Recent Headlines
Within Construction of Buildings
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha Expands Service Area with Custom Cabinets, Cabinet Refacing, and Full Kitchen Remodels
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha, owned by Brittany Olson, has expanded its service area beyond the Lake Country region to include the City of Waukesha and additional communities throughout Waukesha County. The expansion allows the award-winning franchise, recipient of the 2026 HFC Rising Star Award, to bring its full range of kitchen remodeling services, including cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinets, and full kitchen remodels, to even more homeowners across southeastern Wisconsin. - July 21, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
Human Expertise and AI-Assisted Review Combine in New ManufacturedHomeProNews Investigation Into Affordable Housing and Manufactured Housing Policy Gaps
A new MHProNews facts-evidence-analysis investigation, using AI-assisted tools and human editorial oversight, examines federal inaction, zoning barriers, and industry consolidation concerns affecting manufactured housing during a national affordability crisis. The report discusses the ROAD Act, industry policy positions, and market dynamics, while providing an audit trail for researchers, policymakers, journalists, and students of AI-assisted journalism. - June 06, 2026 - MHProNews.com
Silva Construction Highlights Top Renovation Return-On-Investment Projects for 2026
Silva Construction, a leading design-build general contractor serving Southern California, is sharing expert insights into the top home renovation projects expected to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI) in 2026. With more than four decades of experience in remodeling and construction,... - June 01, 2026 - Silva Construction
Kitchen Tune-Up Highlights Growing Demand for Its AI Design Tool, Helping Homeowners Visualize Kitchen Updates in Minutes
Interactive online tool lets homeowners upload a photo of their kitchen and explore design options before starting a remodel - May 24, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls Announces New Ownership
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls is now under new ownership with Calvin Beachy leading the business while continuing to provide kitchen remodeling services across Sioux Falls and nearby communities. The franchise offers services ranging from cabinet updates to full kitchen remodels and remains backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Wake Forest
Kitchen Tune-Up Wake Forest, a family-owned and woman-led kitchen remodeling business owned by Amy and Nash Prince, is now serving homeowners in Wake Forest and nearby communities. Backed by the Kitchen Tune-Up franchise system, the business offers cabinet updates, refacing, painting, and full remodels with a focus on professional craftsmanship and clear communication to create a more approachable remodeling experience. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds
Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds has officially opened under owners Terri and Sam Lawrence, bringing kitchen remodeling services to homeowners across North Seattle and Edmonds. The franchise offers services including wood restoration, cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinetry, and full kitchen remodels, all backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group
Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver
Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations. - April 12, 2026 - Grand Renovations
Silva Construction Details Benefits of Kitchen Remodeling for Enhanced Home Value
Homeowners looking to improve both their daily living experience and the value of their property may want to start with the kitchen. According to experts at Silva Construction (https://silvaconstruction.com), kitchen remodeling remains one of the most effective ways to enhance a home’s... - April 10, 2026 - Silva Construction
Tehama Wireless Announces Jerry Armstrong Has Joined the Company as Industry Principal
Leadership addition supports next phase of growth, customer expansion, and market execution. - April 04, 2026 - Tehama Wireless
Aging in Place North Carolina Announces “Well Lived NC Expo” — A Family Event Blending Education, Community, and Fun
Aging in Place North Carolina is proud to announce the Well Lived NC Expo, a dynamic and engaging community event taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Netsports, located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC. Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free,... - April 03, 2026 - Aging in Place North Carolina
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
HJZ Construction & Management Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claim Repairs with Confidence
When disaster strikes a home—whether from water damage, fire, storms, or other unexpected events—homeowners often find themselves overwhelmed not only by the damage itself, but by the complicated insurance claim process that follows. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a woman-owned... - March 16, 2026 - HJZ Construction
Rusch Design Build Continues to Deliver High-Quality Home Renovations in Calgary
Rusch Design Build, a Calgary-based renovation company, continues to help homeowners transform their spaces through high-quality design-build renovation services. Known for its collaborative approach and attention to detail, the company specializes in kitchen renovations, basement developments, and... - March 09, 2026 - Rusch Design Build
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
Points North Accelerates Growth with 25% Revenue Surge and Strategic Market Expansion
Compliance software leader posts record results driven by 33% recurring revenue increase, 55% managed services growth, and breakthrough product innovation. - February 28, 2026 - Points North
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove franchise location. - February 08, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Veteran-Owned Austin Construction Firm Wins Two Prestigious NARI Awards for Luxury Remodeling Excellence
A locally-owned Austin home-remodeling company has announced its latest milestone, highlighting recent project successes that supports Austin areas growing demand for quality home upgrades. The release showcases the company’s awards, commitment to craftsmanship, customer experience, and community-centered service—reinforcing its role as a trusted remodeling partner for Austin-area homeowners. - February 05, 2026 - Absolute Design Build
Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement. - February 04, 2026 - Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status — Recognized Among the Top 2% of Roofing Contractors Nationwide. Harbor Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated roofing company serving Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Riverview, and the greater Tampa Bay area, has officially earned... - January 21, 2026 - Harbor Roofing
Kitchen Tune-Up Hosting Farragut Showroom Grand Opening
Kitchen Remodeling Franchise Celebrating Grand Opening Event - January 16, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Winter Garden and Clermont
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Winter Garden and Clermont franchise location. - December 28, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Fayetteville Concrete Contractors Serves Cumberland County with Concrete Solutions
Fayetteville Concrete Contractors, owned by Anthony Anderson, is a local provider of residential and commercial concrete services across Cumberland County, NC. Services include stamped and decorative concrete, patios, driveways, foundations, slabs, resurfacing, sidewalks, and more. - December 19, 2025 - Fayetteville Concrete Contractor
Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrates New Housing Expansion at the Testimonial Community Love Center in South Los Angeles
Hollywood Handy Construction has broken ground on the Testimonial Community Love Center’s new 40-bed modular interim housing project in South Los Angeles. The development will provide trauma-informed supportive housing for residents experiencing homelessness, advancing the Love Center’s mission of dignity, healing, and community belonging. Completion is expected in 2026. - December 03, 2025 - Hollywood Handy Construction
Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Baker Home Exteriors has opened its first full-service showroom in Apex, NC, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth across the Carolinas. Located at 1051 Schieffelin Road, the new space allows homeowners to explore full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, and to meet directly with Baker’s design and installation experts. A digital design station lets visitors preview materials and colors on their own homes. - December 01, 2025 - Baker Home Exteriors
HJZ Construction Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claims and Rebuild Stronger After Disaster
HJZ Construction & Management, a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, is setting a new standard for how homeowners recover after fire, water, and storm damage. Known for its calm, confident guidance and high-quality craftsmanship, HJZ Construction has become... - November 26, 2025 - HJZ Construction
New Atlantic Completes Historic Renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church and Campus
New Atlantic is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church, a cherished historic landmark in Winston-Salem. This project reflects our commitment to preserving architectural heritage while enhancing functionality for future generations. The... - November 26, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East franchise location. - November 24, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
ABD Breaks Its Own Square Footage Record with Largest Custom Luxury Home in Providence
ABD Development Company has announced the unveiling of a record-breaking new custom home in Providence Orlando. The Florida golf club home is the largest home ABD has ever built at over 5,300 square feet with three stories. It is located on a stretch of three lots that are arguably the best home sites in Central Florida, with the remaining two still available for similar estates. - November 24, 2025 - ABD Development Company
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX
Kitchen Tune-Up, known for its five signature service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX franchise location. - November 23, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore
Kitchen Tune-Up, the remodeling brand recognized for its five signature service options and exceptional customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore franchise location. - November 23, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Steady Home Maintenance Acquires Award-Winning JDC Contracting, Expanding Service Capabilities Across Mississippi
Strategic merger combines trusted handyman services with premier remodeling expertise to serve homeowners statewide - November 11, 2025 - Steady Home Maintenance, LLC
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Promotes Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager
www.mdavisinc.com M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a leading industrial contractor and fabricator headquartered in Delaware, is proud to announce the promotion of Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Gerhart has built a strong reputation... - November 06, 2025 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast Celebrates 4 Years in Business
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast, owned by Romy and Rony Jalkh, is celebrating its 4th anniversary. Since 2021, it has been helping homeowners in Southeast Orlando and nearby areas transform outdated kitchens into stylish, functional spaces. - November 02, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
End the Year in Luxury: Limited Time Only Deals Available for Providence and Toscana Spec Homes by ABD
Providence Golf Club Community and Toscana Palm Coast, both of which offer some of the lowest HOA fees to be found among Florida gated communities, have move-in ready spec homes available now. ABD Development Company, award-winning developer and luxury custom builder of Providence and Toscana, is offering limited time only prices for a few of these homes. - October 26, 2025 - ABD Development Company
Glow Tiny Homes Launches Saint Paul’s First Modern Tiny Homes — Open House Events This Weekend
Glow Tiny Homes, a leader in sustainable urban living, is launching Saint Paul’s first modern tiny homes with two open house events this weekend. Located at 547 Blair Avenue and 475 Beaumont Street, these new move-in-ready homes feature premium finishes, energy-efficient systems, and no HOA fees. The open houses offer buyers a chance to tour the homes, experience modern design and smart living. - October 24, 2025 - Glow Tiny Homes