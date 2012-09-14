PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

In Recognition of November Being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR, is Sponsoring a Grant Program for Seizure Response Service Dogs In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance Offers Guidance on Mitigating FDA-Announced URGENT11 Vulnerabilities in Medical Imaging Devices In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent announcement about revelations of a suite of vulnerabilities known as “URGENT/11,” the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today released a list of general recommendations for health delivery organizations (HDOs)... - October 01, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

House Buyers of America Delivers the Best of Both Worlds - iBuyer Technology Without the Hidden Fees The award-winning high-tech homebuying company's direct, no "middle-man" approach and commitment to delivering competitively priced, modern properties "does it all" for clients. - October 01, 2019 - House Buyers of America

JDubCarter Music Announces the Release of "Father Forgive 'Em" Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter release new single, "Father Forgive 'Em" features R&B /Soul Singer Garnett Boldin. Exclusively on the #Dubwatch & all digital platforms Friday. Cinematic music video drops Friday. - September 26, 2019 - JDub Carter Music

Color Marketing Group Spotlights Four 2020+ Key Colors Color Marketing Group spotlights the organization’s four regional forecasted Key Colors selected from the CMG 2020+ World Color Forecast™. - September 13, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

World-Renowned Keto Expert, Dr. Eric Berg, Reveals Secrets of the Keto Universe on His YouTube Channel The channel has more than two thousand four hundred published videos to date, viewed by over five hundred thousand viewers daily. - July 12, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Felicia Rei, Realtor is Now with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Norfolk, VA Felicia Rei, Realtor is pleased to announce she is now an agent with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (formerly William E. Wood Real Estate) located in downtown Norfolk, VA. - June 19, 2019 - Felicia Rei, Realtor

SMi Release 10 Key Reasons to Attend and Preliminary Attendee List for MilSatCom USA 2019 SMi Reports: SMi Group releases ten reasons to attend the 4th Annual MilSatCom USA conference on the 26th-27th June in Arlington, Virginia. - May 25, 2019 - SMi Group

ComSec LLC to Participate in the 2019 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) ComSec LLC Exhibiting Cutting-Edge TSCM and SIGINT Solutions and Equipment at the 2019 SOFIC Convention in Tampa, FL, May 20-23, 2019. Visit Booth 1420. - May 21, 2019 - ComSec LLC

7 Briefings from Leading Vendors to be Delivered at the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference SMi Reports: Seven high-level briefings from key industry suppliers will be presented at Future Soldier Technology USA 2019 taking place June 24th-25th. - May 21, 2019 - SMi Group

IVI Launches Value Blueprints Research Brief Series; Series Explores Research and Methods to Improve Value Assessment Briefs Highlight: Lung Cancer Patient Perspectives Are A Missing Piece of Value Assessment Puzzle; "Value of Hope" Offers Potential Enhancement to Next-Generation Value Assessment - May 20, 2019 - Innovation and Value Initiative

Former Harlem Globetrotter and Streetball Legend Dies at 79 Former Harlem Globetrotter and Streetball Legend Jumpin’ Jackie Jackson passed away on Saturday May 4th 2019; he was 79. - May 07, 2019 - Carl Agard

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 10-Year-Old Girl in Hawthorne, NJ Valentina, a 10-year old girl living in Hawthorne, New Jersey, has received a very special delivery today of her very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR to assist her and help better communicate her needs. Based in Madison, Virginia, Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained... - May 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

JDubCarter Music Announces the Release of Singles "Legendary Dubstyle" & "Give No Fks" JDubCarter Music & Publishing L.L.C is “back to the future” after a “blast from the past.” After releasing “Memoirs From my Grandmother” by Marion Carter, JDubCarter Music & Publishing returns with Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter to launch two new... - April 25, 2019 - JDub Carter Music

Nineteen (19) Real Estate Properties from the Estate of A.N. Johnston III Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (nichollsauction.com) announces a multi-property real estate auction from the Estate of A. N. Johnston III on May 2 and 3 according to John Nicholls, president of the company. “The two day 19 auction event will include off-site and on-site auctions of investment... - April 23, 2019 - Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Survivors Ask FDA to Ban Textured Breast Implants Due to Rare Cancer Link; Dr. Neil J. Zemmel, Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, Respected Plastic Surgeon Agrees A Plastic Surgeon who diagnosed one of the earliest known cases of Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma says the risks are too high with textured breast implants. - March 27, 2019 - Richmond Aesthetic Surgery

Owen and Owens Expands Family Law Team Family Law Attorney Rachel DeGraba Joins Firm. - March 18, 2019 - Owen and Owens PLC

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

USA Hospital Bed Dealer Provides Hill Rom Beds to MS and ALS Patients Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. based in San Diego California and Richmond Virginia is a hospital bed reseller, dealer, broker that sells used, refurbished and reconditioned Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport beds to patients with MS (multiple sclerosis) ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and other patients with acute care medical needs. - February 21, 2019 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.

Virginia Senate Issues Joint Resolution Celebrating Unmanned Systems Initiatives Virginia Senate Issues Joint Resolution 347 Commending The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) and the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP) for their successful leadership in unmanned systems integration. - February 15, 2019 - The Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems at CIT

WhiteInsta LLC Releases WhiteInsta Whitening Sponges in Asia WhiteInsta LLC is pleased to announce the release of WhiteInsta whitening sponges in Asia. The product will be available exclusively online and the first 100 clients will have the chance to purchase it at discounted price. Over the past decade, a number of new highly effective skin whitening methods... - February 11, 2019 - WhiteInsta

Newcomer Angelo Reyes Makes Waves in Directorial Debut with Short Film on Human Trafficking Writer and actor Angelo Reyes will make his directorial debut with Groomed, a short film set to premiere during this year’s 2019 Richmond International Film & Music Festival (RIFF). - February 05, 2019 - Reyes Productions

Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050 Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Revised Edition of Hard-Hitting Book Challenges Conventional Wisdom and Shows Readers How Public Relations and Social Media Really Work "Straight Talk About Public Relations, Revised and Updated" presents realistic, powerful insights about how to tell a story, make an impact, and increase influence – it explains how the game of communications is played today. Persuading people to buy products or services, change their opinions, or support causes is difficult. But there are tactics that work – and readers will find them in this book. - January 08, 2019 - Maven House Press

BCAST Labs Launches "Video-Validate" - a Mobile/Web E-Commerce Authentication and Verification Platform Leveraging Short Form Video for Consumers and HR Professionals Reston, Virginia-based BCAST Labs announced that it has launched Video-Validate (“Vv”), an internet-based platform using video designed to fight online fraud, misrepresentation and cat-fishing. Concurrently, BCAST is launching "VideoValidate-Recruiter," a similarly functioning portal with additional features for recruiters and HR professionals. http://videovalidate.org - November 28, 2018 - BCAST live

Greater Reston Herndon Orthodontist Jina Naghdi, DDS, MS, PC Receives the 2018 Best of Herndon Orthodontic Award Greater Reston Herndon orthodontist Jina Naghdi, DDS, MS, PC has been selected for the 2018 Best of Herndon Award in the Orthodontics category by the Herndon Award Program. Each year, the Herndon Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their... - November 20, 2018 - Greater Reston Herndon Orthodontics

My First Lab Goes for Gold; STEM Educational Toy Creators Win Prestigious Industry Award My First Lab captures the hearts of parents and children worldwide with the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018). Each year, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018) is bestowed upon the top toys in the industry. C & A Scientific’s STEM-focused toy line, My First Lab, has gained this prestigious honor in 2018, beating out hundreds of other offerings. - September 18, 2018 - My First Lab

Alternate E Source and Blue Ridge Networks Announce Partnership to Bring Cybersecurity Solutions to Smart Building Technology Alternate E Source, provider of Kentix IoT smart sensor technologies, and Blue Ridge Networks, a Northern Virginia based Cybersecurity company, today announced a partnership to add a new layer of cybersecurity to Alternate’s smart building security product offerings. Alternate E Source provides... - September 12, 2018 - Alternate E Source

Layer Logic Brings on Whitlock as Newest Channel Partner Layer Logic Inc. has finalized a channel partnership agreement with Whitlock, one of the nation’s leading video collaboration companies. Whitlock will offer CoreTouch and the Layer Logic mobile app as part of their collaboration offerings for companies that are incorporating Interactive Flat Panels into their meeting rooms. - August 15, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

A New Take on a Tale as Old as Time Local community theater group set to perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this summer. - July 06, 2018 - Sterling Playmakers

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

MRA Global Sourcing, a Leader in Procurement Recruiting, Merges with TYGES TYGES, a leading executive and professional search firm specializing in manufacturing and supply chain, announces, today, the merger with MRA Global Sourcing, LLC. MRA Global Sourcing is a leader in executive search within the procurement function. “The merger with TYGES is a natural fit for us,... - June 28, 2018 - TYGES

Patricia W. Chalkley Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Patricia W. Chalkley, of Sandston, Virginia, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Beauty Products. - June 27, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Perthera to Exhibit at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2018 Annual Meeting Perthera, Inc., the leading Therapeutics Intelligence Company™, is attending the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, June 1-5, 2018. Perthera science and clinical results will be represented in a Podium Presentation, 2 Poster Presentations and a Symposium Breakfast. Perthera... - May 30, 2018 - Perthera, Inc.

Custom Truck One Source to Display Load King Trailers at EUFMC Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will showcase a variety of Load King trailers at the upcoming Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) held June 3-6 in Williamsburg, VA. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck, produces first-class trailers and heavy equipment. “We’re... - May 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Guidance Residential Launches New Website to Simplify Islamic Home Financing for U.S. Consumers The new and completely redesigned website serves as a one-stop hub to facilitate home financing process from planning to closing - March 29, 2018 - Guidance Residential

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Georgetown Home Care Announces Partnership with Uber Leverages HIPAA compliant tool created for healthcare that helps patients and home care workers. - March 01, 2018 - Georgetown Home Care