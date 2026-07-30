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Within Affiliate Marketing
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
NousViz Win Affiliate Intelligence of the Year Award at AffPapa Awards 2026
NousViz is the winner of the Affiliate Intelligence of the Year award at the AffPapa Awards 2026. The new platform also made it's debut at the AffPapa Conference where they showcased their new data viz tool. - May 27, 2026 - StatsDrone
Complaints.wiki Launches: A New AI-Powered Affiliate Platform Turning Consumer Complaints Into Actionable Insights
Complaints.wiki has launched as an AI powered site that focuses on sentiment analysis for consumers in the iGaming and finance niche. - April 17, 2026 - StatsDrone
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
Zaivio Launches Live Event Series to Support Platform Growth and Investor Engagement
Zaivio has launched its new Zaivio Live Event Series, a structured set of recurring sessions designed to provide deeper insight into the platform, its growth strategy, and participation opportunities. The series is accessible through the newly released/live page, which serves as the central hub... - April 02, 2026 - Zaivio
Influencers at the Center of iGaming Growth: Famesters Releases New iGaming Report for 2026
Famesters' new report reveals how influencer marketing drives trust and player acquisition in the $100B+ iGaming industry, highlighting the power of micro-influencers and live streaming. - February 03, 2026 - Famesters
Zaivio Launches Circles, Giving Creators More Ownership, Higher Earnings, and Direct Fan Engagement
Zaivio today announced the release of Circles, a community platform designed to give creators, athletes, and entrepreneurs greater ownership of their audience and the ability to earn more directly than on traditional social platforms. Circles allows creators to build owned communities where... - February 02, 2026 - Zaivio
Zaivio Introduces GamePlan, an AI Planning Platform Connecting Athletes to Community, Opportunity, and Growth
Zaivio today announced the release of GamePlan, an AI-powered planning platform designed to help athletes, influencers, and entrepreneurs turn goals into structured action while connecting them to community and opportunity inside the broader Zaivio ecosystem. GamePlan supports users at different... - February 02, 2026 - Zaivio
Zaivio Expands Draft with AI SEO Assist, Professional Images, and Unlimited Publishing
Zaivio today announced a major update to Draft, its AI-powered content creation and publishing application, adding built-in SEO assistance, professional AI-generated images, and immediate, unlimited publishing into its growing publication network. Draft enables businesses to create long-form... - February 02, 2026 - Zaivio
PartnerBoost Empowers Chinese Merchants to Go Global at Shenzhen Summit
The fastest-growing affiliate platform for Amazon sellers hosted a large-scale event to spotlight top Chinese merchants and foster collaborative growth with publishers, agencies, and more. - September 10, 2025 - PartnerBoost
Zaivio Releases Voice App to Help Businesses Shape Content in the Right Tone
Zaivio introduces Voice, a tool designed to help users rewrite or enhance content for different tones, formats, or audiences. Whether crafting a podcast script, revising a company message, or adjusting a piece of marketing copy, Voice helps shape the language without losing the original... - August 27, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Introduces Slide Builder to Help Turn Ideas Into Presentations
Zaivio has released Slide Builder, a tool that helps small businesses create structured, thoughtful presentation decks. Whether it’s a pitch, a proposal, or an internal update, the app helps organize content in a clear sequence with suggested titles, bullet points, and layout cues. Users... - August 26, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Review Engine to Help Businesses Respond to and Request Customer Feedback
Zaivio introduces Review Engine, a tool built to help small businesses manage online feedback with clarity and care. Whether responding to a review or reaching out to request one, the app provides thoughtful, appropriate wording based on the situation and tone. Users describe the context—a... - August 25, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Introduces Brand Kit Builder to Help Define Voice, Style, and Identity
Zaivio has released Brand Kit Builder, a tool that helps small businesses articulate how they want to show up in the world. It guides users through the process of defining tone, color palettes, message pillars, and visual identity elements that can be used across marketing, sales, and customer... - August 22, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Releases Onboarding Wizard to Help Businesses Guide New Clients and Team Members
Zaivio has launched Onboarding Wizard, a tool designed to help small businesses create smooth, structured onboarding experiences for clients, employees, or partners. Whether it’s a service process, training path, or welcome sequence, the app turns intentions into a clear and thoughtful... - August 21, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Lead Magnet Generator to Help Businesses Create Value-Driven Downloads
Zaivio introduces Lead Magnet Generator, a tool designed to help small businesses develop free resources that attract and engage potential customers. Whether it’s a checklist, guide, template, or worksheet, the app helps turn expertise into a useful offer people actually want. Users describe... - August 20, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Introduces Grant Assistant App to Help Businesses Write and Strengthen Proposals
Zaivio announces the launch of Grant Assistant, a tool created to support small businesses applying for funding. Whether drafting a new proposal or refining an existing one, the app helps shape the narrative, clarify objectives, and present the information in a structured way. Users input their... - August 18, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Insights App to Help Make Sense of Complex Documents
Zaivio has released Insights, a tool built to help small businesses quickly understand the key takeaways from reports, contracts, transcripts, or other written materials. Rather than reading through pages of content, users can upload a file and get a structured summary with important highlights,... - August 15, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Releases Job Description Generator to Support Clear, Purposeful Hiring
Zaivio introduces Job Description Generator, a tool that helps small businesses write clear and focused job listings. Whether hiring for a full-time role, a part-time position, or a contractor need, the app helps define what the role is, what it requires, and what the company is truly looking... - August 14, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Introduces Clarify App to Make Complex Content Easier to Understand
Zaivio has released Clarify, a tool designed to help small businesses simplify dense, technical, or confusing material. Whether it’s a contract, a research summary, or a training document, Clarify helps rewrite the content so it’s easier to follow and apply. Users upload or paste the... - August 13, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Announce App to Help Businesses Share News With Clarity and Purpose
Zaivio introduces Announce, a tool designed to help small businesses communicate product updates, company news, and public messages with confidence. From new hires to service launches, Announce gives users a structure to share what’s happening and why it matters. Users start by describing... - August 12, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Releases Pitch App to Help Shape Business, Sales, and Investor Presentations
Zaivio announces the release of Pitch, a tool built to help small businesses organize their message and present it clearly to potential investors, partners, or customers. Whether the goal is to raise funds, close a deal, or explain a new idea, Pitch helps structure the content in a way that makes... - August 11, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches LevelUp, an AI-Powered Idea Generator for Business Growth
Zaivio has introduced LevelUp, a tool that gives business owners practical, out-of-the-box ideas for improving and growing their company. By answering a few targeted questions, users receive tailored suggestions that can help with marketing, operations, sales, or customer experience. LevelUp... - August 10, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Rolls Out Kit-Based Navigation to Simplify the App Suite for Small Businesses
Zaivio has reorganized its full suite of business tools into easy-to-use kits, giving users a more focused and intuitive way to find what they need. Each kit is built around a core function, including Planning, Marketing, HR, Growth and Sales, and a set of Free Tools. With the new kit-based... - August 08, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Introduces Business Plan Builder to Help Small Businesses Create Real Plans, Quickly
Zaivio has launched the Business Plan Builder, a practical tool that guides small business owners through each step of building an actionable business plan. Owners answer clear prompts for each section, and the app generates consulting-quality content for every part of the plan. The Business Plan... - August 07, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Introduces Fixit App to Help Solve Everyday Business Problems
Zaivio has released Fixit, a solution-focused tool designed to help small business owners troubleshoot challenges and uncover new paths forward. Whether it’s an operational issue, a customer concern, or a strategic roadblock, Fixit uses guided logic to explore what’s going wrong and... - August 06, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Minutes App to Turn Meetings Into Clear, Actionable Summaries
