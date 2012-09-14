PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

UAE-Based Digital Marketing Agency Expands Into North America Sandstorm Digital, a leading digital performance agency specializing in Content Marketing, Paid Advertising (Search & Social), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, and Analytics, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, just outside of Washington D.C.,... - October 18, 2019 - Sandstorm Digital

SimplyCast Reveals New Email Editor SimplyCast has revealed its new email editor for its engagement automation platform. The new email editor includes market-leading features for users to create custom emails. SimplyCast is committed to constantly providing innovative solutions for all organizations. - October 04, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Receives Prestigious Award for Diversity in the Workplace SimplyCast has been named the Halifax Regional Recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Diversity and Inclusion Employer Partnership Award. The award is given to an employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. - September 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Youth First Fund Totaling $100,000 for Supporting Youth in Nova Scotia SimplyCast has launched the Youth First Fund to support the next generation of workers in the province. SimplyCast announced the fund at its 10-year anniversary celebration on September 20, 2019. SimplyCast is proud to continue to find new, innovative ways to keep youth in Nova Scotia. - September 26, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Theme of 10-Year Celebration: Youth Retention in Nova Scotia The theme of SimplyCast’s upcoming 10-year celebration will be youth retention in Nova Scotia. Over the last 10 years, SimplyCast has provided opportunity and experience to over 200 youth. The 10-year celebration will take place September 20, 2019 at the Cunard Centre in Halifax. - August 02, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

The Panel Station Upgrades to a Brand New Website, Improved Panel Recruitment & Rewarding Process With a new website and an upgraded dashboard, The Panel Station users can participate in more surveys, earn money online, and expect rewards much faster. - July 04, 2019 - The Panel Station

SimplyCast Gains Distinguished Global Cyber Security Standard for Engagement & Emergency Platform - ISO 27001:2013 SimplyCast has achieved compliance with the esteemed international security standard ISO 27001:2013. In order to achieve certification, SimplyCast underwent a thorough security audit by an impartial third party. Compliance with this standard proves SimplyCast’s dedication to ensuring information security. - June 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Partners with the Community Sector Council of Nova Scotia SimplyCast has partnered with the Community Sector Council of Nova Scotia to provide digital engagement technology to non-profit organizations across the province. This partnership will allow non-profit organizations to harness the power of online communication to connect with their audience and stakeholders. SimplyCast is proud to be able to support non-profit initiatives in Nova Scotia through this partnership. - May 09, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Major Unveiling & 10-Year Anniversary Celebration SimplyCast will be hosting a celebration for its 10-year anniversary. The event, to be held in September, will also be host to major unveilings from SimplyCast. SimplyCast is excited for the opportunity to thank its supporters and partners for 10 successful years. - May 01, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos Signs as Ambassador for PCF Poker Ascensus Interactive welcomes professional poker player Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos as its Brazilian and Latin American ambassador. - April 17, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

Ascensus Interactive's Flagship Poker Brand PCFPoker is Now Live on the Microgaming Poker Network London based Ascensus Interactive LLC owner and operator of PlayPCF.com brands, Players Come First, launches PCFPoker.com on the award-winning Microgaming Poker Network. - April 12, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

ArrowShade Announces New Leadership and Executive Changes as the Company Plans for Growth in 2019 ArrowShade is happy to announce exciting leadership changes as the company plans for network growth. - March 22, 2019 - ArrowShade

More Affiliate Marketing Management: ArrowShade Introduces New Account Managers to Its Growing Team ArrowShade announced today that it will be adding to its dedicated account management team to support network expansion. ArrowShade is one of the largest affiliate networks in the industry that provides a dedicated affiliate management team. The network focuses on financial offers, benefiting from their... - January 22, 2019 - ArrowShade

FCA Awards Helm Wear Mopar Branded Merchandising Program Helm, LLC, a leading service provider of Brand Marketing and Merchandising, Technology Solutions, Publications, and Third-Party Fulfillment solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the Mopar brand merchandising program (www.wearmopar.com). Mopar will become the seventh FCA brand to be featured... - November 06, 2018 - Helm LLC

Halling and Cayo Debuts Fresh Look and New Logo Treatment Halling and Cayo is excited to unveil a new brand that will help move the company forward for many years to come. The brand is a result of the firm’s efforts to increase its presence within the ever-growing digital landscape in addition to more tried and true marketing efforts. Sean M. Sweeney,... - November 05, 2018 - Strategic Digital Marketing, LLC

