"Walking The Razor's Edge: The Dutchman and The Baron" is Now Available for Purchase on Amazon.com "Walking The Razor's Edge: The Dutchman & The Baron" is a riveting new book written by Tommy and Hilde Wilkens of Roanoke, Virginia that will step by step unfold the story of journalist Willem Oltmans and his life and his journalistic work concerning George de Mohrenschildt and his friendship with Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy. - March 08, 2019 - Tommy & Hilde Wilkens

Attorney Ebb H. Williams, III, Was Selected for Inclusion in the Forthcoming Top 100 Registry, Top 100 Lawyers, 2017-2018 Edition Attorney Ebb H. Williams, Founder of Ebb H. Williams, III, PC, is being honored by the Top 100 Registry for his outstanding leadership and extraordinary dedication in the field of Law. - October 18, 2018 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Meridian Partners International Announces New Member Firms in Brazil and Argentina South Star Human Capital in Argentina, and Reciprhocal HR in Brazil join Pitcairn Partners in the US, JAH! Consulting in Holland, and Guru Management in India as members of Meridian Partners International, a global network of talent management and talent acquisition consulting firms. - October 10, 2018 - Pitcairn Partners LLC

Jeremy Brown Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Jeremy Brown, of Franklin, Virginia, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Government/Military-Shipbuilding. - June 27, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Consulting Firm Caters to "Impasse Executives" - Business Operations Company Focuses on Critical, Strategic Decisions 2030 Consulting, LLC. ensures that strategy doesn’t take a backseat to operational management by developing holistic solutions that will make a difference in the client company’s future – without sacrificing its today. - April 09, 2018 - 2030 Consulting, LLC.

"Project Home: The Next Battle" Wins This Month's Best Documentary in UK Monthly Film Fest The film's release comes at a time of political discussions about using service dogs to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. Filmed in North Carolina and Virginia, "Project Home: The Next Battle" details the work of Canines for Service, and how the nonprofit changed three veterans' and their service dogs' lives. The trailer is available at clickandpledge.org/project-home. - April 03, 2018 - Click & Pledge

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Click & Pledge Announces Video Player That Accepts Online Donations pledgeTV™, a revolutionary online video player, lets viewers donate directly to an organization while donors watch their videos. pledgeTV™ is free for all Click & Pledge accounts to access. - March 07, 2018 - Click & Pledge

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Charles Leiser Celebrates Ten Years with Thrivent Financial Charles Leiser, ChFC®, FIC with Thrivent Financial in Roanoke, Va., is celebrating ten years with the financial services organization. Before joining Thrivent Financial, Leiser worked at John Hancock Financial Services, Inc. as a financial representative and insurance specialist. Leiser graduated... - December 29, 2017 - Blue Ridge Group of Thrivent Financial

Long Term Care of America, a New Healthcare Services and Technology Company, Launches to Transform Senior Care LTCA, based in Richmond, VA, a senior care and technology company has formed. The company focuses on delivering value based care and state of the art technology in the senior care setting. - June 08, 2017 - Long Term Care of America

Hangovers Every Morning? A Drunk's Guide to a Better Life A new book, "NO MATTER WHAT!!" by Anonymous, takes the reader on a journey to a new level of sobriety - emotional sobriety. A life beyond a user’s wildest dreams will expand to a new reality that is beyond the beyond. If an individual no longer enjoys the way drugs and alcohol are making them feel, this book opens a clear path for the rest of their life. - May 30, 2017 - T. Michael Smith

Witlingo and UCIC Partner to Deliver Conversational Capabilities to Smart Hardware The partnership between Witlingo and UCIC will enable the delivery of compelling conversational experiences on hardware such as cars, humanoid robots, and household appliances. - January 04, 2017 - Witlingo

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Long Jewelers Into Nationwide Network Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - December 02, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

King's Creek Plantation Selects Equiant to Service Loan and Maintenance Fee Receivables King's Creek Plantation LLC of Williamsburg, Va., has selected Equiant of Scottsdale, Ariz., to service its mortgage loan and maintenance fee receivables. “Once we saw what was possible with their technology and how that translates into significantly better information for us and for our owners,... - July 12, 2016 - Equiant

Tigerlily Foundation’s 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party Tigerlily Foundation is excited that ladies in the DC region will be allowed to wear their pajamas in public for the fourth year in a row! Tigerlily Foundation is pleased to present the 4th Annual Pajama Glam Party, to celebrate health & wellness with women and girls, on Saturday, June 18th from... - April 26, 2016 - Tigerlily Foundation