Zaivio introduces Minutes, a tool that transforms meetings, recordings, or transcripts into organized, readable notes. Whether it’s a planning session, a team call, or a client meeting, Minutes helps make sure nothing important is lost or forgotten. Users upload a file or paste in the text... - August 06, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Debuts Marketing Booster App to Spark Creative Ideas for Small Businesses
Zaivio announces the launch of Marketing Booster, an idea-generation tool designed to help small businesses craft engaging headlines, social media posts, ad hooks, and campaign starters. It’s built to support the early stages of marketing when energy is high but direction isn’t always... - August 06, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Email Engine App to Support Thoughtful Business Communication
Zaivio introduces Email Engine, a tool designed to help business owners write clear, personal, and effective emails. From outreach and follow-ups to announcements and requests, the app helps shape messages that feel natural and intentional. Users can describe the purpose of the email and who... - August 06, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Releases Draft App to Help Businesses Create Long-Form Content with Clarity
Zaivio has released Draft, a writing tool designed to help business owners and teams produce thoughtful, structured long-form content. Whether it’s a blog post, article, report, or open letter, Draft provides a focused space to develop ideas and shape them into clear writing. Users start... - August 05, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Releases SEO Pro to Help Businesses Strengthen Their Online Presence
Zaivio has launched SEO Pro, a tool designed to help small businesses improve how they appear in search engines. The app generates keyword ideas, meta content, and structural suggestions that can be used to optimize websites, blog posts, and landing pages. Users enter information about their... - August 05, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Introduces Organizer App to Turn Ideas Into Actionable Plans
Zaivio has launched Organizer, a productivity tool that helps small businesses instantly turn goals, ideas, or tasks into step-by-step checklists and workflows. From onboarding new clients to planning events or managing internal processes, Organizer brings structure to any kind of work. Users... - August 04, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Sense App to Support Smarter Business Decisions
Zaivio has released Sense, a reasoning-based AI tool that helps small business owners weigh options, consider outcomes, and think through important decisions. Whether the question is about pricing, growth strategy, hiring, or risk, Sense offers a structured approach to thinking it through. Instead... - August 04, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Explain App to Simplify Complex Topics for Any Audience
Zaivio announces the launch of Explain, a powerful tool that helps small businesses turn complex or technical information into plain, easy-to-understand language. Whether you’re writing for clients, training staff, or communicating with the public, Explain ensures your message is clear and... - August 03, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Consultant Command Center to Support Growth, Learning, and Real-World Results
Zaivio has released the Consultant Command Center, a guided training and activation system designed for members of the Zaivio Consultant Program. More than just a dashboard, the Command Center acts as a smart, action-focused workspace that helps consultants learn the platform, share it with others,... - July 31, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Viable App to Help Evaluate Crypto and Business Projects With Clarity
Zaivio introduces Viable, a free tool designed to help users assess the strength, risks, and potential of crypto and business projects. Whether someone is researching an investment, reviewing a startup, or weighing a partnership, Viable helps surface important questions and gives a reasoned score... - July 31, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Unveils Full AI App Suite Designed to Help Small Businesses Work Smarter
Zaivio has released a comprehensive suite of over two dozen AI-powered apps, all built to help small businesses think more clearly, communicate more effectively, and take action faster. The platform covers everything from writing and marketing to problem-solving, client onboarding, and strategic... - July 31, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Vio - The Smart Guide Behind Zaivio’s Entire AI App Suite
Zaivio introduces Vio, the AI-powered smart assistant built to help small businesses get more out of every tool in the platform. Vio acts as a real-time coach, answering questions, recommending tools, and helping users fine-tune their results so they can take meaningful action. Every Zaivio app... - July 31, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches AI Industry Case Study Generator to Deliver Instant, Personalized Use Cases
Zaivio has introduced the AI Industry Case Study Generator, an interactive tool that shows small business owners how Zaivio’s apps can apply to their specific industry. By entering a business type, such as “independent gym,” “dental clinic,” or “ecommerce... - July 31, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio and Create Assistants AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to AI-Powered Business Tools
Zaivio, an AI-powered ecosystem for small business growth, has entered into a strategic partnership with Create Assistants AI, a company known for its AI-driven solutions that streamline lead management and operational workflows for entrepreneurs and service-based businesses. Through this... - July 02, 2025 - Zaivio
Industry Icon Izzy Matos Joins Zaivio as Master Consultant and Executive Vice President
Zaivio, the fast-rising AI and Web3 platform for small businesses and independent professionals, proudly announces the appointment of Izzy Matos as Master Consultant and Executive Vice President. With a legendary career that spans four decades, Izzy is widely recognized as one of the most... - June 24, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches RepIntel Radar: Real-Time Online Reputation Monitoring Tool
Zaivio has announced the release of RepIntel Radar, a new feature within its reputation intelligence platform designed to provide users with real-time alerts and analysis of their online presence. RepIntel Radar allows users to track any individual, business, or brand name across the internet. By... - June 23, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Announces LASLO: The AI-Powered Social Media Assistant That Does the Work for You
Zaivio, the all-in-one AI business platform for entrepreneurs and small business owners, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of LASLO—an AI-powered social media assistant that automates content creation, scheduling, posting, and performance tracking across today’s top... - June 16, 2025 - Zaivio
Small Screens, Big Impact: How Influencers Are Fueling App Growth in 2025 — A New Report from Famesters
62.5% of web traffic is mobile. Famesters' 2025 report shows TikTok leads app campaigns (68%), micro-creators drive trust, and AI boosts ROI. See why influencers are key for app growth. - June 16, 2025 - Famesters
Zaivio Releases “AI for Small Business Success” Course to Empower Entrepreneurs with Practical AI Knowledge
Zaivio, the AI-powered platform for business growth, proudly announces the launch of its newest educational offering: “AI for Small Business Success,” now live on the Jumpstart Online Learning Center, recently integrated into the Zaivio website under the Learn menu. This essential... - June 09, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches “Intro to Prompt Engineering” Course for Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs
Zaivio, a leader in AI-driven business solutions, announces the release of “Intro to Prompt Engineering,” the first course in its newly integrated Jumpstart Online Learning Center. The course is now available on the Zaivio site under the Learn tab, and is tailored to help entrepreneurs,... - June 09, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Unveils Strategic 2025–2026 Roadmap Featuring Game and App Launches, Integrations, and Overall Platform Expansion
Zaivio, a leading innovator in AI-powered business tools and Web3 applications, has officially released its comprehensive 2025–2026 roadmap, outlining a bold vision for empowering entrepreneurs, expanding global access, and accelerating the adoption of its native token, ZVIO. The roadmap... - June 09, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches "Jumpstart": AI-Focused Learning Center for Entrepreneurs Now Live
Zaivio, the AI-powered platform for small business growth, proudly announces the full integration of the Jumpstart Online Learning Center (JOLC) into its ecosystem. Now operating as Zaivio Jumpstart, the program is officially live at www.zaivio.com/jolc, with two powerful courses already... - June 05, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Vio Lotto and Announces Upcoming Vio Voyager: Fun, Gamified Telegram Apps That Reward Community Engagement
Zaivio, an innovator in AI-powered engagement tools, has officially launched Vio Lotto, with Vio Voyager set to debut before June 15, 2025. These Telegram-based games are designed to drive fun, creativity, and community participation through daily interaction and gamified rewards. Vio Lotto: Spin. - June 05, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio and FAIM Inc. Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Powered Digital Fan Engagement
Zaivio, a leader in AI-powered applications for content creation, business intelligence, and user engagement, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FAIM Inc., an innovative platform redefining digital fan experiences. The collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic... - June 04, 2025 - Zaivio