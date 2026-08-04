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Permission to Pursue by Stacy Murphy Now Available from Publish Your Purpose
At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming industries and longstanding workplace inequities continue to challenge women's advancement, Permission to Pursue delivers a timely and empowering message: women's greatest professional advantage is one that can never be automated—the power of authentic human connection. - August 04, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
The E3 Leadership Code, by Kathy Eastwood, to Launch June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Leadership strategist, executive advisor, and author Kathy Eastwood will launch her transformative new book, The E3 Leadership Code: A Human Approach to High Performance (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBNs 979‑8‑88797‑244‑2, 979‑8‑88797‑294‑7, 979‑8‑88797‑245‑9) on June 27... - June 25, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"The Unintentional Comedian," by Kelli Houston, to Launch June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Award‑winning healthcare executive, social justice advocate, comedian, and author Kelli Houston will launch her debut memoir, "The Unintentional Comedian: Lessons from a Life Unexpected." - June 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Melissa Jun Rowley Shares Narrative Strategy for How to Shift Culture, Power, and Policy in "Beyond the Mic Drop," Launching June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Journalist and media and tech entrepreneur Melissa Jun Rowley will launch her first book, "Beyond the Mic Drop: How Our Stories Shift Culture, Power, and Policy" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-241-1, 979-8-88797-240-4, 979-8-88797-242-8) on June 10, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"RESET Leader" by Mesut Celebi to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Entrepreneur and "business troubleshooter" Mesut Celebi will release his first book, "RESET Leader" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-229-9, 979-8-88797-230-5, 979-8-88797-231-2) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. - May 27, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
'Paused, by Susan A. Miele, PhD, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Writer, scholar, and former Chief People Officer, Susan A. Miele, PhD, will release her first book, ‘Paused (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-233-6, 979-8-88797-232-9, 979-8-88797-234-3) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. - May 20, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"It’s Not Me, It’s You," by Nicole Lynn Morris, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Project executive, systems thinker, and master problem solver Nicole Lynn Morris will release her first book, "It’s Not Me, It’s You" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-190-2, 979-8-88797-191-9, 979-8-88797-192-6) on Saturday, May 16, 2026. - May 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"It Lit A Fire," by Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D., to Launch April 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Leadership and inclusion strategist Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D. will release his first book "It Lit A Fire" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-219-0, 979-8-88797-221-3, 979-8-88797-223-7) on Thursday, April 30, 2026. - April 30, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"Corporate Campfire Stories" by Brian Haendiges to launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, speaker, and former CEO Brian Haendiges will release his first book, "Corporate Campfire Stories" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-214-5, 979-8-88797-215-2, 979-8-88797-216-9) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"Business is Simple," by Terry Conway to Launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Business owner and entrepreneur Terry Conway will release his first book, "Business is Simple" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-227-5, 979-8-88797-220-6, 979-8-88797-222-0) on Sunday, March 15, 2026. - March 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Holistic Leadership: How to Weave Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Principles Into Your Organization’s DNA by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles Has Launched
Publish Your Purpose announces Holistic Leadership by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles, a practical guide to integrating DEIB into organizational culture. The book clarifies key terms, shifts leaders from compliance to human‑centered practices, and outlines how to build a sustainable Culture of Belonging with real‑world, actionable strategies. - March 11, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"Organizing to Win," by Jimmy Tickey to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Volunteer, campaign manager, and now elected official Jimmy Tickey will release his first book, Organizing to Win (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-196-4, 979-8-88797-200-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Thursday, January 29, 2026. - January 29, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Posthumous Memoir Reveals Four-Decade Battle to Diversify Corporate America's Executive Ranks