SimplyCast Wins Experiential Learning Award SimplyCast was awarded the NSCC Experiential Learning Award at the Game Changers Awards 2018. SimplyCast received the award for continually providing learning opportunities for students and making contributions to post-secondary initiatives. The Game Changer Awards, hosted by Halifax Partnership, recognize exceptional Halifax businesses. - October 20, 2018 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Launches New and Improved Website SimplyCast has launched its new, streamlined website. The new website marks SimplyCast’s transition to complete engagement automation. SimplyCast is pleased to provide visitors with a strong, engaging experience online. - September 15, 2018 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Zerria Advertising Launches Pay Per Visit Advertising Service Zerria Advertising launches a new service. Zerria has released a new service which will give Advertisers the ability to add their advertisements easily, and advertise across the Internet. Advertisers have the ability to add a diverse amount of advertisements, from Image Ads, to Text Ads, and more. Zerria... - August 29, 2018 - Zerria Advertising

What Retail Apocalypse? Charles Tyrwhitt Builds on Its U.S. Success with Brick-and-Mortar Expansion. While a high number of brick-and-mortar outlets in North America seem to be shrinking or disappearing – an ongoing trend for the past decade – Charles Tyrwhitt is looking forward to a busy Summer 2018 calendar with the opening of five new stores nationwide. - July 26, 2018 - Charles Tyrwhitt

The European Summit Braces for 2018 as the Ultimate Networking Conference The European Summit, dubbed as "The Ultimate Networking Conference," will be gathering affiliates, advertisers, media buyers, and publishers once again for another bout of B2B knowledge sharing and networking. Covering various industries such as dating, e-commerce, forex, gaming, health, online entertainment and nutraceuticals, this year's EU Summit is set to take place on September 2018 at the breathtaking Vienna House Diplomat Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic. - July 14, 2018 - The European Summit

Milwaukee Entrepreneurs Launch Strange Trails Marketing to Improve Branding Experience for Clients James Pellizzi and Katie Robleski have teamed up to launch a new entity called Strange Trails Marketing. Strange Trails is their skunkworks project: a lab experiment, so to speak, that takes the formality out of brand discovery. Companies need to get a little out there with what's possible to truly discover their brand or make sure their perceptions are reality. That won't happen by asking the same old, traditional questions about your business. - June 29, 2018 - Strategic Digital Marketing, LLC

AffiliateManager.com Announces Acquisition of RhinoFish Media The award-winning affiliate program management agency, AffiliateManager.com has acquired RhinoFish Media, a leading PPC management agency. RhinoFish Media provides premium outsourced, results-focused PPC management. AffiliateManager.com is a subsidiary of The Performance Company, a performance based... - May 06, 2018 - AffiliateManager.com

DynaMAXX Intl Launches Bold New Company DyanMAXX Intl, a nutritional supplement announces launch of sister company, Gemini Network, LLC, to focus on booming Hemp Oil market. - April 22, 2018 - Gemini Network, LLC

SimplyCast Announces Compliance with General Data Protection Regulation SimplyCast is pleased to announce its compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This new regulation will be put into effect on May 25, 2018 and requires stricter handling and processing of personal data belonging to E.U. citizens. SimplyCast will be launching a seven-week email course to help businesses become aware of the GDPR requirements. - March 29, 2018 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Symatri’s Kala ITO Releases New Referral Program It’s no secret that the cryptocurrency arena has seen a lot of change recently, creating a level of uncertainty among crypto enthusiasts. For Symatri LLC, current crypto trends strengthened their commitment to each person who has or will purchase Kala. To reiterate their dedication, Symatri is... - February 15, 2018 - Symatri, LLC

WTI Expands Reach with Davenport Office Websites to Impress, Inc. (WTI) officially opens the doors of a new Davenport location today. - January 17, 2018 - Websites to Impress, Inc.

SimplyCast Reveals New Automation Flow Editor SimplyCast has revealed its new automation flow editor for SimplyCast 360. With new functionality and an upgraded interface, SimplyCast 360 has been improved for all users. SimplyCast is committed to providing the best solutions to aid businesses of all sizes. - January 13, 2018 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

B E N E F I T, Singapore Founded Marketing and Advertising Start-Up Acquires Panama-Based Direct Affiliate A small step translates into a huge leap in the affiliate network industry for this budding Singapore-based company. - December 01, 2017 - B E N E F I T Pte. Ltd.

Webrootcomsafe.com Launches Technical Support Services in USA US based Webrootcomsafe.com has come up with antivirus solutions and support for both homes and offices. - October 31, 2017 - Webroot Com Safe

SimplyCast Launches Channel Select White Label Reseller SimplyCast has launched a new program under its partnership umbrella called Channel Select White Label Reseller program. The program is aimed to provide a budget-friendly and flexible alternative to entrepreneurs that wish to enter the technology sector by reselling select SimplyCast channels to grow their business and increase revenue. - October 27, 2017 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

New Marketing Podcast "YashaHarari.com" Marketing Insights Podcast with Yasha Harari Now Available in iTunes. - October 06, 2017 - YashaHarari.com

SimplyCast to Launch Version 9.0 SimplyCast will be launching their communication platform’s 9.0 iteration update. This update will not only help businesses of all sizes communicate and engage more with their contacts, but will include features that enhance the platform’s user experience and increase 508 compliancy. SimplyCast currently aims to launch version 9.0 in the coming weeks. - September 14, 2017 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Four-Day Workweek for Employees SimplyCast has taken a unique step to modernize their office while helping their employees. As of July 2017, SimplyCast implemented a four-day workweek for employees who have served the company for over a year, allowing them one Friday off a month. This change was made not only to increase productivity but also to thank our employees for their dedication and provide the additional health benefits that come with a four-day workweek. - September 01, 2017 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Launch of Wordpress/Woocommerce Plugin Pixopa launches its HTML5 based Wordpress/Woocommerce Plugin for Wordpress/Woocommerce customers. - July 29, 2017 - Pixopa

CIO Review Selects mShopper as One of “20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers - 2017” mShopper.com has been recognized as one among the elite group of companies that are featured in the Digital Marketing special edition of CIOReview magazine. “We are glad to announce mShopper in our annual ranking list of 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers - 2017,” said... - July 25, 2017 - mShopper.com

Align Academy Launches Affiliate Program Business Network Celebrates and Rewards Loyal Sales Partners. - July 22, 2017 - AlignAcademy.com

Video Testimonials Pack Powerful Punch Midwest Digital Agency Collaborates with National Organization in Creation of Online Video Series - July 21, 2017 - Informatics Inc.

Ex-Amazonians Launch eCommerce Marketing & Analytics Platform - OnlineSales.ai OnlineSales.ai is the first of its kind Marketing platform for eCommerce businesses, backed entirely by artificial intelligence-driven advanced automation technology. OnlineSales.ai has maintained a record 10X better acquisition and retention marketing for its 230 online marketers across the globe. - July 04, 2017 - OnlineSales.ai

BreezeMaxWeb Attends Chicago Small Business Expo Being a Canadian-based company, BreezeMaxWeb has made the move to expand into the United States after having unparalleled success expanding through Canada. With multiple offices across Canada and hundreds of employees, BreezeMaxWeb's combination if internet marketing (SEO,SEM,PPC and Email marketing) with its website development as well as new mobile app division is taking the industry by storm. - June 30, 2017 - BreezeMaxWeb

RADIKAL Agency Offers Affordable Lead Generation and Website Creation Services - Get Your New E-Commerce Business Running in No Time Without Breaking the Bank Radikal.ca, a web development and marketing agency in North America, today announced it started offering SEO and lead generation services. - June 15, 2017 - RADIKAL

Digitize Your Firm Opens to a Global Audience After a successful first instance through Digitize NS, Digitize Your Firm has expanded. Digitize Your Firm is now available to anyone globally who wants to participate. SimplyCast is very excited to widen its audience and offer more people free education on digitization. - June 15, 2017 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Mush App Launches in the U.S. Mush, the number one social app for moms, is launching in the U.S. Mush’s mission is to make the lives of moms more fun and less lonely by connecting with other local, like-minded moms with kids the same age. - May 28, 2017 - Mush

Wisoft Ventures Into the eCommerce Turf Having been a prominent digital marketing player in the UAE market for close to a decade now, Wisoft Solutions is all set to turn eCommerce inspirations into a successful reality. - May 18, 2017 - Wisoft Solutions

Digitize NS Initiative Launched to Provide Online Digitization Courses SimplyCast has launched the Digitize NS initiative. Digitize NS is aimed to provide Nova Scotian non-profits, organizations, and businesses with access to lessons on digitization. SimplyCast wants to give back to the community by sharing its expertise. - April 01, 2017 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Inks New Partnership – Partner Receives Country-Wide License SimplyCast has partnered with a company overseas to open a new office. This partnership will allow for a country-wide initiative. Opening the new office is a new type of partnership for SimplyCast. - March 05, 2017 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Unveils EmergHub SimplyCast revealed its new communication platform during its unveiling event, February 23. EmergHub is an all-in-one platform consisting of 24 modules that help with communication before, during, and after emergency events. EmergHub was funded through the Build in Canada Innovation program and piloted by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Department of Health and Wellness in Nova Scotia. - March 03, 2017 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com