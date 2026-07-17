Tennessee: Memphis News
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
O∆K Names Elyse Warren 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year
Elyse Warren of Memphis, Tennessee, has been named the 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Absolute Celebrates 24 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Trusted Partnership
Memphis, TN — Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is proud to celebrate its 24th anniversary, marking more than two decades of steady growth, resilient leadership, and trusted partnerships across the property management industry since its founding in May 2002. What began as a small but... - May 15, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
First Quarter (Q1) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. 2026 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2026: - Increased same-store revenue by . - May 02, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
Pimentos Brands Achieves GO TEXAN Certification and Announces 100% Texas-Based Production
Pimentos Brands, the maker of Papa’s premium line of gourmet pimento cheese and Queso cheese products, proudly announces its official certification in the GO TEXAN program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. This milestone coincides with the company’s strategic manufacturing partnership with Heritage Family Specialty Foods, Inc. in Grand Prairie, Texas, establishing all Papa’s products as 100% made in Texas and earning a SQF certification for Safe, Quality Food. - April 15, 2026 - Pimentos Brands
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Denver, NC
Local owners of Roll Up Self Storage- Lake Life proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 2836 Hagers Court, Denver, NC 28037. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 240 units totaling 36,570 rentable square feet. It offers and... - April 12, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Munford, Tennessee
Local owners of Absolute Storage of Munford – Tabb Drive proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 101 Tabb Drive Munford, TN 38058. Under new ownership and new management, the facility is also undergoing a rebrand, reflecting a renewed commitment to quality service and... - April 11, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Choctaw, Oklahoma
Local owners of Owens Cubbies Self Storage & RV proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 14237 Southeast 29th Street Choctaw, OK 73020. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 166 units totaling 22,300 rentable square feet. It... - March 13, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Minor Fire Contained at All About Storage; No Injuries Reported
All About Storage Concord, a property managed by Absolute Storage Management, experienced a fire over the weekend that impacted 16 storage units at the Annex location (290 Warren C. Coleman Blvd). The incident was quickly contained. Emergency responders acted swiftly to secure the area, and... - March 06, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Moore, South Carolina
Local owners of Absolute Storage of Spartanburg proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1101 East Blackstock Road, Moore, SC 29369. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 469 units totaling 60,175 rentable square feet. It offers safe and... - February 20, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Dallas, Georgia
Local owners of Alpha Omega Store All proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 505 Jimmy Campbell Parkway, Dallas, GA 30157. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 540 units totaling 71,060 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - January 28, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Epicenter and CodeCrew Partner with Uncomplicated Inc. to Launch Venture Studio for Emerging Developers
In a bold new partnership, Epicenter and CodeCrew are teaming up with Uncomplicated Inc., a newly launched venture studio founded by Memphis tech veteran Brian Swanson, to deliver an immersive, real-world startup experience for junior developers. Together, the partners aim to expand Memphis’s... - December 10, 2025 - Uncomplicated Inc
Ms. Scroogeworth Makes Global History as First Black Female–Led Reimagining of "A Christmas Carol"
Created by Memphis writer and director Tymika Chambliss-Williams, "Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical" returns for its 2025 mainstage season, marking global history as the first Black female–led reimagining of "A Christmas Carol." - November 16, 2025 - Vibranium Media Group
Third Quarter (Q3) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months and year-to-date ending September 30, 2025. 2025 Highlights for Three Month Period Ending September 30,... - November 08, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Recovery Care of Columbia Named “Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner” in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Recovery Care of Columbia, a locally owned and Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment provider based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has been named a Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner by Guide to Tennessee for excellence in substance abuse treatment and recovery practices. - November 06, 2025 - Recovery Care of Columbia
GreenwoodNursery.com Unveils Premium Fruit Collection: Rare Strawberry Varieties, Robust Berries, and Muscadine Vines Ready to Plant Now
GreenwoodNursery.com, a leading online supplier of quality nursery stock, today announced the availability of a premium selection of container-grown fruit plants for immediate shipment, offering gardeners the fastest path to a bountiful harvest. - October 21, 2025 - Greenwood Nursery
WP Publishing Delivers Breakthrough Memoir "The Ghost at the Table," Strengthening Its Vision for Author Partnership and Control
The Ghost at the Table is a powerful memoir of survival, redemption, and transformation—tracing one man’s journey from the streets to the boardroom. Through raw honesty and vivid storytelling, it reveals the struggles, triumphs, and lessons that shaped a life defined by resilience, purpose, and faith. A story of overcoming adversity, reclaiming identity, and finding meaning beyond success. - October 20, 2025 - WP Publishing LLC
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Scottdale, Georgia
Local owners of Avondale Mini Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 3111 Church Street, Scottdale, GA 30079. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 243 units totaling 30,040 rentable square feet. It offers providing safe... - October 11, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Hospitality in Action: Candlewood Suites Columbia Volunteers with The Well Outreach to Feed Thousands
Candlewood Suites Columbia Donates Time and Labor to The Well Outreach as Part of IHG’s “Giving for Good” Program - September 25, 2025 - Candlewood Suites
Immunotec Partners with Maribeth Dodd to Drive Business Development Across North America
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has partnered with Maribeth Dodd, a highly regarded growth and leadership expert, to drive strategic business development across North America. - September 18, 2025 - Immunotec
Vera N. Wilson Honored as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Vera N. Wilson of Memphis, Tennessee, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Wilson will be included... - September 17, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Hot Springs, Arkansas
Local owners of Central Access Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4250 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 365 units totaling 48,025 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - September 14, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Loganville, Georgia
Local owners of Self Storage Loganville - Annex proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 5005 Ozora Church Road, Loganville, GA 30052. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 347 units totaling 51,575 rentable square feet. It offers... - September 05, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Rebrands with Professional Management in Plaquemine, Louisiana
Local owners proudly announce the rebranding of Plaquemine Self Storage, located at 58521 Belleview Drive Plaquemine, LA 70764. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 485 units totaling 77,530 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled,... - August 29, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Orlando, Florida
Local owners of Colonial Drive Self Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4815 West Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 1,174 units totaling 101,207 rentable square feet. It offers safe... - August 29, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Commerce, Georgia
Local owners of Commerce Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 400 Westwood Road Commerce, GA 30529. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 108 units totaling 15,881 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and... - August 22, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Birmingham, Alabama
Local owners of Green Springs Mini Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 626 Robert Jemison Road Birmingham, AL 35209. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 710 units totaling 65,477 rentable square feet. It offers to... - August 22, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Second Quarter (Q2) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three month period ending on June 30, 2025. 2025 Highlights for Three Month Period Ending June 30, 2025: • Increased... - August 15, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
R. Steven Riggs’s New Book, "Buzzy Bee Makes a New Friend," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Bee Who is Surprised After His New Friend Transforms During the Winter
Fulton Books author R. Steven Riggs, a loving husband and father who has worked as a tradesman, CEO, entrepreneur, and most recently, an aquaponics farmer, has completed his most recent book, “Buzzy Bee Makes a New Friend”: a heartfelt story of a kindhearted bee named Buzzy who... - August 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Monroe, Georgia
Local owners of Self Storage Monroe proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1110 North Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia 30656. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 647 units totaling 89,525 rentable square feet. It offers safe and... - July 27, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management Named 2025 Best of Business in Operational Consulting by Inside Self Storage
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is proud to announce its latest recognition as the 2025 “Best of Business” winner in Operational Consulting by Inside Self Storage (ISS). This marks another significant milestone for the company, as it continues to earn the trust of its clients and... - July 23, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Local owners of Centro Self Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4357 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 739 units totaling 83,835 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - July 11, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Spacettes Small Business Park Launches Professionally Managed Storage Facility in Tampa, Florida
Local owners of Spacettes Small Business Park - Annex proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 8891 North Florida Avenue Tampa, Florida 33604. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 55 units totaling 35,750 rentable square feet. It offers... - July 03, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Mini-Maxi Storage Launches Professionally Managed Storage Facility in Tampa, Florida
Local owners of Mini-Maxi Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 8891 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 373 units totaling 46,435 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - July 03, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Nerbio’s iTOF® Receives FDA Clearance as First App-Controlled Neuromuscular Blockade Monitor
Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc., a leader in intelligent patient monitoring solutions, proudly announces that its iTOF® device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This milestone marks iTOF as the world’s first wireless, app-controlled quantitative neuromuscular blockade (NMB) monitoring device to achieve FDA clearance. - June 05, 2025 - Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc.
Author Anita Chapman’s New Book, “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Spends a Beautiful Day Alongside a Friendly Bluebird
Recent release “KALEAH AND THE BLUEBIRD” from Page Publishing author Anita Chapman is a heartfelt story that follows Kaleah, a young girl who loves to spend time with her grandparents in the country. One day, while staying with her grandparents, Kaleah is greeted by a bluebird, who joins her on all sorts of outdoor adventures throughout the day. - June 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
Stephen J. McGarry’s Newly Released “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” is an Inspiring Tale of Faith and Divine Intervention
“Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen J. McGarry is a powerful reflection on resilience, unwavering determination, and the role of faith in overcoming life’s greatest challenges. Through a gripping narrative, McGarry shares an unforgettable experience that showcases how God’s timing is always perfect, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. - May 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author James Burleson’s New Book, "Lest We Forget," is a Compelling Memoir Documenting the Author’s Time Serving in the Army Both Stateside and Overseas in Vietnam
Recent release “Lest We Forget” from Page Publishing author James Burleson is a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author who, after dropping out of college, is drafted into the US Army. After completing basic training, Burleson recounts his journey to Vietnam and his time spent fighting overseas until a knee injury brought him home once more. - May 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Pamela Scollon’s New Book, "The Alley," is a Powerful Tale Centering Around a Community Who Must Band Together to Protect Themselves from a Predator in Their Midst
Recent release “The Alley” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela Scollon is a poignant novel set in post-World War II Nashville that follows the four children of the Teasedale family, who are targeted by a dangerous predator. With the help of their town, the Teasedale family will do all they can to protect one another and bring this monster to justice. - May 14, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Clayton, Georgia
Local owners of Clayton Self Storage- Annex proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 287 U.S. 441 Clayton, GA 30525. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 110 units totaling 11,650 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and... - May 08, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Loganville, Georgia
Local owners of Self Storage Loganville proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 2390 Claude Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 613 units totaling 86,534 rentable square feet. It offers to... - May 08, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.