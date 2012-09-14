PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has announced a new backlit media: JetView Latex 7.6 mil Backlit Display Film. It is a replacement for their original latex printable backlit polyester, but offers some improvements. When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at Tekra,... - December 01, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

Global Graphics Acquires Prepress Workflow & RIP Developer Xitron, LLC Looks to leverage digital print strategy while capitalizing on established market share - November 10, 2019 - Xitron

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Cobbler’s Daughter” A fast, fun, twenty-four hour, gaslight adventure. - October 24, 2019 - Fireship Press

Elanders Americas Honored as an American Honda Top Supplier for 2019 Elanders Americas was recognized as a Top Supplier and presented with the prestigious Premier Partner Award by American Honda Motor Company. - October 11, 2019 - Elanders Americas

MIR Printing & Graphics Now Offers Price Matching MIR Printing & Graphics is excited to announce that the company is now offering a price match guarantee on all printing services and products available through their website https://www.mirprint.com. MIR already offers the most competitive pricing and highest quality products in the industry. Through... - October 09, 2019 - MIR Printing & Graphics

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Ship’s Carpenter” A Historic Novel of Love, War, and a Renowned Frigate - September 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing at PRINTING United 2019 Versatile. Vibrant. Value. Tekra shows how films fit the bill and more at PRINTING United in Dallas this October 23-25. - August 22, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "Drops in Black Sand," by Sefa Noir; Passionate Illustrations of Black Love, with the Soulful Language of Poetry "Drops in Black Sand" is a collection of poetic love sonnets illustrated with images of black love. It depicts an emotional yet beautifully crafted world where African Americans are displayed in an atmosphere of sensuous unity with each other. Each artistic photograph is carefully designed to express the emotion of the poems, created to match with the demonstration of passion. "Drops in Black Sand" has taken the beauty of black love, and has given it an illustrated new voice in poetry. - August 10, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

MyQ 7.5 – It’s All about Productivity and Connectivity MyQ, the developer of print management solutions, has rolled out 7.5, a major update to its flagship MyQ Solution for Multi-Functional Devices. The newly updated MyQ 7.5 provides people - whether at large enterprises or students at schools - with an easier, faster approach to managing their document... - July 13, 2019 - MyQ

Ergonomic EZGrip Squeegee Goes Green for Ryonet Ezgrip's New Retailer Puts Ryonet's Green in Your Silk Screen - June 18, 2019 - TheEZGrip.com

PrintSimple MPS Program Offering Promotional Incentive for New Clients Evolv Solutions today announced a promotion for all new PRINTSIMPLE customers. This limited time event is available now through June 28th, 2019. The announcement comes a month after the company launched the innovative Printer as a Service program named PRINTSIMPLE. Evolv Solutions is a document management and information technology services firm and represents a variety of office printing systems. - May 30, 2019 - Evolv Solutions, LLC

Xitron and Platesetters.com Partner on Violet CTP Replacement Targeting end-of-life systems for economical trade-in program - May 30, 2019 - Xitron

Seaboard Folding Box is Awarded SQF Certification for Direct Food Contact at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box is proud to have been awarded SQF certification. This is an important part of their continuing efforts to better service their customers in the food industry. - May 23, 2019 - Seaboard Folding Box

Michigan Author & Editor Produces New Picture Book Project, "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" Local author, award-winning editor, reviewer, and product developer specializing in children’s publishing, Kim Childress celebrates the release of "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" from Morgan James Kids. “In two words, brilliantly rendered,” said Childress, long-time reviewer... - May 10, 2019 - Childress Ink

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Fleet Angels" From its humble beginnings in Lakehurst, N.J. in 1948, through its evolution to today’s helicopter squadrons, this is a story of their missions, from the mundane to the heroic. In the finest Naval tradition, the Fleet Angels’ stories illustrate their struggles, courage, creativity, persistence and even humor as they fulfill their military and peaceful missions. - May 09, 2019 - Fireship Press

Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.

BookBildr Revolutionizes Custom Picture Books Creation BookBildr.com makes it possible for anyone to create custom picture books for children using drag & drop, ready-made illustrations, Google fonts, and more. - April 30, 2019 - BookBildr

Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019 Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink

PrintSimple – Innovative Printer as a Service Program Introduced for Small and Medium Business Evolv Solutions today announced it will soon launch a new Printer as a Service program named PrintSimple. Evolv Solutions is a document management and information technology services firm and represents a variety of OEM branded office equipment printing systems. - April 25, 2019 - Evolv Solutions, LLC

Shawmut Communications Group Winner in Awards of Excellence Printing Competition Shawmut Communications Group wins 21 awards for exceptional print production including 7 Pinnacle Awards (best of category), 7 Awards of Recognition, and 7 Awards of Merit. - April 19, 2019 - Shawmut Communications Group

11th Annual Reading Rocks. Local Author, Award-Winning Editor & Reviewer Among Guests Slated for Annual Event. For the 11th year, Rockford celebrates Michigan authors and area readers. Join them for another fun festival. Author’s Row features over 30 authors and their publications. Ask them questions and pick up a few books for summer reading. Be an illustrator, enjoy crafts, hook a book, get your face painted. Come at 9:45 a.m. and take part in a sidewalk parade by dressing up in a favorite character. Celebrate the love of reading. - April 19, 2019 - Childress Ink