"They Said No: The Four-Decade Fight to Open Boardroom Doors" chronicles executive recruiter Eral Burks's mission to diversify Fortune 500 leadership. From 1985 until his death in 2025, Burks placed hundreds of Black, Latino, and women executives despite systemic barriers. Co-authored with Dr. Lisa M. S. Barrow, the memoir decodes corporate rejection language—"not a culture fit," "lacks executive presence"—and offers proven strategies. - January 23, 2026 - Purple Crown Publishing
Mister by Dr. Michael Stokes to launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
LMHC and AASECT Certified Therapist Dr. Michael Stokes will release his first book, Mister (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-208-4, 979-8-88797-209-1, 979-8-88797-210-7) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. - January 21, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"The Crisis Is Here: Protecting Your Health in a Changing World" by Sam Cherubin to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and healthcare product strategist Sam Cherubin announces the release of The Crisis Is Here: Protecting Your Health in a Changing World (Publish Your Purpose, 2026). Available in hardcover (ISBN 979-8-88797-181-0), paperback (ISBN 979-8-88797-182-7), and eBook (ISBN 979-8-88797-183-4), with... - January 19, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Shine with ADHD by Maggie Alexander to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
MS, PMHNP, and front line clinician Maggie Alexander will release her first book, Shine with ADHD (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-184-1, 979-8-88797-185-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. - January 14, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
The Joyful Leader by Nicole Van Valen to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, coach, and consultant Nicole Van Valen will release her new book, The Joyful Leader (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-152-0, 979-8-88797-153-7, 979-8-88797-154-4) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. - January 14, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career by Cathy Alfandre to Launch November 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Cathy Alfandre, career coach and resume expert, unveils Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career (Publish Your Purpose, 2025). Drawing on 20+ years of coaching, she exposes seven types of destructive leaders and offers practical strategies to rebuild confidence, communicate effectively, and chart a healthier career path. Grounded in empathy and real stories, this guide empowers professionals to heal, grow, and thrive. - November 18, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
Advocacy Made Easy by Cynthia Changyit Levin to launch October 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, activist, and organizer Cynthia Changyit Levin will release her new book, Advocacy Made Easy (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-205-3, 979-8-88797-206-0, 979-8-88797-207-7) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. - October 29, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
Do DEI Right by Michelle Bogan Feferman to launch October 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and seasoned industry professional Michelle Bogan Feferman will release her new book, Do DEI Right (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-171-1, 979-8-88797-173-5, 979-8-88797-174-2) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. - October 29, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me" by Hady Méndez to Launch September 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and speaker Hady Méndez will release "Calladita No More: My Latina Journey and The Lessons That Shaped Me" on September 15, 2025 (Publish Your Purpose). Part memoir, part cultural commentary, the book uses Latinx sayings to share lessons on resilience, authenticity, and empowerment. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and advocacy, Méndez offers an inspiring call for Latinas, Women of Color, and all readers to reclaim their voices. - September 15, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"We Do," by Jason Mitchell Kahn to Launch September 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and seasoned wedding planner Jason Mitchell Kahn will release his new book, "We Do" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-144-5, 979-8-88797-145-2, 979-8-88797-146-9) on Labor Day, September 1, 2025. - September 01, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"Falling," by L. A. Batista to Launch August 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate L. A. Batista will release her new book, "Falling" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-159-9, 979-8-88797-158-2, 979-8-88797-160-5) on Friday, August 8, 2025. - August 08, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
Connecticut-Based Publisher Launches Global Book Marketing Survey to Address Industry Knowledge Gap
Connecticut-based hybrid publisher Publish Your Purpose has launched a Global Book Marketing Survey to uncover what’s really working for authors today. With limited industry-wide data, this initiative aims to fill the gap and provide clearer insights for nonfiction and memoir authors worldwide. Authors who participate will gain early access to results and a free book marketing training video. Learn more: BookMarketingSurvey.com - July 22, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"Gender Inclusion at Work" by Amelia J. Michael to Launch July 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate Amelia J. Michael will release their new book, "Gender Inclusion at Work" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-161-2, 979-8-88797-162-9, 979-8-88797-163-6) on Monday, July 14, 2025. - July 14, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"Something More Than Love" by Patty Gilbride to launch January 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate Patty Gilbride will release her first memoir, "Something More Than Love" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-128-5, 979-8-88797-127-8, 979-8-88797-129-2) on Sunday, January 26, 2025. - January 24, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"Queer Flourishing" by Dominic Longo Launches January 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, advocate, and Ph.D Dominic Longo will release his new book, "Queer Flourishing" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-136-0, 979-8-88797-137-7, 979-8-88797-138-4) on New Years Day, January 1st, 2025. - January 01, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
"KISS!: Plant-Based Eating" by Michelle Garrett-Chambers to Launch December 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, chef, and plant-based eating advocate Michelle Garrett-Chambers will release her new informational cookbook, “KISS!: Plant-Based Eating” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-148-3, 979-8-88797-147-6, 979-8-88797-149-0) this Wednesday, December 4. - December 02, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
"Finding My Way Out of the Darkness," by Tony Ferraiolo to Launch November 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, activist, coach, and mentor Tony Ferraiolo will release his new memoir, “Finding My Way Out of The Darkness” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-119-3, 979-8-88797-120-9, 979-8-88797-121-6) this Sunday, November 17. - November 11, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
"Lean Forecasting Demystified," by Steve Clarke launched October 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Supply chain expert and founder of BioSupply Consulting, LLC Steve Clarke launched his new book, "Lean Forecasting Demystified: Minimize Supply Chain Waste, Maximize Value" (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-115-5, 979-8-88797-116-2, 979-8-88797-117-9) on October 30, 2024. - November 05, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
MBM Unveils New Logo and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Customer Service
MBM, a leader in document destruction and digital print finishing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, reflecting the company’s evolving brand identity and renewed dedication to its customers. The refreshed logo embraces a modern, sleek design that symbolizes... - November 04, 2024 - MBM Corporation
Jenn T. Grace Receives National Recognition with NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® Win
Renowned author and founder of Publish Your Purpose, Jenn T. Grace, has been honored with the prestigious NYC Big Book Award in the category of Writing and Publishing for her book, "Publish Your Purpose: A Step-By-Step Guide to Write, Publish, and Grow Your Big Idea." This recognition places Grace among a celebrated group of authors who have made a significant impact through their writing. - October 11, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
"A Billion People in the Shadows," by Doug McCullough, Launched October 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Following a distinguished professional career, ”accidental activist,” speaker, and advocate Doug McCullough has released his book, “A Billion People in the Shadows” with a Foreword by legendary broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-110-0, 979-8-88797-109-4, 979-8-88797-111-7) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. - October 11, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
"A Royal Commitment," by Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre, to Launch October 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre's memoir, A Royal Commitment: Ten Years of Marriage and Activism, shares their journey as the first openly gay royal couple in India. It highlights their advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights, societal challenges, and the power of love and resilience. From their historic 2013 wedding to global activism, the memoir is a call to action for inclusivity and equality. Available now at major bookstores and online retailers. - October 01, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
"Leadership Types" by Laura Barnard to Launch September 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Laura Barnard's book, "Leadership Types", redefines leadership by introducing The Spectrum of Leadership Empowerment, a model that identifies 12 distinct Leadership Types. Barnard, founder of BREAKTHRU Brands, emphasizes the importance of recognizing diverse leadership qualities to foster personal success and drive organizational transformation. Her work challenges traditional leadership norms and promotes inclusivity, offering a roadmap for unlocking unrealized talent. - September 12, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
New Cohort of "Getting Started for Authors" Writing Program Launches September 24
Aspiring writers, your journey to becoming a published author starts now! Join Publish Your Purpose's “Getting Started for Authors” writing program, a comprehensive 6-month online course designed to take you from the spark of an idea to a finished manuscript. This program is perfect for those looking to overcome writer's block, join a supportive writing group, and get expert guidance on every step of the writing process. - August 28, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
Publish Your Purpose Launches Innovative "Promote Your Purpose" Marketing Program for Non-Fiction Authors
Publish Your Purpose, the leading hybrid publisher for non-fiction thought leaders and changemakers, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking "Promote Your Purpose" marketing program. This 6-month intensive course is designed to empower authors with the tools and strategies needed... - August 15, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
"Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker" by Ellen RB Smith to Launch July 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Ellen RB Smith's memoir, "Memoirs of a Suburban Troublemaker," chronicles her rebellious yet reflective journey growing up in Reston, Virginia. The book explores her acts of defiance, struggles with her parents' divorce, and the strength she found in an unexpected friendship. Celebrating inclusion and resilience, Ellen's humorous and poignant narrative inspires readers to embrace their rebellious spirit and find their path. Available now at major bookstores and online. - July 27, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
Image Options Announces Key Promotions to Enhance Management Structure and Drive Strategic Growth
Image Options announced promotions to enhance growth. Catina Talamantes will be Vice President of Operations, and Marisa Sedlak will be Director of Client Services, effective July 17. Both have been with the company for over a decade. CEO Barry Polan highlighted their role in achieving growth and maintaining high service standards. The company plans space optimization, increased automation at its Orange County headquarters, and expansion into Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, Image Options specializ - July 16, 2024 - Image Options
Fearless Female Leaders by Kathy McAfee and Rosemary Paetow to launch June 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Coauthors, speakers, and respected leadership coaches Kathy McAfee and Rosemary Paetow will launch the first entry in the new Fearless Leader Books™ series, “Fearless Female Leaders” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-094-3, 979-8-88797-095-0, 979-8-88797-096-7) this Tuesday, June 26, 2024. - June 24, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
Techne Innovations Launches Its New Venture, Kalypso Publishing
Kalypso Publishing, a trailblazer in the literary world, is redefining the publishing experience for authors. - May 28, 2024 - Kalypso Publishing
Barry Polan Appointed CEO of Image Options
Image Options, a leader in visual communication solutions, proudly announces Barry Polan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Barry, who joined the company in February 2020, has served as Senior Vice President of Sales and most recently as President. He succeeds outgoing CEO Dave Bales, who is thanked for his dedicated service. Barry's strategic vision and deep industry knowledge position Image Options for continued growth and innovation. - May 13, 2024 - Image Options
"The SAFE Leader" by Dr. Mark McBride-Wright, MBE, CEng to Launch May 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Engineer, speaker, consultant, and author Dr. Mark McBride, MBE, CEng will launch his first book, “The SAFE Leader: Engineering Inclusive Cultures” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-072-1, 979-8-88797-073-8, 979-8-88797-074-5) on May 15, 2024. - May 13, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
“You’re Not Doing it Right” by Ellen E. Patnaude to Launch May 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Consultant, speaker, caregiver, and author Ellen E. Patnaude will launch her second book, “Your Not Doing It Right: Loving My Mother Through An Unpredictable Caregiving Journey” (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-114-8, 979-8-88797-113-1, 979-8-88797-102-5) this Mother’s Day (May 12, 2024). - May 10, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
Elanders Americas Earns Partner-level Status in John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Program
Elanders Americas Earns Partner-level Status in John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Program for providing products and service of outstanding quality and commitment to continuous improvement. - April 26, 2024 - Elanders Americas
New Book Release from Fireship Press - “On Waves of Glory”
Young naval cadet Guy must make a choice … please his love, Marie, or his father … - April 03, 2024 - Fireship Press
Your Queer Career® by Dr. Steve Yacovelli launched in March 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Consultant, speaker, leader, and author Dr. Steve Yacovelli has launched his new book, Your Queer Career®: Workplace Advice from “The Gay Leadership Dude®” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-996-0, 979-8-88797-997-7, 979-8-88797-085-1) on March 20, 2024. Navigating... - March 22, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose
New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Cold, Colder, Coldest”
In this sequel to The Law of Unintended Consequences, Detective Marie Stansky is now the acting head of TPD’s homicide department and her old partner, Torrance Stedman, has been reinstated as the designated detective in charge of cold cases. - March 20, 2024 - Fireship Press
New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Land of the Blind”
War is a terrible combination of mostly stupidity and tragedy. - March 13, 2024 - Fireship Press
"Immortal HR" by Marc S. Miller to Launch March 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Human Resources Technology expert and thought-leader Marc S. Miller will launch his new book, "Immortal HR: The Death And Resurrection Of Ms. H. (Harriet) R. (Rose) Job," (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-098-1, 979-8-88797-092-9) on March 1, 2024. - March 08, 2024 - Publish Your Purpose