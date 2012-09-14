PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

KaZee Turns to Small Tennessee Bank for Cash Infusion to Fuel Rapid Growth In just two weeks, Memphis-based Paragon approved a million-dollar line of credit. - October 24, 2019 - KaZee Inc.

Brand New Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia New Self Storage Facility Opened in Canton, GA. - October 05, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Always Giving Back Memphis, Inc.'s 8th Annual Black & White Affair Banquet Fundraiser Gala to raise funds to establish a Parents of Murdered Children (POMC) chapter in Greater Memphis, TN by Spring 2020. - October 03, 2019 - Always Giving Back Memphis, Inc.

Absolute Storage Management Recognized as the Best Third-Party Management Company Each year, Inside Self Storage hosts a reader choice pool for “Best of Business” nominations and voting in a variety of industry categories. The 2019 results show that Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is the Best Third-Party Management award winner. ASM is honored to have been nominated... - September 07, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Association of Claims Professionals Applauds Bipartisan Bill to Require Uniform Licensing for Independent Claims Adjusters CLAIMS Act Aims to Eliminate Barriers to Claims Adjusting by requiring states to adopt uniform and reciprocal licensing laws. - July 30, 2019 - Association of Claims Professionals

New Management for Local Self Storage Facility Absolute Storage Investments has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self-storage management. Fayetteville Storage is officially under new management as of February 2019. - May 29, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

First Quarter (Q1) Results for Absolute Storage Management Absolute Storage Management (ASM), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 2019 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2019: - Increased same-store revenue by 3% vs. the same... - May 17, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

XTIVIA Launches remoteCRM to Provide On-Demand Salesforce Admin Services XTIVIA has just launched remoteCRM.com to provide on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. - May 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

CEO of Grayscale Marketing, Tim Gray, Launches Leadership Series, The Golden Rules CEO of Grayscale Marketing, Tim Gray, Launches Podcast, The Golden Rules. Guests include Music Industry Leaders Mike Molinar, Brad Belanger, Rusty Gaston, & Pam Matthews - April 03, 2019 - Grayscale Marketing

Fourth Quarter 2018 and Year End Review for Absolute Storage Management Absolute Storage Management (ASM), a leading private, third-party management company for self-storage facilities, announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018. 2018 Highlights for Three Months Ended December 31, 2018: · Increased same-store revenue by 4.7%... - March 08, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Investment Makes Purchase in Pensacola FL Storage Stop in Pensacola FL - Purchased by Absolute Storage Investment Absolute Storage Investment purchased Storage Stop in Pensacola for an undisclosed price. The transaction closed on February 7. The newly named Pensacola Storage is a property that consists of 77,000 square feet of self-storage... - March 07, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management - Growing Company, New Look Absolute Storage Management Updates Logo to Reflect Recent Internal Growth - March 02, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Esplanade Memphis Announces Annual Wedding Show VISION Wedding Expo launches Saturday, March 2, 2019 as the premiere wedding expo for fashion & beauty. 20+ vendors expected to exhibit and vie for the attention of brides and grooms. - February 23, 2019 - Esplanade Memphis

Tangible Solutions Completes Expansion of Orthopedic 3D Printing Facility In response to increased demand for the Contract Manufacturing of 3D Printed Titanium Implants, Tangible Solutions is announcing the completion of a 6,000 sq. ft. expansion of their Additive Manufacturing (AM) facility. This expansion will support the Ohio-based company’s own growth plans to match... - February 21, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

ISSI Adds Process Automation Strength by Acquiring ISC Financial Systems The acquisition adds 32 years of enterprise content management, business process automation and Hyland OnBase experience to the ISSI professional services team. - January 08, 2019 - Imaging Solutions & Services, Inc. (ISSI)

Award-Winning Food Journalist Liz Barrett Foster Releases Children's Book New Idea Publishing and award-winning food journalist, Liz Barrett Foster have released "The Peanut Butter Bandit," a young children’s picture book about a mysterious peanut butter thief. - January 03, 2019 - New Idea Publishing

Absolute Storage Management Hires VP of Human Resources Amber Tyson joins Absolute Storage Management's team after working as Account Executive with AlphaStaff. Tyson has 14 years HR experience. - December 28, 2018 - Absolute Storage Management

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC

RV Sales Growing Nationally and Locally in Southaven, MS A recreational vehicle industry forecast predicts 2018 will be another record year for RV production and 2019 will be even greater. The RV Industry Association said, in a news release, that the forecast expects 505,900 units will be shipped to RV dealers this year, capping nine straight years of growth... - September 11, 2018 - Southaven RV & Marine

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

ESU Scholars Presents 2018 City of Memphis: Local College and University Forum, May 10th All Memphis Local Colleges and Universities Admissions Directors Join Forces University of Memphis, Christian Brothers, Rhodes College, LeMoyne Owen College and Southwest Tennessee Community College - May 03, 2018 - ESU Scholars, Inc.

Party on, Nashville: Automated Gelatin Shot Machine Hits Music City Nashville is discovering what Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami already know: When the gelatin shots come out, the party gets way more fun. Jevo is the world’s only automated gelatin shot maker system and Jevo gelatin shots are now being served in Nashville’s Swingin’ Doors Saloon, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon, Winners and Losers Bar & Grill and FGL House. - March 20, 2018 - Food & Beverage Innovations

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The Exchange Club Family Center Welcomes Hitching as Development Director The Exchange Club Family Center, a local nonprofit agency dedicated to ending family violence, today announced the appointment of Nicky Hitching as its development director. Hitching, whose career includes extensive experience in business-to-business journalism, writing and editing, comes to the Family... - February 03, 2018 - The Exchange Club Family Center

Sean Blankenship, Former Chief Marketing Officer, Joins Coldwell Banker Collins Maury as President Sean Blankenship has joined Coldwell Banker Collins Maury, a full service real estate company serving the greater Memphis and Northern Mississippi markets, as President and General Manager. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Collins Maury, Blankenship served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Coldwell... - December 12, 2017 - Coldwell Banker Collins Maury

Kay Durden Hat Maker Offering Week Hat Making Workshops During December 8-10, and 15-17, 2017 MS Durden will be presenting weekend hat making workshops at Mustard Seed Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. - December 06, 2017 - Kay's Art of Millinery

The Greatest of All Time: Tennessee Mass Choir Celebrates Its 27th Year Anniversary and Launches Inaugural Concert Known as one of the greatest gospel groups in the country, The Tennessee Mass Choir will bring together the best in gospel music at the 27th year anniversary celebration, Music From The Masses, on November 18th. - November 04, 2017 - Music From the Masses

Linda D. Lucchesi Recognzied as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda D. Lucchesi of Memphis, Tennessee has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 55 years in the music industry, with an emphasis in music publishing and production. About Linda D. Lucchesi Linda... - July 27, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Myriad Health Solutions Announces Acquisition of Tinnitus Relief Supplement Myriad Health Solutions, a Tennessee-based health services firm, has announced the acquisition of Tinniticil, a market leading over-the-counter health supplement forumulated to provide relief from tinnitus symptoms. - June 27, 2017 - Myriad Health Solutions

PYYROS, the Re-Invented Flashlight & Survival Tool PYYROS, the ultimate survival tool and flashlight, designed by US Military veteran and avid outdoorsmen, Adam Nichols, is set to launch on Monday June 19th at Noon on the crowd funding platform Kickstarter. PYYROS is reinventing the flashlight, making it 100% modular and expandable, 100% water proof... - June 16, 2017 - PYYROS

Power Efficiency Corp and Evaporcool Solutions Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement Power Efficiency Corp and Evaporcool Solutions Sign a Strategic Alliance Agreement to expand sales of Evaporcool’s proprietary equipment in the Northeast U.S. - June 15, 2017 - Power Efficiency Corporation

"Duty Country Honor" by the C.R. Ecker Band Takes Center Stage as a Patriotic Country-Rocker for Freedom Lovers and Its Defenders "Duty Country Honor" is directed toward Americans and their allies who treasure freedom and to the men and women who put life and limb on the line to defend it. This uptempo anthem, from Charles Ecker and Michael Stanton of Los Angeles, is one of only a few Patriotic songs to come out of the Country Music genre since 9-11, and its message in support of all nation's willing to uphold freedom here and abroad is clear, with the key line, "Kick Up the Good, Knock Down the Bad," anchoring the song. - May 19, 2017 - Charles R. Ecker Music Publishing

Transnetyx Nears 12 Million Samples Genotyped, Gives 700 Working Years Back to Research Transnetyx, an automated genotyping company, today announced that it will reach 12 million samples processed by the end of 2016. Since it began its operations in 2004, Transnetyx has served the research of more than 600 organizations – universities, hospitals and bioscience companies – worldwide,... - November 16, 2016 - Transnetyx

David Stegall Elected President of the Society of Risk Management Consultants The Society of Risk Management Consultants recently held their annual conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and elected new Officers and Directors. - November 01, 2016 - Risk Consulting & Expert Services

Mahaffey Tent & Event Rentals Appoints Daniels as Director of Operations Mahaffey Tent & Event Rentals, the most trusted event rental provider in the South, today announced the addition of John "Jack" Daniels as director of operations. He brings more than 20 years of experience in event planning and operations to the team. "One of the key strategies Mahaffey... - October 14, 2016 - Mahaffey Tent & Event Rentals

Inspired eLearning, Fisher Phillips Launch New Human Resources Risk & Compliance Training Training series designed in collaboration with labor and employment law firm to reduce the potential risk of litigation. - June 29, 2016 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Mrs. W.R. "Leslie" Barnes Jr. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mrs. W.R. “Leslie” Barnes Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of sandblasting. About Mrs. W.R. “Leslie” Barnes Jr. Mrs. - May 29, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Paragon Reports Most Profitable Quarter in Bank History Paragon Bank (OTCBB: PGNN.OB) today reported that the first quarter of 2016 was the most profitable in the bank's more than 10-year history. Total revenue increased to $4.2 million, which compares to the previous record of $3.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2015, and is an increase of 19%. Revenue... - May 21, 2016 - Paragon Bank

Paragon Bank Appoints Senior Vice President, Specialty Lending Paragon Bank (OTCBB: PGNN.OB) has hired Thomas "Tee" Shipmon as Senior Vice President of Specialty Lending. Shipmon will report to Robert Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Paragon Bank, and will work out of the office at 5400 Poplar Avenue. "We are excited to add a team member with Tee's... - March 18, 2016 - Paragon Small Business Capital Group

Tennessee's Only Free Child Support Calculator App for iPhone and Android - Miles Mason Family Law Group, PLC Now parents and attorneys can download Tennessee's only free child support calculator app developed by Memphis divorce attorney Miles Mason, Sr. Parents can visit www.MemphisDivorce.com/Tennessee-child-support-calculator-app/ to try out the Online Tennessee Child Support Calculator and follow the links... - March 03, 2016 - Miles Mason Family Law Group, PLC

Ferrara Flame Introduces New Italkero Luxury Patio Heater Into the USA Welcome Lightfire Dolcevita to the USA! This is the latest offering in the luxury line of patio heaters from Italkero in Italy. - January 12, 2016 - Ferrara Flame by Italkero

inferno Expands PR Team inferno, a full-service advertising, public relations, design and digital marketing firm, has appointed Caitlin Berry and Susan Waggoner as public relations account coordinators. Previously, Waggoner served as an intern on inferno's public relations team. Berry and Waggoner report to Beth Wilson, public... - January 06, 2016 - inferno, LLC

Rite Aid First U.S. Drugstore Chain to Offer Harmonyx Genetic Testing to Customers Tests help determine most effective medication therapy based on an individual’s genetic makeup - November 12, 2015 - Harmonyx Diagnostics

Fisher & Phillips Memphis Attorneys Listed in 2015 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Fisher & Phillips LLP today announced that two of its Memphis attorneys, Senior Counsel Jay Kiesewetter and Regional Managing Partner Jeff Weintraub, were selected for inclusion in the 2015 Mid-South Super Lawyers by their peers. Associate Courtney Leyes is also listed in Rising Stars for the second... - November 10, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Fisher & Phillips Named Law Firm of the Year for Second Year in a Row U.S. News – Best Lawyers Recognizes Memphis Office for Employment Law – Management - November 03, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis