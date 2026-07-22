Virginia: Roanoke News
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
Sharpen Your Shot Opens Private Firearms Training Studio in Forest
Sharpen Your Shot has opened a new private firearms training studio in Forest, Virginia, serving students throughout Central Virginia. The space offers classes, private coaching, simulator training, and personalized instruction designed to help students build safety, skills, and confidence in a comfortable, low-pressure environment. - July 18, 2026 - Sharpen Your Shot
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
Southwest Virginia Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Recognition for Putting the Human Being Back Into Family Law
Abingdon family law attorney Whitney Pennington of Pennington Law Firm, PLLC was recently featured in the International Business Times for her compassionate, client-first approach to divorce and family law in Southwest Virginia. With a background as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General and a top law school graduate, Pennington believes everyone deserves to be fought for. Now accepting new clients. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com. - April 29, 2026 - Pennington Law Firm, PLLC
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
Virginia Business Names Cenvar Roofing & Solar Among 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia
Cenvar Roofing & Solar, headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business. The awards are presented in partnership with Best Companies Group. Best Places to Work in Virginia identifies, recognizes, and honors the best... - December 09, 2025 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Ted Costin’s Newly Released “The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas” is a Heartwarming and True Story of Love, Loss, and the Holiday Spirit
“The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ted Costin is a touching account of a family’s Christmas miracle, where a beloved pet’s spirit returns to share one last holiday with the family who deeply loved her. - July 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Welcome to Girdwood Manor," Follows a Nurse Who Soon Finds Herself in a Maine Resort Plagued by Hordes of Monsters
Recent release “Welcome to Girdwood Manor” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander is a gripping tale that centers around Camila, a nurse who journeys to a resort in Maine where she hopes to start a new life. But when she finally arrives, Camila is faced with the truth that those staying at Girdwood Manor must fight hordes of monsters in order to stay there. - June 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Martha Shelkey and Deborah Shelkey-Lawson’s New Book, "Ferns and Mosses of Caledon State Park," Explores the Greenery Found in One of Virginia’s National Parks
Recent release “Ferns and Mosses of Caledon State Park” from Covenant Books authors Martha Shelkey and Deborah Shelkey-Lawson is a comprehensive guide to the many different plants that grow within Caledon State Park, based upon years of volunteering hours by Martha in order to help document each species. - May 30, 2025 - Covenant Books
Norman Morton’s Newly Released "Putin’s Virus" is a Thrilling Political and Action-Packed Novel Centered Around a Nuclear Conspiracy and the Race to Stop Catastrophe
“Putin’s Virus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Morton is a gripping story about a brilliant student who creates a dangerous nuclear weapon, leading to a covert Russian plot to infiltrate the U.S. with suitcase bombs. As the FBI races to uncover the conspiracy, an agent and his girlfriend must stop an explosive threat that could devastate major American cities. - May 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Elizabeth Smith’s New Book, "Butterbean," a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Cute Little Dog and a Young Girl Who Help One Another Find Friendship and Belonging
Fulton Books author Elizabeth Smith, who lives in Virginia with her husband, two cats, and their beloved Pitbull mix, has completed her most recent book, “Butterbean”: a stirring tale that centers around the titular dog, Butterbean, who helps a young girl gain the confidence she needs... - March 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
Dozens of College Students from Across Virginia Join Lawmakers and Swipe Out Hunger to Push for Hunger-Free Campus Act
Students and legislators unite in Richmond to address college hunger and push for vital funding to support basic needs programs statewide. - January 24, 2025 - Swipe Out Hunger
Author John M. Loveland’s New Book, “The Reluctant President,” Explores an Alternate Timeline in Which General George C. Marshall Becomes President of the United States
Recent release “The Reluctant President” from Newman Springs Publishing author John M. Loveland is a fascinating historical fiction that postulates what could have been if Secretary of State General George C. Marshall been forced to step up to the plate and serve as President of the United States during the Cold War era. - January 10, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
