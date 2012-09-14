PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Silent No More: Evangelical Pastor Speaks Out One year ago, on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2018, Rev. Stan Moody, then pastor at Columbia Street Baptist Church (CSBC) in Bangor, ME, stepped into the pulpit wearing a hoodie with the Jewish Star of David. One year later, his book, “I’ve Met the Enemy: Journey of an All-American Sinner”... - November 07, 2019 - North Wind Publishing

Keith D. Birmingham Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Keith D. Birmingham of Orrington, Maine has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of plumbing and HVAC. About Keith D. Birmingham Keith Birmingham is the owner of Birmingham... - October 29, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Irene Johnson Recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Irene Johnson of Corinth, Maine has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of residential healthcare. Each month, they feature women to... - April 10, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

Make Halloween History as Rosie the Riveter: Let RosiesLegacyGear on Etsy Turn You Into an American Icon Want a Halloween costume that makes a statement about you? That tells everyone you are a strong, empowered, accomplished woman. Want a costume that is comfortable? All you need is jeans, shirt, bandana and a few authentic accessories. Want a costume that is affordable? Visit RosiesLegacyGear on Etsy. Designed for women by women. - October 02, 2018 - Original Rosie Legacy Gear

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S. Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem solver.” Solving... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

Jennifer A. Stewart Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jennifer A. Stewart of Bedford in Nova Scotia, Canada has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the life coaching field. About Jennifer A. Stewart Ms. Stewart is a... - October 21, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation to Hold the Final Run for Our Fallen Heroes This run has been going on for 10 years and has gotten way too big for one person to maintain so it will end. - August 14, 2017 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation

E-Commerce 4 Announces High Risk Merchant Account Support Program for Click Funnels Users In response to the recent news that Click Funnels has added a versatile gateway integration system into their popular marketing platform, E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers has implemented a one-on-one support program for Click Funnels users, and in particular, their high risk merchants. The addition of... - December 28, 2016 - E-Commerce 4 LLC

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

Flame Grilling Products in Maine Finalizes Plans to Open a Satellite Production and Distribution Center in Georgia Flame Grilling Products is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of grilling and smoking woods to the retail and institutional markets. Flame produces ten different varieties of grilling wood chips, chunks, oval oven planks, and traditional rectangle planks. The Georgia location will add local pecan and peach varieties to our current wild apple, black cherry, white cedar, golden alder, mountain mesquite, Downeast hickory, beechnut, red oak, sugar maple, and Atlantic olive. - April 20, 2016 - Flame Grilling Products, Inc

Maine’s Oldest Ski Area Races to Fight Childhood Cancer The Maine Children's Cancer Program is holding its second annual ski and snowboard "moonlight challenge" race at Shawnee Peak. On Friday, January 22nd, race to win exciting prizes and to help raise funds to treat hundreds of local Maine children. - January 13, 2016 - MCCP

Acadia Music Group, Inc. Presents David Scott Norton, Honky-Tonkin’ @ Andy’s Brew Pub Acadia Music Group, Inc. is excited to announce a special Summer Kick-Off Show at Andy’s Brew Pub in Lincolnville. David Scott Norton & his Honky-Tonk band, will perform on Saturday, May 30th, 2015 from 7 to 9 PM. - May 12, 2015 - Acadia Music Group, Inc.

Send-to-Phone App Becomes a Top Lead Producer for Auto Dealerships TextUps.com launches a car dealer website application that allows shoppers to send vehicles to their phone. - March 16, 2015 - TextUps.com

Hurricane Island Outward Bound School Announces $50,000 Matching Challenge Grant in Honor of Their 50th Anniversary In honor of their 50th Anniversary, the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School would also like to announce a $50,000 matching challenge grant for the School’s Student Opportunity Fund, a part of the overall HIOBS scholarship program that ensures no student is turned away from an Outward Bound experience due to an inability to pay tuition. - October 15, 2014 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

HIOBS 50th Anniversary Celebration Unites Maine-Inspired Artists The Hurricane Island Outward Bound School (HIOBS), a Maine-based nonprofit educational organization, is celebrating its 50th year with an Anniversary Bash, a benefit dinner and art auction, on Friday, August 22 at Point Lookout Resort in Lincolnville, ME. Endorsed by renowned art critic and writer Carl Little, the auction will feature artwork from more than 30 notable artists with ties to Maine and HIOBS. HIOBS provides outdoor education programs for ages 14+ in Maine and Florida. - July 22, 2014 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

Auto Dealers Generate Text Message Leads with Coded Hang-Tags from TextUps.com Car Dealers nationwide are discovering an untapped lead source right on their lot; shopper’s smart phones. - April 14, 2014 - TextUps.com

Generation Y Learns What Thankfulness Means by Going "Outward Bound" Generation Y is often criticized for being the least thankful, or most “entitled,” generation. This Gen Y group is proving what they're made of on the expedition of a lifetime with Outward Bound, sailing and serving the impoverished children living around the garbage dump in Guatemala City. - November 26, 2013 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

Thomaston Yoga Studio Presents Yoga Rosa Thomaston Yoga Studio offering classes 5 days a week with Stephanie Shershow. - November 01, 2013 - Yoga Rosa

Paralympian Embarks Monday on Cross-Country Cycling Journey Wounded Marine Rob Jones on quest to raise $1 million for charities that supported his recovery. - October 15, 2013 - Coalition to Salute America's Heroes

Maine-Based Organization Redefines The Corporate Team Building Retreat Maine-based Outward Bound Professional is redefining leadership and team building. - August 02, 2013 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

Six Native American Artists Recognized with National Award - 2013 Jennifer Easton Community Spirit Award Honorees Announced Today, First Peoples Fund announced artists from six states who will receive a prestigious 2013 Jennifer Easton Community Spirit Award fellowship. Each year, the national organization honors and celebrates exceptional American Indian artists who embody Collective Spirit® — “that which manifests self-awareness and a sense of responsibility to sustain the cultural fabric of a community.” Each honoree is recognized with a $5,000 no-strings-attached fellowship. - July 30, 2013 - Penobscot Nation

OutMilitary.com Launches Mobile App for Gay Service Members The new OutMilitary.com mobile app gives gay service members a powerful tool to find and connect with one another right on their smartphone, they can literally "see" other gay service members on their base, ship, wherever. - August 20, 2012 - OutMilitary.com

Sanford’s Wasco Skylights Joins ABC’s Extreme Home Makeover to Bring an Abundance of Natural Light to a Deserving Family Sanford Maine’s Wasco Skylights joins the cast and crew ABC’s Emmy Award-winning Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to present a new home to the Lutz family of East Setauket, NY who are struggling to keep their seven adopted adult siblings with Downs Syndrome at home. Over the years, Grace and... - September 29, 2010 - Wasco Skylights

Secure Bytes of Digital Scrap Paper Quio – Digital Scrap Paper announces the release of its latest product, Quio Passwords; an encryption program for Windows to safely store sensitive data. - November 21, 2009 - Quio - Digital Scrap Paper

Advance Tickets Now Available for World Premiere of 217 Films’ New Documentary "John Marin: Let the Paint be Paint!" Advance tickets are now available for the December 2009 world premiere of 217 Films’ new documentary about American master John Marin. Tickets for “John Marin: Let the Paint be Paint!” are $7 and can be purchased in advance on the Portland Museum of Art’s website, www.portlandmuseum.org. On... - November 12, 2009 - 217 Films

“Capt’n Eli” Graphic Novel Artist Jay Piscopo Featured at Camden Public Library Portland, Maine comic book artist Jay Piscopo is part of the Camden Public Library’s “Authors in August” program. Piscopo is the author and illustrator of “The Undersea Adventures of Capt’n Eli” all-ages graphic novel series. The “Authors in August” program... - August 05, 2009 - Nemo Publishing

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

New Pet Website Awards Named by The Ratings Guy The Ratings Guy awards ten new Great Pet websites that meet the grade for quality, trust and user experience. Award-winning websites cover: pet adoption, education, training, lost pets, and animal health resources. Website awards for Travel, Food, Shopping, Kids, Health, House and Home, Gardening and more can be found at The Ratings Guy. - August 30, 2007 - The Ratings Guy

Consumers to Determine Who and What Gets Rated Next by TheRatingsGuy.com™ Consumers win when search engines fail: New company helps consumers find the best Website sooner with TheRatingsGuy.com. Launched in April, consumer website rates quality of other sites in popular lifestyle categories, with less than 3% making the grade. - August 07, 2007 - The Ratings Guy

Online Course Teaching How to Make Money at Home Making money online is easy, but in order for it to become easy you have to acquirer the very tools. Finding the write teacher makes a world of difference. The Profit Lance Course is teaching their students one step at a time to excell in the internet business world. - January 30, 2007 - P A Archer Systems

Basic Government Foreclosures Investment Blog Launches A total review and and suggestion on government and non government foreclosures in the next year. - January 26, 2007 - P A Archer Systems

e-Business Profits Now Available to Businesses in Greater Bangor Area World’s Largest Internet Consultants Open Office in Maine. - July 06, 2006 - WSI Internet