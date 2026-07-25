Virginia: Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News News
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
Award-Winning Author and National Columnist Sophia A. Nelson Releases Redefining Freedom—Offering a Bold Roadmap to Renew a Fractured and Disillusioned America at 250
In her timely and thought-provoking newest book, Nelson challenges Americans to rethink freedom, bridge deep divides, and renew the nation’s promise ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States. - April 09, 2026 - RFC Freedom Books
Maurice A. Jones Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Maurice A. Jones (Hampden-Sydney College, 1984) as the 2026 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community. A nationally recognized leader in advancing economic opportunity and social equity, Jones is honored for his transformative impact through public service, nonprofit leadership, and his commitment to expanding access to meaningful careers and strengthening communities. - March 21, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
New Book from Oaklea Press Offers Insight Into Growing Debate Over Whether AI Could be Conscious
Award-winning author, Stephen Hawley Martin, explores the deeper question raised by leaders at Anthropic and other AI labs in new book, "More Than Machines." - March 12, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
DVS Appoints John Epperly as Chief Executive Officer
DVS today announced the appointment of John Epperly as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The appointment reflects a planned leadership transition and reinforces DVS’ continued focus on customer mission success, operational excellence, and long-term growth. John previously... - February 05, 2026 - DIrectViz Solutions, LLC
Fischer Piano Instruction in Midlothian/Brandermill, VA
Piano lessons given by Rhonda Fischer, concert pianist for new beginners, adults and children in Midlothian/Brandermill, VA area. - January 20, 2026 - Rhonda Fischer
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
Literary Fiction Novel "Skylark" Wins Bronze Medal
The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) awarded Skylark, a Literary Fiction book, the Bronze medal for the 2025 Book Awards Season. Skylark tells the story of Rachel Ryker, the first female Navy SEAL determined to dismantle the patriarchy from within and liberate women from global subjugation, all while ignoring that she's in love with her second in command, Christopher Williams. - October 29, 2025 - Megan Michelle
Local Author Receives MWSA Gold Medal for Task Force Hogan, WWII Nonfiction Account
The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) awarded historical nonfiction book Task Force Hogan a Gold medal for the 2025 Book Awards Season. Task Force Hogan is the true story of a WWII tank battalion led by the youngest Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, Samuel Hogan, the author’s father. Local author William R Hogan served 22 years in the United States Army, and used his experiences serving worldwide, as well as his father’s correspondence and after-action reports, to help write the story. - October 22, 2025 - William R Hogan
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is Transforming The Salon Experience
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is an organic salon that is gaining popularity because people are becoming conscious of todays environment and toxins. Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa uses products that are gentle on the skin, hair and nails and derived from natural ingredients. - October 20, 2025 - Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa
VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide. Founded by... - October 18, 2025 - VirtuAssist Corp
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready. - September 19, 2025 - Robbins-Gioia
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Eastern Point Trust Company Announces Appointment of Milan Kmezic as Chief Operating Officer
Eastern Point Trust Company (EPTC) has appointed Milan Kmezic as its new Chief Operating Officer. With more than 25 years of international experience across government, commercial, and startup sectors, Mr. Kmezic brings deep expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, and transformation leadership. - September 10, 2025 - Eastern Point Trust Company
TFA Logistics Announces Acquisition of Dillon Transportation Assets
Strategic asset acquisition strengthens national network and adds over 130 employees to the TFA family. - August 27, 2025 - TFA Logistics, LLC
CardoMax Acquired by Cardone Ventures, Marking a New Era in High-Performance Nutrition
CardoMax, the innovative liquid-based supplement company founded by former Navy SEALs, has been acquired by Cardone Ventures, the leading business growth and investment firm founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. This acquisition marks a significant step in the evolution of performance... - August 12, 2025 - CardoMax
D. Thomas Gochenour’s Newly Released "Jacob’s Woes" is a Riveting Historical Novel of Faith and Perseverance
“Jacob’s Woes: Or the Tribulations of an Anabaptist 1620-1675” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. Thomas Gochenour is a powerful narrative that follows the trials of a young Anabaptist facing persecution, exile, and the test of his faith in 17th-century Europe. - August 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Angelo Dart’s Newly Released “What Shall the End Be?” is a Profound Exploration of Christian Faith and the Transformative Power of Christ’s Return
“What Shall the End Be?: Return of the Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Angelo Dart is a compelling and thought-provoking book that delves into the significance of Christ’s return and challenges readers to reflect on their relationship with Him, examining the difference between religion and true, transformative faith. - August 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Eastern Point Trust Company Appoints IRS Veteran Sarah E. Russell as Vice President of Tax and Wealth Planning
Seasoned Senior IRS Legislative Counsel to Lead Innovative Tax Strategies for Lawsuit Settlements and Wealth Planning. - August 09, 2025 - Eastern Point Trust Company
Author Cindy C. Ragland’s New Book, "Hidden Talent," is a Charming Story About the Undiscovered and Often Underutilized Talents That Lie Within Individuals
Recent release “Hidden Talent” from Covenant Books author Cindy C. Ragland is a heartfelt story of a young boy who believes he has no talents to share and is unworthy of participating in his class’s talent show. But when his talent finally surfaces, his teacher and friends do everything they can to convince him to participate and show it off to everyone. - July 15, 2025 - Covenant Books
Gary M. Thompson’s New Book, "Rednecks and Rainbows," is a Compelling Novel Exploring the Lives of Rednecks Who Buck the Stereotypes Associated with Their Communities
Fulton Books author Gary M. Thompson, whose poems have appeared in numerous magazines and journals nationwide, has completed his most recent book, “Rednecks and Rainbows”: a riveting and engaging tale that follows the lives of a redneck community who go against the stereotypes often... - July 09, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author William Wedgren’s New Book, "The Wild Adventures of William," is a Thrilling Memoir That Recounts the Struggles the Author Managed to Overcome Throughout His Life
Recent release “The Wild Adventures of William” from Page Publishing author William Wedgren is a compelling and honest autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his lived experiences, offering a candid look at the trials and challenges he endured, and how he managed to overcome it all through his incredible strength and resilience. - July 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
Marianne Benson’s Newly Released "More Bible Gems for Little Friends" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Collection of Poetic Bible Stories for Children
“More Bible Gems for Little Friends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marianne Benson is a delightful follow-up to her first book, offering children and families a joyful and inspiring way to experience Bible stories through rhythm and rhyme. - June 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Terry Clark’s New Book, "The Seventh That I Am," is a Powerful Exploration of the Divine Truths That Surround the Number Seven Across All Religious Texts
Recent release “The Seventh That I Am” from Covenant Books author Terry Clark is a compelling look at the divine revelations the author has discovered through his lifetime of reflection and searching for truth, focusing on the impact that the number seven has as it appears in religious texts from all sorts of cultures. - June 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
AgozTech Launches Rugged RFID Reader Holster to Support Warehouse and Retail Operations
AgozTech LLC has launched a rugged RFID Reader Holster designed for warehouse, logistics, and retail professionals who rely on handheld RFID devices for inventory and asset management. Built from durable materials and developed based on direct customer feedback, the new holster offers secure, hands-free access, enhanced device protection, and improved worker efficiency. It is compatible with a wide range of RFID reader models and available for purchase now. - June 17, 2025 - AgozTech LLC
LYME Technology Solutions Achieves NetApp Preferred Partner Status
LYME Technology Solutions, proudly announces its advancement to Preferred Partner status with NetApp, a global leader in cloud data services and storage solutions. - June 17, 2025 - LYME Technology Solutions
Michael Albrow’s New Book "Space Times Matter: One Hundred Short Stories About the Universe" is a Riveting Collection of Stories Exploring a Variety of Scientific Topics
Fulton Books author Michael Albrow, who holds a PhD in experimental particle physics at Manchester University, has completed his most recent book, “Space Times Matter: One Hundred Short Stories About the Universe”: a fascinating collection of scientific short stories explores all sorts... - June 17, 2025 - Fulton Books
Shaunté Newby’s New Book, "Your Name Is Joseph," is a Poignant Journal That Documents the Author’s Experiences in Caring for Her Father Following an Ischemic Stroke
Fulton Books author Shaunté Newby, a certified life coach, career strategist, and voice actor, has completed her most recent book, “Your Name Is Joseph”: a stirring collection of journal entries that chronicle the author’s journey in helping to care for her father after he... - May 28, 2025 - Fulton Books
Robinson Law, PLLC Hired in Virginia "Ding Dong Ditch" Fatal Shooting Case
Top Virginia law firm Robinson Law, PLLC selected to defend charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of firearm in Spotsylvania County, Virginia "Ding Dong Ditch" case. - May 19, 2025 - Robinson Law, PLLC
Going the Distance: Disaster Relief Experts and Organizations Meet in Louisville for National Conference
The 2025 National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) Conference is gearing up to unite disaster relief experts, community leaders, and volunteers in service from May 19 to May 22, 2025, at the Galt House hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. Under the theme "Going the Distance," this year's conference promises to be a dynamic gathering focused on fostering cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration. - May 14, 2025 - National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
WinnerMining Simplifies the Cloud Mining Process for Beginners and Provides Daily Income Potential
WinnerMining's goal is to build a platform that is convenient, seamless, and borderless. Toward this goal, they commit to adhering to their consistent philosophy of unremittingly providing faster, better, and smarter contracts. - April 29, 2025 - WinnerMining
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Emily Nelson’s Newly Released "Dolly’s National Park Adventures" is a Delightful Journey Through America’s Most Beautiful Landscapes with an Adventurous Pup
“Dolly’s National Park Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Nelson is a heartwarming children’s book that follows Dolly, a curious and playful Aussiedoodle, as she embarks on exciting travels across the country’s national parks, making new friends and discovering the wonders of nature. - April 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jose Martinez’s Newly Released "The Ranger’s Last Stand" is a Gripping Tale of Faith, Courage, and Resistance
“The Ranger’s Last Stand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jose Martinez is a compelling novel that blends military action, unwavering faith, and a determined fight against tyranny. - April 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Butterfly Effects Opens New ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach
Butterfly Effects is excited to announce the grand opening of its new ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by Autism. This state-of-the-art center is the latest addition to Butterfly Effects' network of 13 centers across North... - April 01, 2025 - Butterfly Effects
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Author Toni Bellissimo’s New Book, “Anne Can Do It: A Hudson Valley Girl’s Story,” is a Poignant Account of the Author’s Mother and Her Lasting Impact on Those Around Her
Recent release “Anne Can Do It: A Hudson Valley Girl’s Story” from Covenant Books author Toni Bellissimo is a stirring memoir that chronicles the life of the author’s mother, recounting the lifelong challenges she experienced, and how her legacy managed to touch the lives of many others around her. - February 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Curtis C. Bryant III’s New Book, “Kingdom Ethos: A Sovereign Approach to Moral Governance,” is a Poignant Guide to Ethical Living in a Divided Modern World
Recent release “Kingdom Ethos: A Sovereign Approach to Moral Governance” from Covenant Books author Curtis C. Bryant III is a thought-provoking guide designed to help readers develop a set of moral and ethical values that transcend cultural, political, and national differences to create peaceful relationships in a diverse world. - February 10, 2025 - Covenant Books
Best LGBT Real Estate Agent in Hampton Roads - Greg Rosenberg - 2024 Readers Choice Award
Greg Rosenberg, Realtor®, one of Hampton Roads premiere solo real estate professionals, was named the recipient of Outlife757 Magazine’s 2024 GAY HRVA Reader Choice Award for Best Real Estate Agent for the 3rd consecutive year. Hampton Roads region includes the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News in the state of Virginia. - February 05, 2025 - Live in HR Inc.
C. Christian Chandler’s New Book, “Doc's Hound: A Saga of a B-17 Crew,” Follows the Struggles, Trials, and Triumphs of a Ten-Man Crew of a B-17 Bomber During WWII
Fulton Books author C. Christian Chandler, an engineering design tech, musician, and gardener extraordinaire who lives on the idyllic Eastern Shore of Virginia with his wife, Rita, has completed his most recent book, “Doc's Hound: A Saga of a B-17 Crew”: a gripping drama that follows... - February 03, 2025 - Fulton Books
Dozens of College Students from Across Virginia Join Lawmakers and Swipe Out Hunger to Push for Hunger-Free Campus Act
Students and legislators unite in Richmond to address college hunger and push for vital funding to support basic needs programs statewide. - January 24, 2025 - Swipe Out Hunger
Author Gloria M. Gatling’s New Book, “PRAYERS PRAYED: Prepandemic, During the Pandemic and Postpandemic,” is a Series of Prayers to Help Readers Connect with the Lord
Recent release “PRAYERS PRAYED: Prepandemic, During the Pandemic and Postpandemic” from Covenant Books author Gloria M. Gatling is a collection of prayers and reflections used by the author during times of need in order to help her focus on her faith and center her life around God and his salvation. - January 24, 2025 - Covenant Books
Patricia Baker’s New Book, "Rowan's Dilemma," is a Charming Tale That Follows an Inventive Elf Who Creates a Brand-New Machine to Help Solve a Candy Cane Crisis
Fulton Books author Patricia Baker, a retired educator and a national board-certified teacher with nearly forty years of teaching experience, has completed her most recent book, “Rowan's Dilemma”: a captivating story that centers around Rowan, an elf who is not very happy with his... - January 23, 2025 - Fulton Books