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Within Junior Colleges
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
Verto Education Expands Partnership with University at Albany Through Direct Transfer Pathway
Verto Education has partnered with the University at Albany to launch a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration enables students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to University at Albany, an R1 Carnegie-ranked research university. Together, we’re expanding access to innovative, global pathways in higher education. - July 02, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education and University of Iowa Deepen Partnership Through Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with the University of Iowa to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Iowa, a leader in public research, innovative academic programs, and student-centered learning, through Verto’s free Direct Transfer Application. - June 23, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Launches Direct Transfer Admissions Partnership with University of Denver
Verto Education has partnered with the University of Denver to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Denver, recognized for its strong academic programs, commitment to experiential learning, and leadership in global engagement. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education. - April 16, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education and Kansas State University Launch Direct Transfer Pathway for Students
Verto Education is expanding its network of Direct Transfer partners through a new collaboration with Kansas State University, a leading public research institution recognized for its commitment to student success. This partnership creates a clear pathway for students to begin their college... - April 09, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Expands Transfer Opportunities with Loyola Marymount University
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with Loyola Marymount University to include a Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, allowing eligible students to begin college abroad and earn guaranteed transfer admission to LMU. This builds on an existing invite-only channel partnership and broadens access to a globally focused, flexible start to college. - April 02, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Partners With César Ritz Colleges to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has launched a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway with César Ritz Colleges. Through this partnership, students can begin their college experience abroad with Verto before transferring seamlessly to César Ritz Colleges, a global leader in hospitality business. Together, the institutions are creating new opportunities for students to pursue globally focused higher education pathways. - March 31, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Announces Partnership with HIM Business School in Switzerland
Verto Education and HIM Business School in Switzerland are working together to create a new transfer pathway for globally minded students. Through this Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can start their academic experience with Verto and continue into HIM’s Business Administration program, opening doors to an internationally focused education. - March 24, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Partners with Regis College to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education and Regis College have partnered to create a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, giving students the opportunity to begin their college journey abroad with Verto. They can then earn guaranteed admission to Regis, a values-based, student-centered institution known for excellence in health sciences and professional preparation. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global transfer pathways. - March 14, 2026 - Verto Education
Crimson Global Academy Honors Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition 2025 Winners
As the winner of the Young Musician II category, 11-year-old pianist Wilson Liu earned a 50% tuition scholarship to Crimson Global Academy. - January 26, 2026 - Crimson Global Academy
Verto Education Announces Partnership with Bennington College
Verto Education has partnered with Bennington College to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to Bennington, a leader in self-directed, experiential education. Together, we’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education. - January 20, 2026 - Verto Education
American College Health Foundation Receives Major Donation from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation
The American College Health Foundation (ACHF) established the Stephan D. Weiss, PhD, Mental Health Fund for Higher Education, following a record $2+ million commitment from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation over the next decade. The fund will support research and programming to improve student mental health and wellness in higher education. This is the largest individual gift in ACHF history. - October 30, 2025 - ACHA
Verto Education Partners with Knox College to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has partnered with Knox College to create a new Direct Transfer pathway. Students can begin their studies abroad with Verto and seamlessly transfer to Knox, one of the Midwest’s leading liberal arts colleges. The collaboration reflects both institutions’ commitment to expanding access, equity, and global learning while providing students with a transformative first-year experience and guaranteed admission to Knox. - October 17, 2025 - Verto Education
American College Health Association Contributes to Legislation Ensuring Continuity of Mental Health Care for Students
The American College Health Association (ACHA) has officially endorsed the College Students Continuation of Mental Health Care Act of 2025. This bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Flood, addresses a major obstacle in student mental health care by allowing providers to continue treating students across state lines via telehealth. This measure is intended to prevent the disruption of mental health care for students who leave campus for breaks or other reasons. - September 23, 2025 - ACHA
Recruiting Arena Debuts as a Zero-Cost Recruiting Communications Hub for Athletes and Coaches
The NCAA Transfer Portal and NIL deals have shifted resources toward roster retention, leaving fewer spots for high school athletes, making proactive outreach to coaches more crucial than ever. - September 14, 2025 - Recruiting Arena Inc.
