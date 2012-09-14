PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

DisruptHR Event – The HR Event You Can't Miss DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

Loose Bruce Productions Re-Releases Sun Microsystems’ "Y2K" Video from 1999 on Approach to 20th Anniversary (Dec. 31) As the 20th Anniversary of “Y2K” (the “Millennium Bug”) approaches on December 31, song parodist, "Loose Bruce" Kerr (Loose Bruce Productions) releases the short comedy music parody video (set to the music of “YMCA” by the Village People, a hit song from 1978) produced in 1999 by a Silicon Valley tech giant at the time, Sun Microsystems. It was one way the company used to break the ice at Y2K planning meetings in the 6 months leading up to the event. - October 02, 2019 - Loose Bruce Productions

LA Students Welcome Zuriel Oduwole - Teen Film Maker & DUSUSU Founder Like clockwork, the UN General Assembly has sat in New York every September and it is now in its 74th season of global deliberations. One young voice who has spoken, met many word leaders, or delivered thematic messages for five of the last six years has been Los Angeles teenage film maker and girl education... - September 23, 2019 - DUSUSU

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

For the 4th Time, In Time Tec Appears on the Inc. 5000 Inc. magazine today revealed that In Time Tec is No. 3812 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. - August 23, 2019 - In Time Tec

"What Might The Founders Think? State of the Union 2019" e-Book Release The e-Book is a light-hearted, hypothetical approach on how some Founders might view President Trump's recent State of the Union address to Congress. - August 20, 2019 - Brian Fansler

JFC & Associates Announced as Winner of Best Overall Asset Performance Program at 2019 Maximoworld Awards JFC & Associates has been named winner of Best Overall Asset Performance Program at the 2019 Maximoworld Awards for their program for the California Department of General Services. Maximoworld is the premier event and trade show for asset management professionals, and the Maximoworld Awards recognize... - August 14, 2019 - JFC & Associates

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Hackard Law Produces Milestone 500th Video Hackard Law’s video library is a resource for everyone who wants to learn more about estate and trust matters not often explored by the media. - August 01, 2019 - Hackard Law

Launch Consulting Named Snowflake’s "Rookie Solution Partner of the Year" Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Assist Family in Roseville, CA A very lucky 7-year-old girl from Roseville, CA received a special delivery today of her very own Service Dog from SDWR. - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Bowling First Mission to Increase Participation in the Sport of Bowling Bowling First announces a new online directory of everything bowling. Bowling First’s mission is to increase participation in bowling by having everything related to bowling in one easy to access location. - July 02, 2019 - Bowling First

Door Opens for Rewilding America’s Wild Horses Via FY2020 Interior Appropriations Budget Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

SuiteAmerica Soars Over National Averages The 2019 Trippel Relocation Managers Survey revealed SuiteAmerica’s net satisfaction scores for both Corporate Housing and Destination Services. SuiteAmerica ranked well above the national averages in all surveys. Trippel Survey & Research, LLC conducted its 17th annual survey evaluating the... - June 27, 2019 - SuiteAmerica

Going Up! Servset Elevator Inc. is Moving with the Industry While most people don’t give it a second thought when the elevator doors open up, it’s something that’s on Patrick McBride’s mind every single day. He’s the President of Servset Elevator Inc. (Servset) in Sacramento, a specialty contractor providing installation of modular elevators, elevator environmental services and elevator interiors and sill refurbishing. - May 24, 2019 - Servset

The Zalkin Law Firm Responds to California Catholic Dioceses Victims Compensation Fund Leading victim's attorney responds to California Bishops move to create a "victims compensation fund" for alleged clergy abuse victims. Victims should have legal representation before giving up their options for civil justice, according to Irwin Zalkin, San Diego based victims attorney. - May 17, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Responds to Recent Vaping Advertisement The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association says, "The FDA, the government and elected officials have hired a famous movie director to scare our kids. That’s what he does in his movies - makes people afraid. Except our kids aren’t dumb - they know there’s no scientific proof of what’s in this commercial. Kids won’t be lied to. They know the truth about vaping and you should too." - April 26, 2019 - SFATA

DisruptHR Event – Where Status Quo is Unacceptable Join future of work leaders in a thought provoking evening at the beautiful Domenico Winery. Listen to Josh Bersin describe his “Simply Irresistible Organization” and EVP CHRO Kelley Stevens-Waiss describe how she is building a Gig economy. Vlad Coho, VP of Experience at Automation Anywhere... - April 26, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

Reach IPS, Inc. Partners with Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring and Advanced Healthcare Consulting Services Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS, Inc. and Sacramento CA based Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC (Paragon) announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare consulting solutions to the marketplace. Reach IPS, Inc. is a leader in the... - April 18, 2019 - Reach IPS

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

ArrowShade Announces New Leadership and Executive Changes as the Company Plans for Growth in 2019 ArrowShade is happy to announce exciting leadership changes as the company plans for network growth. - March 22, 2019 - ArrowShade

RV Rental Connection Releases the List of The Top 8 Most Listed and Most Requested RV Rental Types Based on high website-user interest, RV Rental Connection, an award winning Peer-to-Peer RV rental website that serves the US, Canada and Germany, has released the highly sought after list of the top most listed and the top most requested RV’s for dealers and individual owners. According to RV... - March 18, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Kelley R. Gardner Honored as the Mentor of the Quarter by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Kelley R. Gardner of South Lake Tahoe, California has been honored as the Mentor of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. This professional woman... - March 14, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Cascade Healthcare Services to Deliver American Red Cross Programs to United States Military Cascade Healthcare Services (Cascade), the leading provider of healthcare resuscitation certification, training, credentialed healthcare and workplace safety curriculums on the west coast, announced today that it will use the new American Red Cross curriculum for resuscitation and first aid education... - March 12, 2019 - Cascade Healthcare Services

Vast Self Corporation Identifies the Single Reason Responsible for All Personal and World Problems Through scientific insight into the mechanics of physical matter, quantum physics, and language, Vast Self Corporation identified the single reason responsible for the existence of all personal and World problems. Now we know how to eliminate and prevent all problems from arising. - March 06, 2019 - Vast Self Corporation

Coxswain Consulting CEO Julia Erdkamp Featured in California Business Journal Julia Erdkamp, CEO of Coxswain Consulting, a firm designed to help organizations build the leadership and operations required to achieve world-class status, was recently featured in the California Business Journal. Erdkamp is no stranger to such accolades, with both she and her firm receiving features... - February 26, 2019 - Coxswain Consulting

Vinum Cellars Celebrates Twentieth Anniversary with Special Throwback Bottling of CNW and PETS Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned, global importer and marketer of fine wines, is proud to announce Vinum Cellars will be releasing a Twentieth Anniversary edition of CNW (Chard-No-Way!) Cuvee – Chenin Blanc and PETS - Petite Sirah from Clarksburg, California. These new releases come in screen printed bottles with the original throwback labels that celebrate Vinum Cellars’ story, founded in 1997 by first-generation California winemakers Richard Bruno and Chris Condos. - February 13, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

More Affiliate Marketing Management: ArrowShade Introduces New Account Managers to Its Growing Team ArrowShade announced today that it will be adding to its dedicated account management team to support network expansion. ArrowShade is one of the largest affiliate networks in the industry that provides a dedicated affiliate management team. The network focuses on financial offers, benefiting from their... - January 22, 2019 - ArrowShade

Safety Center’s Youth-led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions, Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Program Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns now in its seventh year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - January 08, 2019 - Safety Center

Gloria D. Manchester Recognized as a VIP for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Gloria D. Manchester of Sacramento, California has been recognized as a VIP member for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of life and business prosperity coaching and as a leader in the nonprofit... - December 21, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

UC Santa Cruz Student Aitanna Parker Selected as 2018 ACREF / Ethel L. Payne Scholarship Awardee UC Santa Cruz Technology and Information Management student, Aitanna R. Parker has been selected as the 2018 ACREF / Ethel L. Payne Scholarship Awardee. The award will facilitate her travel to Nairobi, (Kenya) for the 2018 Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention (Dec. 19th through 21st). The scholarship honors the legacy of the "First Lady of the Black Press," Ethel L. Payne (1911 - 1991). - December 11, 2018 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Maui Author Toby Neal Releases Memoir of Growing Up in Hawaii Toby (Wilson) Neal, a resident of Makawao, HI, author of the USA Today bestselling Lei Crime Series and spin-off Paradise Crime series, is releasing her first memoir, Freckled: A Memoir of Growing Up Wild in Hawaii, on December 30, 2018. The memoir will be available in ebook and print through all major... - December 06, 2018 - Neal Enterprises Incorporated

Sherwood Valley Casino Employees Donate to Northern California Fire Relief Efforts In an effort to help those who have lost everything due to the devastating Northern California fires, employees of Sherwood Valley Casino went into action over the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day, collecting cash, diapers, water and wet-wipes to aid those directly impacted by the Camp Fires. All donations were exclusively made by employees of the casino or tribal businesses. - December 04, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

The World's First Music Festival Lifestyle Magazine to Launch March 9, 2019 FestWorld Magazine, the world’s first print magazine devoted exclusively to music festivals around the globe and music festival fans, will launch on March 9, 2019. festworldmag.com - November 29, 2018 - FestWorld Magazine

New Book Just Released in Time for Christmas; "The Passage at Moose Beach" by Michael Foster is a Great Gift for Young Teenagers Embraced by teachers, parents, and students alike, "The Passage At Moose Beach" by Michael Foster is a great holiday gift for those who love adventure, nature, and family. "An enchantingly magical tale about finding friends in the unlikeliest of people and working together with them to achieve your wildest dreams." - Emily Burrows, 7th grade. "The art is beautiful! I loved the cover and the illustrations. They all helped to give concrete, visual references for the reader." - Sandra Hay, teacher - November 27, 2018 - M.P. Zarrella Books, Inc. DBA Calling Card Books and Z Girls Press

Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility) There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City

Just in Time for the Holidays, Great for Stockings: Clyde the Cat’s True Story Will Entertain Children While Grown-Ups Enjoy Coloring a Quick Succession of Busy Nothings New from Z Girls Press: Clyde the Cat That Came In From The Cold by Artist/Author Daphne Stammer for children and A Quick Succession of Busy Nothings by Kate Zarrella. Clyde tells the true story of how a once homeless cat found a home in beautiful, lively illustrations with heartwarming captions. Kate Zarrella has created a captivating adult coloring book featuring a handful of original illustrations plus line art showcasing the wit and wisdom from books by classic novelist Jane Austen. - November 14, 2018 - M.P. Zarrella Books, Inc. DBA Calling Card Books and Z Girls Press

Launch Consulting Announces Nov. 14 Grand Opening of Veteran Powered Center of Excellence in Lacey, WA New South Puget Sound location and job fair will provide more employment opportunities for highly trained military family members and civilians near JBLM and Olympia. - November 08, 2018 - Launch Consulting Group