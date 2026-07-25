Recent release “Destination America: A True Story” from Page Publishing author Korosh Chehrazi follows Kami, a young man who travels from America to West Germany, where he develops feelings for a woman named Layla. In order to bring Layla back to the states, Kami must devise a plan that will get them safely over the border but soon finds this more difficult than he first imagined. - May 13, 2025 - Page Publishing