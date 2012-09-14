|
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America.
A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts
Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent announcement about revelations of a suite of vulnerabilities known as “URGENT/11,” the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today released a list of general recommendations for health delivery organizations (HDOs)... - October 01, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
The award-winning high-tech homebuying company's direct, no "middle-man" approach and commitment to delivering competitively priced, modern properties "does it all" for clients. - October 01, 2019 - House Buyers of America
Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter release new single, "Father Forgive 'Em" features R&B /Soul Singer Garnett Boldin. Exclusively on the #Dubwatch & all digital platforms Friday. Cinematic music video drops Friday. - September 26, 2019 - JDub Carter Music
Color Marketing Group spotlights the organization’s four regional forecasted Key Colors selected from the CMG 2020+ World Color Forecast™. - September 13, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
The channel has more than two thousand four hundred published videos to date, viewed by over five hundred thousand viewers daily. - July 12, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals
Felicia Rei, Realtor is pleased to announce she is now an agent with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (formerly William E. Wood Real Estate) located in downtown Norfolk, VA. - June 19, 2019 - Felicia Rei, Realtor
SMi Reports: SMi Group releases ten reasons to attend the 4th Annual MilSatCom USA conference on the 26th-27th June in Arlington, Virginia. - May 25, 2019 - SMi Group
ComSec LLC Exhibiting Cutting-Edge TSCM and SIGINT Solutions and Equipment at the 2019 SOFIC Convention in Tampa, FL, May 20-23, 2019. Visit Booth 1420. - May 21, 2019 - ComSec LLC
SMi Reports: Seven high-level briefings from key industry suppliers will be presented at Future Soldier Technology USA 2019 taking place June 24th-25th. - May 21, 2019 - SMi Group
Briefs Highlight: Lung Cancer Patient Perspectives Are A Missing Piece of Value Assessment Puzzle; "Value of Hope" Offers Potential Enhancement to Next-Generation Value Assessment - May 20, 2019 - Innovation and Value Initiative
Former Harlem Globetrotter and Streetball Legend Jumpin’ Jackie Jackson passed away on Saturday May 4th 2019; he was 79. - May 07, 2019 - Carl Agard
Valentina, a 10-year old girl living in Hawthorne, New Jersey, has received a very special delivery today of her very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR to assist her and help better communicate her needs. Based in Madison, Virginia, Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained... - May 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
JDubCarter Music & Publishing L.L.C is “back to the future” after a “blast from the past.” After releasing “Memoirs From my Grandmother” by Marion Carter, JDubCarter Music & Publishing returns with Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter to launch two new... - April 25, 2019 - JDub Carter Music
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (nichollsauction.com) announces a multi-property real estate auction from the Estate of A. N. Johnston III on May 2 and 3 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The two day 19 auction event will include off-site and on-site auctions of investment... - April 23, 2019 - Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
A Plastic Surgeon who diagnosed one of the earliest known cases of Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma says the risks are too high with textured breast implants. - March 27, 2019 - Richmond Aesthetic Surgery
Family Law Attorney Rachel DeGraba Joins Firm. - March 18, 2019 - Owen and Owens PLC
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. based in San Diego California and Richmond Virginia is a hospital bed reseller, dealer, broker that sells used, refurbished and reconditioned Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport beds to patients with MS (multiple sclerosis) ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and other patients with acute care medical needs. - February 21, 2019 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.
Virginia Senate Issues Joint Resolution 347 Commending The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) and the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP) for their successful leadership in unmanned systems integration. - February 15, 2019 - The Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems at CIT
WhiteInsta LLC is pleased to announce the release of WhiteInsta whitening sponges in Asia. The product will be available exclusively online and the first 100 clients will have the chance to purchase it at discounted price.
Over the past decade, a number of new highly effective skin whitening methods... - February 11, 2019 - WhiteInsta
Writer and actor Angelo Reyes will make his directorial debut with Groomed, a short film set to premiere during this year’s 2019 Richmond International Film & Music Festival (RIFF). - February 05, 2019 - Reyes Productions
Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer
Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
"Straight Talk About Public Relations, Revised and Updated" presents realistic, powerful insights about how to tell a story, make an impact, and increase influence – it explains how the game of communications is played today. Persuading people to buy products or services, change their opinions, or support causes is difficult. But there are tactics that work – and readers will find them in this book. - January 08, 2019 - Maven House Press
Reston, Virginia-based BCAST Labs announced that it has launched Video-Validate (“Vv”), an internet-based platform using video designed to fight online fraud, misrepresentation and cat-fishing. Concurrently, BCAST is launching "VideoValidate-Recruiter," a similarly functioning portal with additional features for recruiters and HR professionals. http://videovalidate.org - November 28, 2018 - BCAST live
Greater Reston Herndon orthodontist Jina Naghdi, DDS, MS, PC has been selected for the 2018 Best of Herndon Award in the Orthodontics category by the Herndon Award Program.
Each year, the Herndon Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their... - November 20, 2018 - Greater Reston Herndon Orthodontics
My First Lab captures the hearts of parents and children worldwide with the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018). Each year, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018) is bestowed upon the top toys in the industry. C & A Scientific’s STEM-focused toy line, My First Lab, has gained this prestigious honor in 2018, beating out hundreds of other offerings. - September 18, 2018 - My First Lab
Alternate E Source, provider of Kentix IoT smart sensor technologies, and Blue Ridge Networks, a Northern Virginia based Cybersecurity company, today announced a partnership to add a new layer of cybersecurity to Alternate’s smart building security product offerings.
Alternate E Source provides... - September 12, 2018 - Alternate E Source
Layer Logic Inc. has finalized a channel partnership agreement with Whitlock, one of the nation’s leading video collaboration companies. Whitlock will offer CoreTouch and the Layer Logic mobile app as part of their collaboration offerings for companies that are incorporating Interactive Flat Panels into their meeting rooms. - August 15, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.
Local community theater group set to perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this summer. - July 06, 2018 - Sterling Playmakers
The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC
TYGES, a leading executive and professional search firm specializing in manufacturing and supply chain, announces, today, the merger with MRA Global Sourcing, LLC. MRA Global Sourcing is a leader in executive search within the procurement function.
“The merger with TYGES is a natural fit for us,... - June 28, 2018 - TYGES
Patricia W. Chalkley, of Sandston, Virginia, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Beauty Products. - June 27, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
Perthera, Inc., the leading Therapeutics Intelligence Company™, is attending the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, June 1-5, 2018. Perthera science and clinical results will be represented in a Podium Presentation, 2 Poster Presentations and a Symposium Breakfast. Perthera... - May 30, 2018 - Perthera, Inc.
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will showcase a variety of Load King trailers at the upcoming Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) held June 3-6 in Williamsburg, VA. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck, produces first-class trailers and heavy equipment.
“We’re... - May 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Song to be featured on EP, titled, "DJ"; beautiful truths about pumpin' music + relationships - May 04, 2018 - PDS Entertainment LLC
The new and completely redesigned website serves as a one-stop hub to facilitate home financing process from planning to closing - March 29, 2018 - Guidance Residential
XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia.
PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Leverages HIPAA compliant tool created for healthcare that helps patients and home care workers. - March 01, 2018 - Georgetown Home Care
App designed specifically to empower discourse launching this spring. - March 01, 2018 - Outsider Labs