FoxGuard Solutions Appoints New Vice President - Management Team Expanded in Southwest Virginia’s Fast Growing Operational Technology Company FoxGuard Solutions has hired Patrick Patterson as Vice President of the Industrial Computing division to support the company’s rapid growth. With over two decades of B2B sales & marketing experience, Patrick Patterson brings a wealth of leadership and commercial know-how. As a leading operational technology company FoxGuard develops cyber security, compliance and industrial computing solutions for critical infrastructure entities and industrial control system vendors. - February 11, 2016 - FoxGuard Solutions

New Ad Agency in Blacksburg Offers Creative Work Across All Media to Underdog Brands The Perks Agency, newly headquartered in Blacksburg, VA, calls itself an agency for the underdogs. Opening its doors with a range of regional clients, such as Campus Automotive, IST Research, Valley Landscaping and the Glavé Kocen Gallery, the agency’s mission is to use creativity to change... - August 18, 2015 - The Perks Agency

MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength that... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety

New Restaurant & Bar Opens in Ferrum Southern Twist Restaurant and Bar announces its Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, May 2, 2015. Company brings new jobs and great food to the area. Celebration will include many free activities including live music, bounce house and petting zoo. There will food and drinks available. - May 01, 2015 - Southern Twist Restaurant

Supporting the Arts at Chiropractic Family Health Centre Family Owned Health Centre Showcases Artwork by Tave the artist. - April 21, 2015 - Chiropractic Family Health Centre

Tachyon Delivers Zero Touch Mobile Device Configuration and Deployment with Samsung Bulk Enrollment Program Kaprica Security Inc., experts in mobility and security, announced the release of the latest version of Tachyon™, their mobile device configuration and deployment solution. This new release includes support for Samsung’s new Bulk Enrollment Program (BEP). Kaprica is demonstrating Tachyon... - March 02, 2015 - Kaprica Security Inc.

FoxGuard Launches NERC CIP Compliance Documentation Tool FoxGuard Solutions is releasing its Ports and Services Auditor, an automation tool designed specifically to assist utilities with the creation and management of NERC CIP-005-3a, NERC CIP 007-3, NERC CIP-007-5, and NERC CIP 010-1 regulatory documentation. The Ports and Services Auditor provides utilities... - October 28, 2014 - FoxGuard Solutions

Pet Health Insurance Professionals Attend DC Summit Summit is the one time each year you’ll find the top dogs in pet health insurance all in the same room. Add in the coolest cats in marketing from other key industries, and you’ve got a powerful pack charged with all the news you need to know about this growing field. This year’s event... - May 28, 2014 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

54th Shenandoah Antiques Expo: 300+ Dealers and Great Prices A two-day antiques paradise draws 300+ national dealers with first-rate pieces and prices on May 9th and 10th - rated the Mid-Atlantics's top show. - May 06, 2014 - Heritage Promotions

Devo Spice to Release Doctor Who Concept Album Comedy-rapper Devo Spice is set to release his Doctor Who concept album titled I Am The Doctor on February 22nd. The album—which comes with a multi-frame lenticular cover to simulate a parody of the show’s iconic intro - features one song per incarnation of The Doctor plus the title track. - February 10, 2014 - FIDIM Interactive, LLC

New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer Counties... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art

CCS-Inc. Makes 2013 Inc. 500|5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies Inc. magazine listed CCS-Inc. on its seventh annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs. CCS joins LivingSocial,... - August 27, 2013 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

FoxGuard Solutions Hacks Model Power Plant for Toshiba Users Group Demo Monta Elkins, Security Architect for FoxGuard Solutions, used a simplified model of a power generator to demonstrate common SCADA system hacking techniques at Toshiba International Corporation’s Users Group in New Orleans, LA this June. He is preparing an expanded presentation for EnergySec's 9th... - August 22, 2013 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

CCS Sponsors 2013 VT KnowledgeWorks Global Partnership Week CCS-Inc., a leader in industrial computing solutions for harsh environments and mission-critical applications, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2013 VT KnowledgeWorks Global Partnership Week. - August 06, 2013 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

New Consortium Planning Experiments in LTE and Radar Compatibility A consortium of companies, federal agencies, and academia announced today the formation of a group to demonstrate spectrum sharing technologies and planned experiments at Wallops Island, on the Eastern Shore of Virginia to show 4G cellular systems co-existing with naval radar. Spectrum sharing is key for sustaining rapid growth of wireless data for commercial and government needs. - August 05, 2013 - Wireless@Virginia Tech

CCS-Inc. Receives Premier Supplier Award from Joy Global CCS-Inc., a leader in industrial computing solutions for harsh environments and mission-critical applications, was recently awarded as a 2012 Premier Supplier by Joy Global. Developed as a way for Joy Global to recognize its best suppliers, winners were chosen based on criteria such as quality, delivery,... - July 25, 2013 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

Burris Announces New Drug Test Chain of Custody Forms Burris Computer Forms® has announced the introduction of a stock Chain of Custody forms. The form meets Federal chain of custody drug testing specifications. The five-part, continuous form includes two specimen labels, numbered and barcoded to match the form itself. Sets can be printed on pin feed... - July 10, 2013 - Burris Computer Forms

CCS-Inc. Introduces New Version of Marine Computer, the Globestar Odyssey III CCS-Inc. today introduced the Globestar® (GS) Odyssey III, the latest version of its popular marine computer ideal for navigation, shipboard monitoring and control systems. - September 25, 2012 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

CCS-Inc. Releases New Panel PC, the Seppala-T New Cost-Effective Alternative for Industrial Settings CCS-Inc., a leader in industrial computer, enclosure, and networking solutions for harsh environments and mission-critical applications, is proud to introduce the Seppala-T Panel PC. Serving as a cost-effective alternative for Human Machine Interface (HMI) applications, the Seppala-T is available pre-loaded with InduSoft Web Studio HMI software, an easy-to-use SCADA application designed for turning data into high-yield production. - August 22, 2012 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

R&K Solutions Releases Enterprise Geospatial Facilities Management Software Solution, GoRPM R&K Solutions, Inc., a recognized leader in facilities and real property management software and services, today announced the official release of the company’s Enterprise Geospatial Facilities Management software solution, GoRPM. - July 19, 2012 - R&K Solutions, Inc.

National Corporate Housing Names Jon Hile President National Corporate Housing, a nationwide multi-brand corporate housing company and leader in the temporary housing industry, announces the appointment of Jon Hile as President. Prior to joining National Corporate Housing, Jon served as Vice President of Strategic Business Development and Account Management for CORT, as well as Vice President for Oakwood Worldwide in Los Angeles. - May 09, 2012 - National Corporate Housing

CCS-Inc. Releases ADDAX-i Fanless Workstation CCS-Inc. introduced the ADDAX-i Fanless Workstation today at the IEEE AUTOTESTCON 2011 trade show, filling a gap in the embedded computer marketplace – the high-end fanless segment. Built on Intel® Core™ i5/i7 technology with up to 8 GB RAM, the ADDAX-i offers workstation class performance in a rugged and compact chassis. It is ideal for harsh industrial environments where extreme temperatures, air particulates, and vibration can wreak havoc on standard commercial computers. - September 13, 2011 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Opens Special Claims Phone Number for Tornado Claims The recent storms throughout Virginia have caused incredible damage. Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance realizes that their members need them quickly in this turbulent time, so they've set up a special phone number to call for faster claims service. - April 29, 2011 - Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance

The Natural Hot Tub Company® Announces Natural Products for Spas and Hot Tubs The words “green,” “healthy” and “hot tubs” have rarely been used in the same sentence in the past, but that’s changing because of a group of products that The Natural Hot Tub Company® is manufacturing. These enzyme-based products are so pure, no warning... - September 16, 2010 - TheNaturalHotTubCompany

Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Appears on Prestigious Ward’s 50 List For the second consecutive year, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has been included in the Ward’s 50, a prestigious listing of the top property and casualty insurance companies in the United States. The honor puts Farm Bureau in the top 2% insurance companies in the United States. - July 17, 2010 - Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance

Maimah Karmo Receives Prestigious Congressional Black Caucus Leadership in Advocacy Award At the 2010 Minority Quality Forum/CBC Health Braintrust Health Disparities Forum Event, Maimah Karmo, President of Tigerlily was Honored for her work impacting Young Women with Breast Cancer. - April 25, 2010 - Tigerlily Foundation

HomeownersInsurance.org's Danger Zones - Worldwide Deaths from Natural Disasters (Infographic) HomeownersInsurance.org has released an infographic displaying the past 30 years of worldwide deaths from natural disasters, sorted by continent. - April 22, 2010 - Homeowners Insurance

Award-Winning, Patent-Pending Digital Signage Enclosure In January 2010, CCS-Inc. released the Envirosealed® e4100 Digital Signage Enclosure, a cold rolled steel enclosure with a polycarbonate window designed to protect large format displays and media players used for digital signage in harsh environments. When integrated with a display and media player, the unit can replace traditional static signage or provide a new avenue of communication and is ideal for many applications. - March 30, 2010 - Comprehensive Computer Solutions

The Coaches Console® Announced Today the Release of Version 2010 of Their Business Management Software Coaches Console is a web based system that helps professional coaches and other service professionals "Gain More Clients," "Make More Money," and "Earn More Money." - March 07, 2010 - Coaches Console

Attaain Inc. Expands Market and Competitive Intelligence Service for Advertising Agencies, Marketing Agencies and Interactive Agencies New AttaainCI Private Label Program Provides an Additional Billable Service Offering for Agencies. - February 15, 2010 - Attaain Inc.