Welcome to MyQ 7.4 – Smoother Interaction at Every Touchpoint MyQ, the award-winning developer of the MyQ print management and document processing software, is pleased to announce the rollout of MyQ 7.4 – a major update to its flagship print management solution. The new update makes user interaction smoother at every touchpoint along the document workflow... - April 16, 2019 - MyQ

Austin Highsmith Garces Inspires Sick Children April welcomes actress and children’s advocate, Austin Highsmith Garces’ latest project, The Miracle Tree – a children’s book written about her personal battle against a rare childhood illness. Based on the true story of Austin Highsmith Garces’ experience as a 2-year old... - April 08, 2019 - Doce Blant Publishing

In a World with Tragedy All Around Dot's House Releases a New Fantasy Fiction Book That Brings Relief to the Reader M.D. Schlatter releases her second book, "Travane." This Fantasy Fiction is an uplifting read certain to encourage readers. More information can be found at www.dotsmicropublishinghouse.com. - March 27, 2019 - Dot's Micro-Publishing House

New Book Release from Fireship Press—"Death Beneath the Waves" It’s early 1942 and America is unprepared for the war it has declared on Japan and Germany. The enemy, however, is not… - March 14, 2019 - Fireship Press

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Sign Expo Tekra will be showcasing the best way to leave your mark with plastic films and adhesives in digital print at the ISA Expo in Las Vegas, NV. - March 14, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases, "Inspirationally Redeemed," by Author Dwayne J. Torres. A Collection of Self Empowering Poetry and Daily Devotional. Author Dwayne J. Torres aims to inspire and revitalize individuals with his innovative blend of poetry, by creating a daily devotional of spiritual enlightenment and motivation. With his new book, "Inspirationally Redeemed," Dwayne J. Torres delivers a poetic approach that can be applied within your day to day growth and success. - March 08, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Elanders Americas Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2019 Competition Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) receives dual recognition as a Best of the Best and a Safety Shield company from PIA. - February 26, 2019 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press / Cortero Publishing — "Deep Breathing" An Angel of Mercy stalks the city and he’s coming for Abby Bannister... - February 21, 2019 - Fireship Press

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the Dscoop Edge Conference, Orlando, Florida Come see Tekra’s latest at Dscoop Edge in Orlando March 24th – 27th at Booth #603. Tekra will be exhibiting their line of HP print-ready films for both Indigo and Inkjet, as well as highlighting their custom coating capabilities for plastic films. - February 09, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

Management Consultant Turned Author, Jo Kusi Releases New Children's Book Jo Kusi, inspired by the birth of his son set out to create a series of compelling children's stories and found immediate success. - January 14, 2019 - NYANSA

M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials

Seaboard Folding Box Completes Installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X Folder Gluer at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box, a recognized leader in the printed packaging industry located in Westminster, MA has completed the installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X folder gluer. Mike Mazur, CEO of Seaboard Folding Box states, “With the installation of the DGM Smartfold Ultra-X 1100-SL... - December 09, 2018 - Seaboard Folding Box

Elanders Americas Named Among Top Suppliers for 2018 by American Honda Premier Partner Program Recognizes Excellence in Quality, Value and Customer Service - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Awarded the "Benny" in International Print Competition Elanders Americas was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2018 Premier Print Awards, for the Business and Annual Reports category (4 or more colors). - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Shipwreck Island" In one of the most remote and uninhabitable places on earth a shipwreck with a legendary treasure is waiting to be found... - November 08, 2018 - Fireship Press

Xitron Awarded Patent for Innovative USB-SCSI Interface US Patent 10108559 recently registered. - November 07, 2018 - Xitron

Navigator Version 12 Released for Shipment by Xitron Harlequin RIP is the first commercially available RIP with PDF 2.0 compliance - September 26, 2018 - Xitron

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., to Exhibit at the SGIA Expo 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., will be showcasing at this year’s SGIA Expo, October 18-20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The expo theme this year is “What’s On The Horizon” and is expected to highlight the newest and predicted trends in printing. Tekra... - September 20, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

New Book Release from Fireship Press — "In Search of Brigid Coltrane" Political and Religious Intrigue in 1940s Ireland. Brigid had vanished and Peter must race against the clock to save his fourteen-year-old daughter from deadly, brutal men. But will good trump evil, and at what cost? - September 06, 2018 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Last Dance in Kabul" The Ultimate Dance between Love and War. When the retreating British army is caught between the jaws of Afghanistan's blizzard-wracked mountain passes and hordes of vengeful tribesmen, Sarah and Reeve must rely on their skills, courage, and blossoming love just to survive. - August 02, 2018 - Fireship Press

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Adds Lidding and Sealant Food Packaging Polyester Films Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., has expanded its film products to include DuPont Teijin Films™ (DTF) manufactured Mylar® polyester films designed for lidding and sealant food packaging applications. The market focus will include: fresh produce, frozen food, chilled ready meal, ovenable films,... - July 25, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Texas Resident Isiah Hurts Releases New Single Isiah Hurts Releases a new single called "Love Can Be." - July 20, 2018 - Hurts Publishing

The Beats Go on: Book Launch of "Bittersweet, a Coming of Age Historical Novel" A Novel capturing the Beatnik Zeigeist of 1960. - July 19, 2018 - Sugarhill Press