EVSTAR Partners with Evolved EV Charging to Offer Comprehensive Underwritten Warranty Protection for EV Charging Stations
EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator offering an underwritten extended warranty Program that protects EV chargers, has partnered with Evolved EV Charging, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station sales, project design, engineering, and... - January 08, 2025 - EVSTAR
Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts," Follows a Band of Heroes as They Set Out to Stop a Dangerous Army’s Plot for Revenge
Recent release “Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander is an epic fantasy adventure that transports readers into a realm of ancient alliances and dark prophecies. As Lord Raka, leader of freed ancient beings, seeks vengeance, Scar and his companions face a perilous quest to thwart an impending doom that threatens to consume their world and souls. - September 24, 2024 - Page Publishing
EVSTAR and Electrify EVSE Are Excited to Announce a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize EV Charging Solutions
This collaboration merges top-tier EV charging products with extended warranty services, offering unparalleled reliability and exceptional value. - September 06, 2024 - EVSTAR
Author John S. Morris’s New Book, “Oh, but He That Endures: Challenges Keeps on Coming,” is a Compelling Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Triumph Over Adversity
Recent release “Oh, but He That Endures: Challenges Keeps on Coming” from Page Publishing author John S. Morris shares the author’s deeply personal journey of overcoming adversity, from childhood challenges of nearsightedness and bullying to adult aspirations and dreams. Through candid reflection and unwavering faith, Morris offers readers a message of hope and resilience. - August 30, 2024 - Page Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Saba B. Hailemariam’s Newly Released “A Visit to My Grandparents” is a Heartwarming Tale of Discovery and Connection
“A Visit to My Grandparents” from Christian Faith Publishing author Saba B. Hailemariam is a touching story about a city boy who unexpectedly finds joy and wisdom during a visit to his grandparents in the countryside. Through their guidance, he discovers the beauty of simple living and the warmth of familial bonds. - August 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Faye Jennings Fulton’s New Book, "Harley Wants a Bird," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Boy Who Loves Watching Birds and Dreams of Having His Own Someday
Fulton Books author Faye Jennings Fulton, a lifelong reader who spent four years tutoring in adult literacy, has completed her most recent book, “Harley Wants a Bird”: a captivating and heartfelt tale that centers around a young boy who longs for a pet bird of his... - August 01, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Karen Allard’s New Book, "The Crafty Old Thief," Uses Narrative Poetry to Empower Readers with Spiritual Insights to Embrace Joy Amidst the Uncertainties of Life
Recent release “The Crafty Old Thief” from Covenant Books author Karen Allard introduces readers to a transformative journey of faith and resilience through the art of narrative poetry, weaving a compelling journey that challenges readers to confront fear, embrace joy, and find strength in their spiritual convictions. - July 30, 2024 - Covenant Books
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Christopher McClain’s New Book, "Bible on the Dashboard," Follows One Man’s Journey of Redemption, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Love
Recent release “Bible on the Dashboard” from Page Publishing author Christopher McClain is a fascinating novel that centers around the tumultuous life journey of Rondell, a young man who must learn to overcome his past traumas in order to navigate his personal struggles and dangerous encounters with love that could ultimately destroy him. - July 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
Concourse Federal Group and Awen Solutions Group Partner to Fund School Construction in Tanzania
Concourse Federal Group (Concourse) and Awen Solutions Group (Awen) are pleased to announce their collaboration in funding the construction of a new school in Tanzania, dedicated to supporting the education of the Maasai tribe. - June 21, 2024 - Concourse Federal Group
Sheri Winesett Unveils Her Groundbreaking Book: "Transparent Leadership for Women Who Mean Business"
Join the Movement: COO of John Mattone Global has released her new book, "Transparent Leadership for Women Who Mean Business." Elevate your leadership style and take your business to new heights. Embrace the power of transparency, unlock your leadership potential, and inspire greatness in yourself and those around you. - June 19, 2024 - Sheri Winesett
Timothy Seaman’s New Book, “From Montana-Around the World and Back,” is a Riveting Account That Chronicles the Extraordinary Life of the Author’s Father
Fulton Books author Timothy Seaman, a veteran of the US Navy, has completed his most recent book, “From Montana-Around the World and Back”: an engaging memoir that delves into the extraordinary life of the author’s father, Donald Seaman, to paint a vivid portrait of a man shaped... - June 11, 2024 - Fulton Books
Discover the Future of Living at the Great American Tiny House Show in Fredericksburg, VA on June 1-2
The Great American Tiny House Show is coming to Fredericksburg, VA, on June 1-2, 2024, offering an exciting weekend of innovative designs, sustainable living solutions, and alternative housing options. The event will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, where attendees can... - May 28, 2024 - Tiny House Show
Joclyn M. Polhemus’s New Book, “42 Days Postpartum: A New Mom's Candid Memories,” Follows a First-Time Mother’s Thoughts and Experiences During Birth and Postpartum
Fulton Books author Joclyn M. Polhemus, a mother of two whose faith and family have always been the most important things in her life, has completed her most recent book, “42 Days Postpartum: A New Mom's Candid Memories”: a thought-provoking and engaging six-week reflection of a... - May 13, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author AP Filosa, Psy. D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist aka Anne F. Creekmore Psy. D’s New Book, “Love Yourself, Love Your Life,” Explores How to Harness One’s Own Power
Recent release “Love Yourself, Love Your Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author AP Filosa, Psy. D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist aka Anne F. Creekmore Psy. D is an eye-opening guide to help readers gain mastery over their own lives through better understanding their power and how to wield it within their everyday encounters. - April 18, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Tiffany Rebar’s Newly Released "Welcome Home Melanie Mae" is a Sweet Story of Imagination and Adventure
“Welcome Home Melanie Mae” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tiffany Rebar is a delightful tale of a surprise visitor who brings joy and creativity to the home of two precious girls. - March 18, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Michael Lashaun Durant’s New Book, "The Droplet," Follows a Fallen Angel Who Possesses an Unsuspecting Human in Order to Quench His Unending Thirst for Blood
Recent release “The Droplet” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Lashaun Durant is a fascinating story that centers around Drake, whose life is forever changed after encountering a fallen angel named Pyrus who possesses him. Now controlled by Pyrus’s desire for human blood, Drake begins draining victims to satiate the angel within him as his loved ones try to find a way to free him. - March 11, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Franklin See, Chaplain, CPE, ThD’s Newly Released “On Borrowed Time: The extraordinary stories of ordinary people” is a Thoughtful Discussion of Finding One’s Faith
“On Borrowed Time: The extraordinary stories of ordinary people” from Christian Faith Publishing author Franklin See, Chaplain, CPE, ThD is a poignant collection that delves into the profound moments of discovering faith in one's final days. These inspiring narratives showcase the extraordinary spiritual journeys of ordinary individuals, offering a testament to the enduring power of hope, grace, and divine presence even in life's most challenging moments. - March 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tommy Meloche’s Newly Released "Molly, Megan, and I" is a Sweet Tale of Adventure for a Doting Grandfather, Beloved Granddaughter, and Loved Pup
“Molly, Megan, and I” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tommy Meloche is a heartwarming tale capturing the magic of a summer day, where chance encounters with new people and adorable dogs unfold, bringing joy, friendship, and unexpected connections to life in a delightful narrative that celebrates the beauty of simple moments and meaningful connections. - February 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
CMR Institute Launches a Powerful eBook to Help Life Sciences Sales Teams Overcome Market Access Challenges
CMR Institute, the go-to provider of educational solutions for the life sciences industry, is proud to release its latest eBook, “Overcoming Market Access Challenges in Life Sciences Sales.” This is a comprehensive guide designed for training leaders to address the key challenges faced... - January 12, 2024 - CMR Institute
Author Jean Wroton Hunger’s New Book, "Mystery at Merrycliff," Centers Around a Young Girl’s Race to Discover the Truth and Save Her Great-Aunt’s Estate
Recent release “Mystery at Merrycliff” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jean Wroton Hunger is a spellbinding tale that follows young Wilhelmina Thornton, whose summer plans are dashed to pieces when she’s informed that she’ll be spending it with her great-aunt at Merrycliff. But when she arrives, the summer turns out to be anything but boring as a thrilling mystery begins to unfold. - December 08, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Press Glass Selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team
Press Glass selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team and will expand their facility at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, VA - September 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
G4 By Golpa and Frontline Dental Implant Specialists Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion
Two Lucky Winners Per Year to Receive free G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures. - August 28, 2023 - G4 By Golpa
Old Dominion Partners with Upright Education to Deliver Additional Online Technology Bootcamps
The greater Norfolk region and Commonwealth of Virginia to have access to additional bootcamp-style offerings through the new partnership offered through Old Dominion University's School of Continuing Education. - June 01, 2023 - Upright Education
Author Ann Black’s New Book, "Focus On The F WordS," Discusses the Author's Difficult Experiences Endured and the Valuable Lessons She Learned in Order to Survive
Recent release “Focus On The F WordS,” from Page Publishing author Ann Black, explores the survival skills the author developed while enduring various tragedies throughout her life. Focusing on different positive f-words that have impacted her life, from faith to friends and family, Black shares the life lessons she has put into practice, encouraging readers to do the same to find success. - March 17, 2023 - Page Publishing
Nicole D. Macklin’s New Book, "The Divine Presence," is a Stirring Read Encouraging Readers to Place Their Faith in the Lord to Carry Them Through the Darkest of Times
Fulton Books author Nicole D. Macklin has completed her most recent book, “The Divine Presence: Getting to Know Yourself Through the Heavenly Father”: a profound account that reveals how the author survived each and every one of her life’s struggles with the everlasting love of... - March 16, 2023 - Fulton Books
Author Henry Kruse Jr.’s New Book, "Stanley Searches for God," is an Impactful Children’s Story That Explores the True Meaning of Faith and Believing in God
Recent release “Stanley Searches for God,” from Covenant Books author Henry Kruse Jr., introduces Stanley, who is determined to prove to himself once and for all that God exists. The only way he will believe in His existence is to see God. - March 01, 2023 - Covenant Books
C.L. Black Jr.’s New Book, "Preservation of Sanity," is an Informative and Expressive Guide to Attaining and Sustaining a Healthier, More Grounded Mindset
Fulton Books author C.L. Black Jr., a tenured and successful business owner, has completed his most recent book, “Preservation of Sanity”: a moving and eye-opening self-help book about obtaining the right balance to stay sane. “In the beginning, others have said we are all born... - February 09, 2023 - Fulton Books
Ocean View Primary Care Wins Hearts in Delmarva
Ocean View Primary Care provides services such as adult primary care, pediatrics, preventative care, immunization, nutrition counseling and laboratory testing. In collaboration with Cardiac Medical Services, Inc. it also utilizes the latest advancements in cardiac technology to evaluate and assess a patient's cardiac health. The open-access practice model allows for same-day appointments for acute and same-day after-hours calls for all types of care. - February 08, 2023 - Cardiac Medical Services, Inc.
Christian College Wins National Championship
On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Patrick Henry College (PHC) won its 13th national championship at the American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. PHC students won 1st place in the National Oral Advocacy Tournament. Three PHC teams placed among the top eight in the nation. PHC speakers also won 7 of the top 25 speaker awards. - January 24, 2023 - Patrick Henry College
Jeff Adee Hired as IDM President
IDM, a data and marketing advisory firm, announced today that Jeff Adee has been named as their new company president. Adee will be responsible for all company operations moving forward. “Jeff has been a trusted and innovative member of the data and marketing community for many years, and... - January 17, 2023 - IDM
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers on January 13, 2023. Founded in 2001, Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers is the leading Honeywell First Responder turnout gear provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Virginia. Tom Hubregsen, CEO of... - January 13, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Al L. Pfeifer’s New Book, “Amazingly Beautiful,” is an Eye-Opening Collection of Writings from the Author's Heart That Help to Reveal the Lord's Truths to Readers
Fulton Books author Al L. Pfeifer, who has devoted his life to the Lord, has completed his most recent book, “Amazingly Beautiful”: a faith-based series of writings and ruminations aimed at bringing one closer to the Lord and inspiring thoughtful prayer. “In certain aspects,... - December 21, 2022 - Fulton Books
Blue Ridge Exterior Cleaning Celebrates 13 Years of Customer Service
Starting business in October 2010, Blue Ridge Exterior Cleaning has always gone the extra mile for its customers. Doing business the old school way. - December 13, 2022 - Blue Ridge Exterior Cleaning, LLC