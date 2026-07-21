Maine: Bangor News
Statement from Kristina Libby, U.S. Senate Candidate, on Senate Race in Maine
U.S. Senate candidate withdraws, urges community to focus on efforts at statewide unification and healing for economic and security ramifications. Switches political parties. - July 21, 2026 - Kristina Libby
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Todd Wilson Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Todd Wilson of Bangor, Maine, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in construction. About Todd Wilson Todd Wilson is a structural steel estimator at Conxtech. Wilson works in the construction industry, where his... - November 19, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley’s Newly Released "The Poison Frog and the Firefly" is a Faith-Filled Tale of Transformation, Friendship, and the Light of Jesus
“The Poison Frog and the Firefly” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley is a heartwarming children’s story that shares the power of kindness, spiritual growth, and how one small light can change even the grumpiest heart. - August 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jeff Jay Appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, Bringing Decades of Clinical Leadership to the Premier Recovery Retreat
Jeff Jay has been appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, a premier private recovery retreat in Camden, Maine. A nationally known clinician, author, and interventionist, Jay brings decades of experience in addiction and mental health recovery. He will lead Borden Cottage’s operations, continuing its mission of providing world-class, personalized care for high-net-worth individuals in a discreet and compassionate setting. - July 30, 2025 - Borden Cottage
Chuck Roy’s New Book, “Paperback Writer: Nine unique short stories celebrating the words and lyrics of The Beatles: Volumes 1-9,” is Released
Fulton Books author Chuck Roy, a loving husband and father, as well as a retired pharmacist, has completed his most recent book, “Paperback Writer: Nine unique short stories celebrating the words and lyrics of The Beatles: Volumes 1-9”: a fascinating series of short stories inspired by... - July 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author William R. Baker Jr’s New Book, "Live Free or Die: The Life & Times of John Stark," is a Riveting Story of One Man’s Triumphs That Secured America’s Future
Recent release “Live Free or Die: The Life & Times of John Stark” from Page Publishing author William R. Baker Jr is an eye-opening historical account that centers around John Stark, who played a major role during the American Revolution in winning the nation’s freedom despite his constant battle against the self-interests of others that caused him to be overlooked time and time again. - July 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Peter J. Crichton’s New Book, "Leading with My Glass Half Full," is an Engaging Narrative That Shares Life Lessons from the Author’s Career in Public Service
Recent release “Leading with My Glass Half Full” from Page Publishing author Peter J. Crichton is a poignant and eye-opening autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s time working in local government and public service. Through sharing his story, Crichton reveals the valuable lessons he learned through his leadership journey and the importance of serving one’s community. - June 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
Equinox Guiding Service Launches Innovative High School Climbing Instructor Program in Maine
Equinox Guiding Service and Mid-Coast School of Technology have partnered to deliver AMGA SPI training to high school students—a first-of-its-kind initiative in Maine. Supported by the Maine Office of Tourism’s “Tourism for ME” program, this collaboration provides real-world climbing instruction, mentorship, and a career pathway into the outdoor industry for the next generation of guides. - June 17, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Author Doug Crate’s New Book, "Edge City," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey to Find His Place in the World and His True Calling in Life
Recent release “Edge City” from Page Publishing author Doug Crate is a stirring autobiographical account that centers around the author’s life journey to find himself while traveling across the nation and working a variety of jobs before finally settling down and becoming a social worker. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Edge City” is a testament to the beauty of the human experience. - June 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
Equinox Guiding Service Highlights Summer Adventure Offerings and Community Partnerships in Midcoast Maine
Discover adventure in Camden this summer! Join us for Equinox Guiding Service’s grand opening, youth climbing camps, and pro training courses. Pair a day on the cliffs with a paddle from Maine Sport Outfitters or a sail aboard the Schooner Olad. July is booking fast—reserve now at equinoxguidingservice.com. - June 04, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service Celebrates Grand Opening of New Camden Location on June 7
Equinox Guiding Service is celebrating the grand opening of its new location at 20 Mechanic Street in Camden, Maine on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event includes climbing demos, giveaways, and a raffle for a free guided trip. All are welcome to stop by, meet the guides, and learn more about climbing adventures in Camden, Acadia, and beyond. - May 14, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Author Tina Charest’s New Book, "Let the Children Come to Me," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Young Boy Whose Life is Forever Changed Through His Encounter with Jesus
