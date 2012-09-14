PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Media 7 Announces Its Launch to Happen Soon A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement. - December 19, 2019 - DECK 7

2019 QuoteWerks World-Wide Partner and MVP Awards Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks name the Top 10 World-Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP every year in December. This year, the top five spots remained the same as 2018, but saw changes adding Tandem Training and Mastermine Software to the list. The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner"... - December 19, 2019 - Aspire Technologies, Inc.

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Lumina is Ready to Reinvent the Home Theatre Market with Immersive Movie-Viewing Experience Lumina screens, a projection screen brand, is on the edge of innovation and is transforming the era of home theatre with its enveloping cinema experience at the comfort at your home. - December 18, 2019 - Lumina Screens

Ovum Report Says Torry Harris Offers a Means to Rapidly Develop and Scale a Digital B2B2X Marketplace DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a secure channel to share and monetize data as they proceed through their digital transformation journeys.” - December 18, 2019 - Torry Harris Integration Solutions

"Hockey Journey" Film to Debut in January Kickstarter campaign raised $16,000 to fund hockey-themed travel documentary. - December 18, 2019 - Shutout Productions

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Unsolicited Press Announced Immediate Availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter Unsolicited Press announced immediate availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter. As in the work of David Lynch, "Someone Else" exposes the underbelly of small town America for all its charm and tragedy. At its core, this novel is a page turner luring the reader into the... - December 16, 2019 - Unsolicited Press

DECK 7 Interviews Latane Conant, CMO at 6sense In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence. - December 16, 2019 - DECK 7

Green Packet: Empowering Malaysians to Digitally Secure Their Neighborhoods with kipleHome at No Cost Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet

New Book by Pedro Xavier Solis: Family Album Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Pedro Xavier Solis Family Album: An Illustrated Glimpse hitting stores everywhere. - December 16, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Phone Spam Study – Colombia Reports the Most Callers 2019 has seen an increased volume of phone fraud around the world. The internet can be considered the most effective way of gathering the most relevant details about this alarming issue. Online portals are one of the most widely used methods of reporting spam phone numbers. The information shared about... - December 15, 2019 - Tellows UG

Eltropy Takes Florida Credit Union Live to Enhance Communication During the Mortgage Origination Process FCU - One of the Largest Credit Unions in Florida with $1B+ Assets - December 15, 2019 - Eltropy

New Book by Johnny Bell: "Take the Shot" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Johnny Bell Take the Shot hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Mary Gray: "Poetic Justice" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Mary Gray Poetic Justice hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Donny Barilla: "Winter on an Autumn Day" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Donny Barilla, "Winter on an Autumn Day" hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Lumina Screens Highlights New Screen Leor 12 at Indywood Film Market 2019 Indywood Film Market, it’s where filmmakers, production houses, technology providers and aspiring artists converge to make the dream of a unified Indian film industry a reality. And of course, Lumina Screens, the flagship brand of Galalite Screens, was a part of its latest edition held in Hyderabad. - December 14, 2019 - Lumina Screens

New Book by Darren C. Demaree: "So Clearly Beautiful" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Darren C. Demaree "So Clearly Beautiful" hitting stores everywhere. - December 14, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Histria Books Announces Donation Drive to Aid Victims of the Devastating Earthquake in Albania Histria Books is pleased to announce that it will donate $10 for each copy of "Scanderbeg: George Castiota and the Albanian Resistance to Islamic Expansion" sold on its website HistriaBooks.com in the month of December to aid victims of the devastating earthquake in Albania. The book is published... - December 14, 2019 - Histria Books

Hodusoft Offers Improved Virtual PBX Software with Enhanced Features and Performance Small businesses will certainly benefit from the use of advanced IP PBX with modern features especially when it is offered as a virtualized service on a pay as you go IPPBX as a service model. - December 14, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Veteran Aims to Establish a Proud Legacy for Vietnam Veterans in New Book Dog Ear Publishing has released a new book by Vietnam War veteran Earl "Dusty" Trimmer that details the history of the Vietnamese and the conflicts that shaped the country. - December 13, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

New Book by Robert Wexelblatt: "Intuition of The News" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Robert Wexelblatt "Intuition of The News" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Edward V. Bonner: "Purple Dawn" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Edward V. Bonner "Purple Dawn" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by John Ballam: "The Mary House" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by John Ballam "The Mary House" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

Histria Books Announces the Release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by Bestselling Author S.P. Grogan Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by bestselling author S.P. Grogan. The book is published by the Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction. More so than history,... - December 12, 2019 - Histria Books

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One," a Young Adult Adventure by B.A. Knight Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One" – the first in a young adult adventure series by B.A. Knight. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

B2B Media Reveals The 15th Annual Best of Elearning! Winners; The Industry’s Exclusive Users’ Choice Awards Reveals 59 Solutions as Best-in-Class The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the exclusive Industry Users’ Choice Award, whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague, and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

B2B Opens 11th Annual Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications - Award Program Recognizes Top 100 Global Learning Organizations Elearning! Media Group opens 2020 Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications. The annual award program honors public and private sector organizations for innovation, collaboration and learning culture that drives performance. Applications can be submitted at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020L100. Previous winners include: Amazon, New York Life and NASCAR. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" by Malcolm R. Hodson Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" – a humour-filled story by Malcolm R. Hodson – part of the My Life Series. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

New Book by Dave and Jessie Gerber: "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Dave and Jessie Gerber "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart," hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Philip Wexler: "The Sad Parade" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Philip Wexler "The Sad Parade" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Suzanne Maggio: "The Cardinal Club" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Suzanne Maggio "The Cardinal Club" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

DECK 7 Interviews Erik Charles, VP and Solutions Evangelist at Xactly Corp. Erik discusses the importance of sales and marketing alignment for business ROI. - December 11, 2019 - DECK 7

Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Solutionz Inc. Finalizes Purchase of Southeast A/V Integrator, Unified Technology Systems Acquisition of Unified Technology Systems expands Solutionz’ large market share in the Southeastern US and the company’s breadth of expertise with the addition of top talent, resources and physical locations. - December 11, 2019 - Solutionz Inc.