New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Cobbler’s Daughter” A fast, fun, twenty-four hour, gaslight adventure. - October 24, 2019 - Fireship Press

Elanders Americas Honored as an American Honda Top Supplier for 2019 Elanders Americas was recognized as a Top Supplier and presented with the prestigious Premier Partner Award by American Honda Motor Company. - October 11, 2019 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Ship’s Carpenter” A Historic Novel of Love, War, and a Renowned Frigate - September 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Fleet Angels" From its humble beginnings in Lakehurst, N.J. in 1948, through its evolution to today’s helicopter squadrons, this is a story of their missions, from the mundane to the heroic. In the finest Naval tradition, the Fleet Angels’ stories illustrate their struggles, courage, creativity, persistence and even humor as they fulfill their military and peaceful missions. - May 09, 2019 - Fireship Press

Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.

Shawmut Communications Group Winner in Awards of Excellence Printing Competition Shawmut Communications Group wins 21 awards for exceptional print production including 7 Pinnacle Awards (best of category), 7 Awards of Recognition, and 7 Awards of Merit. - April 19, 2019 - Shawmut Communications Group

New Book Release from Fireship Press—"Death Beneath the Waves" It’s early 1942 and America is unprepared for the war it has declared on Japan and Germany. The enemy, however, is not… - March 14, 2019 - Fireship Press

Elanders Americas Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2019 Competition Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) receives dual recognition as a Best of the Best and a Safety Shield company from PIA. - February 26, 2019 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press / Cortero Publishing — "Deep Breathing" An Angel of Mercy stalks the city and he’s coming for Abby Bannister... - February 21, 2019 - Fireship Press

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

Elanders Americas Named Among Top Suppliers for 2018 by American Honda Premier Partner Program Recognizes Excellence in Quality, Value and Customer Service - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Awarded the "Benny" in International Print Competition Elanders Americas was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2018 Premier Print Awards, for the Business and Annual Reports category (4 or more colors). - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Shipwreck Island" In one of the most remote and uninhabitable places on earth a shipwreck with a legendary treasure is waiting to be found... - November 08, 2018 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press — "In Search of Brigid Coltrane" Political and Religious Intrigue in 1940s Ireland. Brigid had vanished and Peter must race against the clock to save his fourteen-year-old daughter from deadly, brutal men. But will good trump evil, and at what cost? - September 06, 2018 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Last Dance in Kabul" The Ultimate Dance between Love and War. When the retreating British army is caught between the jaws of Afghanistan's blizzard-wracked mountain passes and hordes of vengeful tribesmen, Sarah and Reeve must rely on their skills, courage, and blossoming love just to survive. - August 02, 2018 - Fireship Press

Texas Resident Isiah Hurts Releases New Single Isiah Hurts Releases a new single called "Love Can Be." - July 20, 2018 - Hurts Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Ghosts of World War II: NAS Banana River" It was nothing more than a thin strip of land bordered by an ocean and a landlocked salt river. Its inhabitants were hoards of sand flies and mosquitoes. In time, it probably would have been taken over by developers, and become another resort area. But catastrophic events, beyond its shores, dictated a different role. Then, as suddenly as the Banana River Naval Air Station appeared, it was gone… vanished, leaving only the folklore, the of official reports, and a river with stories to tell. - July 04, 2018 - Fireship Press

D.P.R. Labeling to Join Epson at Expo Pack México The two companies will team up to show the compatibility between Epson printers and DPR’s new digital finishing system. - June 01, 2018 - DPR Labeling

New Book Release from Fireship Press "Courage Between Love and Death" Elspeth has recently landed a nursing position. This is a big boon for her, but things are not going as expected. When the unthinkable happens, it is a turning point, not only for the medical industry and our country’s security, but also for Elspeth personally. With her career and reputation on the line, will she have the courage to overcome the challenges she faces to clear her name and continue to be there for the ones she loves? - March 29, 2018 - Fireship Press

Midland Information Resources Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2018 Competition Midland Information Resources (a division of Elanders AB) has once again received the Best of the Best award as well as the newly created Safety Shield award from Printing Industries of Americas. - February 01, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Elanders Americas has been recognized for outstanding performance by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. This recognition honors commitment and dedication to quality, delivery, innovation, customer service and budget management. - December 16, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Introducing CanvasPaints: a New Artwork Locating and Printing Website for Home Decor CanvasPaints uses a proprietary color matching system that helps a person find and print the perfect artwork to coordinate with their interior decor. - December 07, 2017 - CanvasPaints

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Stone Circle" Is the Ability to Read Minds a Blessing or a Curse? When Antonius’s father dies, he must work to support his family. He finds employment as a servant in the Palazzo Ducal, home of Conte Valperga. Sixteenth-century Pesaro is a society governed by status and Antonius has limited opportunities. When... - December 01, 2017 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press—"First Voyage" It’s 1938, America is still in a depression, jobs are hard to come by and the world is preparing for war… The "Arrow" is an old tramp freighter with a diverse crew. Patrick Welch is a young seaman making his first trip on the "Arrow" and must weather storms and ports... - November 02, 2017 - Fireship Press

Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification Elanders Americas has, for the seventh consecutive year, achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®. - October 08, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Shawmut Communications Group to Host “Food for Thought” an Educational Event for Higher Education Marketing Teams On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Shawmut will welcome marketers and designers to Simmons College for an informative breakfast seminar “The Marketing of Higher Education” presented by Daniel Dejan of Sappi. - August 25, 2017 - Shawmut Communications Group

New 2 Head Embroidery Machine | Webinar August 17th New 2 head embroidery machine released by the ColDesi group. August 17th is the first live monitored webinar where new features will be released and comparisons will be made for ROI purposes at the webinar. Targeted for the start-up business owner interested in a 2 head embroidery machine. - August 13, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

MPI Label Systems is Honored with 2016 Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods MPI Label Systems was recently presented the Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods for demonstrating the highest levels of quality, delivery, service and customer support throughout the year. MPI was honored by a visit from the Hormel Foods Corporate Purchasing and Packaging team to present the... - July 19, 2017 - MPI Label Systems

Draft2Digital Partners with Findaway Voices for Indie Audiobooks Today marks the launch of a partnership between publishing aggregator, Draft2Digital, and audiobook production service, Findaway Voices. The partnership opens opportunities for independent authors and publishers to easily produce and distribute audiobooks to over 170 markets, including Amazon’s Audible and Apple iTunes. Indie authors can now produce and publish audiobooks with many of the same advantages gained from independent eBook publishing. - July 18, 2017 - Draft2Digital

Elanders Americas Wins Print Excellence Awards The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) announced that ElandersUSA, Elanders Americas’ Acworth, Georgia facility, is an award winner in its 2017 Print Excellence Competition. The competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation drawing several hundred entries. A... - June 28, 2017 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press - The Irish Milliner: The Making of an Irish-American Woman in 19th Century New York This is a story of survival, intrigue, romance, as well as, exploring the conflict of Irish immigrants thrust into a war that threatened to destroy a nation. It is about an Irish-American woman who could be any immigrant today, any woman today, seeking to create beauty and make sense of her life. - June 02, 2017 - Fireship Press

“Queen of Bling” Celebrates 10-year Anniversary with ColDesi, Inc. Tracy Rogerson who is Senior Account Manager of ColDesi, Inc., recently celebrated 10 years with the company. Tracy is known as the "Queen of Bling" because she has most likely sold more ProSpangle and SpangleElite bling transfer machines than anyone else in the US. - May 25, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

Bryan Hall Selected as Client Support Manager of ColDesi, Inc. Embroidery & Screen Printing Company Bryan Hall is now part of ColDesi, Inc. and was selected from a group of candidates as the company's Client Support Manager. ColDEsi is arguably the world leader in start-up businesses that purchase embroidery , dtg printers, or bling machines. Bryan is humble and competitive and there are quotes from the President in this press release. - May 14, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

Largest Online Pre-Printed Label Company Now "Sticking" with Food Industry InStockLabels.com which is the largest online pre-printing label manufacturer in the United States, now working with the food industry. Thousands of pre-printed safety and rotation stickers already created for same day ship to restaurants across the globe. - May 03, 2017 - InStockLabels.com

Micropress, One of the UK’s Largest Commercial Printers, Invests in EFI’s Midmarket Print Suite MIS/ERP Electronics For Imaging, Inc. announced that Micropress Printers, Ltd. purchased an EFI™ Midmarket Print Suite. The Suffolk, UK-based commercial printer needed to upgrade its MIS capabilities to better handle its increasing volume of business and prepare for continued growth. Improved account management... - April 01, 2017 - Micropress

