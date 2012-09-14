PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Highview Power Wins Regen Green Energy Award Liquid air energy storage (LAES) earns top clean energy innovation. - December 03, 2018 - Highview Power

AquaBlok Used to Isolate New Combined Sewer Overflow in Full-Strength Sea Water AquaBlok, Ltd. is pleased to report the successful application of their saltwater-compatible, bentonite-based sealing material, AquaBlok, in an anti-seep collar project in Shoreline, WA, a full-strength seawater environment. AquaBlok, a composite particle consisting of crushed aggregate, polymer, and... - September 13, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

AquaBlok Used to Quickly Fix Failed Tile Plug Because the bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction, the entire project was completed in one morning. - August 04, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

Highview Power a Finalist for Utility-Scale Storage Project of the Year Pilsworth LAES Plant nominated for distinguished Solar Power Portal and Energy Storage News Awards 2018. - July 28, 2018 - Highview Power

AquaBlok Stops Leak in Pond Rehabilitation Project The bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction or the need to drain the residential pond. - July 20, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

Energy Industry Leader Javier Cavada Named CEO and President of Highview Power Wärtsilä executive to bring international market development expertise. - June 30, 2018 - Highview Power

Nearly 200 Tons of AquaBlok Used in Trench Dam Project in Colorado Steepness of site's slopes has drastic affect on number of trench dams required. - June 25, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

Energy Retailer Reduced Customer Churn by 14% by Increasing Level of Personalization New Zealand’s largest energy retailer, Genesis Energy, has expanded their offering of personalized energy insights to all eligible customers, after initial pilot with Ecotagious reduced customer churn by 14%. - June 07, 2018 - Ecotagious Inc.

Ecotagious Now Enabling Utilities to Engage Consumers via Smart Speakers Ecotagious, a top cleantech company that delivers industry-leading energy savings and enhances customer engagement to utilities, is now offering its hyper-personalized energy insights via the Alexa and Google Home smart speakers. Ecotagious will provide its Powerful Insights™ for Voice Assistants... - May 10, 2018 - Ecotagious Inc.

Fast Company Selects Ecotagious as a Finalist in "World Changing Ideas" Awards Program Ecotagious has been selected as one of the 12 top companies in the world with a leading-edge solution to overcome issues facing the Energy industry. Ecotagious joins legendary brands like Google and Microsoft who were also selected as finalists among 1,400 companies in 12 categories. - April 20, 2018 - Ecotagious Inc.

AquaBlok Proves Effective for Stopping Leaks in Anti-Seep Collar Project in West Norriton, PA The bentonite-based sealing material has been successfully applied in several canals, levees, reservoirs, dams, and around pipelines. - April 07, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

Ecotagious Recognized as a Top Cleantech Company Positioned for Great Revenue Growth in the Coming Year Among a competitive set of 450 companies evaluated in the “2018 Ready to Rocket” program, Ecotagious was recognized as a top company with tremendous growth potential given its innovative SaaS solution proven to deliver significant results for their utility customers. - March 16, 2018 - Ecotagious Inc.

Energy Executive Carl Sheldon Strengthens Highview Power in North America New president to drive US expansion of liquid air energy storage. - March 08, 2018 - Highview Power

Cabot Oil & Gas Extends Its Investment in Solutions from P2 Leading upstream producer adds Enterprise Upstream, P2 Merrick, P2 Operational Intelligence, Domain, and P2 AFE to improve back-office effectiveness - March 04, 2018 - P2 Energy Solutions

P2 Announces the Launch of Qbyte FM 2.0 Fully modernized but not re-invented, the Canadian oil & gas industry's leading financial management solution just got even better. - March 01, 2018 - P2 Energy Solutions

Collaborative Technologies Announce Sales and Efforts on Climate Change Collaborative Technologies LLC announced the signing of a sales agreement for 3 of for its revolutionary Transonic Reaction Mill systems (TRM) and aggressive implementation of renewable energy utilization. - February 21, 2018 - Collaborative Technologies LLC

AquaBlok Proves Effective for Stopping Leaks in Anti-Seep Collar Project in Napoleon, Ohio The bentonite-based sealing material has been successfully applied in several canals, levees, reservoirs, dams, and around pipelines. - January 31, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

AquaBlok® Proves Effective for Stopping Leaks in Basin Rehabilitation Project in Columbus, OH The bentonite-based sealing material has been successfully applied in several canals, levees, reservoirs, dams, and around pipelines. - January 24, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

Colin Roy Appointed Chairman of Highview Power Long duration energy storage leaders also announce opening of New York offices. - January 13, 2018 - Highview Power

SGA Announces Strategic Restructuring New departments created to better serve members and advance the industry - November 03, 2017 - Southern Gas Association

United Energy Trading (UET) Raises Thousands for Blood Cancer Research Energy company takes top honors at Light The Night Walk, supporting blood cancer research and awareness. - October 10, 2017 - United Energy Trading

P2 Energy Solutions Appoints J. Scott Lockhart as Chief Executive Officer Lockhart will lead P2's energy-sector software and geospatial data businesses. - February 14, 2017 - P2 Energy Solutions

Pergam Launches World’s First Remote Ammonia Sensor The new FDL-7 [NH3] is the first instrument that remotely detects and measures ammonia leaks. The laser-based technology quickly pinpoints leaks from a safe distance to mitigate hazardous leaks. - April 26, 2016 - Pergam Technical Services, Inc.

The Gas to Health Initiative Announces the Launch of Its New Website The Nigerian health charity Gas to Health Initiative officially announces the launch of its updated website. - March 08, 2016 - Gas to Health Initiative

CartoPac International, Inc. Has Been Selected by CIO Review for the 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers 2015 Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers 2015; CartoPac International, Inc. makes it to CIO Review’s 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers list for its expertise in providing solutions for the Oil & Gas Technology landscape. - December 10, 2015 - CartoPac International, Inc.

Pocket-Probe Digital Extended Range Pyrometer (Operates from -30 °C to 160 °C) Pocket-Probe Digital Extended Range Pyrometer is ideal for temperature testing in industries that must operate in cold temperatures – Utility, Gas, and other industries where extreme conditions exist. - September 22, 2015 - Electronic Development Labs, Inc. (EDL)

NICE Home Services Earns Esteemed 2014 Angie’s List Super Service Award Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service - April 25, 2015 - NICE Home Services

East River Energy Unveils Fourth "Hope" Truck and Continues "Fueling the Hope" On September 4, 2014, East River Energy unveiled the decal on its fourth oil truck at a reception at 401 Soundview Road, Guilford for its "Fueling the Hope" family of vehicles - 'Dystonia Moves Me' to raise awareness for dystonia. Chris Velardi, WTNH TV acted as master of ceremonies. Special... - September 09, 2014 - East River Energy

Supreme Court EPA Ruling Could Impact Power Prices, National Energy Marketer Reports Supreme Court EPA Ruling Could Impact Power Prices - July 02, 2014 - U.S. Gas & Electric

Polar Vortex Could Lead to Solar Vortex, National Energy Marketer Warns National Energy Marketer Offers Customers Summer Savings. - July 02, 2014 - U.S. Gas & Electric

Nice Home Services Launches New Website for the Alexandria Area Nice Home Services announces the release of their new website, www.nicehomeservices.com. - May 15, 2014 - NICE Home Services

Pennsylvania Gas & Electric Welcomes Proposed Changes to Improve Competitive Market PAG&E Helping Customers in Pennsylvania. - March 21, 2014 - U.S. Gas & Electric

Pennsylvania Gas & Electric Taking Action to Help Consumers Dealing with Higher Electricity Costs This Winter PAG&E has already provided $2.4 million in rebates to Pennsylvania Customers. - March 12, 2014 - U.S. Gas & Electric

U.S. Gas and Electric Named One of the Region’s Best Places to Work U.S. Gas and Electric Named One of the Region’s Best Places to Work by South Florida Business Journal - March 06, 2014 - U.S. Gas & Electric

U.S. Gas & Electric and 5LINX Enterprises, Inc. Enter Into Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement Combines USG&E’s strong cash flows and growth with one of the best U.S. retail energy network marketing channels. - February 19, 2014 - U.S. Gas & Electric

Evergreen Midwest Co. Launches New Website Featuring Improved Content and Online Shopping Evergreen Midwest Co. serves the industrial gas, cryogenic, specialty gas, and medical gas industries as a wholesale supplier of valves, cylinders, and a wide variety of gas transfer and gas regulation products and accessories. They just introduced a new website. The new website allows consumers to easily make purchases from all the fine US manufacturers they represent, including; Sherwood Valve, Catalina Cylinder, RegO Products, Goddard, Superior, Flexible Components, just to name a few. - October 12, 2013 - Evergreen Midwest Co.

6R Supply Shifts to Biobased Industrial Supply Product Line Industrial sustainability through BioBased solutions. 6R Supply provides biobased fluids, fuels and solvents to manufacturing, energy industries, and governments that reduce toxicity throughout their operations and facilities. - August 08, 2013 - 6R Supply Inc.

U.S. Gas & Electric Recognized by Florida Trend as One of the Top Private Companies in Florida U.S. Gas & Electric Recognized as One of the Top Private Companies in Florida - August 02, 2013 - U.S. Gas & Electric

U.S. Gas & Electric Recognized by South Florida Business Journal as One of the Top 100 Private Companies in South Florida U.S. Gas & Electric Recognized as One of the Top 100 Private Companies in South Florida - July 25, 2013 - U.S. Gas & Electric

U.S. Gas & Electric Recognized as a “2013 Company of the Year” by The American Business Awards U.S. Gas & Electric Recognized as a “2013 Company of the Year” by The American Business Awards - July 23, 2013 - U.S. Gas & Electric

Magnolia River and RC&A Expand Agreement for Shared Services Magnolia River and RC&A have entered into an agreement that enables each to increase efficiency and expand operating territories. Under the agreement, RC&A has purchased Magnolia River's Intergraph DMC II 230, the most advanced large-format digital aerial camera. With this new camera system,... - July 21, 2013 - Magnolia River

U.S. Gas & Electric Re-Launches as New York Gas & Electric in the State of New York U.S. Gas & Electric will officially operate as New York Gas & Electric in the State of New York. - June 06, 2013 - U.S. Gas & Electric

Magnolia River is Gaining Momentum with Key Additions to the Team Magnolia River hires Darrell Hand and Sidney Thomas. The company provides infrastructure and geospatial solutions , including transmission and distribution pipeline design, engineering, inspection, and project management services. - May 31, 2013 - Magnolia River

Magnolia River Welcomes Heath McCleskey, CPA as Chief Financial Officer Magnolia River hires Heath McCleskey as Chief Financial Officer. The company provides infrastructure and geospatial solutions , including transmission and distribution pipeline design, engineering, inspection, and project management services. - May 31, 2013 - Magnolia River

U.S. Gas & Electric Recognized as the 2013 Company of the Year Finalist by The American Business Awards U.S. Gas & Electric, its subsidiaries and family of companies (“USG&E”), a provider of natural gas and electricity to commercial and residential consumers in a growing number of states, has been recognized as a “2013 Company of The Year” finalist by The American Business... - May 17, 2013 - U.S. Gas & Electric

Platinum Control Enhances Burner Management Training Program Company offers most comprehensive installation resources to ensure BMS functionality. - May 03, 2013 - Platinum Control Technologies

Doug Marcille Honored with the Industry Leadership Award from the National Energy Marketers Association Doug Marcille, CEO U.S. Gas & Electric to be honored with the Industry Leadership Award at the National Energy Marketers Association’s 16th Annual Restructuring Conference in Washington, DC on April 30, 2013. - April 26, 2013 - U.S. Gas & Electric

D & R Fast Fuse, LLC, Begins Work in North Dakota with Fast Fusion's Trac 12 Machine D & R Fast Fuse, LLC, an Oklahoma based company, recently began working with construction contractors in the North Dakota and Montana region. The company utilizes Fast Fusion technology to help save their customers time and money. The Trac 12 machine is equipped with a the patented Cool Pack, which speeds up the process of fusing poly pipe, used in natural gas gathering, water and sewer lines, irrigation, geothermal, land drainage and more. 50-100% more welds can be fused using this technology. - April 21, 2013 - D & R Fast Fuse, LLC