Now on Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant Customers can now access their nonprofit's fundraising statistics using only their voice. The AI Assistant is now available as an Amazon Alexa Skill, and Google Assistant Action. - February 08, 2018 - Click & Pledge

Wright Scoop Launches Book The Wright Scoop – Sylvia Hoehns Wright launches book, "Lawfare, American Property Rights versus Muslim Supremacy." - January 17, 2018 - The Wright Scoop

Innovative Homecare Agency Opens in Northern Virginia Brighthope Homecare is a physician owned and operated non medical in home care agency providing care to clients in Northern, VA and surrounding communities such as Springfield, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax Station, Fairfax, Woodbridge, and Lorton. This homecare agency uses a method that clearly keeps clients safe and secure at home in following their individualized plan of care. It also affords clients 24/7 access to a physician and other certified health professionals. - December 26, 2017 - Brighthope Homecare

Pete Shrock Provides Five Tips to Help Caregivers During the Holidays; Leading "Emotional First Responder" Says Thank You Notes Are More Important Than Ever It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator

Perthera and ZERO Announce the Decode Your Prostate Cancer Program Perthera, Inc., the leading Therapeutics Intelligence Company™, has announced its partnership with ZERO, the leading nonprofit prostate cancer advocacy group in the USA, to form and launch the nationwide Decode Your Prostate Cancer program aimed to provide each prostate cancer patient with therapeutic... - November 28, 2017 - Perthera, Inc.

Ronita B. Gaines Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ronita B. Gaines of Mechanicsville, Virginia has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the call center industry. About Ronita B. Gaines Mrs. Gaines is the President and CEO of Nita... - September 23, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide