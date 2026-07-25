Virginia: Richmond-Petersburg News
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
New Book, from The Oaklea Press, Explores Whether Modern Science Has Fundamentally Misunderstood Consciousness
Award-Winning Author Examines Growing Evidence That Reality May be Far Different Than We Think - June 04, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
Study: Concrete Local Work Moderates Partisanship Among Rural Residents
In a time of widespread partisan animosity across much of the United States, a just-released study of the Community Works initiative demonstrates that sustained, concrete, non-political work in rural communities reduces the intensity of partisan polarization when compared with similar... - May 17, 2026 - Rural Urban Bridge Initiative
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
As the film, “The Story of Everything,” Explores the Nature of Reality, a New Book from Oaklea Press Argues: “You Are Not Your Brain”- and That Changes Everything
A documentary to be released in more than 1000 theaters nationwide on April 30 seeks to transform how Americans view reality. A new book from Oaklea picks up where it leaves off, purporting to explain what this new reality means to each of us as human beings. - April 20, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Maurice A. Jones Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Maurice A. Jones (Hampden-Sydney College, 1984) as the 2026 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community. A nationally recognized leader in advancing economic opportunity and social equity, Jones is honored for his transformative impact through public service, nonprofit leadership, and his commitment to expanding access to meaningful careers and strengthening communities. - March 21, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Liquet™ Medical Receives Second FDA 510(k) Clearance for Versus™ Catheter
Expands Hemodynamics-Led Thrombolysis (HLT) Platform and Unlocks New Interventional Segment. - March 05, 2026 - Liquet Medical Inc.
New Book from Oaklea Press Challenges a Core Assumption of the AI Revolution That Machines Will Eventually Become Conscious and Aware
Entitled, "More Than Machines," the author argues that the future of AI forces a deep examination of what constitutes consciousness and what constitutes awareness, which he writes are not the same. - March 02, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Health First Chiropractic & Wellness Redefines Integrated Care in Virginia Following Prestigious Industry Recognition
Health First Chiropractic & Wellness has been recognized for clinical excellence and patient-centered care. Led by Dr. Cherine Reid, the practice integrates chiropractic precision with nutrition and mindset coaching. With accolades including "Best Chiropractor" for five consecutive years, the center remains a leader in holistic health, offering spinal decompression and chronic disease management for the Henrico County community. - February 21, 2026 - Health First Chiropractic & Wellness
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
New Book from the Oaklea Press Explores Evidence for Reincarnation from a Christian's Perspective
“Life Goes On,” a book written by a practicing Christian, presents evidence based on documented case histories that consciousness may continue after death. - February 09, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
A Book from Oaklea That Puts Forth a New Theory of Human Life and Existence Has Become the "Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon
A book from Oaklea based on the author's interpretation of information from multiple sources including Elon Musk's Grok 4, quantum physics experiments and consciousness research conducted at UVa has reached the status of “Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon. - December 11, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
A Book from Oaklea Proposes a Theory of Human Life and Existence Based on the Author's Interpretation of Information from Multiple Sources Including Elon Musk's Grok 4
The author of a new book draws on publicly available scientific material—including work from members of The Royal Society and studies conducted by the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, as well as other sources—to develop the theory of human life and existence that he proposes. - December 01, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
Pure Roofing Opens New Office in Manassas, VA — A Blueprint for Employee Culture, Growth, and Community Impact
Pure Roofing has opened a new office in Manassas, VA, featuring an employee-focused space with an indoor basketball court and entertainment area. The new location serves as the model for the company’s Market Hub Expansion Plan. Pure Roofing is also supporting the community through a local food drive and by donating a free roof to a U.S. Army veteran through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning. - November 25, 2025 - Pure Roofing
Sophisticated Heist Targets Award-Winning Wine Cellar at L’Auberge Provençale
L’Auberge Provençale in White Post, Virginia, reported a sophisticated theft of rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines from its award-winning cellar. The suspects posed as event planners, replaced bottles with fakes, and fled. One was detained on-site while the other escaped. - November 21, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is Transforming The Salon Experience
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is an organic salon that is gaining popularity because people are becoming conscious of todays environment and toxins. Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa uses products that are gentle on the skin, hair and nails and derived from natural ingredients. - October 20, 2025 - Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa
VirtuAssist Helps Businesses Streamline Operations Through Affordable Virtual Staffing Solutions
VirtuAssist, a U.S.-based virtual assistant agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale through affordable remote staffing solutions, has launched a new initiative to make high-quality administrative and customer service support more accessible to companies nationwide. Founded by... - October 18, 2025 - VirtuAssist Corp
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Emroch & Kilduff Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly Best Legacy Firms 2025 List
Emroch & Kilduff, PLLC has been named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural “In the Lead: Legacy Law Firms” list, an honor reserved for firms that have not only endured but excelled for 25 years or more. - September 03, 2025 - Emroch & Kilduff
Come Celebrate the Spirit of Giving at the Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic at Sienna Golf Course
The Moses Eugene Malone – MEM – Foundation Limited (The MEM Foundation), a 501(c)(3), is a committed group of board members that provide programming initiatives and partnerships in support of communities in the Texas and Virginia area. The Foundation will provide resources that promote education and self-fulfillment to student athletes and is dedicated to nurturing future productive citizens by strengthening children through philanthropic giving, leadership development and volunteer service. - August 29, 2025 - Moses Eugene Malone - MEM - Foundation
Marian Homes Expands Mission with Purchase of New Group Home in Strasburg, VA
Marian Homes, Inc., a nonprofit organization providing safe and supportive housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced the purchase of its tenth group home in Strasburg, Virginia. The home will accommodate up to five residents and will be operated in partnership with a professional care provider, offering a family-like environment that promotes independence and dignity. - August 21, 2025 - Marian Homes
Before It Was a Buzzword: L’Auberge Invites Guests to Experience Its Farm-to-Table Legacy
L’Auberge Provençale will host a seasonal foraging class on September 13, 2025, offering guests a hands-on way to explore native ingredients and the inn’s farm-to-table philosophy. Led by Professor Clay Morris, the experience includes a guided forage followed by a multi-course lunch crafted by Chef Alex Sakelakos and paired by sommelier Christian Borel. - July 18, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
Author Melody Walk’s New Book, “Lord, Bring the Rain: Finding Joy in the Drought; A 30-Day Devotional,” Aims to Bring Peace and Healing to Those Struggling in Life
Recent release “Lord, Bring the Rain: Finding Joy in the Drought; A 30-Day Devotional” from Covenant Books author Melody Walk is a compelling and thought-provoking daily devotional designed to help readers find healing and strength through growing their relationship with the Lord in order to face their trials and rediscover joy amidst suffering. - June 13, 2025 - Covenant Books
Jeneva Latina Woods’s New Book, "The Lion’s Den: Escape from Hell," is a Powerful Novel of a Young Man Who Longs to Break Free from His Cycle of Dysfunction
Fulton Books author Jeneva LaTina Woods, an entrepreneur and noted artist with a bachelor’s degree in studio arts with a minor in art history from Old Dominion University Norfolk, Virginia, has completed her most recent book, “The Lion’s Den: Escape from Hell”: a riveting... - June 05, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Jainet Crawford’s New Book, "My Spoken Words," is a Poignant Collection of the Author’s Reflections and Thoughts Concerning Problems Currently Plaguing Society
Recent release “My Spoken Words” from Covenant Books author Jainet Crawford is a thought-provoking and engaging assortment of reflections and ruminations that invite readers to discover the author’s true feelings about the current issues the world is dealing with, as well as what the future might hold for mankind. - May 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
Ventana Education Group Acquires Ultimate Health School; Ena Hull Appointed CEO and President
Ventana Education Group LLC has acquired Ultimate Health School in Manassas, VA, appointing Ena Hull as President and CEO. Founder Arangu Ngundam will remain as Founder and Advisor, ensuring continuity and support. The school will build on its legacy of excellence in nursing and allied health education while expanding programs and partnerships under new leadership. - May 20, 2025 - Ultimate Health School
Robinson Law, PLLC Hired in Virginia "Ding Dong Ditch" Fatal Shooting Case
Top Virginia law firm Robinson Law, PLLC selected to defend charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of firearm in Spotsylvania County, Virginia "Ding Dong Ditch" case. - May 19, 2025 - Robinson Law, PLLC
Glen Gordon Manor Unveils Historic Mural Honoring British Royal Roots
Glen Gordon Manor in Huntly, Virginia, unveils a new mural celebrating its British aristocratic roots, including its ties to King Edward VIII. The artwork, created by local artists, enhances the historic ambiance of the Hunt Room with scenes of a traditional fox hunt. Owner and chef Dayn Smith and his wife, Nancy Moon, who oversaw the manor’s elegant interior design, continue to elevate the guest experience through refined accommodations and award-winning dining at Houndstooth Restaurant. - May 13, 2025 - Glen Gordon Manor
Author Korosh Chehrazi’s New Book, "Destination America: A True Story," is a Powerful Tale of a Young Man Who Must Find a Way to Smuggle His Love Into America
Recent release “Destination America: A True Story” from Page Publishing author Korosh Chehrazi follows Kami, a young man who travels from America to West Germany, where he develops feelings for a woman named Layla. In order to bring Layla back to the states, Kami must devise a plan that will get them safely over the border but soon finds this more difficult than he first imagined. - May 13, 2025 - Page Publishing
Mystery Penned by Former Principal of the Martin Agency is Released by The Oaklea Press
A former senior executive of The Martin Agency, the world-famous ad firm named “Ad Agency of the Year” three times by ADWEEK and known for creating the GEICO Gecko and “Virginia is for Lovers” has authored a murder mystery just released by The Oaklea Press that takes place during The Golden Age of Advertising. - May 06, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Oaklea Press Publisher Claims New Release Portends the Demise of Physicalism as a Viable Scientific Theory
A book just published by The Oaklea Press reveals findings from quantum mechanics experiments and research conducted at the University of Virginia School of Medicine that clearly indicates consciousness is the foundation of reality and that humans are nonphysical entities that survive death of the body. - April 21, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
Flair Communication Recognized at Virginia Beef Expo for “Virginia Verified Beef” Logo Design
Flair Communication was recognized during a special ceremony at the 35th Annual Virginia Beef Expo for designing the new “Virginia Verified Beef” logo as the first in a series of official labels for the Commonwealth’s new meat certification initiative. The logo will appear on... - April 17, 2025 - Flair Communication
Dogtown Dance Revives the 2025 Richmond Dance Festival
The Richmond Dance Festival returns on April 26, 2025, featuring performances by professional and emerging dance artists at two Richmond venues: Grace Street Theater and the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School. The festival will include a range of dance styles and is designed to be accessible to the broader community. Presented by Dogtown Dance, the event continues a legacy of supporting independent artists and creative expression. - April 14, 2025 - Dogtown Dance
Freelancers Face Economic Uncertainty, Turning to Business Training for Stability
Veteran broadcaster Clay St. Thomas transitioned from radio to full-time voice acting but faced a major challenge — how to secure consistent, high-quality work. Enter The VO Freedom Master Plan and VO Pro Community, which gave him the marketing strategies to thrive. Now, he’s voicing everything from an ad campaigns, to VOG (Voice of God) duties for national conferences, to major e-learning campaigns for government agencies. - April 04, 2025 - VO Pro
New Book from The Oaklea Press Cites Research Supporting Claims a Shift in Human Consciousness is Underway
Just published by The Oaklea Press, a book investigating claims of a huge shift in consciousness and attitudes among Americans and others in western culture based on more than a hundred interviews with researchers. - April 02, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
Danielle Grubb’s Newly Released "Andrew: Trinity Academy Trilogy Book 3" is a Thrilling Conclusion to an Exciting Science Fiction Adventure
“Andrew: Trinity Academy Trilogy Book 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Grubb is a captivating tale of courage, mystery, and friendship as a group of students race to uncover hidden truths and restore the foundation of their Academy. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
EVSTAR Partners with Blue Whale EV to Provide Comprehensive EV Charging Station Warranties and Preventative Maintenance Services
EVSTAR, a leading renewable energy service and warranty administrator, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Blue Whale EV, a premier provider of turnkey e-mobility solutions. This collaboration will offer enhanced protection for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations through... - March 05, 2025 - EVSTAR
Christian College Beats Yale for Its 14th National Championship
Patrick Henry College (PHC) students Sarah Fox and Trinity Klomparens just earned the College’s 14th national championship in the American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament. Sarah and Trinity rose to the top from approximately 495 teams, representing nearly 1,000 students to... - February 25, 2025 - Patrick Henry College
Mary Murphy’s Newly Released "Flynn’s Big Surprise" is a Delightful Tale of Farm Life and Friendship Through the Eyes of Two Lovable Border Collies
“Flynn’s Big Surprise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Murphy is a charming story of adventure, adjustment, and love on the farm as Flynn learns to welcome her new sister, Ruby, into the family. - February 22, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Alan Kramer’s New Book, "The Village: Book 2 in the Magical Midland Forest Series," Follows the Aftermath of a Fire That Has Destroyed Midland High School
Recent release “The Village: Book 2 in the Magical Midland Forest Series” from Page Publishing author Alan Kramer is a riveting YA novel that introduces Marcus, who must deal with a transition to a private school closed to any outsiders or “undesirables” and uncover the mysterious evil force haunting his town. - February 07, 2025 - Page Publishing
Best LGBT Real Estate Agent in Hampton Roads - Greg Rosenberg - 2024 Readers Choice Award
Greg Rosenberg, Realtor®, one of Hampton Roads premiere solo real estate professionals, was named the recipient of Outlife757 Magazine’s 2024 GAY HRVA Reader Choice Award for Best Real Estate Agent for the 3rd consecutive year. Hampton Roads region includes the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News in the state of Virginia. - February 05, 2025 - Live in HR Inc.
Author Naga Chigurupati’s New Book, "Female Foreign Medical Graduate," Chronicles the Author’s Journey as a Physician and Mother After Immigrating to America from India
Recent release “Female Foreign Medical Graduate” from Newman Springs Publishing author Naga Chigurupati is a stirring memoir documenting the author’s incredible story of breaking barriers as she pursues her career in a foreign land. Through countless trials and triumphs, Dr. Chigurupati reveals how she managed to overcome it all in order to forge her own path forward. - February 05, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Dozens of College Students from Across Virginia Join Lawmakers and Swipe Out Hunger to Push for Hunger-Free Campus Act
Students and legislators unite in Richmond to address college hunger and push for vital funding to support basic needs programs statewide. - January 24, 2025 - Swipe Out Hunger