Bridge The Gaps Advances to Silver GuideStar Accreditation Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announces its advancement from Bronze to the Silver Seal accreditation with GuideStar. - December 14, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

Rose State Recognizes Outstanding Oklahoma Educators Eleven local educators were recognized Tuesday evening during the eighteenth annual Golden Apple Awards at Rose State College. The Golden Apple Awards allow current Rose State College students the opportunity to submit an essay that highlights a former K-12 educator. Over ninety essay nominations were received this year, with a team of individuals from various departments at Rose State evaluating each nomination. The stories shared demonstrate the significant impact of these educators. - November 23, 2019 - Rose State College

Innovation on Display at the Oklahoma Young Student Inventors Exposition Young innovators and inventors from across Oklahoma will gather at Rose State College for the thirty-first annual Oklahoma Student Inventors Exposition, Tuesday, February 25, 2019. The event gives young people an opportunity to use their creative-thinking and problem-solving skills and a constructive and competitive manner, while also promoting STEM initiatives in schools. - November 19, 2019 - Rose State College

Bridge The Gaps Announces D-U-N-S Number Receipt Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announced its official receipt of their DUNS number. - November 16, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

Bridge The Gaps Announces 501(3)(c) Certification Receipt Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit organization connecting underprivileged and at-risk athletics with education opportunities, announced its official receipt of their 501(3)(c) certification. - November 05, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

Rose State Hosts Annual Oklahoma Water and Pollution Conference Rose State College is pleased to host the 2019 Oklahoma Water and Pollution Control Annual Conference (OWPCC). Sponsored by Automatic Engineering, this three-day event takes place October 1 – 3 in the Rose State College Professional Training Center. The OWPCC brings water control specialists together... - October 02, 2019 - Rose State College

"Moscow Ballet" Ballerina Models for Rose State Art Students A ballerina from the Moscow Ballet will pose for Rose State College art students, and members of the community as part of the Moscow Ballet's "Art, Drawing and Dance" program. This event will feature ballerina Bogdana Kopiy holding classical ballet poses, and will give students, and other artists, access to a live subject that is rarely available. - September 27, 2019 - Rose State College

Rose State College to Open a Food and Necessities Pantry and Clothing Closet for Students Rose State is showing its commitment to fighting hunger and basic needs for students by partnering with established OKC-area needs-based non-profit organizations. These partnerships will establish Raider Necessities, a comprehensive food and personal care pantry that will be operated via a partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, and Raider Rack, an on-campus clothing closet for Rose State students, faculty, staff and alumni that will operate in partnership with Sharing Tree. - May 01, 2019 - Rose State College

Rose State College, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Announce Educational Partnership in Collaborative Robotics Rose State College and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance have formed a new educational partnership. Rose State will be providing training in collaborative robotics for manufacturers across Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance will provide subject matter experts to assist with curriculum development... - April 15, 2019 - Rose State College

Tampa Bay Christian Academy (TBCA) and TEL Library Announce Affordable College-Credit Courses for TBCA Students Tampa Bay Christian Academy and Tel Library have partnered to bring college-credit courses to the students on campus, allowing them an opportunity they would not otherwise be able to afford or make it to off-site campuses. - April 12, 2019 - Tampa Bay Christian Academy of Florida Inc.

Gurnick Academy Opens Campus in Los Angeles, Recognizing Healthcare Growth Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, a well-established allied health and nursing school, is opening a campus in the Los Angeles area. The campus will have an imaging focus offering an Associate of Occupational Science in Radiologic Technology and an X-Ray Technician with Medical Assisting Skills diploma... - March 18, 2019 - Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

Easy Grammar Systems™ Wins The Parent Teacher Choice™ Award Easy Grammar Systems™ receives prestigious, international award for their grammar texts. - March 13, 2019 - Easy Grammar Systems

James Davenport Named President of the Oklahoma Political Science Association Rose State Political Science Professor James Davenport has been selected to serve as President of the Oklahoma Political Science Association (OPSA) for 2019. Davenport succeeds Dr. Christine Pappas of East Central University after serving as Associate Vice President in 2018 and has been a member of the... - January 31, 2019 - Rose State College

Rose State College Hire Energy FC Director of Player Development as New Women's Soccer Coach Rose State College hire Oklahoma City Energy FC Director of Player Development and local High School coach Tommy Riley as their new Women's Soccer Coach. Riley, an accomplished coach at multiple levels, will take over a team that finished in the top 20 of the 2017 National Coaches Polls. - August 12, 2018 - Rose State College

Massage Therapist Isaac Mentouri Announces Doctoral Candidacy Licensed massage therapist Isaac Mentouri (www.isaacmentouri.com/) announces that he will be working on his doctorate degree while pursuing his modeling and acting career. Mentouri is part of a chain of talent agencies in the Southeast. Mentouri primarily works in the Tennessee location. There are dozens... - May 02, 2018 - Isaac Mentouri