For Love Book Series Launches with Nod to Jane Austen, Nora Roberts Bringing Elegance Back to How New Jersey is Portrayed in Entertainment After years of television shows and movies portraying New Jersey in less than desirable ways, New Jersey native Cathy Padilla has written a contemporary romance novel, A Taste for Love, highlighting the beauty and grandeur of Monmouth County. Available for purchase April 18, the novel is set in the rolling... - March 11, 2017 - 4Love.Club

Fireship Press Author Susan Feathers Presenting "Threshold" at the Tucson Book Festival Authors Pavilion Susan Feathers will be present to sign and sell copies of "Threshold" during the Authors Pavilion program at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 11, Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon. - March 10, 2017 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press - Paint ‘n Spurs: The Men Who Founded the Cowboy Artists of America Four men walked into a bar and over booze, beer and laughs they created a new art organization that represented America’s historical heritage. They called this creation The Cowboy Artists of America. The year was 1965; the place was the Oak Creek Tavern in Sedona, Arizona. Fred Harman couldn’t... - March 07, 2017 - Fireship Press

MPI Label Systems Expands in North East with the Acquisition of Label Gallery, Inc. MPI Label System expands into New York. - February 14, 2017 - MPI Label Systems

Midland Information Resources Named Best Workplace in the Americas Midland (dba Elanders Americas) was named Best Workplace in the Americas for the 16th straight year by Printing Industries of America. - December 02, 2016 - Elanders Americas

ITL South Africa Awarded Prestigious ISO-12647 Printing Quality Certification ITL SA is the first South African printer to be awarded ISO-12647 certification following a Print Quality Management project in conjunction with Global Print Quality Standards Specialists, Mellow Colour Ltd. - November 25, 2016 - ITL Group

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "A Small Saving Grace" - a Contemporary Novel of Suspense with Wry Sensibilities Life is in turmoil, yet against the odds, Andy, and those who love her, make slow, but steady progress. All the while, Andy’s attacker is stalking the entire household, searching for the right opportunity to kill his only living witness before she regains her ability to communicate. - November 15, 2016 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Threshold" – a Fictional Novel Exploring the Dramatic Affects of Climate Change in the Desert Community of Tucson, Arizona Climate scientists, politicians, and desert museum curators face the biggest challenge man can encounter - no water, anywhere. In the barrios, families and community leaders, band together as they face unbearable heat and the crushing weight of the gangs that intimidate them. With shifting sand underfoot, characters follow their intuition and learn new skills as they chart a way into a viable future. - November 01, 2016 - Fireship Press

Hidden History Revealed: Explore New York's Darker Past as Local Historian Investigates Shady History A History of Native American Land Rights in Upstate New York (The History Press, 2016) on its way to becoming a reference for land claim cases. - October 12, 2016 - Hidden History Revealed

New Book Release from Fireship Press—The Long Way Home–a Historical Novel Based on the True Story of Slaves Thomas Peters & Murphy Steele & Their Quest for a Better Life The Promised Land for Two Slaves… Set in the turbulent times of the War of Independence, "The Long Way Home" follows the lives of Thomas Peters and Murphy Steele who are friends, former slaves, fellows-in-arms and leaders of the Black Brigade. Their real-life story is an epic adventure tale as they battle bounty hunters, racism, poverty and epidemic in their adopted country after the war. - October 01, 2016 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press – Charlatan – A Historical Novel of Madame de Montespan, the Long-Time Mistress of King Louis XIV and the Royal Scandal that Ensues 1676 - In a hovel in the centre of Paris, the fortune-teller La Voisin holds a black mass, summoning the devil to help an unnamed client keep the love of the King of France, Louis XIV. Three years later, Athénaïs, Madame de Montespan, the King’s glamorous mistress, is nearly forty. She has borne Louis seven children, but now seethes with rage as he falls for eighteen-year-old Angélique de Fontanges. Athénaïs must do something to keep the King's love and secure her children's future. But how...? - September 15, 2016 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press – the Prophet of Cobb Hollow, a Gripping Historical Novel of Love and Vengeance; Told with Eloquence and Suspense Kane weaves a mesmerizing tale of one man and his decades-long retribution to avenge his beloved. Whether seen as a realistic glimpse into our forgotten past—or as the mythic retelling of narratives spun around the mystery that spawned his legend—he is the only man to have walked through the portals of our national history. He is the oldest living human on earth and now his oral collections are told as it was lived. His name is Reuben Shadrack Judah, and he is: The Prophet of Cobb Hollow. - September 01, 2016 - Fireship Press