Verto Education Announces Partnership with Indiana Tech
Verto Education has partnered with Indiana Tech to create a new Direct Transfer pathway. Students who start college abroad with Verto can now seamlessly continue their studies at Indiana Tech, a university known for career-ready programs, hands-on learning, and strong academic support. The collaboration advances both institutions’ mission to expand access, foster global perspectives, and ensure student success. - September 11, 2025 - Verto Education
Verto Education Expands Partnership with Anglo-American University Prague
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with Anglo-American University (AAU), the oldest private university in the Czech Republic. Through this new Direct Transfer pathway, students who start their studies abroad with Verto can seamlessly continue at AAU in Prague. The partnership strengthens both institutions’ mission to make international education more accessible, enriching, and globally focused. - August 26, 2025 - Verto Education
Verto Education Partners with James Madison University to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has partnered with James Madison University to offer students a unique, global start to college. Through Verto’s Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can begin their studies abroad and earn guaranteed transfer to JMU. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to expanding access to higher education and fostering global perspectives. - July 31, 2025 - Verto Education
Ketaily Technical Consulting Launches LMS Training Platform Focused on Fire, Earthquake, and Disaster Safety
Ketaily Technical Consulting launches its LMS Training Platform, offering essential fire, earthquake, and disaster safety training for schools, businesses, and individuals. Built by experienced first responders, the platform features interactive modules on crisis communication, emergency leadership, and disaster response. Designed for real-world readiness, it empowers users with critical skills and confidence. - July 16, 2025 - Ketaily Technical Consulting
DIALOG Language Travel: High-Quality Language Travel and Language Stays Worldwide
DIALOG Sprachreisen, a leading provider of language travel, offers first-class language travel and language stays in 20 languages and currently 30 countries worldwide. The company's motto, "Into the country. Out with the language!", highlights the core idea of immersing participants directly into the culture and language of the destination country. Since January 2020, DIALOG Sprachreisen has been part of the StudyLingua Group and a member of the Association of German Language Travel Providers. - May 07, 2025 - DIALOG Sprachreisen
BridgePath Prep and Founder Dr. Marla Friedman Lead the Way as Homeschooling Booms Nationwide
As homeschooling rates continue to rise across the United States, BridgePath Prep, founded and led by Dr. Marla Friedman, is making homeschooling during high school easier for families. A former homeschool parent, college professor and director of a high school business and entrepreneurship... - May 06, 2025 - BridgePath Prep
Unlocking Success: Career PowerUP Addresses Networking Challenges for College Graduates Through Their New Program, LinkedIn UPLift
According to recent analyses, while the general unemployment rate remains stable, recent college graduates are struggling disproportionately to find employment. Experts point to a lack of professional networking as a key barrier. - January 14, 2025 - Career PowerUP
Strivesocial Launches Online Survey to Combat Loneliness
Strivesocial, an organisation dedicated to enhancing social skills and fostering meaningful connections, is excited to launch an online survey to understand and address the growing issue of loneliness in our community. - July 31, 2024 - Strivesocial
Future Goals Foundation Announces 2024 Academic Scholarship Recipients
Furthering its mission to facilitate post-secondary educational opportunities for people in the soccer community, Future Goals Foundation is pleased to announce the six recipients of its 2024 academic scholarships. Selected from a large number of highly qualified applicants, this year’s... - July 23, 2024 - Future Goals Foundation
Popular Soccer Non-Profit Announces New Corporate Identity: Future Goals Foundation
MSSL Inc., formerly known as EDP Foundation, is proud to announce its corporate rebranding initiative, culminating in the unveiling of its new corporate identity: Future Goals Foundation. In addition to selecting a bold, more soccer-centric company name, the rebranding initiative also encompasses... - April 17, 2024 - Future Goals Foundation
Verto Education Expands Global Educational Opportunities for First-Year Students
Verto Education expands its Channel Program with over 20 top U.S. colleges, offering first-year applicants a seamless transition post-study abroad. This includes institutions like Baylor and Boston University, aiming to provide an experiential, accessible education. The program emphasizes global learning experiences and academic preparation, reflecting Verto's commitment to enhancing global awareness and educational diversity. - March 21, 2024 - Verto Education
Empowering Global Scholars: Verto Education Highlights Madison Altenbach's Achievements with Presidential Scholarship
Verto Education celebrates a new semester, highlighting Madison Altenbach's achievements and Presidential Scholarship. Her role in Verto's Marketing Department will enhance its social media presence, showcasing Verto's commitment to accessible, transformative education for diverse talents. - February 16, 2024 - Verto Education
Community Art Collaborative Partners with Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe and Plymouth Public Library to Unveil the "Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe Coloring Book"
Saturday, September 30 @ 11:00 Story Hour at the Plymouth Public Library. This Coloring and Resource Book Highlights Tribe’s Storytelling, Public Art, History and Education. - September 28, 2023 - Community Art Collaborative
Leadership Aroostook’s Second Graduating Class Creates Operational Plans to Move the County Forward
Fourteen professionals from 10 different prominent County businesses recently completed Leadership Aroostook, a professional development initiative created by the Aroostook Partnership in conjunction with Husson University’s College of Business’s Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development. The program consists of nine in-person monthly training sessions, readings, online written discussions between sessions, and a culminating team project. - July 17, 2023 - Husson University
Husson University’s July Summer Camps Offer Students the Opportunity to Explore Healthcare and Pharmacy
Two different science-oriented camps being held at Husson University this July will give high school students the opportunity to explore careers in pharmacy and healthcare. Sponsored by Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy, these camps are an outstanding way for students to... - July 13, 2023 - Husson University
St. George's University Announces New Admissions Partnership with Husson University
Husson University students who complete four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinary coursework and meet all requirements for admission are fast-tracked for admission into the four-year programs at the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine. Students accepted into the School of Medicine’s 4+4 program also receive a $10,000 scholarship over four years. Agreements like this one, smooth the transition of Husson students from undergraduate to graduate degree studies. - June 26, 2023 - Husson University
Quest Forward Academy, Santa Rosa, CA, Launches Academic Scholarships for 2023-2024
Quest Forward Academy Santa Rosa (QFA Santa Rosa) is looking for academically motivated students who are passionate about taking ownership of their education. Academic scholarships awarded for the 2023-2024 school year will make it possible for qualified students to attend the school regardless of their socioeconomic status or finances. This application process is an alternative to the traditional application process. - June 18, 2023 - Quest Forward Academy
Husson University Doctor of Physical Therapy Candidates to Host Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops
Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy announced today that they will be hosting two separate Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops. The first workshop will take place on May 22 at Husson University from 5:30 pm. – 7:30 p.m. in the Libra Lecture Hall of the O’Donnell Commons building. The second workshop will occur on June 10 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Edmunds Conference Center at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle. To attend, contact Dr. Slike at Husson University. - May 19, 2023 - Husson University
Clinical Mental Health Counseling Student at Husson University Wins ACA’s Essay Competition Grand Prize
Each year, the American Counseling Association’s (ACA) “Tomorrow’s Counselors” essay competition recognizes graduate counseling students who demonstrate “exceptional insight and understanding about the counseling profession and the work of professional counselors…” This year’s grand prize winner was Husson University’s Beth M. Sharp. She is pursuing a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling through the University’s School of Education. - May 18, 2023 - Husson University
Husson University to Hold 124th Annual Commencement Exercises at the Cross Insurance Center
Husson University will be holding its 124th Annual Commencement Exercises at 10:30 a.m. in the arena of the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Bangor, Maine. Saturday’s ceremony will recognize individuals who have completed their degrees from Husson University’s College... - May 05, 2023 - Husson University
Husson University’s School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management Honored at 2023 Governor's Conference on Tourism
Husson’s School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management was honored at the 2023 Maine Tourism Awards on March 28, 2023. The School received an award for Leadership and Growth. The award presentation was part of the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism. According to a video on the Conference’s website, the Leadership and Growth Award was given to the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management because of its “contributions to the growth of Maine’s tourism industry workforce.” - April 23, 2023 - Husson University
Bridge The Gaps Launches Bammel Middle School Initiative
Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization, assisting underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps, announces Bammerl Middle School Initiative. - April 20, 2023 - Bridge The Gaps
For the Second Consecutive Year, the Public is Invited to Sign Up for Physical Therapy Checkups at Husson University’s Pro Bono Clinic
For the second consecutive year, Husson University’s SOARing Eagles Healthcare clinic at 79 Marshall Road in Bangor is offering free physical therapy checkups to members of the public. The checkups are available on April 10 and April 11, 2023 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Anyone interested in... - April 09, 2023 - Husson University
Presentations on Pathogens and Excessive Concert Sound Are Just Two of Contributions Husson University is Making to the Maine Science Festival
The Maine Science Festival is featuring the insight and expertise of Husson University students and faculty as part of six different presentations and activities at the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25, 2023. The University hopes that the students who visit their presentations find a connection with one or more of the topics and continue on to higher education so they can work in a STEM-related career in Maine. - March 25, 2023 - Husson University
Pillar College to Launch Online Master’s Degree Program in Spanish
Spanish-Language Master of Arts in Ministry Leadership (MAML) Program Starts March 2023. - March 23, 2023 - Pillar College
Karan Casey, One of Ireland’s Most Celebrated Singers, to Perform at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre
Singer-songwriter Karan Casey will be performing many of the songs that made her one of Ireland’s most accomplished folk musicians on Sat., March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre as part of her current American tour. Her concert will include songs from her February 2023 album, “Nine Apples of Gold.” Audience members will also be able to enjoy many of Casey’s favorite Irish folk songs, gleaned from her 25-year musical repertoire. - March 04, 2023 - Husson University
Noodle Factory Wins "Best EdTech" at Global EdTech Awards
Noodle Factory, a Singapore-based EdTech start-up, has won the prestigious "Best EdTech" award at this year's Global EdTech Startup Awards (GESAwards) in Monterrey, Mexico. This marks the first time a Singapore-based firm has won the global award after a rigorous competition involving... - February 28, 2023 - Noodle Factory
Husson University Creates New Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development
Husson University announced today that it has launched a new institute dedicated to strategic leadership and workforce development training and education. This institute will offer “students, professionals and organizations with a pathway to enhance leadership capabilities.” The... - February 20, 2023 - Husson University
Bridge the Gaps Releases 2023 Donation Prospectus
Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization, assisting underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps, has released its 2023 Donation Prospectus. - February 17, 2023 - Bridge The Gaps
One-Man Show, “Rhapsody in Black,” Celebrates Black History Month at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre
The first line you’ll hear when LeLand Gantt brings his inspirational life story to the Gracie Theatre on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. is, “I just want to start a conversation.” The play is directed by Estelle Parsons, the woman who played Roseanne’s mother on the award-winning sitcom “Roseanne.” According to Gantt, “This show reaffirms humanity. It deals with survival, racism, identity, and the psycho-emotional effects of growing up as a young Black man in America.” - February 17, 2023 - Husson University
NESCom at Husson University Cuts Ribbon on New Full-Service Student-Run Marketing Agency
Hiring an advertising and marketing agency that can help organizations with their strategies and materials is often difficult for small businesses, start-ups and non-profits due to the costs involved. Addressing this challenge is a new student-run agency at Husson University that’s designed... - February 06, 2023 - Husson University
The ‘70s and ‘80s Live Again at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre
The Classic Rock Orchestra will be performing on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre. This eleven-piece orchestra will be performing legendary and nostalgic anthems from the ‘70s and ‘80s including a variety of rock anthems from such notable artists as Fleetwood Mac, Journey, The Beatles, Heart, Pat Benatar, and many more. The show is conceived by the creative team who brought “Piano Men - The Music of Elton and Billy” to the stage. - January 21, 2023 - Husson University
Husson University Board of Trustees Elect a New Chair and Vice Chair
Husson University announced today that its board of trustees elected Dan Hutchins of Naples, Fla., Class of 1983, a retired accountant for PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to be their new chair. In addition, the trustees elected Phil Harriman, Class of 1977, the founding partner of Lebel & Harriman, LLP, to be their new vice chair. Harriman is from Yarmouth, Maine. Guidance and oversight from these experienced leaders will help drive the University’s continued success in a competitive marketplace. - December 07, 2022 - Husson University
Holiday Music Blossoms at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre with Cellophane Flowers
The Gracie Theatre celebrates the music of the holiday season on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. with the band, Cellophane Flowers. The afternoon concert, “Christmas Chronicles,” is a fusion of Beatles hits and holiday favorites. This multimedia event combines seasonal vignettes, popular holiday music, and rock ‘n roll. The combination of HD projected images and vintage outfits promises to deliver a visually-stunning, Victorian-era styled holiday event that’s perfect for the entire family. - December 04, 2022 - Husson University
Husson University Theatre to Present the Holiday Classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a Live Radio Play
Husson University Theatre, the university’s official student theatre club, will perform Joe Landry’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” on December 2-4, 2022 in The Gracie’s Black Box Theatre. This feel-good holiday classic will be performed in front of a live audience in a setting similar to a 1930s-style radio broadcast. An ensemble of talented students will help to bring the timeless characters in this classic story to life. Learn more at the HussonUniversityTheatre1 Facebook page. - December 02, 2022 - Husson University