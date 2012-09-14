PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Makino Event Hosting 500 Area Students Gives an Inside Look at Top Manufacturing Technologies Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Region Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Day Events, 61 scheduled in the month of October, impacting 4,500 students - October 25, 2019 - Makino

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

DonorDrive® Brings the First-Ever Charity Arcade to TwitchCon 2019 DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive

New Book by Elizabeth J. Winters Waite Continues Her Search for Joy Elizabeth J. Winters Waite continues detailing the complexities of her life in the latest book in her memoir series. Dog Ear Publishing has released her newest book. - August 22, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

The FreakShow Family Show is Coming to Town - as Seen on TV - This Comedy Stunt Show Family Explodes Into the Ludlow Theatre Who: FreakShow Deluxe & the Ludlow Theatre; What: The FreakShow Family Show; When: Saturday, August 17, 2019 @ 7:00 pm; Where: The Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St, Ludlow, KY 41016; Why: to benefit The Robin Marks Foundation (RobinMarksFoundation.com); How: Pre-sale tickets at http://theFreakShowFamily.BrownPaperTickets.com - All Ages; Photos & press: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1aNhoD3-R4e9VMZPrgGHks-mdIfGIJDQ1 - August 11, 2019 - FreakShow Deluxe LLC

DonorDrive Wins Multiple American Web Design Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water systems,... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

The Cincinnati Enquirer Names LeanCor Supply Chain Group a Winner of the Cincinnati Top Workplaces 2019 Award LeanCor Supply Chain Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Cincinnati Enquirer. - June 13, 2019 - LeanCor Supply Chain Group

More Nonprofits Choose DonorDrive to Grow Fundraising The DonorDrive® enterprise fundraising platform continues to grow its base of nonprofits using their software, as they help organizations increase their fundraising year-after-year. According to Buck Rumely, DonorDrive’s Chief Revenue Officer: “Just in the first quarter of 2019 we’ve... - April 17, 2019 - DonorDrive

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

Cartana Releases Free Digital Commerce Builder A game changer to decentralize marketplaces to single domain focused commerce. - April 02, 2019 - Cartana

Saving Children from an Ugly World: By Teaching Children the Gift of Being Different Micaiah Yhisraels’ newest and 4th self-published book, "The Gift of Being Peculiar," Illustrated by Dariea Shorter is a creatively imaginative and powerfully innovative way to empower children and allow them to embrace the gift of being different through affirming words and invigorating illustrations. - March 14, 2019 - Micaiah Yhisrael

DonorDrive® Hosts Livestream Fundraising Bootcamp with Experts from Twitch, Extra Life and COHORT3 DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising platforms for nonprofits, is joining industry leaders to host an immersive livestream fundraising bootcamp on Thursday, March 14, in Portland, Oregon for nonprofit professionals. “We launched Live Fundraising™ technology... - March 12, 2019 - DonorDrive

DonorDrive® Forecasts the Future of Fundraising at 2019 Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Conference with Digital Innovator Allison Fine DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising for nonprofits, is leading the discussion on the future of fundraising at the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Conference in New Orleans, February 27th - 28th. “Technology is revolutionizing fundraising and we’re excited... - February 21, 2019 - DonorDrive

Spaulding Decon Opens New Franchise in Cincinnati, Serving Broader Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location in Cincinnati Ohio, which will provide services to the surrounding Ohio region as well as Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Franchisee... - February 19, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Reduce Payroll While Increasing Wages? With Ovation Tips You Can. Cashless tipping through Ovation Tips is disrupting the hospitality industry by connects customers to workers and is helping to increase wages and reduce company payroll. - February 12, 2019 - Ovation Tips

Elliot Kravitz, ATP Selected as a Top 50 Tax Professional for 2018 by CountingWorks Elliot Kravitz, ATP selected as a "Top 50 Tax Professionals" nationwide for 2018 by CountingWorks. "I want to thank all of my clients, friends, and family who have helped me make this possible. It has been such a blessing! I am forever grateful for your support." In the summer of... - January 23, 2019 - EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

2019 Key West Food and Wine Festival to Tempt Appetites Jan. 23-27 Key West, Florida Keys Fans of fine food and vintages can indulge their appetites for both at the 2019 Key West Food and Wine Festival. Scheduled Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 23-27, it's their 10 year anniversary. - December 07, 2018 - Key West Food and Wine Festival

DonorDrive Staff Raises $60,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Using the peer-to-peer fundraising technology they've built, DonorDrive's team has raised over $60,000 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals during the company’s eight years of participating in the Extra Life event. Extra Life unites thousands of gamers around the world during a 24-hour gaming... - November 07, 2018 - DonorDrive

Cartana Partners with CardConnect to Offer Integrated Payment Processing A solution built to improve business operations and provide enhanced fraud protection. - November 05, 2018 - Cartana

DonorDrive® Launches Live Fundraising™ DonorDrive®, the leading peer-to-peer fundraising software for nonprofits, has released Live Fundraising™, a feature that empowers event participants to fundraise through streaming. Whether fundraising from a walk-a-thon, gaming marathon or Do-It-Yourself fundraising campaign, participants... - October 09, 2018 - DonorDrive

NexusCore Server Release Will Revolutionize Big Data Movement A tool that maximizes speed for cross-platform data movement. - September 12, 2018 - Coffing Data Warehousing

Healthy Humor to Launch Red Nose Docs at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Nation's largest healthcare clowning organization adds another of America's preeminent pediatric institutions to its ranks. - August 23, 2018 - Healthy Humor, Inc.