Recent release “Let the Children Come to Me” from Covenant Books author Tina Charest is a compelling story that centers around Benjamin, a young boy who struggles in his life due to a disability that keeps him from playing with the other children. But when Benjamin hears Jesus calling to him, he finds a new sense of self-acceptance he never knew possible. - April 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Alice-Marie Allen’s New Book, “Love, Live, Forgive: The Beauty of Life Arcs Toward Forgiveness,” Follows a Girl and Her Grandfather Who Help Each Other Learn to Forgive
Fulton Books author Alice-Marie Allen, a loving mother of two who has worked as a special education teacher for twelve years and holds doctorate in educational leadership, has completed her most recent book, “Love, Live, Forgive: The Beauty of Life Arcs Toward Forgiveness”: a compelling... - April 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author J. A. Pollard’s New Book, "Crone's Class," is a Gripping Mystery That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Solve a Slew of Crimes While Trying to Protect Her Daughter
Author J. A. Pollard’s new book “Crone's Class” is a gripping mystery that follows one woman’s journey to solve a slew of crimes while trying to protect her daughter. - April 08, 2025 - Page Publishing
Equinox Guiding Service Offers AMGA-Certified Training to Address Safety Gaps in Climbing Gyms
As climbing gyms grow across New England, many instructors still lack formal certification. Equinox Guiding Service, led by AMGA-certified Provider Noah Kleiner, offers Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) training to help gyms raise safety standards, improve staff confidence, and ensure consistent instruction. Now scheduling spring and summer courses for facilities looking to build a more professional and risk-aware team. - April 03, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Connor Reynolds’s Newly Released "Change in People" is a Transformative Exploration of Personal Growth and Faith Through Poetry
“Change in People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Connor Reynolds is a collection of insightful poems that guide readers through a journey of spiritual growth and self-reflection, encouraging them to embrace God’s grace. - March 31, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Donna L. McGibney’s Newly Released “I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her Mom Through Dementia” is a Heartfelt Memoir of Love, Loss, and Caregiving
“I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her Mom Through Dementia” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna L. McGibney is a deeply personal and insightful memoir that sheds light on the emotional and spiritual journey of caregiving. Through heartfelt storytelling, McGibney offers encouragement and understanding to those walking a similar path. - March 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Anna Kennedy’s New Book, "Semester Off," is a Stirring Novel That Follows One Girl’s Semester Off Spent in the English Countryside That Forever Changes Her Life
Fulton Books author Anna Kennedy, who currently resides in Maine with her family, where she spends her time getting involved in several volunteer projects, has completed her most recent book, “Semester Off”: a poignant and heartfelt tale of a high schooler who is sent away to England... - March 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
Spring Rock Climbing Season Kicks Off in Maine with Special Equinox Discount
Equinox Guiding Service is launching the spring rock climbing season in Camden and Acadia with ideal early-season conditions. To celebrate the Spring Equinox (March 19, 2025), they’re offering a 10% discount on spring climbing trips booked before March 19. Whether you’re new to climbing or an experienced climber, now is the perfect time to get outside. - March 12, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Author James Mullen III’s New Book, “A Fae State Story: Tales of Faeja & Jafae,” Explores the True Depth of Being and Inner Psychology
Recent release “A Fae State Story: Tales of Faeja & Jafae” from Page Publishing author James Mullen III offers inner wisdom and is consciousness-enhancing, developing increased awareness through alternative history, parallel worlds, and mixed-species intelligence, all within the backdrop of the vast multiverses. - March 12, 2025 - Page Publishing
Equinox Guiding Service Announces New Mentorship Program & Highlights the Importance of Certified Guides
Equinox Guiding Service launches a Mountain Mentorship Program to help climbers refine skills and prepare for the AMGA SPI Course with expert guidance. The program emphasizes safety, professionalism, and structured progression. The release highlights why choosing certified guides and accredited businesses is crucial for insurance, liability protection, and risk management. Limited spots are available. - February 05, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Author Richard Spinney’s New Book, “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma,” Follows the Thrilling Journey of a Dog Named Tobey, a Tracking Alaskan Malamute
Recent release “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Spinney is a captivating story that centers around Tobey, an Alaskan malamute who was once considered too immature for training but soon became an in-demand tracker dog. Told by his sister, Emma, Tobey’s adventures will take him all over as he helps the police and others with his special skills. - January 29, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bub Saunders’s New Book, “A Story of My Grandfather's Life, a ’68 Chevy and Me,” Presents a Fascinating Account of the Author’s Family History and Perseverance
Fulton Books author Bub Saunders, who is currently on the board of directors for the Maine Asphalt Paving Association, has completed his most recent book, “A Story of My Grandfather's Life, a ’68 Chevy and Me”: a compelling novel that chronicles the extraordinary life of the... - January 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Lisa D.A. Roberto’s New Book, "Greener Grass," Centers Around a Woman Who Leaves Behind Her Career and Family for a Life She Believes Will Finally Bring Her Happiness
Fulton Books author Lisa D.A. Roberto, a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of two who has been writing since an early age, has completed her most recent book, “Greener Grass”: a gripping novel that follows a woman who, despite seemingly having it all, decides to give up... - January 08, 2025 - Fulton Books
Discover the Thrill of Ice Climbing in Camden, Maine with Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service is excited to announce the start of its winter ice climbing season in Camden, Maine. Running through late February or early March, the season offers climbers of all skill levels the chance to explore iconic routes such as Arizona Highways (NEI 3+) and Hollywood Waltz (NEI 4). Led by AMGA-certified guides, Equinox provides expert instruction, technical gear, and personalized experiences tailored to each climber’s abilities and goals. - January 06, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Beal University Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Institution’s Maine Roots and Commitment to the Future of Education
Beal University has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the institution’s ongoing transformation and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education. The new brand identity, including a refreshed logo and brand colors, signifies Beal University’s dedication to providing... - December 06, 2024 - Beal University
Equinox Guiding Service: Pioneering AMGA-Certified SPI and CWI Programs in Maine
Equinox Guiding Service offers AMGA-accredited SPI and CWI programs led by Noah Kleiner, an experienced AMGA-certified instructor. SPI courses are scheduled in Camden and Acadia (Dec. 13–15, May 12–14, Sept. 6–8). CWI programs will launch at local gyms. These certifications, recognized worldwide, enhance climbing skills, professionalism, and career opportunities. - December 02, 2024 - Equinox Guiding Service
Author David Cheever’s New Book, "The Odd Take," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Tale in Which Secrets, Lies, and Justice Collide on Monhegan Island
Recent release “The Odd Take” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Cheever follows the life of Emelia Marston, who moves to Monhegan Island following her husband's death. Seeking solace amongst the island’s community, Emelia soon finds her life beginning to unravel with the arrival of three men seeking their own form of justice. - November 26, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Priscilla Audette's New Audiobook, “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel,” is a Thrilling Work That Takes Place During the Early Months of the Coronavirus Pandemic
Recent audiobook release “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel” from Audiobook Network author Priscilla Audette is a suspenseful narrative that follows Dora, who has been spooked by her neighbor’s behavior and is worried about her safety when she meets Jake, a rambling man, who has no place to shelter during this time. - September 25, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Jean Marie Ivey’s New Book, "Selkie in Seal Harbor," is a Captivating Sequel to "Cassie’s Dream," Continuing Cassandra’s Story with a Mythical Selkie Seal
Recent release “Selkie in Seal Harbor” from Page Publishing author Jean Marie Ivey continues clairvoyant Cassandra Wright’s story, featuring a mystical selkie seal, Reòll, who lives a timeless existence and has to save the seals in Seal Harbor. - August 29, 2024 - Page Publishing
Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business - August 22, 2024 - Heartstone Farm
Author Debora Norton’s New Book, "The Daughters of Veah," Follows a Powerful White Witch as She Hunts for Powerful Gems on Earth and the Interconnected Pentaworlds
Recent release “The Daughters of Veah” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debora Norton is a gripping fantasy adventure that will take readers on a thrilling journey through a world of magic, mystery, and adventure as Oshira Zahn, a white witch, sets off to recover stolen gems and uncover the secrets of her family's past. - August 21, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Candy Swihart’s Newly Released “If I Could Live upon a Yacht” is a Heartwarming Tale of Gratitude and Adventure
“If I Could Live upon a Yacht” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candy Swihart is a delightful children’s book that explores themes of gratitude, adventure, and the joy of appreciating life’s blessings. - August 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alaina Stapp’s Newly Released "Mr. Better Than They" is a Charming and Thought-Provoking Children’s Book
“Mr. Better Than They” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alaina Stapp is an engaging and moral tale that teaches children the importance of humility, kindness, and being a good friend, even to those who may not treat us well. - August 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Invoiv.com Launches to Revolutionize Cash Flow Management for Small and Medium Businesses
New SaaS Platform Offers SMBs Innovative Tools for AP and AR, Helping Them Get Paid Up to 5X Faster. - August 13, 2024 - Invoiv.com
Miguel Fernandez’s New Book, “Understanding the Moment: Focus on the Now and Get the Most Out of Your Future,” is a Profound Dive Into the Essence of Self and Purpose
Fulton Books author Miguel Fernandez, a Doctor of Chiropractic who currently works in a private practice in Boston, Massachusetts, where he resides with his wife and two daughters, has completed his most recent book, “Understanding the Moment: Focus on the Now and Get the Most Out of Your... - August 09, 2024 - Fulton Books
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course Unveils Exciting Additions and Opens for the 2024 Season
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course, located in Littleton, Maine, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the 2024 season. After two years of major construction and enhancements, the course is now ready to welcome disc golf enthusiasts from the Houlton, Maine area and beyond. - June 19, 2024 - Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course
Equinox Guiding Service Earns Prestigious AMGA Accreditation
Equinox Guiding Service proudly announces its accreditation by the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA), reflecting its commitment to top-tier safety, professionalism, and expertise in mountain guiding. This prestigious certification ensures clients receive the highest guide qualifications, safety protocols, and operational excellence standards. Whether a novice or an experienced adventurer, Equinox offers tailored programs for unforgettable mountain experiences. - June 07, 2024 - Equinox Guiding Service
Author J.E. McCarthy's New Audiobook, “The Red Road: Book One of the McGinn Family Saga,” Follows One Family’s Quest for Answers and Revenge Following a Tragic Death
Recent audiobook release “The Red Road: Book One of the McGinn Family Saga” from Audiobook Network author J.E. McCarthy is a gripping historical fiction set during the last year of prohibition that centers around the McGinn family as they seek out answers after a mysterious family death is ruled an accident, but circumstances point to murder. - May 31, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author ABJ af Jochnick’s New Book, "Columbus and The Vikings," is a Thought-Provoking Comparison of the Ocean Crossings of Columbus and the Norse Vikings
Recent release “Columbus and The Vikings” from Page Publishing author ABJ af Jochnick is a compelling look at the ocean crossings of both Columbus and the Vikings, set nearly five hundred years apart, that will analyze the ships and tools they used, those who sponsored them, their ability as sailors and navigators, and the impact and consequences on the lands they visited or settled. - May 01, 2024 - Page Publishing
SilverPlug USA, Helping to Reduce Dental Implant Failures for Patients
Developed in Switzerland, SilverPlug contains Silver Zeolyte, a natural antibacterial that prevents the formation of biofilm and bacteria. Micro-movement of the implant abutment allows diverse bacteria to form inside the implant tunnel different from that of periodontal disease. The clinician and patient will notice no smell when performing implant maintenance, the lack of mucositis and periimplantitis over the life of the implant. 10 years of clinical proof for claims. - April 12, 2024 - SilverPlug
Author Richard Spinney’s New Book, "More Adventures of EMMA," is a Delightful Story That Follows the Daily Lives of Emma, a Beloved Rescue Dog, and Her Family
Recent release “More Adventures of EMMA” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Spinney is a charming tale of a rescue dog named Emma who loves to wander away from home and explore the world around her. This time around, Emma is joined by the rest of her family, meeting all sorts of unique characters along the way and delivering a series of unforgettable adventures. - February 20, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Gotham Biotech’s Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit Now Available for Purchase as Histoplasma Spreads in the U.S.
Histoplasmosis is a systemic disease caused by the thermally dimorphic fungus Histoplasma capsulatum. H. capsulatum is distributed worldwide and endemic to the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys, where the CDC estimates 60% to 90% of people who live in the region have been exposed to the fungus at some point during their life, and to certain regions of Central and South America. Medicare records from 2007 to 2016 have found cases of histoplasmosis have now spread to 47 states and Washington, DC. - February 15, 2024 - Gotham Biotech
Richard L. Begin’s New Book, “Yet To Be Sung: History Is Today, the Future Is Now, and Love Is Eternal,” is a Riveting Novel Following Two Love Stories Fifty Years Apart
Recent release “Yet To Be Sung: History Is Today, the Future Is Now, and Love Is Eternal” from Page Publishing author Richard L. Begin is a masterfully woven story discovering the indelible connections between past and present. Follow the varied yet parallel relationships between a cast of compelling twentieth century characters navigating life, love, and war across five tumultuous decades. - February 07, 2024 - Page Publishing
Tibor Weinzierl’s Newly Released “From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant” is a Fascinating Account of a Young Man’s Journey to Freedom
“From Hungary with Love: The Immigrant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tibor Weinzierl is a captivating memoir that spans over nine decades as the author reflects on key moments that led to a life of fulfillment and unexpected blessings. - February 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing