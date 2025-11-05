Recent Headlines
TriData Announces Relocation of Main Operations from Kennesaw, GA to Fort Worth, TX
TriData, a 4PL and solutions provider serving the OEM and Financial Institution market, today announced the relocation of its main operations from Kennesaw, Georgia to Fort Worth, Texas. The strategic move reinforces TriData’s commitment to innovation, client service excellence, and long-term growth in the USA market and beyond. - November 05, 2025 - TriData Inc
Axiomtek Unveils Ultra Compact Edge AI Developer Kit AIE110-XNX for Full-Featured AI Applications
Axiomtek's AIE110-XNX is an affordable budget friendly option for edge computing using the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform. - May 18, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Introduces New DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System for Sustainable Energy Data Collection and Communication – ICO330
Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the release of the ICO330, a DIN-rail fanless embedded system powered by the Intel... - April 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Offers a Clever Retail Solution with Ultra Compact Digital Signage Player - DSP302
Axiomtek's DSP302 is a compact digital signage player that operates without a fan and an exceptional solution for menu board and video wall applications in commercial environments such as restaurants, airports, and shopping malls. - April 02, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Debut Next-Level Edge AI Systems Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Platform – AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek showcases two new edge computing systems built around the Nvidia Jetson Orin Platform for autonomous applications. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils New Fanless Edge Computing System for Intelligent Manufacturing – eBOX626A
Axiomtek’s powerful edge computing system eBOX626A has a slim form factor and versatile enough to handle complex challenges in robotic control, gateway systems, data collections, and more. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Collaborate with Hailo and Innovatrics to Offer Comprehensive Edge AI Vision Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek partners with Hailo and Innovatrics to offer Edge AI vision solutions including facial recognition and processing biometric operations for the upcoming Embedded World tradeshow in Germany. - March 09, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s EN 50155 18.5” Open Frame Railway Monitor for Passenger Information System – P718O
Axiomtek's P7180 is their newest open-frame monitor that supports various railway environments and is EN-50155 compliant. - February 25, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 15.6” Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with CID2 Certified – GOT815A-TGL-WCD
Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is their newest stainless steel touch panel PC with CID2-certified and waterproof M12 connectors that can withstand high-temp sanitation. - February 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek and Sodaclick Announce Partnership to Deliver Incredible Smart Retail Solutions
Axiomtek partners with Sodaclick to provide intelligent retail products including all-in-one kiosk and interactive touch computers with AI voice assistance. - February 03, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches All New Intel® Smart Display Module Large with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – SDM510L
Axiomtek introduces SDM510L - a new smart display module with Intel processor that offers ultra stunning 8k/4k displays ideal for many retail applications. - January 28, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils the Fanless Edge AI Computer Vision System with Xilinx® Kria™ K26 SoM – RSC201
Axiomtek's new fanless Edge AI system RSC201 is ideal for traffic management, automated warehouse logistics, smart fence, AGV/AMR, and more. - December 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Latest All-in-One Self-Service Kiosk with Intel® Smart Display Module – SSK515
Axiomtek's SSK515 is an All-in-one lightweight self-service kiosk that comes with rich I/O features, a smart display module, and supports various peripherals ideal for an array of different industries. - December 17, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Extremely Compact DIN-Rail Industrial IoT Gateway for Data-Driven Energy – ICO120-E3350
Axiomtek's ICO120-E3350 Industrial IoT gateway is designed to collect and transmit massive amounts of data perfect for smart energy, automation, and other IoT applications. - December 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Launches AIE800-904-FL-DC - a IP67 Outdoor Edge AI System with M12 Connectors
Axiomtek's embedded system AIE800-904-FL-DC brings a wealth of I/O options and is perfect for outdoor environments like smart city, manufacturing, security, & more. - November 24, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Superior Mini-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO561
Axiomtek's MANO561 is a thin mini-ITX motherboard with superior performance ideal for applications including industrial automation, medical, signage, and more. - November 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches New DIN-Rail Cybersecurity Gateway for OT Cybersecurity and Secured Edge – iNA200
Axiomtek's IIoT secured edge gateway iNA200 offers unique features that increases hardware security protection against malware and cyber attacks. - November 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches the Newest Medical-Grade Artificial Intelligence Computing System – mBOX100
The mBOX100 is Axiomtek's medical-grade embedded computer that offers stunning displays with UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing perfect for smart healthcare applications. - October 28, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Fanless Embedded System with Flexible Expansion – eBOX710A
Axiomtek's powerful embedded system, eBOX710A have flexible I/O options suitable for AIoT applications such as deep learning, edge computing, and more. - October 07, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Edge AI Computer with Dual GPU Expansion – IPC972
The IPC972 provides the advantages of fast set-up and easy access and deployment of accelerated AI processing due to its compact front-facing I/O design. - September 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Industrial Edge Computer IPC962-525 Now NVIDIA-Certified
Axiomtek's high performance industrial panel computer IPC962-525 is Nvidia certified perfect for AI computing applications. - September 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches ISO 7637-2 Embedded PC for Transportation Gateway – tBOX110
Axiomtek's transportation embedded pc tBOX110 provides high performance for in-vehicle applications including fleet management, transportation gateway and more. - August 18, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents the Highly Expandable 3.5” Embedded Board with 2.5G LAN and 5G Networks- CAPA322
Axiomtek's CAPA322 features powerful computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for various AIoT applications. - August 11, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Server Grade EATX Motherboard for AIoT – the IMB760
Axiomtek’s IMB760 server grade EATX motherboard features powerful performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIot applications. - August 04, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Releases MINI-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO560
Axiomtek’s MANO560 Mini-ITX motherboard features high computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIoT applications. - July 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Next-Level Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin – the AIE900A-AGXO
The AIE900A-AGXO is a perfect solution for intelligent edge AI applications such as machine vision, video analytics applications, smart infrastructure and more. - July 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Compact Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson – The AIE100-T2NX
Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX module, the AIE100-T2NX is an ideal solution for intelligent edge AI applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, smart city and more. - July 07, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's SDM300S Verified as Panasonic Professional Display Compatible Smart Display Module
Axiomtek's Intel® Smart Display Module, SDM300S, has been verified as compatible equipment with Panasonic Professional Display to provide more competitive solutions to the signage display market. - June 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's NA870 is Verified as an Intel Select Solution for NFV
The NA870, a dual-processor-based 2U rackmount network appliance, is a verified Intel Select Solution for NFVI and brings the perfect mixture of performance, flexibility, and security. - June 23, 2022 - Axiomtek
Enabling 5G and AIoT Seamlessly with Thin Mini-ITX Motherboard - Axiomtek's MANO321
Axiomtek's MANO321 Mini-ITX motherboard offers rich features, high computing power and graphics-rich performance. It is an excellent choice for IoT, industrial control applications and digital signage applications in smart retail and transportation. - June 15, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX671A – Leading a Smarter Path to Industry 4.0
Axiomtek's eBOX671A is powerful, feature-rich, highly customizable and easy to deploy, making it an ideal solution for AIoT applications including edge computing, machine vision, deep learning, and robotic control. - June 10, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s AIE900-XNX Teams with oToBrite to Navigate Your Vision with AMR
The AIE900-XNX can connect to oToBrite’s SerDes cameras to provide navigation capabilities for compute-intensive applications such as obstacle detection, collision avoidance, rear collision warning, simultaneous localization and mapping, and more. - June 01, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s eBOX Series of Embedded Systems Now Support the Hailo-8™ Edge AI Modules
Axiomtek's eBOX series products now strengthen their capabilities from all directions with the unmatched support of the Hailo-8™ AI-accelerator. - May 13, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Panel PCs for Heavy Duty Operations - GOT321W-521, GOT318W-521, and GOT315W-521
Axiomtek’s GOT panel PCs feature powerful performance, rich I/O connectivity, great expansion, slim form factor, fanless operation design, and an optional I/O module slot for use with industrial integrations and to meet customers’ demands. - April 27, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils Advanced 3.5” Embedded SBC for Graphics-Intensive Applications– The CAPA55R
Axiomtek’s CAPA55R’s rich features and its reversed CPU design for space-constrained applications offer versatility for integration into a wide variety of industrial IoT applications including industrial control, machine vision, and medical imaging. - April 14, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches the 21.5" Modular Touch Panel PC Designed for Interactive Viewing Experience in IoT Environments – The ITC210
