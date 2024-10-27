Hydrogen has been talked about for decades, but only recently things have appeared to be accelerating, as investments and government support are growing, and the hydrogen technology is ready to further scale-up. Hydrogen will play a crucial role in meeting the net zero target by the year 2050, as it could help decarbonization efforts in a number of sectors, particularly important in sectors that are hard to electrify and where greenhouse gas emissions are difficult to abate. - June 03, 2021 - Wisdom Events