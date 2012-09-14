|
The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press
A fast, fun, twenty-four hour, gaslight adventure. - October 24, 2019 - Fireship Press
Elanders Americas was recognized as a Top Supplier and presented with the prestigious Premier Partner Award by American Honda Motor Company. - October 11, 2019 - Elanders Americas
A Historic Novel of Love, War, and a Renowned Frigate - September 12, 2019 - Fireship Press
From its humble beginnings in Lakehurst, N.J. in 1948, through its evolution to today’s helicopter squadrons, this is a story of their missions, from the mundane to the heroic. In the finest Naval tradition, the Fleet Angels’ stories illustrate their struggles, courage, creativity, persistence and even humor as they fulfill their military and peaceful missions. - May 09, 2019 - Fireship Press
Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.
Shawmut Communications Group wins 21 awards for exceptional print production including 7 Pinnacle Awards (best of category), 7 Awards of Recognition, and 7 Awards of Merit. - April 19, 2019 - Shawmut Communications Group
It’s early 1942 and America is unprepared for the war it has declared on Japan and Germany. The enemy, however, is not… - March 14, 2019 - Fireship Press
Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) receives dual recognition as a Best of the Best and a Safety Shield company from PIA. - February 26, 2019 - Elanders Americas
An Angel of Mercy stalks the city and he’s coming for Abby Bannister... - February 21, 2019 - Fireship Press
Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution.
Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.
Premier Partner Program Recognizes Excellence in Quality, Value and Customer Service - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2018 Premier Print Awards, for the Business and Annual Reports category (4 or more colors). - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas
In one of the most remote and uninhabitable places on earth a shipwreck with a legendary treasure is waiting to be found... - November 08, 2018 - Fireship Press
Political and Religious Intrigue in 1940s Ireland. Brigid had vanished and Peter must race against the clock to save his fourteen-year-old daughter from deadly, brutal men. But will good trump evil, and at what cost? - September 06, 2018 - Fireship Press
The Ultimate Dance between Love and War. When the retreating British army is caught between the jaws of Afghanistan's blizzard-wracked mountain passes and hordes of vengeful tribesmen, Sarah and Reeve must rely on their skills, courage, and blossoming love just to survive. - August 02, 2018 - Fireship Press
Isiah Hurts Releases a new single called "Love Can Be." - July 20, 2018 - Hurts Publishing
It was nothing more than a thin strip of land bordered by an ocean and a landlocked salt river. Its inhabitants were hoards of sand flies and mosquitoes. In time, it probably would have been taken over by developers, and become another resort area. But catastrophic events, beyond its shores, dictated a different role. Then, as suddenly as the Banana River Naval Air Station appeared, it was gone… vanished, leaving only the folklore, the of official reports, and a river with stories to tell. - July 04, 2018 - Fireship Press
The two companies will team up to show the compatibility between Epson printers and DPR’s new digital finishing system. - June 01, 2018 - DPR Labeling
Elspeth has recently landed a nursing position. This is a big boon for her, but things are not going as expected. When the unthinkable happens, it is a turning point, not only for the medical industry and our country’s security, but also for Elspeth personally. With her career and reputation on the line, will she have the courage to overcome the challenges she faces to clear her name and continue to be there for the ones she loves? - March 29, 2018 - Fireship Press
Midland Information Resources (a division of Elanders AB) has once again received the Best of the Best award as well as the newly created Safety Shield award from Printing Industries of Americas. - February 01, 2018 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas has been recognized for outstanding performance by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. This recognition honors commitment and dedication to quality, delivery, innovation, customer service and budget management. - December 16, 2017 - Elanders Americas
CanvasPaints uses a proprietary color matching system that helps a person find and print the perfect artwork to coordinate with their interior decor. - December 07, 2017 - CanvasPaints
Is the Ability to Read Minds a Blessing or a Curse?
When Antonius’s father dies, he must work to support his family. He finds employment as a servant in the Palazzo Ducal, home of Conte Valperga. Sixteenth-century Pesaro is a society governed by status and Antonius has limited opportunities.
When... - December 01, 2017 - Fireship Press
It’s 1938, America is still in a depression, jobs are hard to come by and the world is preparing for war…
The "Arrow" is an old tramp freighter with a diverse crew. Patrick Welch is a young seaman making his first trip on the "Arrow" and must weather storms and ports... - November 02, 2017 - Fireship Press
Elanders Americas has, for the seventh consecutive year, achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®. - October 08, 2017 - Elanders Americas
On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Shawmut will welcome marketers and designers to Simmons College for an informative breakfast seminar “The Marketing of Higher Education” presented by Daniel Dejan of Sappi. - August 25, 2017 - Shawmut Communications Group
New 2 head embroidery machine released by the ColDesi group. August 17th is the first live monitored webinar where new features will be released and comparisons will be made for ROI purposes at the webinar. Targeted for the start-up business owner interested in a 2 head embroidery machine. - August 13, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.
MPI Label Systems was recently presented the Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods for demonstrating the highest levels of quality, delivery, service and customer support throughout the year. MPI was honored by a visit from the Hormel Foods Corporate Purchasing and Packaging team to present the... - July 19, 2017 - MPI Label Systems
Today marks the launch of a partnership between publishing aggregator, Draft2Digital, and audiobook production service, Findaway Voices. The partnership opens opportunities for independent authors and publishers to easily produce and distribute audiobooks to over 170 markets, including Amazon’s Audible and Apple iTunes. Indie authors can now produce and publish audiobooks with many of the same advantages gained from independent eBook publishing. - July 18, 2017 - Draft2Digital
The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) announced that ElandersUSA, Elanders Americas’ Acworth, Georgia facility, is an award winner in its 2017 Print Excellence Competition. The competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation drawing several hundred entries.
A... - June 28, 2017 - Elanders Americas
This is a story of survival, intrigue, romance, as well as, exploring the conflict of Irish immigrants thrust into a war that threatened to destroy a nation. It is about an Irish-American woman who could be any immigrant today, any woman today, seeking to create beauty and make sense of her life. - June 02, 2017 - Fireship Press
Tracy Rogerson who is Senior Account Manager of ColDesi, Inc., recently celebrated 10 years with the company. Tracy is known as the "Queen of Bling" because she has most likely sold more ProSpangle and SpangleElite bling transfer machines than anyone else in the US. - May 25, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.
Bryan Hall is now part of ColDesi, Inc. and was selected from a group of candidates as the company's Client Support Manager. ColDEsi is arguably the world leader in start-up businesses that purchase embroidery , dtg printers, or bling machines. Bryan is humble and competitive and there are quotes from the President in this press release. - May 14, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.
InStockLabels.com which is the largest online pre-printing label manufacturer in the United States, now working with the food industry. Thousands of pre-printed safety and rotation stickers already created for same day ship to restaurants across the globe. - May 03, 2017 - InStockLabels.com
Electronics For Imaging, Inc. announced that Micropress Printers, Ltd. purchased an EFI™ Midmarket Print Suite. The Suffolk, UK-based commercial printer needed to upgrade its MIS capabilities to better handle its increasing volume of business and prepare for continued growth. Improved account management... - April 01, 2017 - Micropress
After years of television shows and movies portraying New Jersey in less than desirable ways, New Jersey native Cathy Padilla has written a contemporary romance novel, A Taste for Love, highlighting the beauty and grandeur of Monmouth County. Available for purchase April 18, the novel is set in the rolling... - March 11, 2017 - 4Love.Club
Susan Feathers will be present to sign and sell copies of "Threshold" during the Authors Pavilion program at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 11, Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon. - March 10, 2017 - Fireship Press
Four men walked into a bar and over booze, beer and laughs they created a new art organization that represented America’s historical heritage. They called this creation The Cowboy Artists of America. The year was 1965; the place was the Oak Creek Tavern in Sedona, Arizona.
Fred Harman couldn’t... - March 07, 2017 - Fireship Press
MPI Label System expands into New York. - February 14, 2017 - MPI Label Systems
Four men walked into a bar and over booze, beer and laughs they created a new art organization that represented America’s historical heritage. They called this creation The Cowboy Artists of America. The year was 1965; the place was the Oak Creek Tavern in Sedona, Arizona. Now, over fifty years later, these cowboy artists, or artist cowboys, are together again in an informative and delightful biography of the founders of the Cowboy Artists of America called: Paint ‘n Spurs. - January 27, 2017 - Fireship Press
Midland (dba Elanders Americas) was named Best Workplace in the Americas for the 16th straight year by Printing Industries of America. - December 02, 2016 - Elanders Americas
ITL SA is the first South African printer to be awarded ISO-12647 certification following a Print Quality Management project in conjunction with Global Print Quality Standards Specialists, Mellow Colour Ltd. - November 25, 2016 - ITL Group
Life is in turmoil, yet against the odds, Andy, and those who love her, make slow, but steady progress. All the while, Andy’s attacker is stalking the entire household, searching for the right opportunity to kill his only living witness before she regains her ability to communicate. - November 15, 2016 - Fireship Press
Climate scientists, politicians, and desert museum curators face the biggest challenge man can encounter - no water, anywhere. In the barrios, families and community leaders, band together as they face unbearable heat and the crushing weight of the gangs that intimidate them. With shifting sand underfoot, characters follow their intuition and learn new skills as they chart a way into a viable future. - November 01, 2016 - Fireship Press
A History of Native American Land Rights in Upstate New York (The History Press, 2016) on its way to becoming a reference for land claim cases. - October 12, 2016 - Hidden History Revealed
The Promised Land for Two Slaves… Set in the turbulent times of the War of Independence, "The Long Way Home" follows the lives of Thomas Peters and Murphy Steele who are friends, former slaves, fellows-in-arms and leaders of the Black Brigade. Their real-life story is an epic adventure tale as they battle bounty hunters, racism, poverty and epidemic in their adopted country after the war. - October 01, 2016 - Fireship Press
1676 - In a hovel in the centre of Paris, the fortune-teller La Voisin holds a black mass, summoning the devil to help an unnamed client keep the love of the King of France, Louis XIV. Three years later, Athénaïs, Madame de Montespan, the King’s glamorous mistress, is nearly forty. She has borne Louis seven children, but now seethes with rage as he falls for eighteen-year-old Angélique de Fontanges. Athénaïs must do something to keep the King's love and secure her children's future. But how...? - September 15, 2016 - Fireship Press
Kane weaves a mesmerizing tale of one man and his decades-long retribution to avenge his beloved. Whether seen as a realistic glimpse into our forgotten past—or as the mythic retelling of narratives spun around the mystery that spawned his legend—he is the only man to have walked through the portals of our national history. He is the oldest living human on earth and now his oral collections are told as it was lived. His name is Reuben Shadrack Judah, and he is: The Prophet of Cobb Hollow. - September 01, 2016 - Fireship Press
Sensoprint Raises the Impact and Level of Creativity. - August 08, 2016 - Sensoprint