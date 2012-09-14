PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Central Florida-Based Statewide General Contractor Completes Orlando's Newest Upscale Multi-Family Apartment Project Roger B. Kennedy Construction completes $40 million ECCO on Orange apartments in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando. - December 19, 2019 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Open for Sales The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Breaks Ground for Homes in New Master-Planned, Resort-Style Community South of Castle Rock Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Silva Construction Added 5 Tips to the Home Remodeling Series Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com/) a construction company, is adding five tips to their home remodeling tips series for homeowners. The remodeling process has a lot to consider and take into account. Silva decided to add onto their original list of home remodeling tips to get homeowners... - December 08, 2019 - Silva Construction

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Presents Project of the Decade Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Presents Project of the Decade: Home Addition & Historic Restoration in Manakin-Sabot VA 23238. - December 06, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

Toll Brothers Offers Home Purchase Incentives for the Holidays This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers. “During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Has Three Quick-Delivery Homes Available The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Terra Site Constructors Announces New Federal Construction Division Terra Site Constructors launches a new Federal division to service Federal clients in the construction market. - November 06, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors

Toll Brothers at Candelas Offers Two Move-in Ready Homes Toll Brothers has two move-in ready homes available in the largest and most prestigious master-planned community in Arvada--Candelas. The community is situated along the foothills of the Rockies with a magnificent sweep of mountain pastureland and views of Standley Lake and Downtown Denver. One available... - November 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

G5 Enterprises Announces the Acquisition of Harrison, AR Based Judy's Insulation G5 Enterprises Acquisition Strengthens Existing Market Presence - November 01, 2019 - G5 Enterprises

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters Reveals Their 2019 Every Shingle Heart Initiative Recipients Jacksonville company reveal who receives free new roofs through its annual Every Shingle Heart program. - October 18, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony Now Open for Sales Two fully-decorated model homes will be unveiled Oct. 19. - October 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement is Expanding Service Area to Loudoun and Fauquier Counties of Virginia Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement, a Charlottesville VA general contractor specializing in new home construction, remodeling and historic restoration is expanding service area to include Loudoun and Fauquier Counties of Virginia. The expanded territory includes Ashburn, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling,... - October 10, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Opens for Sales Toll Brothers will unveil its new model home in The Timbers on Oct. 5. - October 04, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Home Buyers Invited to Fall Into Luxury During Special October Toll Brothers Promotion Fall into Luxury offers home buyers limited-time incentives on new Toll Brothers homes. - October 03, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

ABD Development Sells Out Sherbrook Springs Golf Cottages at Providence Sherbrook Springs golf cottage neighborhood within the Providence Golf Club Community, located just southwest of Orlando, Florida, has sold out its home sites and inventory homes. The home models by ABD Development Company were very popular among buyers and were recognized with numerous awards during Parade of Homes competitions. - October 02, 2019 - ABD Development Company

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Terra Site Constructors Celebrates 5th Anniversary and Announces New Fairfax County Headquarters Terra Site Constructors, LLC celebrated the company’s fifth anniversary on Thursday, September 5, 2019 where the firm’s President & CEO, Babur R. Mian, announced that the specialty construction firm plans to establish a permanent location in Fairfax County, Virginia. - September 27, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors

Toll Brothers Begin Sales of Home Sites in Its New Community at the Aurora Reservoir The Retreat at Southshore will have 54 homes in an amenity-rich, resort-style neighborhood. - September 26, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Receiver Mark Adams and California Receivership Group Celebrate Two Decades of Bringing Relief to California Communities Impacted by Nuisance Properties California Receivership Group was founded twenty years ago, by Receiver Mark Adams, to help the people and communities impacted by nuisance properties. Dilapidated properties cause a number of negative effects that extend far beyond the property line. These include decreasing neighboring property values, compromising physical health and safety, as well as rising crime. In keeping with their mission, CRG celebrated its anniversary by organizing a cleanup of their local beach. - September 26, 2019 - California Receivership Group

Builders Site Protection Now Offering VersiShield and StringerShield Temporary Guardrail Systems Surface Protection supplier, Builders Site Protection has added Safety Maker's VersiShield and StringerShield products to its product line. These temporary guardrail systems are designed to allow builders to quickly erect an OSHA compliant guardrail system on stringer stairs and balconies. - September 25, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Expands Services to Include Historic Restoration Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement, a family owned and operated Charlottesville, Virginia general contractor, expands services to include historic restoration and building preservation. - September 24, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

Qualified Remodeler Names Kitchen Magic the 2019 Top Kitchen Performer in Its 41st Annual Nationwide Ranking For the eighth year in a row, Qualified Remodeler, the premier publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the United States, has awarded Kitchen Magic its Top Performer, Kitchens Category, as published in the August 2019 issue of Qualified Remodeler magazine. “This is a tremendous... - September 23, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

Reliant Roofing, Solar & Hurricane Shutters Plans to Reveal Third Annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative Recipients Jacksonville company grants new roofs to a local family and non-profit organization through its annual program. - September 21, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

PalmCorp's Russell Palmieri Sees South Florida Residential Construction Becoming More Eco-Friendly PalmCorp Construction strives to combine traditional skills with the very latest technology to produce thoughtful new homes and remodels that boast the best specifications and standards possible. - September 20, 2019 - PalmCorp Construction Services

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Toll Brothers Announces the Sept. 21 Grand Opening of Its Exclusive Clubhouse in Its New Resort-Style Community in Thornton Toll Brothers at North Hill offers many amenities including the new 6,500-sq.-ft. clubhouse. - September 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers to Build New Community of Urban Townhomes in Wheat Ridge Toll Brothers will begin construction on 200 town homes in Wheat Ridge in spring 2020. - September 15, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

Silva Construction Restores Fire Damaged Master Bedroom Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com/) a residential and commercial remodeling company serving the south bay area of Los Angeles, recently restored a home that had been damaged by a fire. The fire in the home was started by an incandescent light bulb that was in one of the closets... - September 07, 2019 - Silva Construction

Toll Brothers Colorado to Participate in National Sales Event Home buyers can get personalized incentives and exceptional financing options Sept. 7-29. - September 06, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Providence Pink Classic Golf Tournament Will Have Early Date and Time This Year After raising over $26,000 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in 2018, this year the Providence team’s keystone event will be held September 21, 2019 with a starting tee time of 8:30am. The annual fundraising 5K walk will be held on October 12, 2019 at Lake Mirror in Lakeland. - August 28, 2019 - ABD Development Company

Keene Family of Companies: Acquisition of Barrett Company After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control