CompuWerx Provides Schools and Universities with Single Solution to Accept and Manage All Electronic Payments CompuWerx, a leading provider of payments solutions tailored for schools and universities, is now offering clients the ability to accept face-to-face payments using their mobile devices. The new Swipe ‘n Pay feature integrates with the CompuWerx system so that all payments are recorded and reconciled... - April 19, 2018 - CompuWerx

Rose State Swim Club to Compete at CCS National Meet Six Rose State Swimmers to Compete in Atlanta, GA, April 6-8. - March 30, 2018 - Rose State College

Rose State Professor to Speak at Columbia University RSC Professor Dr. Nyla Ali Khan to speak at Soch: Columbia Pakistan Symposium at Columbia University. - March 29, 2018 - Rose State College

Rose State Welcomes Disney Institute to Oklahoma City Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Quality Service, to Midwest City on April 26, 2018. Sponsored by Rose State College, the one-day event will help area professionals begin to examine how they can differentiate their service to become... - March 29, 2018 - Rose State College

Rose State College to Host Panel Discussion on School Safety College partners with the Oklahoma School Security Institute to discuss school shootings and safety on March 1. - March 01, 2018 - Rose State College

Isaac Mentouri LMT Discloses Unique Path to Four Year Collegiate Degree: What Universities Don't Want You to Know Licensed massage therapist Isaac Mentouri announces a little known, yet highly disruptive, secret to avoiding excessive time and costs required to complete a 4 year college degree without a high school diploma. - February 22, 2018 - Isaac Mentouri

Breaking Walls to Create a Live Learning Lab New Music Technology Suite Will be a Music Hub The combination of passionate professors and motivated students sparked the vision for Montgomery County Community College’s new Music Technology Suite; a live learning lab where students can learn firsthand from music industry professionals who will be invited to use the facilities and share their experiences. - November 22, 2017 - Montgomery County Community College

MathSpire Showcases Interactive, Online Learning Platform for Students to Master A Level Maths at BETT Asia 2017 MathSpire, the interactive, online learning platform for helping students master A Level Maths and getting better grades will be showcasing its functionality at Pod 20 in the UK Department for International Trade pavillion at BETT Asia 2017. Developed by Cambridge academics, MathSpire will use AI to provide personalised learning, interactive graphs, testing and auto-marking for teachers. - November 13, 2017 - MathSpire

City of Norman Wins Annual Water-Tasting Competition at OWPCA Conference The City of Norman wins big at OWPCA Annual Conference. Norman won the water-tasting competition, as well as 12 individual awards. The cities of Ada, Madill and Nichols Hills also received individual accolades. - October 18, 2017 - Rose State College

Rose State College and University of Oklahoma Awarded Grant to Develop Drone Program Schools awarded a three-year, $800,000 National Science Foundation/Advanced Technological Education grant to develop Unmanned Aircraft Systems curriculum. - October 05, 2017 - Rose State College

CyberSecurityDegrees.com Unveils 2017 Online Cyber Security Degree Rankings CyberSecurityDegrees.com, an online cyber security education and resources site, has recently unveiled their annual rankings of online associates, bachelors, masters, and doctoral cyber security and information assurance degree programs. - July 27, 2017 - Cyber Security Degrees

“I Wasn’t Asked”: FUNDfetti Platform Designed to Eliminate the #1 Reason Given for Not Supporting a FUNDraiser A national survey found that 67% of people said the reason they didn’t support a FUNDraiser was because they weren’t asked. FUNDfetti, an online FUNDraising platform, is designed to provide seamless connections to social networks ensuring everyone is asked. - May 18, 2017 - Fundfetti

Student Test Scores Stall: One Man’s Plan for Re-Engaging Kids Through Play Microduino creator kits are best known for their magnetic, snap-together modules called mCookies that are programmed to operate with open-source, Arduino based code. The color-coded blocks, each with a specific function, make creating dynamic projects ultra simple, as well as providing an easy-to-understand method of learning electronics and software coding. - May 15, 2017 - Microduino Inc

Indiana Concurrent Enrollment Leaders Form New Professional Organization The National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the affiliation of a new state chapter: the Indiana Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (INCEP). INCEP joins eight other state and regional affiliated chapters of NACEP, including... - February 08, 2017 - National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships

Pillar College Scores Olympic Coach to Head New Team US Team Olympic Coach, two-time Olympian, and Pan American Gold-Medalist, Lily Yip, is new the Head Coach for the Pillar College Panthers’ Table Tennis Team (formerly Somerset Christian College). Coach Yip led the US Table Tennis Team earlier this year at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and is a... - December 06, 2016 - Pillar College

NACEP Expands Its Leadership of the Dual and Concurrent Enrollment Field New Strategic Plan Unveiled at National Conference Charts a Course for the Organization to be Inclusive of All Dual Enrollment Models - December 03, 2016 - National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships

Pillar College Receives State Approval for Master’s Degree New Jersey State Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Rochelle Hendricks, has informed President David E. Schroeder that Pillar College is approved to offer its first graduate degree – the Master of Arts in Counseling. This degree program enables Pillar College graduates to pursue licensure as an... - December 02, 2016 - Pillar College

PreK12 Plaza Launches Free, Bilingual Education Collaboration App, eBook Plaza PreK12 Plaza, a social impact enterprise working to ignite the genius in every child announces the launch of app eBook Plaza, a new, free, bilingual, multimedia resource, providing teachers with blended lessons supporting English-language standards. The eBook Plaza app provides free access to hundreds... - November 17, 2016 - PreK12 Plaza

California Coalition of Early & Middle Colleges Announces Dual Enrollment Grant Funds from The James Irvine Foundation will be used to support the growth and implementation of dual enrollment programs across California. On the heels of the passage of AB 288 and AB 2364, California policies supporting the implementation of dual enrollment programs, the California Coalition of Early & Middle Colleges (CCEMC) announced they have received a $100,000 grant from The James Irvine Foundation to support the growth and development of dual enrollment programs across California. - October 26, 2016 - California Coalition of Early & Middle Colleges

GSGN’s School Lists Skyrocket, Organizing Nigerian Education With Nigeria’s dramatic spike in population many schools are becoming overburdened and making a move to Nigeria more intimidating than ever. Good Schools Guide Nigeria is here to help. - October 11, 2016 - Good Schools Guide Nigeria

SE3D Awarded Phase Two NSF Grant SE3D, a company leading innovation in bioscience education and technology, announced today that it has been awarded the Small Business and Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF SBIR grant is awarded to organizations who create innovative technology... - September 16, 2016 - SE3D

SUNY Schenectady County Community College Establishes a New Agreement with Bellevue University Articulation agreement establishes partnership between SUNY SCCC’s Associate Degree Program and Bellevue University’s Bachelor Degree Program. - August 11, 2016 - Schenectady County Community College

The Center for Nonviolent Communication is Overjoyed to Present the Lee Lab for Life-Enriching Education USA - Albuquerque, NM July 24- 29, 2016 This Applied NVC Lab is designed for explorers and pioneers in Life-Enriching Education - school teachers, administrators, counselors, educators in youth programs, Nonviolent Communication trainers (certified trainers and certification candidates) - who share the intent to explore and apply the vision of Life Enriching Education. - May 17, 2016 - The Center for Nonviolent Communication

Pillar College Expands in Paterson, NJ A Pillar College journey which began in 2012 recently reached milestone with an Official Site Launch at Impact Paterson at 100 Hamilton Plaza. Pillar College began conducting a degree completion program in Paterson in 2013. The degree completion program known as LEAD is for students who have competed... - March 23, 2016 - Pillar College

Pillar College Receives “Excellence and Leadership Award" Pillar College was recently named by (NCLC) Newark City Of Learning Collaborative as the 2016 recipient of their prestigious “Excellence and Leadership Award”. This distinction recognizes Pillar College’s hard work and dedication to supporting the youth of Newark in acquiring the skills,... - March 20, 2016 - Pillar College

Developing the Fundamental Critical Thinking Skills in Students Rote learning does not prepare students for real world situations. Students in the current age are preparing for jobs that do not yet exist, and this shows that there is a need for the development of thinking skills & mental adaptability. The typical high school student learns the details of the... - February 05, 2016 - CallidoLearning LLP

Addressing the Skills-Gap and Employability Crisis “Employers today look for employees who have clarity of thought, can solve problems and communicate clearly. In Mumbai, not a single person’s job depends on knowing facts that can simply be Googled. But facts are pretty much all that most schools teach. Why? What’s the logic?”... - February 05, 2016 - CallidoLearning LLP

Professional New Zealand Sports Technology Crosses Over to NCAA Soccer Division One college teams like the Stanford Cardinal and Akron Zips making the most of professional grade wearable sports technology. - January 19, 2016 - VX Sport

What Matters for Kids Announces the Expansion Into the Greater Casco Bay Maine Area What Matters for Kids is proud to announce the expansion to the Greater Casco Bay Maine area in 2016. The planned expansion will bring new, science based educational opportunities to children and schools in the region, supplementing existing STEM programs. Carleen Barra and Julie Wagner founded What... - December 19, 2015 - What Matters for Kids

Pillar College Receives Reaffirmation of Accreditation Dr. David Schroeder, President of Pillar College, has announced to the campus community in an email that in late June, 2015, the Mid- Atlantic Region Commission on Higher Education “met to review our submission for reaffirmation of our accreditation…. The Commission’s decision was... - September 05, 2015 - Pillar College

Two Majors Added to Academic Program at Pillar College The Board of Trustees of Pillar College is pleased to announce that two new majors have been added to the degree program at Pillar College. In their regular monthly meeting on June 1, 2015, The New Jersey President’s Council unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing Pillar College to offer... - June 10, 2015 - Pillar College

Gig Razor Makes Another Step Forward in Helping One donation can make a big impact. Gig Razor is a web-based company that connects campus activities departments from universities to acts entertainment. One of the guiding principles of Gig Razor is to support, throughout the year, charitable organizations that align with the company’s social... - May 19, 2015 - Gig Razor, LLC

Salter College Announces New Multi-Skill Health Technician Training Program Salter College is offering a new training program at it's Chicopee, MA campus: Multi-Skill Health Technician. - March 06, 2015 - Salter College