The scalable ITC210 delivers near future-proof design with high interoperability and offers better viewing and co-working experience for a variety of uses in the smart retail and other light industries. - April 06, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Scalable Mini-ITX Motherboard for Smart City IIoT Applications – the MANO526
Axiomtek launches MANO526, a feature-rich mini-ITX motherboard with scalable CPU options and great versatility for smart retailing, self-service kiosk, medical imaging, and IIoT applications. - March 23, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches High Performance Quad 4K Digital Signage Player – the DSP511
Axiomtek’s advanced DSP511 supports multiple independent real-time displays for smart retail/QSR applications - March 15, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents Feature-Rich Embedded SBCs with Intel® Processors – CAPA520, PICO319 and PICO318
The powerful, feature-rich CAPA520, PICO319 and PICO318 deliver high-speed 5G connectivity and big data transmission. These advanced performance features combined with rugged, reliable designs make the SBCs ideal for IoT applications. - February 24, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s NA592 - An Intel® Xeon®-Based 1U Rackmount Network Appliance With Up to 26 LAN Ports
Designed to deliver scalability, reliability and security, the NA592 is suitable for SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), unified threat management (UTM), WAN optimization, and other network security applications. - February 10, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Partners with Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Advanced Edge AI Computer – RSC100
Axiomtek and Hailo’s partnership offers advanced AI computer solutions across a wide range of industries including automation, retail and transportation. - January 31, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents Its Highly Expandable 5G-Ready Industrial System for AloT Applications – IPC970
The IPC970’s rich features, high expandability, and powerful computing capabilities make it an ideal solution for intelligent AI computing at the edge. - January 27, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Releases Ultra-Compact 1.8" Embedded Board with Intel® Celeron® N3350 Processor–KIWI310
The ultra-compact, fanless KIWI310 offers rich features and unparalleled flexibility for versatile AIoT applications in robotics, industrial automation, retail, video surveillance, smart city, and more. - January 11, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek and Genetec Collaborate to Offer Turnkey Solution for Mass Transit Authorities
Axiomtek and Genetec Inc. have joined forces to deliver turnkey security and operation appliances designed to help mass transit authorities and system integrators efficiently deploy a unified onboard system for bus and railway applications. - December 17, 2021 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Introduces Quad-View 3.5” Embedded Board with AMD Ryzen™ V1807B/V1605B Processor - CAPA13S
With unrivaled durability and processing power, the CAPA13S excels in graphics-intensive applications including medial imaging, video surveillance, 3D simulators, optical quality control, digital signage, kiosks, thin clients, and more. - December 02, 2021 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents High-Performance In-Vehicle Fanless Embedded System – UST510-52B-FL
The compact and robust UST510-52B-FL delivers unparalleled reliability and rich features for in-vehicle applications including NVR, onboard security surveillance, vehicle controls, fleet monitoring and onboard passenger infotainment systems. - November 19, 2021 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Partners with Quividi to Enhance the In-Store Retail Experience with Data-Driven Digital Signage Solutions
The integration of Axiomtek’s advanced signage products with Quividi’s AI and audience measurement platform enables brick-and-mortar retailers to create unique in-store communication experiences that increase shopper engagement and sales. - November 10, 2021 - Axiomtek
Axiotemtek Introduces High-Density 4U Rackmount GPU Workstation with the 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon Scalable Platform for AI and Deep Learning – Axiomtek iHPC300
The iHPC300 delivers unrivaled performance, high expandability and rich features for computationally intensive tasks such as data analytics and machine learning, high-performance computing (HPC), automated optical inspection (AOI), and deep learning. - October 01, 2021 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Whitebox uCPE Certified by flexiWAN Enables SD-WAN Open Architecture Deploymet
The integration of Axiomtek hardware with FlexiWAN’s open-source SD-WAN allows customers to leverage a wider selection of network equipment to implement third-party virtualized network function (VNF) applications. - September 09, 2021 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Introduces IP66/IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel PCs with Rich I/O Options - GOT815W-511 and GOT812W-511
The durable design paired with unrivaled performance allows the IP66/IP69K-Rated GOT815W-511 and GOT812W-511 to thrive in a wide variety of settings ranging from heavy-duty outdoor applications to food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. - September 02, 2021 - Axiomtek