Layer Logic Brings on Whitlock as Newest Channel Partner Layer Logic Inc. has finalized a channel partnership agreement with Whitlock, one of the nation’s leading video collaboration companies. Whitlock will offer CoreTouch and the Layer Logic mobile app as part of their collaboration offerings for companies that are incorporating Interactive Flat Panels into their meeting rooms. - August 15, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

FORCAM to Showcase Starship Robotics Team, a Member of First Robotics at IMTS 2018; FORCAM to Showcase Manufacturing Leaders of the Future - Kids of Starship Robotics FIRST Robotics team will demonstrate their award-winning skills and lead discussion of STEM education. The future of manufacturing is in the hands and minds of today’s students, and FORCAM will celebrate that future at two events in Chicago in the fall of 2018. FORCAM will host the Starship Robotics team from Eleanor Roosevelt High School of Eastvale, at both Hannover Messe USA, part of IMTS 2018 from Sept. 10-15 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. - August 15, 2018 - FORCAM Inc.

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

All Professions Job Fair on Friday, August 17 Targeted Job Fairs, in partnership with the Midwest Black Family Reunion, hosts their annual All Professions Job Fair. - August 14, 2018 - Targeted Job Fairs

Layer Logic and TSItouch Join Forces to Drive Demand of Touchscreen Displays in the Enterprise Layer Logic Inc. and TSItouch, a leading manufacturer of touch screen and protective solutions for commercial grade displays and video walls, announce they are partnering together to drive more touch display demand through the delivery of additional features and capabilities. - August 14, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

Vero Names Travel Nurse of the Month Cincinnati based travel nursing agency Vero names Andrea Stigarll, RN as their Vero Hero Nurse of the Month for August 2018. - August 10, 2018 - Vero

Fortech Unveils Groundbreaking Video Sensor Technology Innovative Industry 4.0 technology that improves manufacturing operations at a fraction of the cost. - August 03, 2018 - Fortech USA

Layer Logic Continues to Broaden Channel Partner Program Company signs on two new channel partners in support of national coverage - August 01, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Commemorated as a Lifetime Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been commemorated as a Lifetime Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and medical research. About Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Dr. Leona W. Ayers, M.D. has over 40... - July 28, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Tom Volk Joins Layer Logic Leadership Team Layer Logic Inc., a company dedicated to making collaboration seamless and spontaneous, announced that Tom Volk has joined the company as Director of Federal Channels. A 35-year industry veteran, Volk will be responsible for driving sales within the federal, state and local government agencies through... - July 18, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

The Fidj: Making Fidgeting Discrete, Beneficial and Fun Josh Sears, founder and owner of the Cincinnati-based design studio PaperTelevision LLC., is launching the Fidj, an engaging gadget that transforms any phone into the ultimate app-enabled spinning machine. Simply stick the Fidj - a highly-refined plastic disk with restickable adhesive - to the back of... - July 10, 2018 - PaperTelevision

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Layer Logic and Level 3 Audio Visual Announce Channel Partnership Agreement Layer Logic Inc. has finalized a channel partnership agreement with Level 3 Audiovisual, a full-service AV company headquartered in Mesa, AZ with a national presence across the country. As part of this agreement, Level 3 Audiovisual will start offering CoreTouch, Layer Logic’s flagship product, to its vast base of customers nationwide. - June 19, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

Layer Logic Wins Industry Award at Infocomm 2018 Tech & Learning Magazine Selects CoreTouch Appliance as “Best of Infocomm” Winner. - June 13, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Acknowledged as a Most Influential Business Professional by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been acknowledged as a Most Influential Business Professional for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of education and medical research. About Leona W. - June 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Katherine Leigh Myers Showcased as the Biography of the Month by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Katherine Leigh Myers of Fairborn, Ohio has been showcased as the Biography of the Month for May 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of education. About Katherine Leigh Myers Ms. Myers is the Assistive... - June 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Two Industry Veterans Join Layer Logic Todd Mapes and Kelly Harman bring more than 25 years of industry experience to sales and marketing team. - May 31, 2018 - Layer Logic, Inc.

DonorDrive Names Buck Rumely as Chief Revenue Officer DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising programs like Childrens Miracle Network’s Extra Life and Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward, welcomes Buck Rumely as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead the account management, sales and marketing teams. Rumely... - May 30, 2018 - DonorDrive

Source-Omega Files Novel FDA Structure-Function Claim for DHA Accretion in Mitochondrial Cardiolipin Source-Omega (www.source-omega.com) today asserts the newest DHA omega-3 structure-function claim filed with the FDA to demonstrate how their exclusive product, SOURCE OIL® - Water Extracted Chromista Oil - best supports mitochondrial health and maintenance. SOURCE OIL is the first and only 50% DHA... - May 14, 2018 - Source-Omega

Reyna L. Gilmore, MD Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Reyna L. Gilmore, MD of Cincinnati, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 9 years in the field of healthcare. About Reyna L. Gilmore,... - April 14, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Honored as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the second quarter of 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of education. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. chooses... - April 06, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Novacoast Announces Acquisition of InTech Solutions Novacoast, Inc., an IT professional services and product development firm is proud to announce the acquisition of Intech Solutions, a highly recognized certified training and consulting firm. - April 04, 2018 - Novacoast

Military-Transition.org and Veterati Announce a Partnership to Improve Veteran Mentoring and Military Transition Resources Two veteran organizations announce a partnership to expand mentoring services to the military community and enhance ongoing research about the challenges associated with military-to-civilian reintegration and employment. - March 29, 2018 - Military-Transition.org

Patricia A. Corle Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Patricia A. Corle of Beavercreek, Ohio has been honored as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 24 years in the field of real estate. About Patricia A. Corle Patricia... - March 17, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide