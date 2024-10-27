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Randr Consultant Offers Access to Cutting-Edge Functional Safety and Operational Technology Cybersecurity Cloud Tools Free
RandR Consultant provides free access to its SILlopa - Sil Determination, PFDright - Pfd calculation, AlaRm - Alarm Rationalisation and ICSsecure - Ot cybersecurity analysis software tools hosted on cloud. - October 27, 2024 - RandR Consultant
Wisdom Proudly Announces the 3rd Edition of Its Much Awaited Global Biocontrol Summit - a 2-Day Strategic Discussion with Experts on Commercialisation and Regulations
The 3rd edition of Wisdom’s acclaimed Global Biocontrol Summit will be held on 11 – 12 May 2022, virtually. The event will welcome senior industry representatives and stakeholders for open discussions and knowledge sharing on the commercialisation of bioproducts amid the growing market demands and regulations. - March 07, 2022 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Announces the Saudi Arabia Edition of Its Much Applauded Digital Customer Experience Series - Will Focus on Evolving Market Dynamics in the Middle Eastern Region
Wisdom has proudly announced its Digital Customer Experience Series - Saudi Arabia edition, to be held virtually on 30 and 31 May 2022. The event will explore how digitalisation has impacted customer preferences, bringing together industry leaders and experts to discuss the emerging opportunities for businesses. - March 04, 2022 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Proudly Presents the Europe Edition of Its Acclaimed Digital Customer Experience Series to Discuss Strategies & Emerging Opportunities in the European Market
Wisdom has announced its Digital Customer Experience Series - Europe edition, to be held on 20 - 21 April 2022, virtually. After the very successful LATAM edition, this event will explore the changing customer expectations in the European market with experts and senior representatives from top organisations who are reinventing the strategies. - February 14, 2022 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Announces Virtual Hydrogen Supply Chains Summit - A Strategic 3-Day Discussion with Experts on Accelerating Business Profitability
Wisdom has proudly announced its Hydrogen Supply Chains Summit to be held virtually on 20, 21 and 22 April 2022. Another addition to Wisdom’s very successful hydrogen series, the summit will welcome experts and key stakeholders from leading organisations to discuss ideas, strategies, and innovations for enhancing production volumes and expanding the local market. - February 14, 2022 - Wisdom Events
6th Edition of Wisdom’s Renowned Annual LNG Summit Will be Hosted in Houston - an Excellent Industry Meet Focusing on the Latest Developments and Opportunities
Wisdom has announced its 6th Annual LNG Summit USA to be held on 9 and 10 March 2022 in Houston, Texas. The event will feature exhaustive discussions with leading experts and stakeholders from the energy, gas, and maritime industries on the commercialisation and technological developments impacting the entire US LNG value chain. - December 10, 2021 - Wisdom Events
2nd Edition of Wisdom’s Blockchain Finance Forum: Europe Will Explore the Major Opportunities in European Finance Amid Technology Shift
The Blockchain Finance Forum: Europe – 2nd edition, to be held on 8 and 9 December 2021, will host the public and private stakeholders for blockchain in banking and financial services for discussions on global best practices, latest developments, and seizing new opportunities to generate new revenue. - December 03, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Announces the Future of Maritime Solutions Summit in Partnership with Port of Gdansk Authority, Featuring Excellent Industry Discussions & an Exclusive Site Visit
Wisdom is back with its much-awaited physical events and has proudly announced the Future of Maritime Solutions Summit, to be held on 23 – 24 March 2022 at Gdansk, Poland. The event will welcome some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss the maritime community’s efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral future. It also features an exclusive site visit to the Port of Gdansk Authority on 22 March 2022. - November 22, 2021 - Wisdom Events
United Energy Trading (UET) Becomes First Energy Services Provider in North America to be Green-e® Marketplace Certified
UET is the first, and only, seller of Green-e® certified products that is also Green-e® Marketplace certified. - November 18, 2021 - United Energy Trading
Wisdom’s Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM Will Focus on Reinventing CX Strategies in the Post-Pandemic World
Wisdom will welcome experts and thought leaders from renowned organisations for exhaustive discussions on streamlining customer experience in today’s hyper-connected, sensitive, and competitive Latin American market. The event will be held on 23 and 24 November 2021 virtually, focusing on how to use the right digital technologies and channels to establish distinguished experiences. - November 11, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom’s Virtual Downstream 4.0 Summit Will Host the Most Eminent Industry Professionals for Strategic Discussions on the Latest Energy Transition and Technology Trends
Wisdom will now be hosting its much-awaited Downstream 4.0 Summit virtually on 27 and 28 October 2021, bringing crucial insights, deep industry information, and exceptional business networking opportunities to its stakeholders without compromising their safety amid the ongoing pandemic. - October 11, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom’s 2nd Edition of the Global Biocontrol Summit Will Bring Together Industry Experts to Discuss the Remarkable Market Growth and Emerging Opportunities
Wisdom is all set to host the 2nd edition of its Global Biocontrol Summit next week on 13 and 14 October 2021, virtually, featuring an impressive line-up of speakers from leading organisations to discuss the current state and future prospects of the biocontrol market. - October 06, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Announces the 2nd Edition of Blockchain Finance Forum - A Platform to Discuss Emerging Opportunities and Global Best Practices
Wisdom’s 2nd edition of the Blockchain Finance Forum will be held virtually on 8 and 9 December 2021, bringing together industry experts and organisations that have remodelled the financial sector in Europe. - October 04, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom’s Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM Will Focus on Fostering Stronger Ties with Customers in the Digital Era
Wisdom is proud to announce the first edition of its Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM, to be held on 23 and 24 November 2021, virtually. The event will host high-level industry discussions on how to provide a more personalised, relevant, proactive, and engaging experience to the customers across channels. - September 20, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Announces Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe: A Platform to Discuss the New Packaging Trends and Innovations in the FMCG Industry
Wisdom is proud to announce the Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe to be held on 1 and 2 December 2021, virtually. The summit will focus on the regulatory framework around packaging, along with how the brands can leverage intelligent packaging methods for brand building and contribute towards a circular economy. - September 16, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom’s Global Biocontrol Summit Will Illuminate the Opportunities and Challenges Revolving Around the Biocontrol Market, with Eminent Industry Leaders
Wisdom’s Global Biocontrol Summit – 2nd Edition, to be held virtually on 13 and 14 October 2021, will be the much-needed platform for professionals and stakeholders of the food industry to understand, discuss, and explore new technologies and strategies to promote the use of innovative bioproducts for sustainable agriculture. - September 07, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom’s Downstream 4.0 Summit Focuses on Strategising Industry Operations to Ensure Sustainable Development
Wisdom’s Downstream 4.0 Summit, to be held on 27 and 28 October 2021 in Milan, Italy, and virtually, will be a uniquely advantageous hybrid event for the industry professionals looking to gain a competitive edge in the market through latest insights, expert strategies, and valuable business collaborations, all delivered right at their convenience. - September 07, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom’s 5th Annual LNG Summit Goes Virtual - Will Bring Together Industry Experts for Strategic Discussions and Networking
Wisdom’s 5th Annual LNG Summit will now be hosted virtually on 29 and 30 September 2021, with global experts from leading organisations discussing, collaborating, and sharing insights over an advanced streaming platform. The decision comes in the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Houston, for protecting the health and safety of the stakeholders. - September 06, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom’s China eCommerce Masterclass Will Train Professionals on the Best Practices and Expert Strategies to Succeed in the Largest Consumer Market of the World
Wisdom’s new segment, virtual trainings, starts with China eCommerce Masterclass: Enhance Your Chinese eCommerce Opportunities, to be held virtually on 16 September 2021. It will be an excellent opportunity for professionals and organisations to learn the best business strategies for successfully navigating the eCommerce landscape in China. - September 06, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom’s Smart Ports 4.0 Summit is a Strategic Event to Assist Global Ports and Terminals in Accelerating Their Digital Initiatives
Wisdom’s much-awaited Smart Ports 4.0 Summit, to be held virtually on 29 and 30 September 2021, promises to present a remarkable platform to the stakeholders of the maritime industry, striving to make their digitalisation journey more rewarding and successful. - September 06, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Presents the 2nd Edition of the Global Biocontrol Summit - a Strategic Discussion on the Commercialisation and Technological Developments of Bioproducts
Following the resounding success of its inaugural Global Biocontrol Conference, Wisdom proudly announces the Global Biocontrol Summit – 2nd Edition to be held virtually on 13 and 14 October 2021. The summit will focus on the significant growth of the bioproduct market over the past few years and will explore the crucial role of technology in sustainable agriculture. - July 22, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Building Upon the Success of Their Flagship LNG Events, Wisdom is Proud to Announce Its 5th Edition of the LNG Summit USA to Be Held Live in Houston
A niche event, which will bring together professionals and stakeholders from the energy, gas and maritime industries across the USA to share and exchange knowledge, recent trends, and innovations, and showcase solutions under one roof. - July 14, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Announces Smart Ports 4.0 Summit - A Platform to Explore and Comprehend the Digital Evolution of the Maritime Sector
Wisdom is proud to announce its much-anticipated Smart Ports 4.0 Summit to be held on 29 and 30 September 2021, virtually. The summit aims to assist the traditional ports and maritime sector in embracing the digital future by using the right knowledge and the right combination of technology and human capital. - July 14, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Launches Virtual Trainings - Marks the Beginning with an Insightful Session on Navigating and Succeeding in the Chinese eCommerce Market
With a vision to help businesses achieve greater heights of success, Wisdom adds a new segment to their services - Virtual Trainings. Aimed at assisting individuals and organizations in reaching their goals through structured learning experiences, the training sessions will bring experts from leading global organizations to share insights, knowledge, and success formulas on a vast range of subjects across multiple industries. - July 14, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom is Proud to Announce Its Downstream 4.0 Summit Taking Place in Milan, Italy and Virtually on 28-29 October 2021
The Downstream 4.0 Summit aims to bring the traditional downstream sector towards 2050 and beyond by embracing, adopting and deploying new energy transition trends with technology and production developments. - July 14, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Hydrogen Industrial Series by Wisdom Events
After the grand success of the 2nd edition of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Series in January this year, Wisdom is delighted to present the 3rd edition this July, to be hosted in two phases. - June 28, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Given the Success of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Series, Wisdom is Excited to Announce the Hydrogen Industrial Series - North America, Taking Place Virtually on 14 Jul
Hydrogen has been talked about for decades, but only recently things have appeared to be accelerating, as investments and government support are growing, and the hydrogen technology is ready to further scale-up. Hydrogen will play a crucial role in meeting the net zero target by the year 2050, as it could help decarbonization efforts in a number of sectors, particularly important in sectors that are hard to electrify and where greenhouse gas emissions are difficult to abate. - June 03, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Given the Success of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Series, Wisdom is Excited to Announce the Hydrogen Industrial Series - Europe, Taking Place Virtually on 7 July 2021
Hydrogen became a central business opportunity for a great number of companies across the entire value chain and the incredible partnership opportunities came into place. With Europe fast heading towards zero emission target, alongside the worldwide transformation across businesses, alliance amongst major players across the value chain is inevitable. - June 02, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom is Proud to Announce the 3rd Edition of Its Biogas North America Forum Taking Place Virtually on 22 June 2021
The forum will welcome RNG and biogas industry experts and decision-makers from across the US and Canada to share, learn and collaborate on the latest innovations, strategic approaches, actionable legislation, and future trends in the industry. This event will offer you the opportunity to network with crucial RNG stakeholders ranging from feedstock owners, project developers, energy producers, CNG fleet owners and operators, investors, utilities, and municipalities. - June 01, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Finding Out More About Blockchain Technology with Wisdom's Blockchain Forum Next Week
The financial sector is ever-changing. As the digital revolution continues to impact the industry, we are reading, year after year, about the arrival of blockchain technology and its widespread implementation. Nowadays, however, many sceptics are beginning to wonder if this will ever happen. - April 19, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Announces Its Upcoming Blockchain Event
The financial sector is ever-changing. As the digital revolution continues to impact the industry, we are reading, year after year, about the arrival of blockchain technology and its widespread implementation. Nowadays, however, many sceptics are beginning to wonder if this will ever happen. - March 25, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Events Will Bring Commercial Opportunities for Advanced Biofuels Globally Through Technological Advancements, Collaboration, Research and Innovation
Fuelled by the demand for sustainable clean fuels, coupled with a favourable regulatory climate, increased government initiatives for eco-friendly alternative fuels, and with global energy consumption projected to increase 28% by 2040, the European and North American biofuel markets is expected to see significant growth over the next few years. Major blending mandates that drive the demand for biofuels have been set in the US and Europe. - March 25, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Towards the Use of BioControl Agents - Wisdom Proud to Organise Its Global BioControl Conference on 7 and 8 April
The biocontrol market has been growing significantly over the past few years. With increased direction from the authorities and growing demand for sustainable agriculture it is certain that it will continue to experience unprecedented growth. There is, however, uncertainty from within the industry on how to get products effectively into the market. Regulation, testing and registration, efficacy and scaling up production continue to prove major challenges. - March 24, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Events Believes eCommerce is Now on Acceleration
eCommerce is continuously growing and can grow even more. Although online shopping has become one among the foremost popular online activities, the planet of eCommerce has become more competitive. To stay up with the competition, organisations have to monitor new 2021 eCommerce trends constantly. - March 01, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Events Pleased to Fuel the Growth of LNG as a Maritime Energy Source
The virtual Global LNG Bunkering Experience on 9 and 10 March 2021 provides an in-depth overview of how LNG bunkering is becoming the industry choice for maritime. - February 26, 2021 - Wisdom Events
As Part of Its LNG Related Event Series, Wisdom is Organising the Global LNG Bunkering Experience on 9 and 10 March
The virtual event, with over 30 expert speakers, will cover the latest global insights into how rapidly the market is expanding both technically and commercially. - February 08, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Just Two Weeks Left for Wisdom's Inaugural Global Agricultural Technology Summit 2021
More than 50 expert speakers will gather around the world during the virtual two-day event to discuss current issues and emerging opportunities through the lens of science and technology. - February 04, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Seven Ways to Support HR Performance and Maintain Engagement - Wisdom Events Hears from Its Speakers
Catching up with some of the Decoding Future HR speakers (virtual event on 19 and 20 January organised by Wisdom Events) on several matters such as HR analytics, changing the world of work and what are the current challenges and opportunities for HR to add value in the future of work. - January 04, 2021 - Wisdom Events
The LNG Bunkering Experience - Wisdom Events Launch a New Perspective
The latest technology innovations in LNG Bunkering. - December 05, 2020 - Wisdom Events
The 2nd Global Hydrogen Industrial Summit Programme Announced by Wisdom Events
The programme for Wisdom Events 2nd Hydrocarbon event is online. - November 28, 2020 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Events Launches Its Second Virtual Global Maritime Week on 20 and 21 January 2021
Following the success of its first Maritime Week in September 2020, Wisdom Events is pleased to organise the second edition of the Global Maritime Week which in 2021 will hold three summits in one. There is only one week left for early bird registration. - November 23, 2020 - Wisdom Events
The Future of HR: Wisdom Events Announces Its First Conference Dedicated Entirely to Human Resources
Decoding Future HR 2021 is bringing you the ideology of how today’s challenges are becoming tomorrow’s trends and opportunities resulting in HR excellence. - November 20, 2020 - Wisdom Events
4th Small Scale LNG Summit Programme Announced by Wisdom Events
Future opportunities in Small Scale LNG to be discussed at Wisdom Events 4th virtual summit. - November 18, 2020 - Wisdom Events
The Program for the Virtual LNG Global Summit 2020 Has Just Been Announced by Wisdom Events
LNG market set to bounce back with increased storage capacity at the UK's Grain Terminal and the US increases exports over the next few months. These issues plus other market factors will be discussed at Wisdom Events virtual conference in December. - October 23, 2020 - Wisdom Events
Wisdom Events Release New Program for the 2nd Biogas USA Virtual Conference
Wisdom Events announce leading Californian policy and regulation makers will discuss how by working together they can reduce the state’s GHG and Methane emissions at the 2nd Biogas USA Conference on October 28 - 29. - October 15, 2020 - Wisdom Events
KPH Healthcare Services, Inc. Enters Into Multifaceted Community Solar Program with Nexamp, Under the Guidance of Power Management Company
Advised by Power Management Company, a Rochester, NY-based energy management consultancy, KPH evaluated community solar options in an effort to significantly reduce and control its overall electricity costs by supporting local solar projects. - October 03, 2020 - Power Management Company
US Gas & Energy to Offer a New Affordable Way to Cut Ties with Your Electric Company
US Gas & Energy offers an eco-friendly energy production alternative that can reduce monthly energy expense while delivering more reliable energy and boosting profit. - September 21, 2020 - US Gas & Energy
Puleo Energy Fights for Small Businesses Who Have Been Overcharged by Energy Suppliers
In a new campaign dubbed, "The Buck Stops Here," Puleo Energy, an electricity and natural gas brokerage company, is helping small businesses, who signed up with energy suppliers, only to see their rates double months later. - September 01, 2020 - Puleo Energy
American Trenchless Sponsors Plumbing Continuing Education Class
American Trenchless Technologies, Chicagoland’s leading trenchless sewer repair company, announces its sponsorship of a plumbing continuing education course led by George Swietczak. The CE class is hosted by Chicago Water & Fire Restoration and to be offered at the Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace on March 13, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. - March 12, 2020 - Trenchless Innovation
Samuel Puleo, Head of Leoco Financial LLC, Re-Brands Company as Puleo Energy to Offer Power and Natural Gas Supply Services to Clients in Eastern PA and New York City
Leoco Financial LLC was founded in 2012 by Sam Puleo as a boutique energy consulting firm. The company currently manages 500+ utility accounts and over $5 million in annual energy expenditure. - May 07, 2019 - Puleo Energy