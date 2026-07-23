Ohio: Cincinnati News
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Siffron Promotes Brent Ewing to Chief Product Officer
Siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and display solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brent Ewing to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this position, Ewing will lead the company's product vision, oversee several of Siffron's business units, drive alignment... - June 25, 2026 - siffron
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Rise EOR is Now Live in the United States: Hire Full-Time Employees in the USA Without a Local Entity
Hire full-time employees in the United States as a foreign-based company with Rise's USA Employer of Record service. - February 12, 2026 - Rise
Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025. Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the... - January 27, 2026 - Armor-Iimak
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Trayak Unveils AI-First Ecoimpact Sustainability Platform — Transforming How Companies Drive Sustainable Innovation
Trayak proudly announces the launch of its AI-First EcoImpact Sustainability Platform, a groundbreaking evolution of the industry’s most trusted sustainability software. By embedding agentic AI into EcoImpact, Trayak expands what’s possible for sustainability professionals, product... - November 07, 2025 - Trayak
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
WREKD® Developing Breakthrough FPV Solutions to Bridge the Gap Between FPV Pilot Training and Field Operations
WREKD® is developing breakthrough FPV drone solutions that bridge the gap between pilot training and real-world field use. With a modular system that evolves from basic flight skills to mission-ready deployment, the company is expanding rapidly with global talent and consultants across FPV racing, film, defense, first response, and industrial inspection—building adaptable, safe, and NDAA-compliant solutions worldwide. - September 23, 2025 - The Wrekd Company LLC
True North Home Loans Expands Regional Footprint with Experienced Leadership
True North Home Loans is expanding into Cincinnati with two new branch locations led by veteran Branch Managers Steve Ellis and Bo Kearney. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star service rating, True North offers a full range of mortgage solutions—including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor, Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation loans—delivering fast, transparent, and stress-free home financing. - September 02, 2025 - True North Home Loans
Buddy's Back-to-School Bundle Eases Kids' Transition Into the Classroom
Love Always, Buddy enters its second year with an expanded Back-to-School Bundle for K–3 kids. Featuring a plush Buddy, a hardcover copy of Back to School Buddy by founder, Sara Miller, and new supportive notes, the bundle helps families ease into the first month of school with quick moments of connection. Notes address confidence, friendship struggles, and morning jitters—reminding kids they are seen, loved, and ready to walk into school bravely. - August 27, 2025 - Love Always, Buddy
Thomas W. Hadaway’s Newly Released "God’s Messenger Angel" is an Engaging Exploration of Angelic Presence and Purpose Through the Lens of Biblical Teachings
“God’s Messenger Angel: Interesting Biblical Facts About Angel Gabriel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas W. Hadaway is a thoughtful and accessible study of the angel Gabriel, offering readers of all ages a deeper understanding of one of God’s most well-known messengers. - August 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jarred Grooms’s Newly Released "Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration" is a Powerful Devotional Offering Hope and Healing
“Fallen: 40 Days of Thoughts and Reflections from the Paths of Restoration” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jarred Grooms is a heartfelt devotional that guides readers through a journey of healing and reconnection with God, rooted in the author’s personal testimony and passion for restoration through faith. - July 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc
OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing... - July 08, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Author Amanda Abraham’s New Book, "Wanted," is a Gripping Tale That Follows an Emerging Columnist Who Must Face Her Difficult Past in Order to Move Forward with Her Life
Recent release “Wanted” from Covenant Books author Amanda Abraham is a riveting novel that centers around Evelyn, a new columnist who is soon forced to face her difficult past in order to save her job and secure her future. But as she begins this new transformation, new truths come to light that will make her question everything. - June 30, 2025 - Covenant Books
Paul J. Chandler’s Newly Released "Battling Demons: My Story" is a Compelling Firsthand Account of Spiritual Warfare Grounded in Personal Testimony and Biblical Truth
“Battling Demons: My Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul J. Chandler is a thought-provoking narrative that explores the reality of demonic forces, sharing personal encounters and biblical guidance to help readers understand and confront spiritual darkness. - June 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bath Experts Launches Cabinet Experts, Bringing Trusted Home Remodeling Services to the Kitchen
The team behind Bath Experts has launched Cabinet Experts, a new company specializing in fast, affordable cabinet refacing. Founded in 2025 by Curt Brown, Jeff Worzala, Bob Camire, and Sam Spires, the company brings 80+ years of experience to kitchen remodeling. Launching in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Cabinet Experts offers 2–3 day installs using American-made materials, with plans to expand soon. - June 17, 2025 - Bath Experts
Author E.S. Tasker’s New Book, "Men of Forrestal," is a Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences While Onboard the Uss Forrestal During Its Infamous Disaster
Recent release “Men of Forrestal” from Newman Springs Publishing author E.S. Tasker is a stirring eye-witness account that follows the author as he recounts his time onboard the USS Forrestal during its infamous disaster on July 29, 1967. Through sharing his experiences, Tasker offers a moving tribute to the brave souls lost while trying to contain the blaze. - June 13, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author James Briscoe’s New Book, "The New Judges of the Final Days," Follows Three Preachers Who Must Continue Their Work for Those Left Behind After the Rapture
Recent release “The New Judges of the Final Days” from Page Publishing author James Briscoe is a compelling novel set in the future that follows three preachers who are shocked after being left behind in the aftermath of the Rapture, only to discover they have each been left on Earth by God to tend to the rest of the souls who were left behind as well. - June 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Bill Latham’s New Book, "Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement," Follows a Detective Who Uncovers a National Crime Spree While Investigating a Local Abduction
Recent release “Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Latham is a gripping crime novel that centers around Detective Matt Simms, who is tasked with finding a local young girl who has been abducted. But as he inches closer to finding the culprit, Simms discovers this abduction is linked to a larger crime ring that the US government is trying to cover up. - May 21, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
NFL Sees 43% Drop in Kickoff Concussion Rate - Dr. Thom Mayer Highlights Success on My Favorite Mistake Podcast
The NFL’s new “dynamic kickoff” rule led to a 43% drop in concussion rates on kickoffs during the 2024 season, according to Dr. Thom Mayer, Medical Director for the NFLPA. On the My Favorite Mistake podcast, Dr. Mayer discussed how science, equipment innovation, and systems thinking are improving player safety while keeping the game exciting. “The good news is, it worked. The bad news—and the good news—is the work continues.” - May 11, 2025 - Constancy, Inc.
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Michelle Hummel of Web Strategy Plus Honored as Local Business Person of the Year 2025
Michelle Hummel, CEO of Web Strategy Plus, has been named Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year for the second time by Alignable. Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and dedication to helping entrepreneurs grow, Michelle leads several successful ventures, including Franchise Success Team and Social Media Magnet Academy. - May 06, 2025 - Web Strategy Plus
Fura Ships Over 350 MW of Solar Modules in Q1 2025, Accelerating U.S. Clean Energy Transition
Fura, a leading digital freight brokerage specializing in renewable energy logistics, announced today that it successfully shipped over 350 megawatts (MW) of solar modules across the United States during the first quarter of 2025. This milestone underscores Fura’s pivotal role in supporting... - May 06, 2025 - Fura
Ohio Woodworker Surprised by State Department Order
A Liberty Township woodworker was surprised by an order for 20 pens for Vice President Vance. - May 02, 2025 - Buckeye Pens and Gifts
In Author Chad Warwick’s New Book, "Victims of the State: The Underground," a Clever Black-Marketeer Defies a Harsh Socialist Regime Using His Wits and the Free Market
Recent release “Victims of the State: The Underground” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chad Warwick is a gripping novel set in a dystopian world where society has fallen under the control of a relentless socialist agenda. While ignoring the deteriorating quality of life for the masses, a class of rapacious politicians still vie for power. But the underground is growing, eating away at the socialist state from the inside out, and no one knows who its leader is. - May 01, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Brandon Sturgill’s New Book, "Proceeding from the Father: Being Conformed Fully to the Image of Jesus Christ," Explores Living a Life Led by God’s Teachings
Recent release “Proceeding from the Father: Being Conformed Fully to the Image of Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Brandon Sturgill is a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of how one can forge a life centered around God’s teachings and Scripture in order to achieve healing and salvation. - April 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
Rustic Pathways Nominated for Best Group Tour Operator at the 2025 International Travel Awards
Following its 2024 win for Best Tour Operator, Rustic Pathways is proud to announce its 2025 nomination for Best Group Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards, which honor excellence across the global travel and tourism industry. This recognition highlights Rustic Pathways’ continued leadership in student travel, rooted in transformative experiences, safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact. - April 15, 2025 - Rustic Pathways
Daniel Keck II’s Newly Released “The Bible Timeline Revealed: Are We near the End?” is a Compelling Exploration of Biblical Chronology and End-Times Prophecy
“The Bible Timeline Revealed: Are We near the End?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Keck II is a fascinating study that uncovers hidden biblical patterns and historical alignments, offering a thought-provoking perspective on whether the return of Christ may be near. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jade Rutter’s Newly Released "Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew" is a Heartwarming Tale of Family, Friendship, and Self-Discovery
“Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jade Rutter is an uplifting children’s story that follows one rabbit’s journey to reconnect with his roots, exploring themes of belonging, courage, and love along the way. - April 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Dewey Mullett’s Newly Released "Avey and Jojo" is a Charming Children’s Story About Friendship, Adventure, and an Unexpected Mystery
“Avey and Jojo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dewey Mullett is a delightful and engaging children’s book that follows two best friends on a day of play and adventure—until the unexpected happens. Young readers will be captivated by this heartwarming tale of fun, friendship, and the excitement of solving a mystery. - March 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tim Baden’s New Book, "Big Fish Small Pond," is a Poignant Memoir That Details the Struggles and Triumphs the Author Faced as He Embraced His Unique Path Through Life
Fulton Books author Tim Baden, who currently serves as a safety director for a construction management company in Ohio, has completed his most recent book, “Big Fish Small Pond”: a compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life story and how... - March 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Author Ty Howell’s New Book, "Surviving Addiction, One Day at a Time," Chronicles the Author’s Life of Addiction and Shares How He Navigates Through It
Recent release “Surviving Addiction, One Day at a Time” from Page Publishing author Ty Howell is an invigorating and thought-provoking book that shares the highs and lows of the author’s recovery from drug addiction. - February 20, 2025 - Page Publishing
Lori A. Manson Futrell’s Newly Released "The Value of Process" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith, Perseverance, and Spiritual Growth
“The Value of Process: When Destiny Meets Reality and Reality Became Her Testimony” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori A. Manson Futrell is an uplifting testimony of overcoming challenges through unwavering faith and trusting God’s plan. - February 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Daryl Brock’s Newly Released “The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil” is a Compelling Exploration of Divine Power and Spiritual Authority.
“The Ageless Name of God: That Destroys the Works of the Devil” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Daryl Brock provides readers with insightful guidance on understanding and applying God’s divine name for spiritual empowerment and transformation. - February 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cas Andersen’s Newly Released "Real-Life Christian Motherhood" is an Inspiring Guide to Embracing Grace in the Challenges of Motherhood
“Real-Life Christian Motherhood: Where the Struggles of Child Raising Collide with God’s Amazing Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cas Andersen is a heartfelt and biblically grounded exploration of how God’s grace empowers mothers to navigate the joys and struggles of parenting. - February 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Orie Anderson’s New Book, "The Orie Story: No Risk, No Reward," is a Riveting Memoir of His Formative Years on the Streets of Cleveland, Ohio
Recent release “The Orie Story: No Risk, No Reward” from Page Publishing author Orie Anderson is a deeply personal reflection on the challenges of his childhood in an impoverished urban neighborhood, his ADHD and bipolar disorder diagnoses, and the sinister lure of easy money in the criminal underworld of Cleveland, Ohio. - January 31, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Julie Bender Limpach’s Debut Book “Wild at Heart: A Little Boy's Unforgettable Bond with a Raccoon” Centers Around a Young Boy’s Special Friendship with a Raccoon
Recent release “Wild at Heart: A Little Boy's Unforgettable Bond with a Raccoon” from Page Publishing author Julie Bender Limpach is a charming tale that follows Junior, a young boy who is playing outside one day when he discovers a raccoon who quickly becomes his friend. As he grows up, Junior shares all sorts of adventures with his raccoon pal, who he named Sandy. - January 30, 2025 - Page Publishing
Dale Minor’s Newly Released "Ted Hatcher Pioneer Pastor" is a Compelling Work of Historical Fiction That Brings to Life the Story of a Pioneer Pastor’s Journey
“Ted Hatcher Pioneer Pastor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dale Minor is a captivating historical fiction novel that blends a fictional story with the historical development of the church in southeastern Ohio during the early 1800s. - January 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Arminda Eisenhardt’s New Book, "Seven Swords," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel That Follows the Journey of a Lonely Warrior
Recent release “Seven Swords” from Page Publishing author Arminda Eisenhardt is an engrossing fantasy novel that follows a lonely warrior navigating a mysterious world where the balance of power seems to change with the wind. - January 02, 2025 - Page Publishing
Authors Rhonda S. Fenske and Bobbie F. Whitaker’s New Book, "Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me," Explores the Lord’s Salvation for Life’s Difficult Moments
Recent release “Through the Eyes of My Mother and Me” from Covenant Books authors Rhonda S. Fenske and Bobbie F. Whitaker is the powerful true story of Rhonda’s battle with a rare cholestatic liver disease called Alagille syndrome, and how the sovereignty of the Lord saw her and her mother through it all. - December 30, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Susan Edinger’s New Book, "Freedom Friends," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Helps Her Family Protect Runaway Slaves During the 1800s
Recent release “Freedom Friends” from Covenant Books author Susan Edinger is a heartfelt and engaging story for young readers that centers around Anna Clarinda, who discovers her family is harboring runaway slaves. Eager to help keep them safe, Anna does all she can in order to lead them to freedom. - December 13, 2024 - Covenant Books