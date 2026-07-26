California: Sacramento News
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Group Benefit Services Acquires Integrity Administrators: Delivering Client Savings and Service Excellence
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Integrity Administrators, Inc. (IAI), a longstanding third-party administrator based in Sacramento, California. This partnership promises both immediate and long-term benefits for clients through innovative... - June 13, 2026 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Pay Them Faster. Watch the Price Drop. A 48-Year Veteran Makes the Case for Rewiring Healthcare from the Inside.
Lawrence Thompson, founder and CEO of Benefit Systems Inc. and a nearly five-decade veteran of the payer, TPA, and self-insurance industries, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast with a set of proposals that are specific, documented, and ready to implement. The system does not need more diagnosis. It needs someone willing to pull the trigger. - June 11, 2026 - CLEAR Healthcare Solutions
The Framework Already Exists. The Question is Whether Anyone Will Use It.
Peter Hayes, retired president and CEO of the Healthcare Purchaser Alliance of Maine, former benefits director at Hannaford Supermarkets, and two-time gubernatorial appointee to Maine’s Health Care Reform Commission, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast to make the case that American healthcare does not lack solutions. It lacks the will to implement them. - June 11, 2026 - CLEAR Healthcare Solutions
CADDARA™ Introduces ELEVATE: The First Supplement to Pair Liposomal NAD+ with Gut Probiotics in a Single Delay-Release Capsule
CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a... - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Carlton Senior Living Honors Best of the Best and Hero Award Recipients
Northern California senior living provider celebrates exceptional team members and recognizes six Carlton Heroes for life-saving actions. - May 27, 2026 - Carlton Senior Living
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Riso Books Announces the Release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, the First Bilingual Children’s Book on the Life of Queen Saint Isabel
Riso Books announces "Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas," a beautifully illustrated bilingual Portuguese-English children’s book that introduces young readers to Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal. The story celebrates her legacy of kindness, faith, generosity, and peacemaking, while sharing the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses. - May 03, 2026 - Riso Books
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Discover the Revised & Updated Honey's Bee-Healthy Powers. Sobering Findings.
The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated, dives deeper into the eye-opening powers of honey, honeybees, and mankind. With the August launch approaching, it's the perfect time to secure a copy for summer. - April 16, 2026 - Cal Orey
Janet DeMaria Named an Honored Member for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Janet DeMaria of Placerville, California, has been named an Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for Spring 2026. This honor celebrates her achievements in the apparel and fashion industry, and she will be featured in a full-page article in the... - April 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a... - April 07, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
bypodr Updates Platform with AI Livestream and Dropshipping Tools for Cross-Border Sellers
New system combines product sourcing, livestream features, and fulfillment support in one platform. - March 20, 2026 - bypodr Inc.
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Janet DeMaria Selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Janet DeMaria of Placerville, California, has been recognized as an Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This honor celebrates her outstanding achievements and pioneering work in the apparel and fashion industry. About Janet... - February 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Hodson PI, LLC Names Nikki Tinsman 2025 Employee of the Year and Recipient of the Above and Beyond CEO Award
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce Nikki Tinsman as the company’s 2025 Employee of the Year, as well as the recipient of the 2025 Above and Beyond CEO Award, the firm’s highest internal honor recognizing extraordinary commitment, leadership, and impact. - February 04, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
CMG Alliance Launches Integrated Opportunity Management Platform with Artificial Intelligence to Streamline Government Contracting
CMG Alliance has launched a new integrated opportunity management platform that combines expert-led opportunity sourcing with AI-driven decision support to simplify government contracting. The unified system replaces multiple tools with one secure environment, helping contractors focus on qualified, winnable opportunities while managing the full lifecycle from evaluation to award tracking. - February 02, 2026 - CMG Alliance
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
5-Star Plumbing LLC Continues to Provide Trusted Plumbing Services Across Sacramento County for Over a Decade
5-Star Plumbing LLC is a licensed plumbing contractor serving Sacramento County, California. With over 11 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services, including emergency repairs, sewer line work, water heater installation, and advanced diagnostic services. The company is committed to delivering reliable, professional service with transparent pricing and customer satisfaction as top priorities. - January 08, 2026 - 5-Star Plumbing LLC
California Caviar Company Announces Launch of Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club
California Caviar Company, LLC announced the launch of its Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club, an opportunity to own a sturgeon and enjoy a decade-long harvest of regenerative, no-kill caviar. Founded by Deborah Keane, the woman-owned company is a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and holds the exclusive U.S. patent for no-kill caviar production, setting a new global standard for ethical luxury. - December 17, 2025 - California Caviar Company
P.O.W.E.R. Officially Launches New Association and Coalition to Expose Fraud, Protect Workers, and Restore Fairness in California’s Temporary Staffing Industry
Today, POWER proudly announces its official launch as a laser-focused non-profit organized to take direct action against fraud and criminal activity in California’s temporary staffing industry. - December 10, 2025 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner Returns December 4, 2025 in Arbuckle, California
The Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner will be held December 4, 2025 at the Arbuckle Golf Club in Arbuckle, CA, featuring dinner, an auction, and entertainment by comedian Patrick McDermott to support agricultural research in California’s Sacramento Valley. - October 27, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.
ETC Mining Launches Mobile App for XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining
ETC Mining, a global cloud computing platform focused on clean-energy operations, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to provide users with a more convenient way to participate in cloud mining. Through this mobile tool, users can manage mining contracts anytime and anywhere,... - October 26, 2025 - ETC Mining
A Clear Plan for Parents to Address AI at Home and School Starts Now. Following the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ Launch and the DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Movement
DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids gives parents a clear, values-based plan to guide technology and AI use at home and school. Written by #1 bestselling author Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and Girl Scouts of Northern California board member, the book follows the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ launch, helping families turn screen time into skill time and build confidence, connection, and clarity in the Age of AI. - October 23, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
CMG Alliance Surpasses $200 Million in Government Contract Awards for Clients and Partner-Sponsored Programs, Secures Over $15 Million in 2025
In 2025, CMG Alliance guided businesses through every stage of the contracting process — from opportunity sourcing and proposal development to compliance and post-award support. Partnering across industries and with nonprofits and chambers, CMG helped small and diverse firms secure tens of millions in awards, fueling growth and job creation. Surpassing $200M in total wins, CMG credits its impact to hands-on guidance, technology investments, and early planning for 2026. - September 29, 2025 - CMG Alliance
Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources
Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources. - September 09, 2025 - Trimark Associates, Inc.
CASCWA Launches Superintendents' Executive Council to Advance Student Attendance, Well-Being, and Equity
CASCWA proudly announces the launch of its Superintendents Executive Council, an invitation-only advisory body of visionary district leaders dedicated to improving student attendance, equity, and well-being. The Council will inform statewide strategy, elevate local innovations, and kick off its work with a public webinar on September 25, 2025, during Attendance Awareness Month. Led by Sergio Mendoza and Erica Peterson, this marks a new era of cross-sector partnership. - September 08, 2025 - CASCWA
Huisman Auctions Announces Fleet Liquidation of Ford E-450 Step Vans Across California
Huisman Auctions announces an online fleet liquidation of 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans located in Sacramento, Fresno, and San Leandro, CA. Ideal for food truck conversions, delivery fleets, or mobile businesses, these vans range from running units to project-ready vehicles. Auction closes Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 1 PM (PT). Whitelist Auction – pre-approval required. Huisman Auctions: Helping You Make Space for Whatever Comes Next. - August 23, 2025 - Huisman Auctions, Inc.
The Trustworthy Technology and Innovation Consortium (TTIC) Announces Its High Reliability AI Module at AIMed25
TTIC Launches its AIMed25 Module to Supercharge Healthcare AI Leadership featuring Experts from Mayo Clinic Platform, Stanford Biodesign, University of Michigan Medicine, Hospital Standards Institute (HSI), IEEE UL 2933, and the OWASP GenAI project at AIMed25, the premier global forum for advancing the responsible design and deployment of AI in medicine, uniting clinicians, technologists, and executives to solve real-world post-OBBA crisis challenges at the intersection of care and computation. - August 23, 2025 - Medigram
Innovate! Inc. Awarded $8.1M Department of the Interior Contract to Support Nation’s Primary Wildland Fire Data Exchange System
Innovate! Inc. has won an $8.1M Department of the Interior recompete contract to support the nation’s primary wildland fire data exchange system. - August 20, 2025 - Innovate! Inc.
Kash Legal Awards Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law
Kash Legal awarded its 2025 Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak, a UWLA law student, for his essay on legal accessibility and commitment to public interest law. The $1,500 scholarship honors students dedicated to justice and equity. Founder Jonathan Kashani praised Ribak’s vision, aligning with the firm’s values. Applications for the 2026 scholarship are now open. - August 16, 2025 - Kash Legal Group
Panorama Insurance Associates Endorses California Insurance Market Reform Act, Calls on Industry to Unite Behind Critical Ballot Initiative
Panorama, a California-based brokerage with over 55 years of experience and a large network of affiliate agencies, supports the California Insurance Market Reform Act to help agents secure coverage for clients amid market challenges. The Act aims to modernize regulation, restore competition, and protect consumers, ensuring independent agents can continue serving their communities. - August 14, 2025 - Panorama Insurance Associates
Secure Investment Management Ranks #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — A 78% Leap in National Ranking
Secure Investment Management ranked #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, #4 in Arizona, and #14 in Financial Services, with a 2,477% three-year growth rate. This marks SIM’s second consecutive year on the list and the second company Founder & CEO Josh Mellberg has led to this achievement. - August 13, 2025 - Secure Investment Management
Pioneering Louise Brooks Website Marks 30th Anniversary
The Louise Brooks Society, a pioneering fan site and online archive devoted to the legendary actress, celebrates 30 years on the world wide web. - August 13, 2025 - Louise Brooks Society
Band Breeze Launches No-Code Web Builder for Bands & Musicians
Band Breeze launches new no-code web builder for bands and performers. The content management system is purely data-driven, based on simple copy-and-paste and media file upload mechanisms that produce consistently attractive and functional band websites with minimal effort. - August 04, 2025 - Band Breeze
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Root + Renew Just Made the Daily Cleanser Cool Again
New minimalist cleanser resets skin without disrupting its barrier - July 21, 2025 - Root + Renew
John P. Fairbanks Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
John P. Fairbanks of Sacramento, California, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in food and vending. About John P. Fairbanks Fairbanks is the retired owner of Tosshers Vending, a local business specializing in... - July 16, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Author Judith Young’s New Book, "Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry's Journey of Leadership," is a Heartfelt Tribute to a Lifetime of Mentorship and Faith-Filled Service
Recent release “Pathfinder Chronicles: Uncle Larry's Journey of Leadership” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Judith Young is a heartfelt read that captures the remarkable life and legacy of Uncle Larry, a beloved leader in the Christian youth ministry, the Pathfinder Club, and explores how his leadership and service helped to impact multiple generations throughout his tenure. - July 03, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Happening Now: Local Sexologist Featured on National Reality Series The Blox
Julie Wall, Board-Certified Sexologist and founder of Building Intimacy, appears on Season 17 of the reality show, The Blox. Just seven months before filming, she underwent brain surgery. Although not fully recovered while filming, Wall says, "It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we have everything figured out, it happens when we’re brave enough to show up anyway." - June 26, 2025 - Building Intimacy
Volunteers Gather at Scientology Church in Sacramento to Help Clean Streets in Recognition of World Environment Day
Scientologists and The Way To Happiness volunteers pass out the Way to Happiness booklets and clean up several blocks in downtown Sacramento. - June 19, 2025 - Church of Scientology of Sacramento
PepperBall® Launches Shatter™, Jammer™, and Lumen™ Projectiles at the 2025 OTOA Tactical Operations and Public Safety Conference
New projectile technology delivers sensor-blocking, UV-marking and NTOA-recommended glass-breaking rounds to frontline officers. - June 09, 2025 - PepperBall
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta